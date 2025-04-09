10 Best Toothbrush Sanitizers: In-Detail Reviews (Spring 2025) (2025)

Bathroomer is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates and other affiliate Programs. As an Amazon Influencer we may earn a commission through products purchased using links on this page. Learn more about our process here

Do you ever stop and think about all the built-up bacteria and grime on your toothbrush? After every use, a toothbrush head can be covered in plaque and microscopic microbes from our mouths. A toothbrush sanitizer can help with this, killing bacteria and keeping your brushes totally clean until the next use. The best toothbrush sanitizer is able to improve your oral hygeine enormously, and we’ve found some of the top models on the market.

We looked at a range of key factors in order to identify the top toothbrush sanitizers, including capacity, which can be useful if you want to share the sanitizer with other members of your family, along with with sterilization time, which shows how quickly and efficiently the sanitizer is able to work. We covered other important factors like charging time and size too, and you can see all of our top-rated toothbrush sanitizers in the table below with Ymadpke Toothbrush Sanitizer as our Editor’s Choice.

Top 10 Toothbrush Sanitizers Review 2025

? Consumer Engagement Chosen by 4142 people in the past 30 days 9.9 Customer Feedback Customer Feedback 9.6 Brand Reputation Based onweb analytics 9.7 Features & Benefits Product Review 9.6 9.9 1 Editor’s Choice Ymadpke Toothbrush Sanitizer Check price Amazon Features Capacity: 6

6 Sterilization time: 3min

3min Charging time: 2 hours

2 hours Mounting: wall

wall Size: 7.5 x 4.7 x 2 inches Other features: easy installation; toothpaste holder; 1-year warranty Starting off our list of the best toothbrush sanitizers is the Ymadpke Toothbrush Sanitizer, which is by far one of the best models you can buy. With a high capacity, impressive technology, and some useful bonus features too, there’s a lot to love about this particular model and it can be strongly recommended to families or people living with several roommates. This model comes with three writable stickers that you can place on the front, letting you identify each toothbrush or assign slots to different members of the family, for instance. The UV technology under the hood is super effective at cleaning up your toothbrushes, killing bacteria, and improving oral health for multiple users. The holder comes with a little fan for drying off your brushes, which can help them stay cleaner for longer too, and it’s fast to charge with the provided USB adapter and cable. The Ymadpke Toothbrush Sanitizer also comes with a toothpaste holder, and it’s super simple to install as well, easily mounted right onto the wall. It won’t take up much space in your bathroom and can add a lot to your daily tooth cleaning routine. Why are we impressed? Great for families

Powerful technology

Built-in fan

Fast charging What negatives must you be aware of? Reportedly dispenses too much toothpaste

? Consumer Engagement Chosen by 5237 people in the past 30 days 9.7 Customer Feedback Customer Feedback 9.4 Brand Reputation Based onweb analytics 9.4 Features & Benefits Product Review 9.6 9.7 2 Best Technology Pursonic S20 UV Ultraviolet Family Toothbrush Sanitizer Check price Amazon Check price Wayfair North America Check price Walmart Features Capacity: 5

5 Sterilization time: 5-8 min

5-8 min Charging time: no charging needed, plug-in device

no charging needed, plug-in device Mounting: wall

wall Size: 5.8 x 2.2 x 7.5 inches Other features: utilizes ozone and photo cataylist technology, auto Power Off and Power On See Also 6 Best Toothbrush Sanitizers (Winter 2025) — Reviews & Buying Guide If you’re looking for one of the top-performing toothbrush sanitizers with some of the strongest technology around, the Pursonic S20 UV Ultraviolet Family Toothbrush Sanitizer is a fine choice. Coming complete with its own AC adapter and mounting nicely onto the wall beside your bathroom mirror or washroom cabinets, this toothbrush sanitizer is affordable, efficient, and and versatile too, working with both brushes and razors. Part of what makes the Pursonic S20 UV Ultraviolet Family Toothbrush Sanitizer such a special device is the fact that it makes use of ozone and photo catalyst technology in order to kill germs and bacteria. It’s able to provide some of the most thorough cleans possible and has been proven to offer incredible results. You can place a few brushes into this unit covered in bacteria and then wait just a few minutes to have almost all of them totally killed and destroyed. As well as making your brushes super clean and safe to use, the Pursonic S20 UV Ultraviolet Family Toothbrush Sanitizer stands out for its impressive capacity, able to store up to five brushes at a time, along with a toothpaste holder on the side. It also features an automatic mode, activating without the need for buttons and controls simply by inserting your brushes and closing the door. On the downside, some users say that the plastic door frame can be a little delicate, so you have to handle this sanitizer with care. Why is it special? Highly effective cleaning technology

Great capacity

Useful auto mode What are the flaws? Door can be a bit flimsy

? Consumer Engagement Chosen by 2182 people in the past 30 days 9.6 Customer Feedback Customer Feedback 9.3 Brand Reputation Based onweb analytics 9.2 Features & Benefits Product Review 9.5 9.6 3 Best Certifications Kalamet FDA Registered UV Toothbrush Sanitizer Check price Amazon Features Capacity: 5

5 Sterilization time: 2 min/ 6 min manual mode

2 min/ 6 min manual mode Charging time: 3 hours

3 hours Mounting: wall

wall Size: 9.72 x 8.46 x 2.32 inches Other features: one charge supports 100 days of use, FDA certified Last but not least, we come to the Kalamet FDA Registered UV Toothbrush Sanitizer, and one of the most impressive aspects of this particular toothbrush sanitizer is that it has been fully FDA registered and certified, guaranteeing quality and reliability. It’s a strong and sturdy model you can use for years to come, and a single charge offers up to 100 days of use, making it highly efficient too. As well as its long battery life, the Kalamet FDA Registered UV Toothbrush Sanitizer stands out for its sleek and seamless design, blending in nicely with modern bathrooms with a minimalistic, white exterior. It can hold up to five toothbrushes in total and has a toothpaste dispenser on the side. It’s also fully compatible with electronic toothbrushes, and the dispenser may also be used for other little items, as required. The Kalamet FDA Registered UV Toothbrush Sanitizer features an auto mode which will activate automatically as soon as the lid is closed, or you can switch to manual mode and activate the 6-minute sanitization cycle whenever you need it. It’s relatively easy to install in general, but some users say that the lack of screw holes in the mounting frame make it a little tricky to attach to the wall, so this is something to bear in mind. What are its best features? A classy, contemporary design

Stores up to five brushes and some paste

Can last up to 100 days per charge

Auto and manual modes What could be improved? Can be tricky to mount

? Consumer Engagement Chosen by 8183 people in the past 30 days 9.4 Customer Feedback Customer Feedback 9.0 Brand Reputation Based onweb analytics 8.9 Features & Benefits Product Review 8.9 9.4 4 Best Design LNDMA UV Toothbrush Holder, Toothbrush Sanitizer Check price Amazon Check price Ebay Features Capacity: 5

5 Sterilization time: 15 min

15 min Charging time: no charging needed, plug-in device

no charging needed, plug-in device Mounting: wall

wall Size: 10 x 6.9 x 1.9 inches Other features: 3-in-1 model, razor storage space, built-in double tube, auto Power Off The next entry on our list is the LNDMA UV Toothbrush Holder, Toothbrush Sanitizer, and the first thing we have to note about this particular model is just how good it looks. It almost appears like a mini bathroom cabinet, complete with its own doors and interior storage space, where you can line up your five toothbrushes in the slots provided. There’s even a razor storage slot on the side too, making this a good match for family homes, and over on the left side, there’s a little holder for your toothbrush tube. The LNDMA UV Toothbrush Holder, Toothbrush Sanitizer offers a really clever, space-saving design that looks simply fabulous and can bring a lot of class and style to any bathroom. It’s one of the best-looking models on the market, so if aesthetics are important to you, you’ll find a lot to love here, but you’ll need to be prepared to pay a premium, as the LNDMA UV Toothbrush Holder, Toothbrush Sanitizer is quite expensive. In terms of general functionality, this model is highly effective. It’s pretty slow, needing up to 15 minutes to finish a single clean, but it’s exceptionally thorough, killing up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses with ease. It’s also quite simple to install, coming complete with some 3M double-sided adhesive tape so you can stick it right onto the wall. Why is it special? Beautiful modern design

Lots of space

Room for a razor and toothbrush

Powerful technology What are the flaws? Quite long sterilization times

? Consumer Engagement Chosen by 5130 people in the past 30 days 8.8 Customer Feedback Customer Feedback 8.3 Brand Reputation Based onweb analytics 8.6 Features & Benefits Product Review 8.7 8.8 5 Best for Travelling EXCLEAD Mini Portable Toothbrush Case Check price Amazon Features Capacity: 1

1 Sterilization time: 3 min

3 min Charging time: no charging needed, battery device

no charging needed, battery device Mounting: can be wall mounted

can be wall mounted Size: 2.7 x 2.6 x 1.18 inches Other features: sterilization time can be extended, extremely portable, two different sizes detachable silicone liner If you’re looking for a small and compact toothbrush sanitizer that can come along with you on all your journeys and adventures, the EXCLEAD Mini Portable Toothbrush Case is one of the best choices you can possibly make. This model is super small and lightweight, tiny enough to fit right in your pocket if needed and perfect for frequent travelers. Due to its small size, it can only work with one toothbrush at a time, but it has some speedy sterilization times of just three minutes, so multiple people can use the EXCLEAD Mini Portable Toothbrush Case, one after the other, without having to wait around for too long at all. It’s a great choice for those living in small spaces too who don’t necessarily have a lot of room in their bathroom to bother with bigger models, and despite being so small, this little sanitizer is super sturdy and well-made, ready to last for years of use without any issues and fully compatible with most toothbrushes and electronic heads. The EXCLEAD Mini Portable Toothbrush Case is powered by a pair of AAA batteries, which aren’t included with the device, and it makes use of 275nm wavelength UV rays for highly impressive sterilization rates, killing up to 99% of microbes. It can be stuck onto the wall if desired and it’s one of the easiest toothbrush sanitizers to clean, coming with a detachable silicone liner for simple washing in between uses. Why is it special? Small size, great for travel

Can be mounted with ease

Speedy sanitization times What are the flaws? Only suitable for one user at a time

? Consumer Engagement Chosen by 2348 people in the past 30 days 8.5 Customer Feedback Customer Feedback 8.4 Brand Reputation Based onweb analytics 8.3 Features & Benefits Product Review 8.3 8.5 6 Best Value SHUKAN UV Toothbrush Sanitizer Check price Amazon Features Capacity: 4

4 Sterilization time: 6 min

6 min Charging time: 6-8 hours

6-8 hours Mounting: wall

wall Size: 7.87 x 2.95 x 1.57 inches Other features: LED timer, 2 installation method, Touch On auto off The next entry on our list is the SHUKAN UV Toothbrush Sanitizer, which also wins our Best Value award as one of the top buys to choose if you’re looking for a toothbrush sanitizer. This model really stands out for its fancy design, mounting nicely onto the wall via the double-sided adhesive film provided and attaching to various surfaces, including walls, mirrors, and cabinets. Some users say that the adhesive isn’t too sticky, so you may prefer to install this device via screws instead. It features a little LED display showing you the amount of time left for each clean, and the UV technology can take care of up to 99.9% of bacteria on each brush. The SHUKAN UV Toothbrush Sanitizer can also store up to four brushes at the same time, and it features a useful dust cover that helps the interior stay nice and clean at all times, minimizing the need for maintenance. It’s even available in a few different colors to suit various bathroom styles, and it comes with a mini USB cable for easy charging. The 1,500 mAh battery included with the SHUKAN UV Toothbrush Sanitizer charges up quite quickly and can run for several weeks before requiring a fresh charge. All you need to do to shut it down is open up the dust cover, and there’s a simple touch switch to turn it on too. Why are we impressed? Two easy installation methods

Long lasting battery

Impressive capacity

Several colors to choose from What negatives must you be aware of? Adhesive isn't very strong

? Consumer Engagement Chosen by 7992 people in the past 30 days 8.4 Customer Feedback Customer Feedback 8.3 Brand Reputation Based onweb analytics 8.3 Features & Benefits Product Review 7.9 8.4 7 Budget Pick eJiasu Toothbrush Case Check price Amazon Features Capacity: 1

1 Sterilization time: 5 min

5 min Charging time: no charging needed, battery device

no charging needed, battery device Mounting: –

– Size: 0.9 x 8.3 x 1.96 inches Other features: ideal for traveling, automatic Power Off, easy to clean, fits all toothbrushes and most electric heads Next up, we come to our Budget Pick for this list: the eJiasu Toothbrush Case. Many people worry that toothbrush sanitizers are often quite expensive, but the truth is that you can find some really affordable models out there, and the eJiasu Toothbrush Case is one of them. It’s quite a small and simple case, ideal for travel purposes and only big enough to store one brush at a time, so it’s not the best option for families, but it still does a terrific job of keeping your brush safe and clean in between uses. Working with all standard toothbrushes and most electronic heads too, the eJiasu Toothbrush Case is great for carrying your toothbrush around to the office, on plane journeys, in hotels, and in other locations away from the home. When a toothbrush is inserted into it, it automatically switches on, running a five-minute sanitization process to clean away most bacteria and microbes. The eJiasu Toothbrush Case is highly effective at keeping your toothbrush nice and clean and it runs on just a single battery. It’s super simple to use, easy to wipe clean, and will never need to have the bulbs replaced or any other serious maintenance or repairs whatsoever. All in all, it’s one of the best budget options for frequent travelers or those who just want to keep their toothbrush clean and fresh at all times. What makes it special? Super low price tag

Highly compatible with various brush models and sizes

Quick, efficient cleaning

Low maintenance design What cons did we find? Only suitable for one brush

? Consumer Engagement Chosen by 6377 people in the past 30 days 9.3 Customer Feedback Customer Feedback 8.8 Brand Reputation Based onweb analytics 9.1 Features & Benefits Product Review 9.0 9.3 8 Best LED Screen MECO Toothbrush Holder Check price Amazon Features Capacity: 4

4 Sterilization time: 5 min

5 min Charging time: not specified

not specified Mounting: wall

wall Size: 7.48 x 1.93 x 2.13 inches Other features: LED timer, Touch On auto off, auto start, 2-in-1 design In terms of general ease of use, toothbrush sanitizers don’t come much better than the MECO Toothbrush Holder. By far one of the smartest designed products in the toothbrush sanitizer market today, this slim, compact model features its own LED display on the side, with clear-to-read digits counting down during each clean, letting you see exactly how much longer you’ll need to wait to grab your brush and start cleaning. In general, the MECO Toothbrush Holder is super speedy, able to sanitize your brushes in just five minutes. It features a useful auto start mode too, so you don’t need to worry about any confusing buttons or controls, and it offers enough space for up to four toothbrushes or electronic toothbrush heads. It also comes with a heating element that helps to dry off wet toothbrushes, and it’s really easy to clean overall. The MECO Toothbrush Holder can eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and the manufacturer offers great after-sale service to its customers too. The only disadvantage with this model is that the adhesive tape included with the unit may not quite be strong enough for installation in your bathroom, so you may need to buy some additional tape separately. Aside from that one minor issue, this is a great value toothbrush sanitizer that can work well for any modern family. Why did it make our list? Impressive capacity and compatibility

Speedy sanitization times

Clear to read LED display What is not ideal about it? The included adhesive tape isn't very strong

? Consumer Engagement Chosen by 3282 people in the past 30 days 9.0 Customer Feedback Customer Feedback 8.8 Brand Reputation Based onweb analytics 8.8 Features & Benefits Product Review 8.9 9.0 9 Best Dual Purpose Model eoocvt Hot Uv Disinfection Toothbrush Holder Check price Amazon Features Capacity: 5

5 Sterilization time: not specified

not specified Charging time: no charging needed, plug-in device

no charging needed, plug-in device Mounting: wall

wall Size: 6.2 x 2.7 x 8.8 inches Other features: automatic toothpaste dispenser Another excellent entry in our list of the best toothbrush sanitizers has to be the eoocvt Hot Uv Disinfection Toothbrush Holder. The first thing to notice about this particular model is its design. Sleek, modern, and stylish, it has a classy form that can actually enhance the look of your bathroom, rather than acting like an eyesore like some of the other models out there. It features enough space for up to five toothbrushes at a time, and on the right side, you’ll also find a very clever little toothpaste dispenser too. So you can actually put a tube of toothpaste into the eoocvt Hot Uv Disinfection Toothbrush Holder and then squirt it out right onto your brush for each clean. This is a great space saver and organizer for you bathroom in general, and it’s very easy to mount too. In action, the eoocvt Hot Uv Disinfection Toothbrush Holder is a highly efficient and effective sanitizer, doing a terrific job of cleaning your brushes and being easy to clean when not in use too. It can be plugged in, so you don’t have to worry about charging it back up all the time, and offers highly speedy sterilization times as low as four minutes. On the downside, the eoocvt Hot Uv Disinfection Toothbrush Holder does not feature an automatic mode, so you’ll need to manually activate the UV lights each time you want to clean your brush. What stands out? Comes with a toothpaste dispenser

High capacity

Speedy sterilization times What cons did we manage to find? No auto mode

? Consumer Engagement Chosen by 5840 people in the past 30 days 8.9 Customer Feedback Customer Feedback 8.7 Brand Reputation Based onweb analytics 8.4 Features & Benefits Product Review 8.5 8.9 10 Best Table Mounted Model SEAGO Toothbrush Sterilizer Check price Amazon Features Capacity: 2

2 Sterilization time: 6-8 min

6-8 min Charging time: no charging needed, battery device

no charging needed, battery device Mounting: table

table Size: 3.42 x 2.48 x 4.8 inches Other features: lifespan of the lightbulbs 8000 hours, 2 years bulb replacement warranty, good for traveling Next up, we come to the SEAGO Toothbrush Sterilizer, which is one of the more unique and different toothbrush sanitizers on the market. Many models of sanitizer are designed to be mounted onto the wall, freeing up space around your sink and bathroom units, but this one is designed in a table-mount shape, ready to be positioned on any flat surface like a shelf, cabinet, or desk. It’s small and pretty portable too, making it a great fit for travelers, and it comes with some highly impressive technology. The SEAGO Toothbrush Sterilizer is fitted with high-powered light bulbs that can last for over 8,000 hours, which basically means that they can be used for around 60,000 sterilizations before burning out and needing to be replaced. The manufacturer even offers a two year warranty on the bulbs, replacing them free of charge if they burn out during that time, proving that this company has confidence in its products. Ideal for those who want to improve their oral health, the SEAGO Toothbrush Sterilizer runs for about 6-8 minutes on each sterilization, so it’s not the fastest device on the market, but it’s not too slow either. It’s also powered by batteries, so you won’t need to worry about recharging it, but the strength of the bulbs means that you might to invest in some high quality batteries or risk having to replace the cheaper ones pretty often as they wear out. What makes it special? Easy to set up on any flat surface

Super long-lasting bulbs

Two year warranty What cons did we find? Needs strong batteries

Things to Consider Now that you’ve seen some of the best UV toothbrush sanitizer models and read through our detailed toothbrush sanitizer reviews, it’s time to take a closer look at what a toothbrush sanitizer actually is, how they work, what kinds of advantages they can offer, and what sorts of factors and features you should bear in mind in order to buy the right one to meet your needs. This toothbrush sanitizer buying guide will tell you all you need to know.

What is a toothbrush sanitizer and how does it work?

There are millions of bacteria living in the human mouth at any one time, so when we brush our teeth, it’s only logical that some of these bacteria find their way onto the bristles of the brush, or may come into contact with the brush head via other means. For example, if a brush is stored near a toilet, vapor from the toilet flushing can carry bacteria over to the brush, making it dirty and even dangerous to use.

A toothbrush sanitizer is designed to deal with this problem by sanitizing the toothbrush in between uses, killing bacteria and preventing them from multiplying. In short, a toothbrush sanitizer is able to eliminate huge populations of bacteria that live on the bristles of a toothbrush, and there are various types of toothbrush sanitizer to choose from, including simple carry case models designed for one brush at a time, as well as larger, family-style models that can store five brushes or more.

UV sanitizers offer a simple and effective way to keep your toothbrushes clean without the need for chemicals of any kind. They work by making use of UV-C light, which is a kind of UV light that won’t harm the human skin or body in any way, but is highly effective at damaging the DNA of microbes like viruses and bacteria, killing many and preventing them from functioning properly or multiplying. They’re able to eliminate up to 99.9% of bacteria and function in mere minutes.

Toothbrush sanitizer pros and cons

Using a toothbrush sanitizer can offer a range of advantages, along with one or two drawbacks. Here are the key pros and cons you need to know.

Pros:

Cleanliness – The number one purpose of a toothbrush sanitizer is to clear away bacteria and viruses from the bristles of your brush, making it much safer and cleaner to use and helping to provide better oral hygiene for the user too.

Ease of Use – The best toothbrush sanitizers are super easy to use. All you need to do is insert your brush into the sanitizer in most cases and then hit a button or activate the automatic mode to let it start cleaning.

Cost Effective – In the long run, a toothbrush sanitizer can save you money by keeping your teeth and gums cleaner and healthier, reducing the need for visits to the dentist and saving you on treatment bills.

Travel – If you like to travel a lot, your toothbrush might be exposed to all kinds of dirt and bacteria during transport or when staying at certain hotels, but a sanitizer will help you stay safe on-the-go.

Cons:

Installation – You’ll have to find somewhere to install your toothbrush sanitizer at home in your bathroom, which may not always be easy in tight spaces.

Time – Some sanitizers require up to or above 10-15 minutes to sanitize toothbrushes, which can be a delay for those with busy schedules.

Features to consider when choosing a toothbrush sanitizer

When shopping for a toothbrush sanitizer, it’s important to take your time and consider a range of different models, rather than simply diving right in and buying the first one you see. Sanitizers can be found in a wide range of sizes and styles, with different features and extras. Be sure to think about your own needs, including how much space you have in your home to install the sanitizer, whether you want to use it while traveling, and how much you’re willing to spend in order to find the right model for you.

Type: UV vs steam

There are actually two main kinds of toothbrush sanitizer: UV and steam. UV toothbrush sanitizers make use of UV rays to kill bacteria, viruses, and other microbes hiding away on the bristles of your toothbrush head, while steam toothbrush sanitizers make use of natural steam and high temperatures to kill bacteria.

In general, both of these types of toothbrush sanitizer work very well at cleaning away bacteria and giving you a cleaner feel when using your toothbrush each day. Some people prefer the more natural cleaning method of a steam cleaner, but most users opt for UV toothbrush sanitizers instead.

UV sanitizers have the advantage of working much more quickly than steam sanitizers and offering a very thorough clean. Some microbes are quite resistant to high temperatures, so may survive in a steam sanitizer when they would be destroyed in a UV model.

Both types work relatively well though and are much better than no sanitization whatsoever, so the choice is yours.

Capacity

One of the first factors to think about when shopping for a toothbrush sanitizer is its capacity. There are some models out there that offer plenty of space inside, enough for multiple toothbrushes to be cleaned and stored at once, while others are much smaller and more compact, suitable for only one brush at a time. Different users will prefer different capacities in their toothbrush sanitizers.

Models like the Pursonic S20 UV Ultraviolet Family Toothbrush Sanitizer and Ymadpke Toothbrush Sanitizer are good options for multiple users, able to store up to five toothbrushes at once and even offering space for razors and toothpaste tubes too. These models are a good choice for families who all want to enjoy the benefits of a sanitizer, but they tend to be bigger and bulkier, making them less suitable for travel purposes.

Then, there are models like the EXCLEAD Mini Portable Toothbrush Case which are designed to store and clean just one toothbrush at a time. These are a good choice for people who live alone, or you can buy multiple solo cleaners for each member of a family to use. The advantage with these smaller capacity models is that they tend to be cheaper and also much smaller, making them much better-suited for use as a traveling toothbrush sanitizer.

Sterilization time

Another very important factor to think about when trying to buy the best toothbrush sanitizers is the sanitization or sterilization time. Basically, this tells you how quickly the toothbrush sanitizer is able to clean your toothbrush, removing bacteria and viruses through the use of UV lights. Some sanitizers can be way faster-acting than others.

The EXCLEAD Mini Portable Toothbrush Case, for example, is able to clean a single toothbrush in just three minutes, while the Ymadpke Toothbrush Sanitizer offers a speedy sterilization time of just three minutes and can tackle multiple brushes simultaneously. Other models need a little longer to provide a thorough, deep clean to your toothbrush.

Naturally, many people prefer the faster-acting toothbrush sanitizers, as they’re simply more quick and convenient to use each day. However, for some people, this particular factor won’t be too important, and those with more laid-back lifestyles and more free time won’t necessarily be as affected by a longer sterilization time.

Charging time

Along with the time taken to sanitize your toothbrushes, you also need to consider how long your chosen device takes to charge up. Most toothbrush sanitizers feature rechargeable batteries, meaning that they’ll need to be hooked up to a power outlet or USB charging station every now and then to charge up to full power and be ready to use. The SHUKAN UV Toothbrush Sanitizer is an example of this.

Some models need several hours to charge up to top capacity, while others can be charged up in just a couple of hours. You also need to think about how long each charge lasts, as some sanitizers will need to be recharged on a regular basis every few weeks, while others can run for several months without needing to be charged up again.

Other models can simply be plugged in all the time and never need to be charged, but you’ll need to ensure that they are installed near to a power outlet in order to use them effectively. Then, there are models like the EXCLEAD Mini Portable Toothbrush Case, powered by regular AA or AAA batteries. Again, it’s worth looking in-depth to see how long these kinds of sanitizers can run before the batteries need to be changed to see how efficient and easy to use they are.

Mounting options

Next up, you may want to consider what kinds of mounting options are available with each toothbrush sanitizer, as this can have a big impact on how you choose to install your device and use it each day. A lot of toothbrush sanitizers, like the MECO Toothbrush Holder and SHUKAN UV Toothbrush Sanitizer, can be mounted right up on the wall, while other models, like the SEAGO Toothbrush Sterilizer, can be mounted on a table or other flat surface.

The advantage of a wall-mounted model is that it won’t take up any space on your sink or cabinets, as it can be stuck right up on the wall, out of the way. The only thing you need to bear in mind is being able to charge it back up, so be sure to consider this when opting for a wall-mountable sanitizer. Meanwhile, a table-mountable model is often regarded as simpler to set-up, as you can just place it on a table or flat surface, like a bathroom cabinet, and let it work without the need for any tricky installation processes.

Don’t forget to take a look at how easy it is to mount your chosen toothbrush sanitizer too. Some models advertise themselves as being wall-mountable, but as you read through reviews, you’ll see that many users find them quite difficult to install. Others are a lot easier to work with and can be mounted in a matter of minutes using screws or adhesive patches.

Size

Don’t forget to think about the size of your toothbrush sanitizer too, as this can have a big impact for a lot of buyers. Toothbrush sanitizers can be found in quite a wide range of sizes, from large, family-friendly models like the eoocvt Hot Uv Disinfection Toothbrush Holder, for instance, to much smaller and more compact devices like the eJiasu Toothbrush Case.

When considering the size of your toothbrush sanitizer, you need to think about how you’re going to use it. If you’re someone who does a lot of traveling, for example, and wants to carry their toothbrush sanitizer along with them on trips and vacations around the world, it’s wise to choose a compact, lightweight model that can easily fit in your travel bags for simple transportation. The best travel toothbrush sanitizer models always tend to be quite small and lightweight, in general.

Meanwhile, if you only plan on using the toothbrush sanitizer at home, you probably won’t need to worry as much about its size, and if you want one with a large capacity to store multiple brushes at the same time, you’ll usually need to pick a relatively big model. However, you should take some time to measure out the spot in your bathroom where you plan to install it and check that you have enough space before placing an order.

Warranty

Another key factor to bear in mind when shopping for toothbrush sanitizers or reading any toothbrush sanitizer review as you try to find the best sanitizer to meet your needs is the warranty policy. Of course, the best toothbrush sanitizers like the Ymadpke Toothbrush Sanitizerand SHUKAN UV Toothbrush Sanitizer are designed to be strong, reliable, and long-lasting, so hopefully you won’t ever need to worry about the warranty, but it still helps to have a good policy in place.

Some toothbrush sanitizers come with minimal warranties or no notable warranty policy whatsoever, meaning that if the sanitizer breaks or stops working properly in any way, you’ll have to simply cover the cost of repairs yourself or buy a brand new sanitizer. Others may come with one or two-year warranties, keeping you covered for up to 24 months, just in case anything goes wrong. If ever your toothbrush sanitizer breaks down during this period, you’ll be able to send it off to the manufacturer and have it repaired or replaced, free of charge. The SEAGO Toothbrush Sterilizer, for instance, has a 2-year policy.

Extras

As well as all of the key factors mentioned above, we also recommend taking a look at any unique extras or additional features that may be present on certain models of toothbrush sanitizer. Some of these features might seem simple at first glance, but can have a huge impact on how enjoyable, simple, and useful your toothbrush sanitizer is.

The Kalamet FDA Registered UV Toothbrush Sanitizer, for example, has the advantage of being FDA certified, so you can be sure that it’s a quality product, as well as offering up to 100 days of usage on a single charge. The EXCLEAD Mini Portable Toothbrush Case, meanwhile, features a detachable sillicone liner, making it much easier to clean than many alternative models.

The SEAGO Toothbrush Sterilizer, meanwhile, offers bulbs that can last for a whopping 8,000 hours, providing a super long lifespan for the user to enjoy, as well as featuring a table-mounted option for ease of use. Then you have the Ymadpke Toothbrush Sanitizer, which comes with a set of free stickers for you to customize its appearance.

It’s always worth taking a look at these different extras that can come along with some of the top toothbrush sanitizers on the market. This is especially true if you find yourself hesitating between two different models that have very similar characteristics, as one of them might be able to offer an extra feature that makes it just a little better value than the other.

Price

One more factor that simply can’t be overlooked when purchasing a toothbrush sanitizer is the price. Many people shy away from even looking at toothbrush sanitizers to buy, as they feel that these devices might be too expensive to fit their budgets, but the truth is that you can find some terrific, highly effective toothbrush sanitizers for about the same price or even cheaper than many electronic toothbrushes.

It’s important to remember that a single toothbrush sanitizer can work for the whole family, elevating the oral hygiene of yourself, your partner, and your children, perhaps even saving you money on costly dental treatment in the future, so it can be a very cost-effective investment in the long run. As our list of UV toothbrush sanitizer reviews shows, you can find some very affordable models too, like the eJiasu Toothbrush Case or eoocvt Hot Uv Disinfection Toothbrush Holder.

FAQ How do I know a sanitizer really helps? Various studies have been undertaken to look at the general effectiveness of toothbrush sanitizers, with several of these studies showing that those who use toothbrush sanitizers have far fewer bacteria present on their toothbrush heads each day, resulting in a better clean, fresher breath, and lower chances of introducing bacteria into the mouth with each brush. These devices are designed to make use of UV light that has been scientifically proven to kill bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens in a matter of minutes, so it’s clear to see that they are effective in terms of cleaning up your brush and making it safer to use each day. How often should I use a toothbrush sanitizer? This really depends on your own desires, as there are no real downsides to sanitizing your toothbrush more often. The more often you do it, the cleaner the brush will be, but it’s probably only necessary to sanitize your toothbrush a few times a week, as doing it every single day is generally considered to be overkill. It takes time for bacteria to build up on the bristles, so most owners of toothbrush sanitizers only use them every other day, rather than every single day, getting rid of any accummulated microbes in the process. You can safely use a sanitzer every day, if you like. Are there any safety features for kids? As long as you buy a high quality, trusted toothbrush sanitizer, like the LNDMA UV Toothbrush Holder, Toothbrush Sanitizer or Pursonic S20 UV Ultraviolet Family Toothbrush Sanitizer, you shouldn’t need to worry about any safety concerns that could put child users at risk. The vast majority of toothbrush sanitizers are designed with family use in mind and are constructed in ways to prevent any risks or potential problems from developing. A lot of models come with programmable manual and automatic modes that you can control, and even if kids try to stick their fingers into the device, the best models will not activate or do any harm to your little ones. What are the possible alternatives to a sanitizer? If you aren’t sure if you actually need or want a toothbrush sanitizer, there are a few alternative methods you can use to clean your toothbrush in between uses. One example is to soak your toothbrush in mouthwash, as this will kill off the vast majority of bacteria within about 5-10 minutes. You can also soak it in a hydrogen peroxide solution. Be sure to rinse the brush before using it though. You may also apply boiling water to your toothbrush or leave it to soak in boiling water for a few minutes, but this can alter the shape of lower quality, cheap brushes, so you need to be careful. It’s even possible to put a toothbrush in the dishwasher on a hot cycle without any soap added. How do I clean a toothbrush sanitizer? Thanks to the UV rays, the interior parts of a toothbrush sanitizer should stay pretty clean all on their own, but little marks may develop around the outside over time. It’s always wise to read through the manual that comes with your chosen toothbrush sanitizer and get the manufacturer’s advice in terms of how to clean your device, but usually, you can simply wipe it over with a damp cloth or use a simple, all-purpose cleaning spray on the outer doors and lids. Just be sure to unplug the device before cleaning and let it dry out thoroughly before using it again. Are toothbrush sanitizers noisy? This depends on the model you buy. There are some toothbrush sanitizers that can be highly effective at cleaning your brushes but may be a little noisy in use, making a kind of humming or vibrating noise. This can be bothersome to some people, especially if you want to sanitize your toothbrush early in the morning or late at night and don’t want to bother people who may be trying to sleep nearby. In most cases, however, like with the MECO Toothbrush Holder, you won’t need to worry about too much noise at all when using these devices.

Our verdict

Overall, our favorite toothbrush sanitizer is the Ymadpke Toothbrush Sanitizer. Highly efficient and effective, it’s one of the most thorough sanitizers you can buy today, quickly killing millions of bacteria and offering enough space for the whole family to enjoy its benefits on a daily basis.

The next best toothbrush sanitizer is the Puresonic S20 UV Ultraviolet Family Toothbrush Sanitizer. Highly versatile and offering great value for money, this family-friendly sanitizer offers thorough cleaning and simple operation too. It’s an efficient and effective sanitizer everyone can enjoy.

Our third top-rated toothbrush sanitizer is the Kalamet FDA Registered UV Toothbrush Sanitizer. It might be pretty small and simple, but it’s the perfect choice for budget-conscious shoppers, as well as busy workers who want a safe space to store their toothbrush in between uses.