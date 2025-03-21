10 best top coats to use for nail and gel polish that you need in 2023 (2025)

At Nail Polish Direct, we want to give you the nail products and knowledge to get the best manicure and pedicure at home. One of the best ways to make your nail or gel polish last longer is to add a nail polish or gel polish top coat. Top coats seal in the polish creating a protective layer against chips and scratches from daily life. They also help prevent your polish from peeling.

Find out the best 10 top coats to use and the best top coats that nail techs use in salons around the UK that you need for 2023 so you can get salon-looking nails in the comfort of your home.

Table of Contents

What is the best top coat to use?

What top coats do nail salons use?

What is the best nail top coat in the UK right now?

Here is our list of the top 5 best nail top coats in the UK.

CND Vinylux Weekly Long Lasting Topcoat OPI Nail Envy Nail Treatment RapiDry Topcoat Seche Nail Treatment Topcoat – Seche Vite CND Vinylux Weekly Nail Polish Gel-Like Effect Topcoat Jessica Brilliance High Gloss Non-Chip Topcoat

What is the best gel polish top coat?

Here is our list of the top 5 best gel polish top coats.

Glitterbels Hema-Free Gel Polish No-Wipe Topcoat Halo Gel Nails LED/UV Gel Polish Treatments None Wipe Topcoat Gelish Soak-Off Gel Nail Polish No-Cleanse Topcoat Glitterbels Gel Polish No-Wipe Topcoat Halo Gel Nails LED/UV Gel Polish Treatments Matte Topcoat

What is the best top coat to use?

But which one is right for me? We’ve broken down our list of the best top coats based on your needs and preferences.

For long-lasting nails

All nail and gel polish top coats help your manicure and pedicure to last longer. But for extra long-lasting nail polish, we recommend the CND Vinylux Weekly Long-Lasting Topcoat and the Halo Gel Nails LED/UV Gel Polish Treatments None Wipe Topcoat for gel nails. The CND Vinylux long-lasting top coat makes nail polish last 4x longer than not wearing a top coat, while the Halo Gel Nails top coat can give your gel nails up to 14 days of chip-free wear.

For sensitive nails

If you have sensitive nails, it’s best to use a top coat that is Hema-free. Often gel polishes with Hema (hydroxyethyl methacrylate) can cause allergic reactions. So, we recommend using Glitterbels Hema-Free Gel Polish No-Wipe Topcoat if you have sensitive nails.

For a matte look

If you’re looking for a gel polish matte top coat to mattify your manicure or pedicure, we recommend the Halo Gel Nails LED/UV Gel Polish Treatments Matte Topcoat. Use this on top of any gel polish to create a matte look. A matte top coat is a great way to get a fresh look from your favourite gel polishes.

For Vegans

If you are a vegan or conscious about using cruelty-free beauty products, we offer vegan and cruelty-free gel polish top coats. These gel polishes have not participated in animal testing and contain no animal byproducts. We recommend the Glitterbels Hema-Free Gel Polish No-Wipe Top Coat and the Halo Gel None Wipe and Matte Top Coats for vegan and cruelty-free gel polish options.

For a gel effect

If you prefer using nail polish instead of gel nails but still want that gel-effect look and long-lasting finish, we recommend the CND Vinylux Weekly Nail Polish Gel-Like Effect Topcoat. The CND Gel-Like Topcoat will give you a flawless, gel-like and high-gloss finish that looks like authentic gel nails.

For quick dry nails

Waiting for nails to dry is tedious, especially if you’re in a rush. The best quick-drying top coat is the OPI Nail Envy Nail Treatment RapiDry Topcoat which will dry your nail polish manicure or pedicure in minutes. The OPI RapiDry Topcoat will dry fast enough to avoid smears, smudges and streaks, leaving your nails with a gorgeous shine.

For high gloss

If you’re looking for the best nail polish top coat that provides the best glossy finish, we recommend the Jessica Brilliance High Gloss Non-Chip Topcoat. The Jessica Brilliance High Gloss Topcoat contains UV inhibitors and polymers to prevent yellowing, chipping and smudging, giving you a high-gloss finish for your nail polish manicure for longer.

For no cleanse gel nails

Typically when you cure any gel polish, it leaves a tacky layer for the next layer to easily stick. But, when you use a top coat, you don’t want it exposed, so you must wipe off that layer with acetone or other nail polish remover. A no-wipe or no-cleanse top coat does not leave a sticky layer, so they do not require an extra step. Our best recommended no-wipe top coats are the Glitterbels Gel Polish No-Wipe Topcoat and the Gelish Soak-Off Gel Nail Polish No-Cleanse Topcoat. These no-wipe top coats are great if you’re using gems or glitter on your nails and you don’t want to disturb your nail art by needing to wipe them.

What top coats do nail salons use?

Out of our top 10 best nail polish and gel polish top coats, the ones most frequently used by nail salon technicians are:

Glitterbels Gel Polish No-Wipe Topcoat

The Glitterbels Gel Polish No-Wipe Topcoat is a firm favourite in salons across the UK. Its no-wipe formula saves time in the appointment but also provides a super shiny, smooth finish.

Seche Nail Treatment Topcoat – Seche Vite

The Seche Vite Nail Treatment Topcoat for nail polish is a favourite among nail technicians because of its patented formula that penetrates through the nail lacquer forming a single solid coating over the nail plate resulting in an unmatched top coat for leaving nails feeling stronger. The Seche Vita Nail Treatment Topcoat also lasts longer with its top-of-the-range chip-resistance formula. Get the perfect fast-drying, shiny finish after every application.

Nail and Gel top coats at Nail Polish Direct

There you have it, our top 10 best top coats for nail and gel polish of 2023. Now you have the best top coat, why not browse our extensive range of nail polish and gel polish colours to create stunning nail art from the comfort of your home?

For more top coats, browse our gel polish topcoats and nail polish topcoats to find your perfect nail or gel polish top coat.

