10 Callus Removers That Will Make Your Feet Softer Than Ever (2024)

Amidst the chaos of preparing for the summer (including planning family vacations, buying dresses for wedding season and picking vegetables to plant in a garden) there’s one task you may forget to do before it’s time to wear sandals or slip off your shoes at the beach: removing calluses from your feet. While dry patches and rough calluses can be bothersome in the winter, they can feel more noticeable and even get worse in the summertime.
Whether your calluses are caused from walking in high-heels all day, running long distances or opting to go barefoot in the summer, the best callus removers will smoothen the roughest of cracks and calluses. "Calluses develop because of the chronic friction of your skin against shoes and the outside world," explains Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at The Mount Sinai Hospital. "Think of them like nature’s bodyguard for your feet. Without calluses, feet would be at risk for daily trauma. But in some cases, if calluses become very thick, they can be uncomfortable — or even crack."
Before you start applying every lotion and sanding down every callus on your feet, it’s important to consider the causes and severity of your condition. The dermatologists we spoke to agreed that if you’re dealing with thick, severe calluses, it’s best to seek help from a medical professional to safely remove them — especially if you have sensitive skin or underlying conditions.
According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), people with diabetes can experience calluses more often because of the high-pressure areas on the bottom of feet. In this case, it’s crucial to have a healthcare professional remove them because poor circulation in diabetics' feet can weaken their ability to fight off infections in the feet.
With that being said, opting for the at-home route can be safe and effective if done properly on calluses that aren’t as severe. To use callus removers safely and prevent cuts or irritation, be patient (it’s not a quick fix). The experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab, dermatologists and medical experts we spoke to recommend regularly removing dead skin with an exfoliating mitt followed by an ultra-hydrating foot cream.
We tested electric, handheld, cream and more types of callus removers as well as top-selling products backed by real consumer feedback online to find the best options available. So long, calluses!
Best Overall Callus Remover
Amope Pedi Perfect Electronic Dry Foot File
Pros
- Works quickly
- Easy to clean
- Safety stop prevents injuries
Cons
- Take it slow to avoid going too deep
While some electric devices take a few uses to really get rid of calluses, Amope's tool received the highest score for removing calluses after just one use in a Good Housekeeping Institute test.
Plus, it stood out amongst the others as the easiest to clean after use. "This device worked very well right away," shares one tester. "It was so easy to use and really did a great job. My feet are so smooth now!” Another shares that "it was easy to to remove the file and clean."
This electric file also has a safety feature that stops the tool when you apply too much pressure, which can help prevent any cuts or injuries. This particular model comes with an extra-coarse roller head, but regular and ultra-course heads are also available from the brand if you need less or more exfoliation.
|Type
|Manual (electric)
|Material
|Refillable roller heads made of micro-abrasive particles
Best Value Callus Remover
Pumice Valley Natural Earth Lava Pumice Stone
Pros
- Provides good grip
- Affordably priced
- Easy to use
Cons
- Can be too abrasive for some
Pumice stones are a great (and budget-friendly) manual option to remove calluses and are pretty easy to use: gently rub against wet soles to get super soft feet. This one is compact which makes it easy to control, and comes with with an attached rope string that allows it to stay clean (when hung properly) in between uses.
Amazon reviewers love that "it is lighter than imagined, which makes it easy to use" and say it works on even the roughest feet. One shares that her husband's "previously ridiculous sandpaper feet are once again smooth."
|Type
|Manual
|Material
|Volcanic lava
Best Callus Remover Foot File
Rikans Colossal Foot Rasp Foot File
Pros
- Reviewer favorite
- Inexpensive
- Works quickly
Cons
- Can be messy
- Requires manual work
For creams and gels that encourage buffing skin after treatment, this foot file is a best-seller on Amazon, with over 68,000 five-star ratings. It makes the process easy by quickly shaving off any dead skin. "Not only did it work, but it REALLY worked," shares one reviewer. "I could not believe how much this foot file does its job in getting through the dry, dead and callused skin."
Foot files can be a great and easy tool to get rid of dead skin and calluses quickly, but you want to use care and caution when starting out. Generally you want to soak feet first to soften skin and then gently run the file over the area. Both the Rikans brand and reviewers caution to start slowly and not overdo it — otherwise your skin can be left "raw and tender."
|Type
|Manual
|Material
|Stainless steel
Best Cream Callus Remover
AmLactin Foot Repair Foot Cream Therapy
Pros
- Gentle
- Hydrates skin
- Not greasy
Cons
- Can take weeks to see results
This lactic acid-based lotion helps smooth dry, hardened skin through gentle exfoliation and intense hydration, thanks to a special blend of emollients and humectants. Take note that since this product contains alpha hydroxy acids, you'll want to take care to limit sun exposure and use sunscreen on your feet, since AHAs make your skin more prone to sunburn.
That said, the formula is gentle, slowly smoothing your skin over time. "Wow! It works," shares one Amazon reviewer. "After applying AmLactin Foot Repair to my feet twice a day for a week, my feet felt smoother than they have been for ages and the dead skin was gone."
|Type
|Chemical
|Material
|Lactic acid
Best Electric Callus Remover for Travel
Emjoi Micro-Pedi Callus Remover
Pros
- Quick results
- Portable
- Easy to clean
Cons
- Learning curve to using it
Despite its small size, Emjoi's electric callus-removing device packs a big punch. The speedy rollers rotate at 30 times a second to buff away dead skin in seconds and reveal soft and smooth feet. Bonus: In addition to a regular roller head, it also comes with two extra-coarse pumice stone roller replacements.
“I have crazy rough feet from lots of walking and running, so normal files don't do much. This device definitely made my foot smoother much faster than a file,” shared one of our testers. “This was an amazing device that made me feel like I was at a salon," said another. "It worked fast and you could see the dry skin coming off.”
|Type
|Manual (electric)
|Material
|Refillable roller heads made of micro-mineral particles
Best Electric Callus Remover for Sensitive Skin
Silk'n Pedi Electric Callus Remover
Pros
- Comes with fine-grain roller head for gentler removal
- Easy to use
- Works quickly
Cons
- Can be difficult to find replacement cartridges
This callus remover from Silk'N allows you to customize your usage, with two different pumice rollers: one coarse and one fine-grained. “It was very easy to use, effective in smoothing feet and reducing calluses," shared one tester. "It was much easier to use than a foot file and more effective.”
Online customers advise using this electric callus remover with dry feet (not wet!) and carefully apply pressure for the best results. "Within minutes the calluses on my feet were completely gone and the process was totally painless," wrote one online reviewer on Amazon.
|Type
|Manual (electric)
|Material
|Refillable roller heads made of micro-grain particles
Best Callus Remover Pads
Dr. Scholl's Medicated Cushion Pads
Pros
- On-the-go option
- Easy preventative measure
- Cushioning can provide pain relief throughout the day
Cons
- Not as effective as stronger callus treatments
Our Lab experts are fans of the Dr. Scholl's brand, which is known for creating over-the-counter products that help relieve tension and discomfort in the feet — and the brand's medicated discs are a great option if you want to continue treating your calluses throughout the day.
Each cushion contains a concentrated dose of exfoliating salicylic acid and the brand's Duragel technology to help cushion the area with each step. Note that while online reviewers agree that the pads help soften the outermost callus layers, they may not not penetrate deep enough to remove bigger calluses.
|Type
|Chemical
|Material
|Salicylic acid
Best Callus Remover Foot Peel
Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel
Pros
- Potent formula
- Leaves skin feeling baby soft
- No manual scrubbing required
Cons
- Not recommended for those with sensitive skin
- Takes a few days to work
Zain Husain, M.D., dermatologist and founder of New Jersey Dermatology and Aesthetics Center, recommends Baby Foot, a chemical peel inside plastic booties, to patients with calluses.
"It contains fruit acids that gently exfoliate and peel the skin to remove hardened skin," says Dr. Husain. Three or four days after use, the dead layers of your skin will start to shed off your feet. The peel also contains lactic acid which is believed to help remove dead skin cells. Just keep in mind that you should check with a medical professional before using Baby Foot, especially if you have any open sores or skin sensitivity.
Beauty expert Birnur Aral, Ph.D. confirms that the peel is quite potent and warns that you'll want to stay seated while wearing the booties. "When using this product you should not attempt walking, as your feet get really slippery inside these pouches and you can easily fall and hurt yourself," she says.
READ MORE: Everything You Need to Know About Baby Foot
|Type
|Chemical
|Material
|Lactic, salicylic and glycolic acids
Best Callus Remover Foot Soak
FineVine Organics Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak
Pros
- Can also help with toenail fungus
- Relaxing experience
- Gentle
Cons
- Will not remove calluses on its own
Foot soaks are a more therapeutic approach to softening stubborn calluses. The main ingredients in this foot soak are tea tree oil (known for its antibacterial properties) and soothing epsom salt. While foot soaks cannot remove calluses on their own, they can help to prep and soften feet for faster removal of calluses with a pumice stone, foot file or electric callus remover. Reviewers say they were impressed with this soak's pleasant scent and found it to be very relaxing.
|Active Ingredients
|Tea tree oil, epsom salt
Best gentle callus remover tool
Dr. Scholl's Hard Skin Remover Nano Glass Foot File
Pros
- Textured nano glass is effective and gentler than metal
- Multi-directional grinding points makes using the tool easier
- Long, soft-touch handle is easy to hold
Cons
- Requires manual movements
Another stellar option from the brand Dr. Scholl's, this handheld foot file is a low-effort (yet highly effective) callus remover. The flat surface is made of textured nano glass, which is a gentler and less sharp option than metal files. This material also allows you to buff skin in multiple directions, requiring less concentration and effort on your part as you move the tool back and forth to smooth your feet.
This callus remover performed well among testers, with one saying they were "pleasantly surprised" by the improvement in texture of their feet after using this foot file and found it to be “an effective and comfortable” callus remover that "easily" removes rough, thick skin. “Compared to other foot files I've tried in the past, this one was much easier to use, thanks to its long and comfortable handle that made it easy to maneuver," the tester said. "I found that it provided a better grip and allowed me to apply the right amount of pressure to exfoliate my feet without causing any discomfort.”
|Type
|Manual
|Material
|Nano glass
How we chose the best callus removers
To find the best electric callus removers on the market, the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab ran a consumer study with 22 testers to find the best callus remover devices. Testers used the products at home once on one foot, then compared the results to the performance of a manual foot file on the other foot.
The products were evaluated based on performance, safety and ease of use. For the non-electric callus remover tools and products included on this list, we included recommendations from top dermatologists as well as editor favorites and best-sellers from trusted and vetted brands with rave reviews online.
What to look for when shopping for the best callus removers
"When treating calluses the goal is to help hydrate the skin and remove excess dead cells," says Dr. Zeichner. To that end, you'll want to keep the following factors in mind:
✔️ Removal method: There are two main ways to remove dead skin: Manual and chemical. Manual exfoliation is the process of physically removing dead cells from the outer skin layer. "This could be accomplished using scrubs or abrasive materials like pumice stones, blades or sanding devices," he says. Just be careful not to overdo it, Dr. Zeichner advises. "Remember that calluses are there for a reason." Meanwhile, gels, masks, creams and peels fall under the category of chemical removal. "Chemical exfoliation uses hydroxyacids (like glycolic or lactic acids) to help dissolve connections between skin cells so they more easily can be shed," says Dr. Zeichner.
✔️ Active ingredients: When it comes to chemical removal, Dr. Zeichner suggests looking for foot creams that contain emollient oils or urea, which help hydrate and dissolve extra keratin on the outer skin layer in order to soften calluses. Other powerful ingredients include lactic acid, glycolic and salicylic acids, all of which help to dissolve thick skin.
✔️ Strength: Depending on the severity of your calluses, you'll want to look for something that is strong enough (but not overly so) to help remove calluses and soften feet. Creams, gels and soaks tend to be more gentle while electric options work faster and are generally more intense. When choosing an electric callus remover, it's helpful to have different strength rollers on hand to customize your foot filing based on your skin's needs.
Can I permanently get rid of calluses on my feet?
To get rid of calluses permanently you have to go beyond simply treating current calluses — you also need to prevent future calluses from forming.
All of the products featured on this list are OTC, which means that they are meant to address smaller, less severe calluses and therefore may not be able to address deeper calluses. If you are prone to stubborn, thick calluses that require stronger treatments, you should speak with a doctor about prescription callus prevention products, like medicated patches, or treatment, like in-office procedures to trim away excess skin or surgery. Your doctor may also recommend shoe inserts to prevent recurring calluses.
One note of caution: You should never attempt to cut a callus at home. "You may accidentally cut too deep and cause tissue damage, cause infection or take off healthy skin," says Dr. Husain.
How can I prevent calluses at home?
In addition to using OTC callus prevention products and tools, here are a few simple things you can do on your own to help prevent and treat calluses on your feet, hands or anywhere else on your body:
✔️ Wear shoes that fit comfortably. "You don't want running shoes that are too tight or narrow," says Stefani Sassos, a certified personal trainer and registered dietitian at the GH Institute. Cushioned shoes, therapeutic shoes and inserts can help.
✔️ Exfoliate regularly. Dr. Husain recommends regularly soaking and cleaning skin with epsom salts or apple cider vinegar. The ADA advises diabetics to use a pumice stone on wet skin every day.
✔️ Moisturization is key. Good hydration helps to soften the skin and protect it from hardening. Use a nourishing cream or lotion daily to keep skin supple, especially after exfoliating.
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
Dori Price has over 15 years of experience researching and writing skincare stories, combining her first-hand knowledge of the market with the expertise of top industry professionals, including dermatologists and aestheticians.
As an avid exerciser, she has experienced calluses firsthand and loves testing out the different ways to safely remove them. She is an expert in all face and body skincare product categories, from epilators to dermaplaning tools, toners to serums and more.
Additional experts consulted:
- Dr. Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at The Mount Sinai Hospital
- Dr. Zain Husain, dermatologist and founder of New Jersey Dermatology and Aesthetics Center
- Danusia Wnek, a cosmetic chemist in the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab
- Stefani Sassos, a certified personal trainer and registered dietitian at the GH Institute
