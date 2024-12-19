10 Callus Removers That Will Make Your Feet Softer Than Ever (2024)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

Amidst the chaos of preparing for the summer (including planning family vacations, buying dresses for wedding season and picking vegetables to plant in a garden) there’s one task you may forget to do before it’s time to wear sandals or slip off your shoes at the beach: removing calluses from your feet. While dry patches and rough calluses can be bothersome in the winter, they can feel more noticeable and even get worse in the summertime.

Whether your calluses are caused from walking in high-heels all day, running long distances or opting to go barefoot in the summer, the best callus removers will smoothen the roughest of cracks and calluses. "Calluses develop because of the chronic friction of your skin against shoes and the outside world," explains Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at The Mount Sinai Hospital. "Think of them like nature’s bodyguard for your feet. Without calluses, feet would be at risk for daily trauma. But in some cases, if calluses become very thick, they can be uncomfortable — or even crack."

Before you start applying every lotion and sanding down every callus on your feet, it’s important to consider the causes and severity of your condition. The dermatologists we spoke to agreed that if you’re dealing with thick, severe calluses, it’s best to seek help from a medical professional to safely remove them — especially if you have sensitive skin or underlying conditions.

According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), people with diabetes can experience calluses more often because of the high-pressure areas on the bottom of feet. In this case, it’s crucial to have a healthcare professional remove them because poor circulation in diabetics' feet can weaken their ability to fight off infections in the feet.

With that being said, opting for the at-home route can be safe and effective if done properly on calluses that aren’t as severe. To use callus removers safely and prevent cuts or irritation, be patient (it’s not a quick fix). The experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab, dermatologists and medical experts we spoke to recommend regularly removing dead skin with an exfoliating mitt followed by an ultra-hydrating foot cream.

We tested electric, handheld, cream and more types of callus removers as well as top-selling products backed by real consumer feedback online to find the best options available. So long, calluses!