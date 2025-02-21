10 Cyber Resilient Best Practices to Build Stronger Defenses | Fidelis Security (2025)

Looking to buy an NDR Solution? Get Free Guide and choose the best one
Best Practices
January 10, 2025
Kriti Awasthi
Table of Contents
What is cyber resilience?
Cyber resilience is the ability of an organization to continuously deliver the intended outcomes despite adverse cyber events. It’s not just about preventing cyber-attacks but also about ensuring that the business can quickly recover and adapt when incidents occur.
Key Components of cyber resilience:
-
Identification of risks and vulnerabilities
The first step toward becoming a resilient organization is to recognize the vulnerabilities and threats across your IT landscape. That includes knowing what might go wrong that can endanger the data security of the organization.
-
Protection mechanisms to prevent cyber incidents
Take preventative action to secure systems, networks and data. It comprises firewalls, encryption, access controls, and powerful endpoint protection solutions that minimize exposure to threats.
-
Detection capabilities to identify threats in real-time
The early detection is vital for stopping minor incidents from becoming larger ones. Advanced detection tools such as Fidelis XDR are indispensable in real-time detection of malicious activities and anomalies.
-
Business continuity response and recovery plans
With an effective incident response plan, the damage done during an attack can be mitigated. Also, recovery strategy allows organizations to rapidly restore operations to maintain business continuity and minimize downtime.
-
Adaptation and Learning
After every cyber-incident an organization should learn from their experience. The SOC team should analyze the cyber-incident, what went wrong, what worked well, and how response can be improved to update security measure.
Challenges in Achieving Cyber Resilience
While cyber resilience strategy is an absolute must, there are also some significant roadblocks that can stand in the way of an organization truly protecting its digital assets, even with a strong cyber resilience framework in place. Here’s a rundown of some of the key challenges:
- Sophistication of Cyber Threats: Cyber adversaries are constantly evolving, adapting, and building new and advanced weapons like zero-day exploits which makes it difficult for organizations to keep up.
- Limited Resources: Most organizations have constraints in terms of personnel, budget allocation, and technical functionality which leads to poor cybersecurity posture, delayed detection, and remediation of threats.
- Fragmented Security Solutions: Using disparate tools can leave blind spots. The inability to achieve cross-domain visibility across networks, endpoints and cloud environments makes it difficult to respond quickly.
- Human Errors: Human errors, caused by insufficient training or poor adherence to protocols, have continued to be among the first causes of breaches. Two major examples of human errors are phishing attacks and accidental misconfigurations. Implementing universal cyber resilience standards across the organization can help ensure better adherence and reduce vulnerabilities.
Cyber Resilient Best Practices: A Comprehensive Approach
Given that threats continue to adapt, building cyber resilience strategy demands a proactive, multi-faceted approach. By incorporating Cyber Resilient Best Practices, businesses can strengthen their defenses and recover faster after incidents.
Risk Assessment and Management
As part of any robust cyber resilience framework, continuous risk assessments and compliance with cyber resilience standards are necessary to safeguard critical assets and minimize vulnerabilities. It is also essential to continuously assess risks and identify assets which require the most protection. Regular audits of IT assets keep organizations cognizant of their risk landscape—from outside threats such as malware to internal threats such as data mishandling. Identifying critical assets helps businesses to focus resources on protecting sensitive systems and information.
Implement Zero Trust Architecture
The Zero Trust model operates under the principle of “never trust, always verify.” It assumes that threats can originate both inside and outside the organization. Implementing Zero Trust requires identity verification, continuous authentication, and least privilege access to minimize vulnerabilities. Instead of blanket network access, employees and systems only receive the specific access necessary for their roles. This segmented approach limits an attacker’s ability to move laterally, reducing the impact of a breach.
Prioritize Incident Response Planning
A prepared organization reacts better during cyber events. One of the most critical steps includes creating a comprehensive incident response (IR) playbook for various threat scenarios. Regular simulations — including tabletop exercises and live drills — allow for the honing of this plan and the preparedness of the team. An effective IR plan limits chaos during an attack and allows for an efficient continuity of business operations.
Leverage Threat Intelligence
Actionable threat intelligence is another part of cyber resilient best practices. Insights gained from both real-time and historical datasets can help organizations proactively respond to such threats and can even help organizations predict risks by identifying threat patterns. It is well understood that solutions such as Fidelis XDR with sophisticated threat intelligence enable organizations to get ahead with timely, actionable data that gives organizations the power to stay one step ahead of new threats.
Enhancing Detection Capabilities
Organizations need to improve their detection capabilities to proactively address cyber threats. Next-gen detection platforms like Extended Detection and Response (XDR) gather and correlate security events from networks, endpoints, and the cloud, enabling comprehensive visibility and context.
Fidelis XDR, for instance, gives security teams proactive detection capabilities to find anomalies and detect possible breach incidents in real-time. Integrating signals from multiple domains allows for improved situational awareness and precision in threat mitigation.
Ensure Continuous Monitoring and Testing
Cyber resilience strategy requires vigilance. Systems and networks are monitored continuously, which ensures that threats are detected at their earliest stages. Identifying Security Gaps with regular vulnerability assessments and penetration testing help identify security gaps and provide actionable insights to fortify defenses. By scheduling proactive tests, organizations can be ahead of attackers, ensuring resilience even in rapidly evolving threat environments.
Automated and Orchestrated Responses
Speed is vital in today’s fast-paced threat landscape. It enables improved response times, less margin of error, and makes sure that security protocols are executed correctly. As an example, Fidelis XDR specializes in automating cyber incident responses, leading to expedited threat neutralization, and reduced overall damage. Automation also allows you to perform orchestration with different security tools, making their operations easier and releasing security teams from a lot of the stress.
Invest in Employee Training
Despite all the technological advancements, human error is still the greatest threat to cybersecurity. Another critical aspect is comprehensive training, to educate employees about phishing attacks, social engineering techniques, and good security hygiene. Employees should understand how to identify the risks and their role in minimizing it. Security awareness programs should be updated frequently with emerging threats.
Focus on Data Backup and Recovery
No matter how strong the defenses are, breaches can occur, and a robust backup strategy is a cornerstone of a cyber resilient environment. To remain afloat as a business, strong backup solutions are a must. Regularly scheduled backups of critical data, stored off-site in a safe place, will reduce downtime in the event of an attack. Recovery testing also ensures that these backups are reliable and can be quickly restored when necessary. Resilience isn’t only a prevention strategy — it’s the ability to recover quickly without the enterprise being impacted in the process.
Continuous Improvement
Cyber resilience is not a destination or a goal but a journey that adapts with the threat landscape. Organizations who understand what went wrong can take corrective actions and adjust their defenses against potential adversaries. Cyber resilience framework should also incorporate updates on new threat vectors, ensuring that tools, protocols, and training remain timely in an era of new threats.
These are 10 cyber resilient best practices to ensure that your organization is ready for any future threat. By following these cyber resilient best practices, organizations can not only safeguard their assets but also ensure they’re prepared to recover and thrive after any cyber event.
The Role of Fidelis XDR in Cyber Resilience
Fidelis XDR (Extended Detection and Response) is an essential component in strengthening an organization’s cyber resilience strategy by enabling complete visibility and intelligent threat response across networks, endpoints and clouds. Its integrated security framework combines and analyzes information from several domains, allowing threats to be detected and mitigated more quickly.
Organizations can leverage automation and orchestration to accelerate response while removing human errors with Fidelis XDR. ML driven analytics and threat intelligence integration features empower organizations to gain actionable insights and enable proactive defense against advanced threats.
Key Advantages of Fidelis XDR in Cyber Resilience:
- Unified Visibility: Offers full-spectrum threat detection for network, endpoint, and cloud.
- Automated Responses: Speeds threat mitigation via AI-based, automated workflows.
- Proactive Threat Intelligence: Provides real-time insights to prevent possible breaches.
Choose Fidelis XDR to enable your organizations to build a powerful, scalable, and adaptive cyber resilient strategy.
