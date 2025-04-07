10-Day Weather Forecast for Brooklyn, NY - The Weather Channel | weather.com (2025)

As of 10:14 pm EDT
Tonight
Rain Early
--/49°
59%
NE 12mph
Tonight
Rain Early
--/49°
59%
NE 12mph
Fri 04 | Night
49°
59%
NE 12mph
Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Humidity48%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise10:55 am
First Quarter
Moonset2:14 am
Sat 05 | Day
52°
73%
ESE 15mph
Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Humidity68%
UV Index3 of 11
Sunrise6:32 am
Sunset7:25 pm
Sat 05 | Night
46°
57%
NE 10mph
Showers tapering off in the evening with foggy conditions overnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Humidity86%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise12:03 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset3:05 am
Sun 06 | Day
56°
57%
NW 9mph
Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Humidity73%
UV Index3 of 11
Sunrise6:30 am
Sunset7:26 pm
Sun 06 | Night
41°
82%
N 10mph
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Humidity63%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise1:13 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset3:45 am
Mon 07 | Day
46°
61%
NNE 10mph
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Humidity73%
UV Index3 of 11
Sunrise6:28 am
Sunset7:27 pm
Mon 07 | Night
40°
24%
NNE 10mph
Overcast. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity80%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise2:21 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset4:16 am
Tue 08 | Day
46°
15%
WNW 17mph
Partly cloudy. High 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Humidity45%
UV Index6 of 11
Sunrise6:27 am
Sunset7:28 pm
Tue 08 | Night
32°
NW 16mph
A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Humidity42%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise3:26 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset4:42 am
Wed 09 | Day
49°
WNW 12mph
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Humidity33%
UV Index6 of 11
Sunrise6:25 am
Sunset7:29 pm
Wed 09 | Night
35°
3%
NNW 8mph
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity46%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise4:28 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset5:04 am
Thu 10 | Day
53°
3%
S 11mph
Partly cloudy. High 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Humidity44%
UV Index6 of 11
Sunrise6:24 am
Sunset7:30 pm
Thu 10 | Night
44°
24%
SE 11mph
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Humidity63%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise5:30 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset5:23 am
Fri 11 | Day
57°
37%
ESE 12mph
Showers early becoming less numerous later in the day. High 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Humidity63%
UV Index4 of 11
Sunrise6:22 am
Sunset7:31 pm
Fri 11 | Night
46°
58%
ENE 11mph
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Humidity73%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise6:29 pm
Waxing Gibbous
Moonset5:42 am
Sat 12 | Day
54°
61%
NE 14mph
Periods of rain. High 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Humidity65%
UV Index4 of 11
Sunrise6:21 am
Sunset7:32 pm
Sat 12 | Night
45°
51%
NNE 13mph
Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Humidity75%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise7:30 pm
Full Moon
Moonset6:01 am
Sun 13 | Day
58°
24%
N 10mph
Mainly cloudy. High 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity57%
UV Index4 of 11
Sunrise6:19 am
Sunset7:33 pm
Sun 13 | Night
46°
20%
NNW 8mph
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity63%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise8:31 pm
Full Moon
Moonset6:21 am
Mon 14 | Day
61°
24%
NW 8mph
Partly cloudy. High 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity54%
UV Index6 of 11
Sunrise6:17 am
Sunset7:34 pm
Mon 14 | Night
48°
24%
WNW 7mph
A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity63%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise9:35 pm
Waning Gibbous
Moonset6:44 am
Tue 15 | Day
64°
24%
WNW 12mph
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Humidity53%
UV Index6 of 11
Sunrise6:16 am
Sunset7:35 pm
Tue 15 | Night
49°
21%
WNW 12mph
A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Humidity62%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise10:38 pm
Waning Gibbous
Moonset7:11 am
Wed 16 | Day
67°
21%
WNW 11mph
Partly cloudy skies. High 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Humidity48%
UV Index7 of 11
Sunrise6:14 am
Sunset7:36 pm
Wed 16 | Night
48°
23%
NW 10mph
Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity58%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise11:41 pm
Waning Gibbous
Moonset7:44 am
Thu 17 | Day
63°
23%
WNW 9mph
Partly cloudy skies. High 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity49%
UV Index7 of 11
Sunrise6:13 am
Sunset7:37 pm
Thu 17 | Night
48°
20%
NW 9mph
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity57%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise--
Waning Gibbous
Moonset8:23 am
Fri 18 | Day
61°
24%
WSW 10mph
Mostly cloudy skies. High 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Humidity50%
UV Index5 of 11
Sunrise6:11 am
Sunset7:38 pm
Fri 18 | Night
48°
32%
WNW 10mph
A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Humidity61%
UV Index0 of 11
Moonrise12:39 am
Waning Gibbous
Moonset9:13 am
