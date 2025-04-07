10-Day Weather Forecast for Brooklyn, NY - The Weather Channel | weather.com (2025)

As of 10:14 pm EDT

Tonight

Rain Early

--/49°

59%

NE 12mph

Fri 04 | Night

49°

59%

NE 12mph

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

10-Day Weather Forecast for Brooklyn, NY - The Weather Channel | weather.com (1)

Heads-up

South, Midwest Face Multiday Extreme Flood Risk

  • Humidity48%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise10:55 am

    First Quarter

  • Moonset2:14 am

Sat 05

Rain

52°/46°

73%

ESE 15mph

Sat 05 | Day

52°

73%

ESE 15mph

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

  • Humidity68%

  • UV Index3 of 11

  • Sunrise6:32 am

  • Sunset7:25 pm

Sat 05 | Night

46°

57%

NE 10mph

Showers tapering off in the evening with foggy conditions overnight. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

  • Humidity86%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise12:03 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset3:05 am

Sun 06

AM Showers

56°/41°

57%

NW 9mph

Sun 06 | Day

56°

57%

NW 9mph

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

  • Humidity73%

  • UV Index3 of 11

  • Sunrise6:30 am

  • Sunset7:26 pm

Sun 06 | Night

41°

82%

N 10mph

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

  • Humidity63%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise1:13 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset3:45 am

Mon 07

Showers

46°/40°

61%

NNE 10mph

Mon 07 | Day

46°

61%

NNE 10mph

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

  • Humidity73%

  • UV Index3 of 11

  • Sunrise6:28 am

  • Sunset7:27 pm

Mon 07 | Night

40°

24%

NNE 10mph

Overcast. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity80%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise2:21 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset4:16 am

Tue 08 | Day

46°

15%

WNW 17mph

Partly cloudy. High 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

  • Humidity45%

  • UV Index6 of 11

  • Sunrise6:27 am

  • Sunset7:28 pm

Tue 08 | Night

32°

NW 16mph

A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

  • Humidity42%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise3:26 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset4:42 am

Wed 09

Partly Cloudy

49°/35°

0%

WNW 12mph

Wed 09 | Day

49°

WNW 12mph

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

  • Humidity33%

  • UV Index6 of 11

  • Sunrise6:25 am

  • Sunset7:29 pm

Wed 09 | Night

35°

3%

NNW 8mph

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity46%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise4:28 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset5:04 am

Thu 10

Partly Cloudy

53°/44°

3%

S 11mph

Thu 10 | Day

53°

3%

S 11mph

Partly cloudy. High 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

  • Humidity44%

  • UV Index6 of 11

  • Sunrise6:24 am

  • Sunset7:30 pm

Thu 10 | Night

44°

24%

SE 11mph

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

  • Humidity63%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise5:30 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset5:23 am

Fri 11

Showers

57°/46°

37%

ESE 12mph

Fri 11 | Day

57°

37%

ESE 12mph

Showers early becoming less numerous later in the day. High 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

  • Humidity63%

  • UV Index4 of 11

  • Sunrise6:22 am

  • Sunset7:31 pm

Fri 11 | Night

46°

58%

ENE 11mph

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

  • Humidity73%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise6:29 pm

    Waxing Gibbous

  • Moonset5:42 am

Sat 12

Rain

54°/45°

61%

NE 14mph

Sat 12 | Day

54°

61%

NE 14mph

Periods of rain. High 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

  • Humidity65%

  • UV Index4 of 11

  • Sunrise6:21 am

  • Sunset7:32 pm

Sat 12 | Night

45°

51%

NNE 13mph

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

  • Humidity75%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise7:30 pm

    Full Moon

  • Moonset6:01 am

Sun 13

Mostly Cloudy

58°/46°

24%

N 10mph

Sun 13 | Day

58°

24%

N 10mph

Mainly cloudy. High 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity57%

  • UV Index4 of 11

  • Sunrise6:19 am

  • Sunset7:33 pm

Sun 13 | Night

46°

20%

NNW 8mph

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity63%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise8:31 pm

    Full Moon

  • Moonset6:21 am

Mon 14

Partly Cloudy

61°/48°

24%

NW 8mph

Mon 14 | Day

61°

24%

NW 8mph

Partly cloudy. High 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity54%

  • UV Index6 of 11

  • Sunrise6:17 am

  • Sunset7:34 pm

Mon 14 | Night

48°

24%

WNW 7mph

A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity63%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise9:35 pm

    Waning Gibbous

  • Moonset6:44 am

Tue 15

Partly Cloudy

64°/49°

24%

WNW 12mph

Tue 15 | Day

64°

24%

WNW 12mph

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

  • Humidity53%

  • UV Index6 of 11

  • Sunrise6:16 am

  • Sunset7:35 pm

Tue 15 | Night

49°

21%

WNW 12mph

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

  • Humidity62%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise10:38 pm

    Waning Gibbous

  • Moonset7:11 am

Wed 16

Partly Cloudy

67°/48°

21%

WNW 11mph

Wed 16 | Day

67°

21%

WNW 11mph

Partly cloudy skies. High 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

  • Humidity48%

  • UV Index7 of 11

  • Sunrise6:14 am

  • Sunset7:36 pm

Wed 16 | Night

48°

23%

NW 10mph

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity58%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise11:41 pm

    Waning Gibbous

  • Moonset7:44 am

Thu 17

Partly Cloudy

63°/48°

23%

WNW 9mph

Thu 17 | Day

63°

23%

WNW 9mph

Partly cloudy skies. High 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity49%

  • UV Index7 of 11

  • Sunrise6:13 am

  • Sunset7:37 pm

Thu 17 | Night

48°

20%

NW 9mph

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity57%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise--

    Waning Gibbous

  • Moonset8:23 am

Fri 18

Mostly Cloudy

61°/48°

24%

WSW 10mph

Fri 18 | Day

61°

24%

WSW 10mph

Mostly cloudy skies. High 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

  • Humidity50%

  • UV Index5 of 11

  • Sunrise6:11 am

  • Sunset7:38 pm

Fri 18 | Night

48°

32%

WNW 10mph

A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

  • Humidity61%

  • UV Index0 of 11

  • Moonrise12:39 am

    Waning Gibbous

  • Moonset9:13 am

