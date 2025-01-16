10 Different Types Of Hair Clips For Women (Barrettes, Bobby Pins, Cla (2025)

Check out the different types of hair clips and hair pins for all occasions including claw hair clips and banana hair clips and where to use them.

Step up your hair game with our comprehensive guide to the myriad types of hair clips!

From functional grips to stylish accessories, HairEveryday.com unveils the best picks for every hair type and occasion. Dive in to find your perfect match!

What are the different types of hair clips for women?

Women can choose from various types of hair clips, including classic barrettes, snap clips, alligator clips, banana clips, and claw clips. There are also bobby pins for securing hairstyles, hair combs for elegant updos, and decorative clips like tiaras and hair sticks for added flair. Each type serves a different purpose, from functional hold to fashionable accessorizing, catering to diverse hair lengths, textures, and styling needs.

Key Takeaways:

Types Of Hair Clips Great For Bobby pins Taming loose strands French Barrettes Half-up Half-down hairstyles Claw clips Ponytails Banana Hair Clips Curly, Afro hair Snap Clips Side parts and taming flyaways Stick Pins Long, fine hair Crocodile/Alligator Clips Haircutting and styling Spin Pins French twists Bumpit Hair Pins Beehive hairstyles Comb Clips Updo hairstyles

Types Of Hair Clips

Bobby pins

Best Types Of Hair Clips For – Fine Hair

Undoubtedly the most common type of hair clip, Bobby pins have been used by children as well as adults since its inception.

It is usually made up of plastic or metal and it helps in holding your hair almost like a styling gel in place while camouflaging itself.

The almost invisible look of it on your hair makes it a favourite for hair styling experts who can experiment with different updos with the help of these fashionable hair clips.

This is a pocket-friendly option to hold your hair in place and it slides smoothly into your hair. It doesn’t tug or poke your hair and is perfect for beginners since it is very easy to use.

It is usually available in plain colours but some also come with embellishments. They also help in fixing hair accessories such as bandana, durag, veils etc.

So in a way they are an alternative to hairspray.

Woody Ouchless Bobby Pin

French Barrettes

Best Types Of Hair Clips For – Thick Hair

These hair barrettes for adults have a tension bar that helps in securing your hair and holding it in place. It has a clasp made up of two prongs that latch to the arm.

Your hair is held between the arm and the tension bar to give you a smooth, secure updo. These hair clips are usually made up of metal, wood and plastic.

They are available in several sizes, shapes and colours and you can select one depending on the volume and thickness of your hair.

This is one of the most long-lasting and secure hair clips that guarantee a neat and tidy updo for long periods.

France Luxe long and skinny Barrettes

Claw clips

Best Types Of Hair Clips For – Straight Hair

A claw clip is a great choice for those who want to avoid hair damage caused by prolonged use of hair clips.

It is common to notice breakage on your hair when you use certain hair clips that are tight on your hair.

I like how the claw clip is also a great alternative to scrunchies or rubber bands that can eventually cause a headache.

It is renowned for its practicality and classic look.

The 90’s claw clip is popular with retro updos and has been recently popularized by many celebrities like supermodels Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

This clip can be used on all hair textures (even African American) especially if your hair is difficult to manage.

Youxuan Hair claw clip

Banana Hair Clips

Best Types Of Hair Clips For – Long Hair

These were popularized in the 1980s and are making a comeback. You can create an updo in seconds with the help of banana clips.

It is helpful when you aren’t in a mood to shampoo your hair and isn’t that presentable when let loose.

When you tie your hair in a ponytail while using these clips, It appears to cascade down like a waterfall which looks beautiful.

You can also try other styles using banana clips such as loose updos, low flip buns and braids.

This clip is really handy for those with textured or curly hair. You just have to unhinge one end of the clip and put the desired amount of hair with the pointed side of the clip downwards before clinching it all together.

Scunci Banana Barrettes

Snap clips

Best Types Of Hair Clips For – Short Hair

Snap clips are one of the most popular types of hair clips and are used by children and adults alike.

These simple, versatile and easy-to-use hair accessories make life easier and help in elevating the look. They are available in various sizes and colors and are usually made up of metals.

They are available in different price ranges depending on the quality of the materials and it doesn’t require any styling before using it.

They have recently been rising in popularity in the form of statement hair accessories and one can find people adorning snap clips embellished with pearls, rhinestones and metallic designs which are larger than the usual snap clips.

Kitsch Rhinestone snap clip

Hair Stick Pins

Best Types Of Hair Clips For – Buns and Updos

These hair clips help in creating a variety of updos in a matter of seconds. A hair stick is a thin, stick-like sturdy piece that helps to keep your hair in place.

This is a really great tool for those with longer hair who find it difficult to tie your hair. You have to get a hang of it since it could be confusing for first-time users.

Hair sticks are also very gentle on your hair and do not cause any breakage or damage to your hair even after prolonged usage.

These have been used in Asian cultures for centuries and are made up of different materials like wood, metal, plastic etc. There are shorter hair sticks that are useful for shorter hair lengths.

Yueton Vintage metallic hairpin

Crocodile Hair Clips

Best Types Of Hair Clips For – Hair Styling

These are great choices if you want to section your hair while styling. Hence these are a common sight in salons and hairdressers. They also help in putting your hair up in a bun.

They are made up of mostly metals or plastic. They simplify processes such as detangling, hair straightening, blow-drying etc.

They usually have long bills which help in sectioning large sections of hair, especially textured hair which is usually difficult to manage.

Although they are not used for accessorising your hair, this is a great practical hair clip that can make life easier for you.

Check out these decorative alligator clips with teeth below:

Salonkey Professional hair clips

Spin Pins

Best Types Of Hair Clips For – Braided Hair

Spin pin hair clips are supposedly as efficient as twenty hairpins together and they are an extremely versatile and practical hair accessory.

They help you in creating effortless buns, instant updos, and french twists. These hair clips are made up of metal.

If you are someone who has to use a lot of bobby pins to get your hair in place, a spin pin might be a good alternative.

They come in various colours and sizes and they are long-lasting since they don’t break or bend easily.

You just have to twist them clockwise white putting them on your updo to fix your hair.

Goody Simple Styles spin pin

Bumpit Hair Pins

Best Types Of Hair Clips For – Thinning Hair

Bumpit hair pins give an illusion of bumps on your hairdo. This was a very popular retro hairstyle and it has made a comeback recently.

You have to pull a section of your hair upwards and place a bumpit hair pin under it before evenly distributing the section over the hair accessory.

You have to secure the comb attached to the bumpit on to your hair so the updo looks sleek.

You can experiment a lot with this hair accessory since it comes in different sizes and shapes.

There are bumpits made up of foam and velcro that can help in concealing the accessory better than plastic or metal bumpits so it’s ideal for those who just started using it.

It might be a bit difficult for beginners but eventually, you get a hold of it.

Health Everyday Bumpit

Comb Clips

Best Types Of Hair Clips For – Special Occasions, Fancy Hairstyles

Comb clips have a comb attached to them which helps in getting a sleek updo. It also helps in taming flyaways.

These clips are usually worn during events like weddings and it usually has embellishments made up of pearl, metal, lace etc.

They are the best type of hair accessories for updos hairstyles.

SweetV Bridal Hair comb clip

Hair Clips Vs Hair Pins: What is the difference?

One might think that hair pins and hair clips are the same but there is a clear cut difference between the two.

Firstly hair pins are thin wire-like accessories that are usually bent in half and help keep sections or strands of hair in place.

These are created with the intention to blend into your hair so the hairstyle looks seamless. However these days there are several decorative hair pins that have rhinestones, pearls, etc.

Hair clips on the other hand are larger than hair pins are used to tie up the entire hair or a larger and thicker section of hair.

These are more prominently visible than a discreet hair pin, hence are often decorated in bright colors, patterns, or rhinestones.

A hair clip can also be smaller and used to hold flyaways in place like a snap clip for example. But the difference between a hair pin and hair clip is that a hair clip has a clasp mechanism of some sort or other that makes it better at holding hair.

These clasps can be made of metal or plastic and take the form of spring mechanism or claw-like structure.

So these were the major differences between a hair clip and a hair pin.

Banana hair clip vs Alligator hair clip: what’s the difference?

Banana hair clips and alligator hair clips are two different types of hair accessories that serve different purposes. Here’s a comparison of their features and uses:

Banana Hair Clip:

Shape: Banana hair clips have a curved, elongated shape resembling a banana.

Design: They typically have teeth or prongs along the inner curve for better grip.

Function: Banana hair clips are designed to hold and secure larger sections of hair, such as when creating updos, buns, or ponytails.

Usage: To use a banana hair clip, you gather your hair into the desired style, slide the clip open, position it horizontally along the hair, and then release the clip to secure the hair in place.

Alligator Hair Clip:

Shape: Alligator hair clips have a long, straight shape with a hinged opening and a single prong on one side.

Design: They feature teeth or grooves along the inner side of the prong to provide a strong grip.

Function: Alligator hair clips are typically used for sectioning and holding smaller amounts of hair during styling, such as when creating intricate braids, twists, or when working on specific areas of the hair.

Usage: To use an alligator hair clip, you open the clip by pressing the sides of the prong together, section the hair you want to hold or separate, and then release the pressure on the clip to secure it in place.

In summary, banana hair clips are ideal for securing larger sections of hair, while alligator hair clips are better suited for sectioning and styling smaller portions of hair.

The choice between the two will depend on the hairstyle you’re aiming for and the amount of hair you want to hold or style. Both types of clips can be useful tools for creating a variety of hairstyles and are popular among individuals with different hair types and textures.

