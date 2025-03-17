10 Different Ways to Use an Eyeliner Brush | e.l.f. Cosmetics (2025)

Yes, eyeliner brushes may be designed for creating sleek, precise lines, or an iconic cat eye, but their versatility makes them a must-have for so much more. These tiny multitaskers aren't just for eyeliner—they’re your secret weapon for a variety of looks that go way beyond a lined eye. From smudging shadows along the lash line for a sultry, smoky effect to creating intricate details with bold or metallic pigments, the results you can achieve with eyeliner brushes are diverse and infinite!

Adding an array of eyeliner brushes to your collection is a must for beauty lovers and beginners alike. Different shapes—angled, flat, pointed—let you experiment endlessly, whether you’re creating sharp, graphic lines, using them to fill in and define brows, or perfect a classic winged eye. Eyeliner brushes are here to do it all, and we’re exploring all the different ways you can use these dynamic multitaskers to make the most of any look.