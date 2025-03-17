10 Different Ways to Use an Eyeliner Brush | e.l.f. Cosmetics (2025)

Yes, eyeliner brushes may be designed for creating sleek, precise lines, or an iconic cat eye, but their versatility makes them a must-have for so much more. These tiny multitaskers aren't just for eyeliner—they’re your secret weapon for a variety of looks that go way beyond a lined eye. From smudging shadows along the lash line for a sultry, smoky effect to creating intricate details with bold or metallic pigments, the results you can achieve with eyeliner brushes are diverse and infinite!
Adding an array of eyeliner brushes to your collection is a must for beauty lovers and beginners alike. Different shapes—angled, flat, pointed—let you experiment endlessly, whether you’re creating sharp, graphic lines, using them to fill in and define brows, or perfect a classic winged eye. Eyeliner brushes are here to do it all, and we’re exploring all the different ways you can use these dynamic multitaskers to make the most of any look.
Traditional Eye Liner
Looking to achieve a timeless and classic eyeliner look? Then let us introduce you to our favorite brow cream and flat eyeliner brush. This dynamic duo is perfect for creating precise, traditional eyeliner styles like a classic wing or a sleek line along the lash line. Lock On Liner & Brow Cream’s creamy gel-based formula glides smoothly, offering rich, intense pigmentation that stays put all day without smudging.
Consider our Flat Eyeliner Brush to be any brow cream’s trusty, perfectionist sidekick. Designed with a fine, flat tip for ultimate control and precision, the brush's shape allows you to create both thin, delicate lines and bold, dramatic wings that aren’t too thick. Start by dipping the brush into the brow cream, gently removing any excess. Then, trace your desired shape along the upper lash line, adjusting the thickness as needed. We love these two as they deliver makeup-artist level precision and nail any eyeliner look with a classic yet natural finish.
Using Eyeliner Brushes For Your Brows
Like we said, eyeliner brushes are some of the most dynamic and versatile tools in your makeup kit. So much so that many of them can be used to shape, define, and fill in brows. One such brush is our Small Angled Brush. Sure, it’s a pro at lining eyes, but it’s a total brow game-changer too. When paired with our Instant Lift Brow Pencil and our Bite-Size Brow Palette, this brush takes your brow game to the next level.
Here’s the hack: instead of holding the brush horizontally like you would for eyeliner, flip the script! Hold it vertically so the flat end lines up with your brow hairs. Then, get to work creating hair-like strokes that look fluffy and natural. Use the Bite-Size Brow Palette’s creamy formula to fill in sparse spots or define your shape—this brush has the precision of a magic wand. Prefer pencils? After filling in with the Instant Lift Brow Pencil, grab your brush to blend and soften those strokes for a perfectly polished finish. Whether you’re going for subtle and natural or bold and defined, this little multitasker is here to make your brow dreams come true. It’s precision, control, and creativity all in one.
Blending Shadows & Creating Depth
Smudgy eyeliner looks are all about that effortlessly chic, blurred-out vibe—and our smudge brush makes achieving it as easy and effortless as this lived-in look itself. Whether you’re going for a sultry smoky eye or just a soft, blended edge, this brush delivers seamless, smooth results every time.
The short, dense bristles are perfect for blending eyeshadows without losing control. It’s the ideal tool for diffusing colors, creating soft gradients, and giving your eyes a dreamy, soft-focus finish. Whether you’re enhancing a winged liner or just adding a little extra depth to your crease, this brush is your bff for achieving a polished, seamless look.
Lining the Lower Lash Line
When it comes to precise eyeliner application, size and tip matter! A smaller, more precise eyeliner brush is perfect for reaching those hard-to-get spots, specifically… the thin lower lash line. But with a tool like our Flat Eyeliner Brush, you can easily apply gel liner or shadow to create a defined, seamless look.
We love this brush for its tight, compact shape, which makes it easy to add product directly to the lower lash line for a clean, sharp finish. Plus, it doubles as a blending tool—perfect for softening harsh lines or diffusing eyeshadow for a smoky, sultry effect.
Creating Precise & Thin Lines
For a clean, thin line that elevates any look, reach for the Wing It Curved Liner Brush or our Flat Eyeliner Brush. These precision tools make creating a sharp, defined line easy—whether you’re perfecting the classic lash line or experimenting with the trendy “floating liner” look, a technique where eyeliner is applied just above the natural lash line to create a lifted, wide-eyed effect.
The curved liner brush is great for adding depth with a precise sweep, while the Flat Eyeliner Brush delivers a smooth, even application. Both brushes allow for ultimate control, making it easy to achieve a flawless, refined look.
Whether you’re going for a minimal everyday vibe or a bold statement, these brushes help you master the art of a sharp, polished line with ease.
Precise Lip Lining
No lip brush in your makeup kit? No problem. Our small smudge brush doubles as a lip brush and creates perfectly defined, bold lips or a blurred, blotted finish. This versatile brush isn’t just for eyes—it’s genius for applying lip liner straight from a lip pot or blending out dramatic, defined lip lines. The small, precise bristles make it super easy to shape and smudge your lips for a seamless finish. Simply dab and blend out more defined lines if you want a lived-in look, or use the brush to help maintain clean definition if a precise finish is what you’re after.