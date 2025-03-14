10 DIY Nail Art Looks to Add to Your Manicure - NewBeauty (2025)

Home › Body › Hands + Nails
Jessica Fields
Jessica Fields
IG: @betina_goldstein / @lolo.nailedit
Intricate and over-the-top nail designs have their place, but sometimes, it’s nice to opt for something simple like a manicure with DIY nail art. Don’t get me wrong, a trip to the salon is always a treat. A soothing soak and proper grooming of your nails never gets old. However, there’s something to be said about crafting a stunning set at your dining room table. The world of nail art is constantly evolving with new looks arriving daily. Some feel out of reach for novice artists. Others require little skill to recreate. Ahead, we’ve gathered 10 easy-to-do DIY nail art looks to lean into right now.
1 / 10
Polka Dots
Polka dots are a classic nail art design for good reason. This classic design requires no skill to recreate. Polka dots can enhance a manicure or become the complete design, as the look showcases.
2 / 10
Crocodile Print
Trust us, this design is easier to DIY than it looks— all that’s needed are the right tools to get the desired effect. With a blooming gel polish, you can easily recreate the look and have a trendy manicure with little effort.
3 / 10
Oversized Hearts
Sometimes, less is more when it comes to nail art. This look proves you don’t have to do too much to make a big statement. It features two oversized hearts on the thumbnails and a glossy finish but is sure to gain you lots of compliments.
4 / 10
Strawberry Patch French
While there are many ways to remix a French manicure, this strawberry-decorated set feels appropriate for spring. The combination around the French tip has a berries and cream feel that’s hard to resist.
5 / 10
Starry Night
Stars are a popular component for nail designs and are easy to customize. This set uses splashes of silver polish and an assortment of white dots to create a simple yet detailed manicure.
6 / 10
Checkerboard Tips
This take on French tips uses a wavy checkerboard pattern and poppy colors to build a fun look. To get the full effect, opt for creamy shades that have a touch of softness.
7 / 10
Cow Print
The animal print trend is likely to become even more popular as we move into the warmer months. This look blends bold colors with the equally daring cow print.
8 / 10
Hand-Painted Florals
Dainty flowers are a no-brainer when it comes to nail art. If you’re searching for something simple and elegant, take a cue from this set that blends delicate blossoms with a chic French manicure.
9 / 10
Mix & Match
Why choose just one DIY design? Instead, opt for a look that incorporates a few easy nail art elements like this one. Stripes and polka dots are the key components, but a mix of classic colors and bold hues make the final look interesting.
10 / 10
Ballerina Nails
In this set, polka dots, line work and bows come together to create a beautiful design. The classic French manicure colors only amplify the balletcore essence of the look.
