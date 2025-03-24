10 Foods You Shouldn't Be Wrapping In Plastic Wrap - The Daily Meal (2025)

Plastic has been getting a bad rap in recent years. Turns out it may not be the best way to wrap all your foods, even though many of us have been using it for years. This plastic film has undergone a metamorphosis since its invention. Plastic cling wraps were initially made from polyvinyl chloride or PVC. This is the same material used to make pipes for plumbing. Phthalates were added to make it flexible enough to use as a wrap, but they proved toxic. They interfere with the way hormones work, which eventually resulted in a change in chemical makeup.

The plastic used was swapped out but contains different chemicals that could be as harmful or, worse yet, carcinogenic. Unfortunately, it is also a really efficient way to wrap foods for storage, which is why it continues to be manufactured and used in kitchens everywhere. The good news is that there are safer ways to use it.

First, don't let your plastic wrap touch the food you're wrapping.Plan to wrap casseroles or other items that come in dishes rather than individual items. This will prevent exposure of your food to the chemical contents of the wrap. You should also avoid heating items wrapped in or covered with plastic, when possible, even when the plastic isn't touching your food. Heat causes the chemicals to be released quickly and more easily. To help you out even more, we've compiled a number of foods you should avoid wrapping in plastic wrap.