10 Health Benefits of Spirulina (2025)

Spirulina is a type of algae that grows in fresh or salt water. It comes as a supplement, in tablet or powder form. People use it for its health benefits, as it is rich in nutrients and has antioxidant properties.
Spirulina is among the world’s most popular supplements. It is made from an organism that grows in both fresh and saltwater.
It is a
Spirulina was
These days, people use spirulina to boost the levels of nutrients and antioxidants in their bodies, and it may help protect against various diseases.
Here are 10 evidence-based health uses and benefits of spirulina.
Spirulina is packed with nutrients. A single tablespoon (tbsp), or 7 grams (g), of dried spirulina powder,
- Protein: 4 g
- Thiamin: 14% of the Daily Value (DV)
- Riboflavin: 20% of the DV
- Niacin: 6% of the DV
- Copper: 47% of the DV
- Iron: 11% of the DV
It also contains small amounts of magnesium, potassium, and manganese.
In addition, the same amount contains only 20 calories and less than 2 g of carbohydrates.
Spirulina also provides a small amount of fat — around 1 g per tbsp (7 g) — including both omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids in an approximately 1.5 to 1 ratio.
Plus, the quality of the protein in spirulina is considered excellent and
Note that it is often claimed that spirulina contains vitamin B12, but this is false. It has pseudovitamin B12, which has not been shown to be effective in humans.
Summary
Spirulina is a type of blue-green algae that grows in both salt and fresh water. It is highly nutritious and a great source of protein, copper, and B vitamins.
The main component of spirulina is called phycocyanin, which is an antioxidant that also gives it its unique blue color.
Phycocyanin can help fight oxidative stress by
Summary
Phycocyanin is the main active compound in spirulina. It has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Spirulina
According to
Summary
Studies indicate that spirulina can lower triglycerides and improve cholesterol levels, which may support heart health.
Fatty structures in your body are susceptible to oxidative damage. This is known as
In fact, one
Summary
Fatty structures in your body can become oxidized, driving the progression of many diseases. Some research suggests that the antioxidants in spirulina may help prevent this.
While more studies are needed, some evidence suggests that spirulina has anti-cancer properties.
Research in animals
Summary
Spirulina may have anti-cancer properties. However, more research is needed.
One
This reduction is thought to be
Summary
Spirulina may increase production of nitric oxide and reduce blood pressure levels, a major risk factor for many chronic conditions.
Spirulina is a popular alternative treatment for symptoms of allergic rhinitis, and there is evidence that it can be effective.
For instance,
However, more research is needed.
Summary
Spirulina supplements may be effective against allergic rhinitis, but more research is needed.
Anemia is fairly
A 2020 study found that taking spirulina may improve anemia in pregnant people during the second trimester. In 2021,
However, more high-quality, recent studies are still needed.
Summary
Research suggests that spirulina may improve anemia in pregnant people, as well as iron deficiency in children.
Exercise-induced oxidative damage is a
Spirulina may help reduce this, as
In
Summary
Spirulina may provide multiple exercise benefits, including enhanced endurance and increased muscle strength.
However, according to
However, there was no significant effect on blood sugar levels after eating or levels of hemoglobin A1c, which is
Therefore, more research is needed.
Summary
Some evidence suggests that spirulina may benefit people with type 2 diabetes by significantly reducing fasting blood sugar levels. Still, more studies are needed.
What does spirulina do to the body?
Spirulina contains protein, vitamins, and minerals and has antioxidant properties. It may help manage inflammation, blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure, among other benefits.
Who should not take spirulina?
Spirulina is generally considered safe. The Dietary Supplements Information Expert Committee (DSI-EC) has said that it does not pose a major risk to health. However, it
People taking certain blood-pressure-lowering, immunosuppressant, or cholesterol-lowering medications, may need to avoid spirulina due to the potential for interaction with certain chemicals in spirulina.
Always check with a doctor that spirulina is safe for you to use, follow any instructions with care, and obtain your supplements from a reputable source. Some products may be contaminated with heavy metals and other toxins or bacteria.
Learn more about the side effects and risks of spirulina.
Is it good to take spirulina every day?
Most people who use spirulina take
Spirulina is a type of cyanobacteria — often referred to as blue-green algae — that is highly nutritious.
Studies show that it may improve cholesterol and triglyceride levels, suppress oxidation, reduce blood pressure, and lower fasting blood sugar levels. However, more research is needed.
If you want to give this supplement a try, it’s widely available in stores and online.