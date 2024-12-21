10 K-Dramas That Should Be Adapted Into a Hallmark Movie (2024)

If Korean dramas are known for anything, it's for their sweet and sometimes corny love stories that tend to transcend time and the complications of the world. As cheesy or corny as K-dramas may be, this is what makes them appealing and beloved. Fans of Korean dramas love romances that deal with complicated backstories or the challenges of everyday life. However, at the same time, romances without drama are just as wanted.

✕ Remove Ads

Hallmark films are in the same ballpark as these kinds of K-dramas: they feature limited drama and focus primarily on the sweet love story being told at hand. From corny workplace dramas to countryside romances, Hallmark films and Korean dramas actually have a lot in common in terms of storytelling and vibe. Most of the time, the two tend to overlap with one another. From Queen of Divorce to When the Weather Is Fine, here are some K-dramas that could easily be adapted into Hallmark films.

10 'Queen of Divorce' (2024)

Directed by Park Jin-seok

After Kim Sa-ra (Lee Ji-ah) loses everything because of her husband's betrayal, she helps with divorce cases at a divorce resolution company. She helps by punishing those who she deems as bad spouses and offers solutions to those who suffer at the hands of their bad spouses.

✕ Remove Ads

Queen of Divorce has some qualities that would make it a great Hallmark film.

Though not completely like a Hallmark film, Queen of Divorce has some qualities that would make it a great Hallmark film, especially with its premise which sets up the chemistry and love story between the two leads, Lee Ji-ah and Oh Min-seok. With Sa-ra coming out of a divorce that ruins her life, she begins anew helping others.

Watch on Kocowa

9 'Emergency Couple' (2014)

Directed by Kim Cheol-kyu

When Oh Chang-min (Choi Jin-hyuk) and Oh Jin-hee (Song Ji-hyo) meet again as interns at an emergency room five years after their divorce, they must learn to set aside their spite and work together. As they learn to get along again, they begin to fall for each other.

✕ Remove Ads

Emergency Couple is a workplace drama that begins with a nasty split between Chang-min and Jin-hee, revealing their toxicity when around one another. Though a little intense and violent at the beginning, it contains other qualities that would make it the perfect Hallmark film: unsuspecting romance in the workplace, enemies to lovers, and the stubbornness exhibited between the two when it comes to their feelings.

Emergency Couple Genre K-Drama Language South Korean Number of Seasons 1 Debut Date January 24, 2014 Studio Content K Co. Ltd.

Watch on Tubi

8 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' (2021)

Directed by Yoo Je-won & Kwon Yong-il

✕ Remove Ads

Due to unfortunate events, dentist Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a) moves to the seaside village of Gongjin and opens a dental clinic. While living there, she meets the local handyman, Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho).

No Hallmark movie is complete without a feel-good, positive love story. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is exactly that: a wholesome drama with laid-back vibes that tells a love story between a newcomer and a local. The chemistry and love story is all the more interesting because of it.

Your changes have been saved Email is sent Email has already been sent Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha TV-14 K-Drama Comedy Romance Release Date August 28, 2021 Cast Shin Min-a , Kim Seon-ho , Gina Su , Ren Hanami , Jo Han-chul , Gong Min-jung , Harrison Xu , Lee Bong-ryun Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Netflix

7 'Once Upon a Small Town' (2022)

Directed by Kwon Seok-jang

✕ Remove Ads

When veterinarian Han Ji-yul (Choo Young-woo) relocates from Seoul to Huidong village to take over his grandfather's veterinary clinic, he meets local policewoman Ahn Ja-young (Park Soo-young). Ahn Ja-young is also the town's insider, and she helps Ji-yul adapt to the village life.

Unlike most K-dramas, the drama is not the main point of this love story.

Once Upon a Small Town is another feel-good romance between a local and a city dweller. Unlike most K-dramas, the drama is not the main point of this love story; rather, it remains rather lighthearted throughout the entirety of the show, with a refreshing take on the beginnings of a first love.

Watch on Netflix

6 'Lovestruck in the City' (2020)

Directed by Park Shin-woo

✕ Remove Ads

When Park Jae-won (Ji Chang-wook) loses his camera to a thief, he can't help but keep her in his memory. Using her fake identity, Lee Eun-o (Kim Ji-won) meets Jae-won and steals his camera. Jae-won sets out to find her.

Lovestruck in the City is an entirely unique experience.

Though not exactly a K-drama, Lovestruck in the City is a short webseries that follows the love story between Jae-won and Eun-o. Lovestruck in the City is an entirely unique experience; it follows a unique format that is new to K-drama fans, but despite its differences, it's a beautiful telling of romance that is both sweet and endearing. It just has Hallmark written all over it, and as a film adaptation, it could expand beautifully on the characters and the romance shared between them.

Watch on Netflix

✕ Remove Ads

5 'Reply 1988' (2015-2016)

Directed by Shin Won-ho

The third installment of the Reply series, Reply 1988, is a story of friendship, following a group of teenage friends—Deok-sun (Lee Hye-ri), Jung-hwan (Ryu Jun-yeol), Dong-ryong (Lee Dong-hwi), Choi Taek (Park Bo-gum), and Sun-woo (Go Kyung-pyo)—who live in Ssangmun-dong in Northern Seol. It takes place in 1988, and they lean on one another as they go through various challenges that await them.

Reply 1988 is a nostalgic drama, focusing on the friendships shared in one's youth. A heartwarming story of growth, with hints of nostalgia, Reply 1988 is almost a masterpiece when it comes to wholesome genres. Though many Hallmark films focus on romance, Reply 1988 shares the quality of wholesomeness, lightheartedness, and nostalgia that is hard to come by nowadays.

✕ Remove Ads

Your changes have been saved Email is sent Email has already been sent Reply 1988 Comedy Drama Family Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 5, 2015 Cast Lee Hye-ri , Ryu Jun-yeol , Go Kyung-Pyo , Lee Dong-hwi , Ryu Hye-young Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Lee Woo-jeong

4 'Romance Is a Bonus Book' (2019)

Directed by Lee Jeong-hyo

When her husband cheats on her, single, unemployed mother Kang Dan-i (Lee Na-young) relies on successful author and old friend Cha Eun-ho (Lee Jong-suk) for income and help. As they go through various challenges, they begin to realize their feelings for one another.

Romance Is a Bonus Book is essentially a Hallmark movie in the style of K-drama. It features a sweet romance between two old friends who both go through their own challenges and rely on one another for support, which is a popular trademark of Hallmark. Filled with great acting and reminiscent of second chances, Romance Is a Bonus Book is a lovely romantic comedy.

✕ Remove Ads

Your changes have been saved Email is sent Email has already been sent Romance Is A Bonus Book TV-14 K-Drama Romance Comedy Release Date January 26, 2019 Cast Lee Na-young , Lee Jong-suk , Jeong Eu-Gene , Wi Ha-joon Main Genre K-Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Netflix

3 'Love Next Door' (2024)

Directed by Yoo Je-won

After breaking down, Bae Seok-ryu (Jung So-min) returns to Korea to reboot her life. She runs into an old childhood friend, Choi Seung-hyo (Jung Hae-in), and the two find themselves falling in love, despite their complicated past together.

Love Next Door is a fun Korean drama with a heartwarming love story of friends to lovers. When life doesn't go according to plan, home is always a place to go back to, which is exhibited beautifully in this drama. Both realistic and complicated, it is refreshingly wholesome, and it's reminiscent of a Hallmark story.

✕ Remove Ads

Your changes have been saved Email is sent Email has already been sent Love Next Door Comedy Romance Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 17, 2024 Cast Jung Hae-in , Jung So-min , Kim Ji-eun , Yoon Ji-on , Park Ji-young , Jo Han-chul , Jang Young-Nam , Lee Seung-joon Main Genre Romance Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

2 'She Would Never Know' (2021)

Directed by Lee Dong-yoon & Ra Ha-na

While working within a marketing team at a cosmetics firm, Yoon Song-ah (Won Jin ah) and Chae Hyun-seung (Rowoon) begin to grow closer to one another. As they grow closer, they begin to fall for one another.

She Would Never Know is another beautiful love story with the typical Hallmark traits.

✕ Remove Ads

She Would Never Know is another beautiful love story with the typical Hallmark traits, like love in the workplace, which leads to a complicated yet genuine romance between the two leads. With a slow buildup, viewers will find themselves enthralled with this drama.

Watch on Netflix

1 'When the Weather Is Fine' (2020)

Directed by Han Ji-seung

Cellist Mok Hae-won (Park Min-young) quits her job and returns to her home in Hyecheon in the Gangwon Province. There, she meets her former high school classmate Im Eun-seob (Seo Kang-joon), and the two fall for each other.

Park Min-young is known to be such a versatile actress, particularly known for her roles in Healer and Marry My Husband, and she always puts on a strong emotional performance that reaches the hearts of viewers. With a beautiful setting and an even more beautiful romance, When the Weather Is Fine is a slow-paced love story that is reminiscent of the traditional Hallmark film. Former cellist meets bookstore owner, this has all the makings of a Hallmark film.

✕ Remove Ads

Your changes have been saved Email is sent Email has already been sent When The Weather Is Fine Release Date February 24, 2020 Cast Lee Tae-hyeong, Choo Ye-jin, Lee Sun-hee, Shin Dong-hoon, Lee Jae-wook, Park Han-sol, Moon Jeong-hee, Lim Se-mi, Kang Shin-il, Kim Young-dae, Seo Kang-joon, Jin Hee-kyung, Lee Bong-ryeon, Park Min-young, Nam Kee-ae, Kim Hwan-hee, Yang Hye-Ji Main Genre Romance Genres Drama, Romance Seasons 1 Creator(s) Han Ga-ram, Han Ji-seung

Watch on Netflix

KEEP READING:The 10 Best Movies To Watch if You Love K-Dramas, Ranked