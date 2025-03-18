10 Makeup Geek Eyeshadow Color Combos (2025)

We’re getting colorful over here with 10 Makeup Geek Eyeshadow color combos!Stuck in a color combo rut? We know how it goes…it’s all too easy to reach for the same shades day after day, especially on those mornings when you may or may not be running a little late. Been there!Giveyour go-to look a break and give one (or more!) of these combosa try!We’ve done the planning for you—just follow the steps, and you’ll be well on your way to a beautiful creation!

LOOK #1: CARAMEL CORN

Sweep Morocco into the crease and smudge along the lower lash line, thenblend it out with Chickadee.Pat Americano all over the lid and lightly along the outer third of the lower lash line. Highlight the inner corner with Casino, and blend itinto Morocco on the lower lash line.

Look By:Rebecca Shores

LOOK #2:KISSING BOOTH

With a fluffy brush, apply Baby Face to the entire eye. Sweep Petal Pusher into the crease, bringing it up toward the brow bone. Deepen the crease with Cherry Cola and smudge along the lower lash line, then blend itout with Petal Pusher. Pat Starry Eyed onto the lid.

Look By:Mimi Chicas

LOOK #3: BUMPER CARS

Sweep Barcelona Beach into the crease, place Corrupt into the outer v, and blend out any harsh lines. Pat High Wire all over the lid. Smudge Concrete Jungle along the lower lash line and blend it out with a bitof Barcelona Beach.

Look By:Leigh Dickson

LOOK #4:SIDESHOW

PatEnchanted Forest all over the lid and smudge along the lower lash line. Apply Creme Brulee into the crease, then add dimension by blending High Tea deeper into the crease. Highlight the inner corner with Charmed and gently blend it onto the inner third of the lid.

Look By:Mimi Chicas

LOOK #5: GRAPE SLURPEE

Sweep Curfew into the crease and blend out any harsh lines with Carnival. Add Curfewto the inner third of the lid and Motown to the outer third of the lid, leaving the middle blank. Smudge Motown along the lower lash line and blend itout with Carnival. To create a halo effect, apply Day Dreamer to the center of the lid and add a small amount to the inner corner as a highlight.

Look By:Rebecca Shores

LOOK #6: MERRY GO ‘ROUND

Sweep Peach Smoothie into the crease. Pat Sin City all over the lid and add Poppy to the outer v to give the eye dimension. Apply Shark Bait along the lower lash line, making sure to blend out any harsh lines.

Look By:Leigh Dickson

LOOK #7: FERRIS WHEEL

Sweep Fairytale into the crease first, then deepen the crease with Vintage. Smudge Motown along the lower lash lineandblend it out with Fairytale. Pat Mesmerized all over the lid and pop a bit on thecenter of the lower lash line.

Look By:Mimi Chicas

LOOK #8: FUN HOUSE

Sweep Peach Smoothie into the crease and blend up toward the brow bone. Apply Neptune inthe crease and along the lower lash line, connecting in the outer corner. Add dimension by applying Boo Berry to the outer third of the lidand by packing itinto the lower lash line. Blend out any harsh lines. Pat Flame Thrower onto the inner two thirdsof the lid and blend it into Boo Berry withNeptune.

Look By:Rebecca Shores

LOOK #9: ROLLER COASTER

PatDragonfly all over the lid and add Pegasus just to the center of the lid. BlendTime Travel into the crease and smudge along the outer half of the lower lash line. Apply Dragonfly along the inner half of the lower lash line and blend it into Time Travel. AddShore Thing to the lower water line, to the inner corner to highlight, and to blend out any harsh lines along the lower lash line.

Look By:Mimi Chicas

LOOK #10: RING TOSS

Pat Grandstand all over the lid. Sweep Bitten into the creaseand along the lower lash line. Blend out the crease using Creme Brulee and smoke out the lower lash line with Bedrock.

Look By:Leigh Dickson

Whether you need to shave a little time off your morning routine, or are just interested in a fresh way to use some of your Makeup Geek Eyeshadows, we hope this post has inspired you!Ifyou recreate any of these looks,be sure to use the hashtag #makeupgeekcolorcomboso we can see your beautiful faces. Huge thanks to the lovely makeup artists that demonstrated these color combos for us—be sure to check them out on social media. Stay happy and healthy, Makeup Geeks!