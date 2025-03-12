10 Non-Toxic Pads for a More Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Period (2024) — Sustainably Chic (2025)

Have you ever thought about how much waste is created from period products? Just from one person who menstruates, over 12,000 pads are used in their lifetime. While there are options like menstrual cups or absorbent period underwear, those options don’t always work for everyone. While those are the most commonly marketed options for an eco-friendly period, that is not the only way to reduce waste when it comes to your period. Pads can be made sustainably, too! I rounded up some of the best sustainable period pad options so you can be prepared for your next period.

How do I make my period sustainable?

Choosing a reusable pad is one of the easiest way to make your period sustainable. Since they are able to be washed and reused, there is less heading to landfills or oceans. There is also less packaging required so aside from just the pad, you are also reducing waste by eliminating the need for individual plastic wrappers and outer packaging. However, not everyone feels comfortable with a reusable pad so there are ways to make your period more sustainable with disposable pads as well that are still more eco-friendly for the environment and healthier for your body. Look for pads with 100% organic cotton and free from chlorine and fragrances. Conventional pads are usually made of mostly plastic and filled with toxic chemicals so look for companies that are transparent with their ingredients.

Keep in mind, just because a pad is reusable, doesn’t mean it is always sustainable. While it will be better than single use products, some reusable pads are made from synthetic materials like polyester and spandex. They also don’t always manufacture ethically so keep this in mind when considering where you shop.

Why are Non-Toxic period pads important?

For you and the environment, sustainable period pads are important because of the toxins in them and the toxins they add to the environment. Conventional pads are filled with plastics, even though they are marketed to be pure cottony clouds. Then when actual cotton is used, the cotton was treated with pesticides then bleached with chlorine. Since leakage is often a period pad consumer’s biggest concern, companies began using superabsorbent polymers or SAPs. These synthetic materials are designed to hold large amounts of liquid but also are known to cause many health complications including reproductive, hormonal, and immune system issues among many others. There is also no regulation of ingredients required for period products so you never fully know what you’re putting on your body. All of these harmful ingredients near your most sensitive areas are not good for your health.

From an environmental perspective, pads are a major contributor to landfill waste. Did you know approximately 12 billion pads are added to United States landfills each year? As we now know, most pads are made from primarily plastic materials then individually wrapped in plastic, and then again packaged in... you guessed it, more plastic! That is a lot of plastic that will never degrade and forever live in our ecosystem.

Sustainable period pads are also more cost effective. For those with limited budgets, having reusable sustainable options are actually more viable because they last about 5 years, usually more when washed and cared for properly. This can mean the difference between having access to period care products and not for some people who could not otherwise afford the monthly expense.

How do I shop for Non-Toxic pads?

When you are stocking up for your next period cycle, here is what you want to look for when looking for sustainable period pads. Check that the ingredients are listed, reputable companies have no problem disclosing what is in their products. They should be proud to share all information and if no materials information is labeled, they are most likely made from plastic. The pads should be 100% organic unbleached cotton, sometimes hemp or bamboo are used. Sustainable period pads should also be free from fragrance, dyes, chemicals, chlorine and dioxin. Dioxin is a byproduct of chlorine and known to disrupt endocrine system and reproductive health.

We’ve also made sure to include some disposable pads since they may be more practical if you are traveling or have little access to washing them.

Our Top Picks for Non-Toxic Menstrual Pads:

Sustainable, Reusable Pads