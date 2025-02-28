10 Probiotic Foods To Eat For A Strong Immune System (2025)

The gut microbiome is a complex ecosystem of bacteria and other microorganisms. Together, they play a key role in supporting the wellbeing of the entire body, influencing everything from the immune system to digestion to mood. Among these microorganisms are probiotics, which help keep the gut’s bacterial flora in balance. To get your fill of them you could take probiotic supplements–but the better, healthier move is to simply eat a wholesome diet full of naturally probiotic-rich foods.

Read on to find out why probiotics are important and how to include them in your daily diet without relying on pricey pills.

What are probiotics?

Simply put, probiotics are live yeast and bacteria. These microorganisms live in our bodies naturally, and–when present in the right amounts –benefit our health by fighting other, non-helpful microorganisms like germs. There are two main genuses of probiotics, Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. These two genuses encompass a wide variety of strains that you may have heard of, including L. acidophilus, L. casei, Bifidobacterium longum, Bifidobacterium breve and more.

Many foods contain probiotics naturally. Thus, if you want to increase the natural probiotics in your gut, reach for foods that contain the greatest amount of different probiotic strains. “There is a tantalising opportunity to find ways to live in harmony with our microbiome through the consumption of probiotics, which may provide large-scale health benefits,” a recent scientific review that looked at the potential impact of probiotics on human health notes. “Probiotics are the elements that provide an effective strategy to prevent or ameliorate many diseases.”

Which foods contain probiotics?

Probiotics are mainly found in fermented foods. During the fermentation process, good bacteria multiply, enriching the food with live microorganisms.

The most widely-consumed fermented food is probably yoghurt –but there are many other fermented foods, including miso, sauerkraut, buttermilk, cultured butted, kefir and kombucha. If you’re shopping for fermented foods at the grocery, look for products labeled with the words “contains live cultures”, or “contains active probiotics”, to ensure that you are getting as many beneficial live microorganisms as possible.

The best probiotic foods for a healthy gut microbiome

1. Yoghurt

As mentioned, yoghurt is one of the most popular and readily available probiotic-rich foods. It is made by fermenting milk and is rich in Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, both of which help to balance intestinal flora and promote digestion. For maximum benefits, choose natural yoghurt–preferably organic –that doesn’t contain added sugars or artificial additives. Greek yoghurt is usually the richest in probiotics thanks to its high concentration of protein and milk enzymes.

2. Kefir

Kefir is a fermented beverage similar to yoghurt. Although non-dairy versions made from coconut exist, most kefir is derived from milk. Either way, kefir contains a variety of bacterial strains and yeasts, making it one of the richest sources of probiotics. The benefits of kefir go beyond reduced bloating and a strong immune system–it can also improve bone health due to its high calcium content.

3. Ripened cheeses

Aged cheeses such as parmesan, gouda and cheddar contain natural probiotics, thanks to the fermentation process. Although they do not contain as many live microorganisms as yoghurt or kefir, aged cheeses are still a good source of beneficial bacteria. They also offer another advantage: they are rich in calcium and fat-soluble vitamins, which contribute to bone health. Plus, aged cheese is delicious.

4. Apple cider vinegar

Not only is apple cider vinegar a popular blood-sugar balancing condiment, it’s also rich in probiotics. Apple cider vinegar is fermented by acid acetic bacteria (AAB), which have beneficial properties for the gut. Consuming unpasteurised apple cider vinegar (preferably organic) helps promote the growth of good bacteria and improve digestion. It can also help balance pH levels in the body, contributing to a healthier microbiota.

5. Kimchi

Kimchi is a traditional Korean dish made from fermented cabbage or other vegetables and seasoned with spices such as chili, garlic and ginger. During the fermentation process, Lactobacillus bacteria develop, enriching kimchi with probiotics. Not only is it rich in probiotics, but also vitamins and minerals, making it useful for boosting immunity and improving digestion.

6. Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented, tea-based beverage that contains beneficial bacteria and yeasts. Known for its detoxifying and anti-inflammatory properties, kombucha is also an excellent source of probiotics. Fermenting the tea with a “scoby”(symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast), enriches the beverage with a variety of bacterial strains beneficial to gut health.

7. Miso

Miso, a fermented paste made from soybeans, is a staple in Japanese cuisine. Through fermentation with the fungus Aspergillus oryzae, miso is rich in probiotics and can support digestion, improve gut flora, and strengthen the immune system. It is especially useful in a vegetarian and vegan diet as a source of protein, B12, minerals, and–yes –probiotics.

8. Tempeh

Tempeh is another type of fermented soybean food, but unlike miso, it comes in a solid form, similar to tofu. Fermentation of tempeh promotes the growth of probiotic bacteria, which improve digestion and contribute to a healthy microbiota. Tempeh is a great source of plant protein and is rich in iron and calcium, making it ideal for those on a plant-based diet.

9. Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut is fermented cabbage that, like kimchi, contains Lactobacillus bacteria. This food is an excellent source of natural probiotics, as well as vitamins C and K. Consuming sauerkraut regularly can improve digestion and gut health, and may also promote a healthy immune system.

10. Natto

This sticky food is often an acquired taste, but well worth the adjustment phase thanks to its healthy properties. Made from soybeans fermented with the bacterium Bacillus subtilis, natto is a traditional Japanese food known for its high vitamin K2 content and high probiotic content. Natto aids digestion and can improve bone and cardiovascular health, thanks to its natural protein and beneficial enzymes.