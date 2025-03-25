10 Signs Death Is Near for Dementia Patients (2025)

About the expert Kenneth Koncilja, MD, is a board-certified geriatrician at the Cleveland Clinic, where he has been serving since his appointment in 2018. He completed his geriatric medicine fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and his internal medicine residency at the Cleveland Clinic.

Dementia is more than just memory loss—it’s a progressive, irreversible condition that robs individuals of their independence and, ultimately, their lives. The World Health Organization (WHO) ranks dementia as the seventh leading cause of death worldwide and one of the leading causes of disability among older adults.

Kenneth Koncilja, MD, a board-certified geriatrician at Cleveland Clinic, explains that as dementia progresses, individuals gradually lose the ability to dress, eat, and walk on their own. Over time, families are left navigating heartbreaking decisions while caring for their loved ones.

For those facing this journey, understanding the signs death is near in dementia can provide clarity and help caregivers prepare for what’s ahead. From changes in appetite to decreased mobility, these signs indicate that the body is entering its final stages.

Ahead, Dr. Koncilja shares the 10 signs death is near for dementia patients, and offers expert guidance on how caregivers can cope with the emotional and physical toll of supporting a loved one in their final days.