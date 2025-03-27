10 Tips to Naturally Regrow Your Hair in 2024 (2025)

Depending on the cause of your hair loss, some practices may help you regrow hair naturally. These may include scalp massages and applying aloe vera or essential oils like coconut and lemon oil.
Hair loss happens naturally and can affect anyone. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), you may lose 50–100 hairs a day.
This might not seem like a lot because you have
However, you may experience more rapid hair loss, depending on the underlying cause. In some cases, hair loss is permanent.
Hair loss itself may not have direct physical effects on your health, but the emotional toll may be significant.
Keep reading to learn more about 10 natural treatment tips to help regrow your hair.
Massaging the scalp with hair oils and masks stimulates the scalp and may
Stretching during the massage could encourage hair growth and thickness in the dermal papilla cells, which are located at the bottom of the hair follicle. These cells play a key role in the regeneration and growth cycle of hair.
A
To massage your scalp, use your fingertips, not your fingernails. Move your way across your scalp in small circles, applying light to medium pressure. There’s no specific amount of time to massage. However, in the study above, each scalp massage was given daily for 4 minutes over 24 weeks.
Aloe vera may
- soothing your scalp
- conditioning your hair
- reducing dandruff
- unblocking hair follicles
However, the authors of a
You can apply pure aloe vera gel to your scalp a few times per week. You can also use shampoo and conditioner that contain aloe vera.
Coconut oil contains fatty acids, called lauric acid, that penetrate
A
Coconut oil can be used before or after you wash your hair, depending on your hair type. If your hair tends to be oily, you can do a leave-in treatment overnight or for a few hours before you wash it.
Massage coconut oil into your scalp and all of your hair. If your hair is dry, you can also use it as a leave-in treatment.
Viviscal is a natural hair growth supplement that may
It contains a
- shark and mollusk powder
- organic silica
- vitamin C (derived from acerola cherry)
- biotin
- zinc
These ingredients may help regenerate new cells and strengthen existing cells.
You have to take the pills twice daily for at least 6 months to see results. Viviscal also makes a shampoo and conditioner.
Fish oil supplements are filled with nutrients, such as proteins and omega fatty acids.
A
Omega-3 fatty acids may also help reduce inflammation and boost immunity. These could help
Speak with a healthcare professional before introducing supplements to your diet and follow the manufacturer’s recommended dosage.
Taking ginseng supplements may help
Always take supplements as directed and be sure to check for any possible side effects.
If you can handle the smell of onion juice, you may find that the benefits are worth it.
A
Onion juice is also thought to improve circulation. A 2015 study with animals showed improved keratinocyte growth factor, an important mediator of hair follicle development and growth.
To use onion juice, blend a few onions and squeeze out the juice. Apply the juice to your scalp and hair, and leave it in for at least 15 minutes. Then, follow up with shampoo.
The authors of a
A
Mix a few drops of rosemary oil into a carrier oil, like argan oil or jojoba oil, and massage it into your hair and scalp before rinsing. You can do this a few times per week.
You can also add a few drops of rosemary oil to your shampoo and conditioner daily. However, avoid using essential oils directly on the skin, and always mix them in a carrier oil or shampoo.
Geranium, or Pelargonium graveolens, is a fragrant plant that’s native to South Africa. Geranium oil is the concentrated oil extracted from its leaves.
A
Mix three drops of geranium essential oil with eight drops of carrier oil. Apply it directly to your hair. You can also add a few drops to your shampoo and conditioner.
A 2016 animal study found that lemon oil may help maintain a healthy scalp and encourage hair growth. Similarly, a
Apply fresh lemon juice to your scalp and hair 15 minutes before you shampoo. You can also use lemon essential oil diluted in a carrier oil as part of a hair mask.
Speak with a healthcare professional if you’re losing more hair than average, especially if hair loss combines with other symptoms, such as:
- fatigue
- anxiety
- itching
- mood changes
Depending on the underlying cause of your hair loss, a healthcare professional may suggest specially formulated products to help slow or reverse hair loss. These may include:
- shampoos
- supplements
- prescription medications
In some cases, they may suggest hair transplantation like follicular unit transplant and follicular unit extraction.
Hair loss can have multiple causes, such as:
- genetics
- autoimmune diseases
- stress
- hormonal imbalances
- thyroid conditions
- recent surgery
- illness
- hair damage from bleach and hair dyes
- scalp conditions
- pulling out your hair
- wearing tight hairstyles
- vitamin deficiencies
There’s no specific way to make your hair grow faster naturally. However, you may try a combination of methods, such as:
- massaging your scalp
- taking supplements, such as fish oil
- tryingacupuncture
- tryingaromatherapy
- eating a nutritious diet
- trying essential oils
Naturally regrowing your hair often requires a multidirectional approach. This means you may have to combine different approaches for the best results. Speak with a healthcare professional before combining different regrowth methods to make sure there are no concerns or possible contraindications.
Some natural treatments may help your hair grow back fast and healthy. However, it’s important to remember that treatments may take a few months to yield noticeable results. Be creative with the remedies and mix them up as much as you like.
Speak with a doctor about medications or procedures if these natural methods don’t work for you.
