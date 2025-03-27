10 Tips to Naturally Regrow Your Hair in 2024 (2025)

Depending on the cause of your hair loss, some practices may help you regrow hair naturally. These may include scalp massages and applying aloe vera or essential oils like coconut and lemon oil. Hair loss happens naturally and can affect anyone. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), you may lose 50–100 hairs a day. This might not seem like a lot because you have 100,000 hair follicles on your head and hair typically grows back. However, you may experience more rapid hair loss, depending on the underlying cause. In some cases, hair loss is permanent. Hair loss itself may not have direct physical effects on your health, but the emotional toll may be significant. Keep reading to learn more about 10 natural treatment tips to help regrow your hair. Language matters Sex and gender exist on spectrums. In this article, we use “male” and “female” to refer to a person’s sex assigned at birth. Learn more.

1. Massage Massaging the scalp with hair oils and masks stimulates the scalp and may improve hair thickness . Stretching during the massage could encourage hair growth and thickness in the dermal papilla cells, which are located at the bottom of the hair follicle. These cells play a key role in the regeneration and growth cycle of hair. A 2019 study showed that scalp massaging improved hair growth, blood flow, and scalp health in people. Massaging your scalp can also help relieve stress and tension, two emotions that may cause hair loss. To massage your scalp, use your fingertips, not your fingernails. Move your way across your scalp in small circles, applying light to medium pressure. There’s no specific amount of time to massage. However, in the study above, each scalp massage was given daily for 4 minutes over 24 weeks.

2. Aloe vera Aloe vera may help treat hair loss . Some anecdotal evidence suggests that aloe vera may help by: soothing your scalp

conditioning your hair

reducing dandruff

unblocking hair follicles However, the authors of a 2022 review suggest that only limited animal studies exist. More research on humans is needed. You can apply pure aloe vera gel to your scalp a few times per week. You can also use shampoo and conditioner that contain aloe vera.

4. Viviscal Viviscal is a natural hair growth supplement that may promote hair growth in people with thinning hair. It contains a mineral-rich combination of : shark and mollusk powder

organic silica

vitamin C (derived from acerola cherry)

biotin

zinc These ingredients may help regenerate new cells and strengthen existing cells. You have to take the pills twice daily for at least 6 months to see results. Viviscal also makes a shampoo and conditioner.

5. Fish oil Fish oil supplements are filled with nutrients, such as proteins and omega fatty acids. A 2015 study found that taking an omega supplement, along with antioxidants, helped improve hair density, diameter, and hair loss. Omega-3 fatty acids may also help reduce inflammation and boost immunity. These could help boost your hair growth cycle and improve your overall health. Speak with a healthcare professional before introducing supplements to your diet and follow the manufacturer’s recommended dosage.

6. Ginseng Taking ginseng supplements may help promote hair growth by stimulating hair follicles. Ginsenosides are the active components of ginseng and are thought to be responsible for ginseng’s positive effect on hair. Always take supplements as directed and be sure to check for any possible side effects.

7. Onion juice See Also 5 Drug-Free Solutions to Help Reduce Hair Loss - Ape to Gentleman If you can handle the smell of onion juice, you may find that the benefits are worth it. A 2014 study found that onion juice may help promote hair growth and treat patchy alopecia areata. This is an autoimmune condition in which the body attacks the hair follicles, causing hair loss in various parts of the body. Onion juice is also thought to improve circulation. A 2015 study with animals showed improved keratinocyte growth factor, an important mediator of hair follicle development and growth. To use onion juice, blend a few onions and squeeze out the juice. Apply the juice to your scalp and hair, and leave it in for at least 15 minutes. Then, follow up with shampoo.

8. Rosemary oil The authors of a 2020 review suggest that rosemary oil may help stimulate new hair growth and prevent hair loss. A 2015 study also found that rosemary oil may be as effective as minoxidil for treating androgenetic alopecia. Mix a few drops of rosemary oil into a carrier oil, like argan oil or jojoba oil, and massage it into your hair and scalp before rinsing. You can do this a few times per week. You can also add a few drops of rosemary oil to your shampoo and conditioner daily. However, avoid using essential oils directly on the skin, and always mix them in a carrier oil or shampoo.

9. Geranium oil Geranium, or Pelargonium graveolens, is a fragrant plant that’s native to South Africa. Geranium oil is the concentrated oil extracted from its leaves. A 2017 animal study found that geranium oil promoted hair growth and boosted circulation in mice. Mix three drops of geranium essential oil with eight drops of carrier oil. Apply it directly to your hair. You can also add a few drops to your shampoo and conditioner.

10. Lemon oil A 2016 animal study found that lemon oil may help maintain a healthy scalp and encourage hair growth. Similarly, a 2021 review suggests that sinapic acid, a bioactive chemical in lemons, may help promote hair growth. Apply fresh lemon juice to your scalp and hair 15 minutes before you shampoo. You can also use lemon essential oil diluted in a carrier oil as part of a hair mask.

When to talk with a doctor about hair loss Speak with a healthcare professional if you’re losing more hair than average, especially if hair loss combines with other symptoms, such as: fatigue

anxiety

itching

mood changes Depending on the underlying cause of your hair loss, a healthcare professional may suggest specially formulated products to help slow or reverse hair loss. These may include: shampoos

supplements

prescription medications In some cases, they may suggest hair transplantation like follicular unit transplant and follicular unit extraction.

Frequently asked questions about regrowing hair naturally Hair loss can have multiple causes, such as: genetics autoimmune diseases stress hormonal imbalances thyroid conditions recent surgery illness hair damage from bleach and hair dyes scalp conditions pulling out your hair wearing tight hairstyles vitamin deficiencies There’s no specific way to make your hair grow faster naturally. However, you may try a combination of methods, such as: massaging your scalp taking supplements, such as fish oil trying acupuncture trying aromatherapy eating a nutritious diet trying essential oils Naturally regrowing your hair often requires a multidirectional approach. This means you may have to combine different approaches for the best results. Speak with a healthcare professional before combining different regrowth methods to make sure there are no concerns or possible contraindications.