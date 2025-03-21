10 Useful Products Every Cyclist Should Keep at Home—Our Expert’s Tips (2025)

When cyclists think about cycling gear, bike-specific products and brands usually come to mind first. However, we can't live our best cycling lives without lots of everyday items.

Some of the most ubiquitous products in daily life are part of cycling culture. For example, nothing beats a cold Coke—preferably bottled—after a long ride on a hot summer day. Coffee is another part of daily life that is enmeshed with bikes. Mid-ride coffee stops are a cycling tradition, some bike shops have in-house cafes, and several brands even market beans and coffee-making productsto bike riders.

Jump to: Liquid Dish Soap

Magic Eraser

Bottle Brush and Drying Rack

Electrical Tape

Zip Ties

Isopropyl Alcohol

Tyvek Envelopes

Aluminum Foil

Coin Cell Batteries

Sunscreen

Gear Picks from This Story

Some items can serve double duty as tools for bike repairs and maintenance. A sharp pair of scissors is handy for cutting bar tape, and dental picks are more useful than you think when working on your bike. Unwaxed dental floss, old toothbrushes, and microfiber cloths are great for cleaning or detailing a bicycle. Old-school cyclists might even remember removing tubular cement from rims with a butter knife.

However, some lesser-known or forgotten items you might have around the house also have excellent alternate uses for cyclists. Some are great for cleaning or maintenance, while others are helpful fixes in a pinch or on rides. These are ten of our favorite household items with helpful uses for bike riders—we want to hear yours.

Liquid Dish Soap

One of the best bike cleaners is the dish soap you use in your kitchen. While pricey bike-specific washes work well, nothing beats liquid dish soap’s low price and value. Dish soap is super-effective for cutting through grease, grime, road salt, and sweat. It is so effective that professional mechanics use it in many bike shops and events. At Bicycling’s HQ, we keep a Costco-sized bottle in our bike wash area.

Magic Eraser

Are your bottle cages leaving marks on your nice new bottles? I picked up this tip from a Mountain Bike World Cup team mechanic: clean the outside of your bottles with a melamine sponge (AKA a Magic Eraser) to remove the residue. These sponges are also handy for getting heel marks off chainstays, blemishes from white cycling shoes, and grime off light-color bar tape. They are a game-changer for keeping your gear looking fresh.

Bottle Brush and Drying Rack

Use a magic eraser to keep the outside of your bottles looking fresh; use a bottle brush to clean the insides of drink mix residue and prevent mildew and mold. Another tip comes from Test Editor (and new dad) Dan Chabanov—use a baby bottle drying rack to air-dry your bottles.

Electrical Tape

Every road and gravel rider should have electrical tape at home or in the garage. While bar tape usually comes with short “finishing tape” sections to complete a wrap job, those pieces never cleanly conform to the bar shape and often look janky—Use electrical tape for a professional-looking outcome. Plus, if your bar tape slightly unravels or you want to move your levers, electrical tape is easy to remove and reapply.

Zip Ties

Zip ties have countless cycling uses including fastening cable housing and brake hoses to frames and forks, burping seals on suspension forks, bodging a busted bike part on the side of the road or trail, and lots more. I often use old zip ties to remove dirt and crud trapped between cassette cogs. Quick tip: Clip zip ties with nail clippers to avoid sharp ends after fastening.

Isopropyl Alcohol

Disc brake pads and rotors become contaminated from oils in road spray, overspray from chain lubes and cleaners, or touching them with greasy fingers. The 99% isopropyl alcohol you have as a disinfectant or household cleaning can clean your disc brake pads and rotors. Also, I keep nitrile gloves handy for cleaning with isopropyl. I also stash some in my flat kit for any messy roadside repairs.

Tyvek Envelopes

I keep a dollar bill in my flat kit to boot (emergency fix) unexpected holes in tires on rides. However, my colleagues Dan Chabanov and Matt Phillips have a lower-cost and better-working solution—Tyvek envelopes. Grab an extra one the next time you’re at the post office or FedEx—better yet, recycle one from a package you received—and cut it into squares of different sizes to carry in your flat kit or riding pack.

Aluminum Foil

Most of us have aluminum foil in our kitchen. Did you know it’s useful for cyclists? For cold-weather riding, I place aluminum foil under the insoles of my cycling shoes. This is particularly handy if using well-ventilated summer shoes in winter. Sometimes, I also use foil to wrap the toes of my road shoes before putting them into booties; it acts as an extra wind barrier.

Another aluminum foil hack: A loose battery in a crankarm power meter can cause random disconnects on rides (or you get zeroes in your data). Use a folded square of aluminum foil as a shim between the coin cell battery and the cover as a fix.

Coin Cell Batteries

While we’re on the topic of coin cell batteries, buy a package and keep them around if your bike has wireless electronic shifters (like SRAM AXS or current generation Shimano Di2), a power meter, or if a coin cell battery is used in your heart rate monitor. While these batteries last a long time, they have a funny way of dying at the least convenient times (like the night before a big ride or the morning of a race—both have happened to me). I buy them by the eight or ten-pack to always have on hand. However, I avoid the Duracell batteries with the bitter coating as they do not work well with some devices.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen isn’t only for beach days. If you spend time outdoors (and especially if you have kids) you probably have multiple bottles of it around your house or car. But cyclists often forget to use sunscreen in the rush to get dressed and out the door for a ride. Apply sunscreen to exposed skin anytime you ride outdoors in daylight hours. As someone who experienced skin cancer a few years ago, I take this seriously for every ride.



Gear Picks from This Story

Below are some gear recommendations based on this story—and our obsession with keeping our gear in top shape.

Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Dishsoap

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

OXO Tot Bottle & Cup Cleaning Set

Energizer CR2032 Coin Cell Batteries

ForPro Professional Collection 99% Isopropyl Alcohol