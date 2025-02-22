10 Words to Describe Summer Ending in -ing - Writing Tips Oasis - A website dedicated to helping writers to write and publish books. (2025)

Do you need some words to describe summer ending in -ing? If so, we’ve put together the following list of 10 for you.

1. Blazing

Definition

Bright and hot. Powerful and impressive.

Examples

“The blazing summer delivered endless sunny days and scorching heat, holding the land under a fiery spell.”

“Under the blazing summer sky, the world danced in the golden hues of a relentless sun.”

How it Adds Description

“Blazing” not only highlights the heat and light provided by summer, but also its power, too. It conveys a sense of energy, intensity, and vibrancy, reflecting the dynamic and invigorating nature of summer. It can help to show how it forges new confidence in your characters who bask in its rays. However, this could easily end up being too much for some!

2. Blistering

Definition

Extremely hot. Strong and severe.

Examples

“During the blistering summer, the sun’s scorching touch transformed the world into an oven.”

“In the midst of a blistering summer, the air shimmered with an oppressive heat, as if the sun itself had declared war on the earth.”

How it Adds Description

Sometimes, summer can be more painful than pleasant, especially when it is particularly hot or dry. By describing it as being “blistering” you show how strong and powerful it is, and that there is no let-up from its assault. This is particularly true if you use it to describe harsh environments, where your characters may struggle to help your reader to understand what they are going through.

3. Disappointing

Definition

Not as good as expected.

Examples

“The much-anticipated summer unfolded with a disappointing sigh, as cloudy skies and unending raindrops washed away any hopes of sun-filled adventures.”

“As the disappointing summer drew to a close, many people wondered if the early days of fall would give them the good weather that they craved.”

How it Adds Description

Summer isn’t always a season of sunshine, and sometimes it may end up not going in the way people thought, with rain or bad weather stopping many plans. If this describes the summer you are writing about, consider describing it as “disappointing” to show what a total letdown it has been for your characters, and to help your reader to understand their sadness.

4. Exciting

Definition

Making someone feel excited.

Examples

“An exciting summer beckoned with a vibrant kaleidoscope of possibilities, as each day held the promise of adventure, laughter, and unforgettable moments.”

“The exciting thrill of summer rippled through the air, as the children eagerly anticipated all of the activities that awaited them.”

How it Adds Description

If there is any season that can be described as “exciting”, it is most likely summer. This is because it is often the time when people undertake various adventures, such as vacations, and the good weather usually allows access to activities that may have been off-limits in colder months. What will your characters be looking forward to?

5. Freeing

Definition

To be limitless.

Examples

“He felt all of his worries and responsibility drift away on the freeing summer breeze, knowing that for the next week at least all he needed to focus on was utter relaxation.”

“With its long days and balmy weather, the freeing summer seemed to make time into an abstract concept, opening up whole worlds of possibility.”

How it Adds Description

Describing summer as “freeing” emphasizes the sense of liberation and release that often accompanies the season. Your characters might have long looked forward to the freedom summer may provide them, and be happy to break free of their shackles for the season. Additionally, the pleasant weather and longer daylight hours encourage outdoor adventures and the exploration of new experiences.

6. Glowing

Definition

Full of enthusiasm. Emitting light and radiance.

Examples

“The glowing summer radiated with an ethereal brilliance, as the sun painted the world in hues of gold and amber, making everyone basking in it feel like royalty.”

“In the heat of the glowing summer, the luminous days unfurled like the petals of a vibrant flower, each one yearning to be cherished just as much as the next.”

How it Adds Description

If you need to show how summer possesses a radiant beauty consider describing it as being “glowing”. The word “glowing” evokes imagery of warm, vibrant light, reminiscent of the sun’s rays and the golden hour that bathes everything in a soft, enchanting glow. It conveys a sense of brightness, vitality, and an almost magical ambiance that will likely leave your characters in awe and create a sense of wonder for your reader.

7. Racing

Definition

To move quickly.

Examples

“The racing summer sprinted by with relentless speed, its days blending into a whirlwind of adventures, laughter, and cherished moments.”

“In a blur of exhilaration and fleeting moments, the racing summer galloped forth, as if chasing the horizon, leaving a trail of memories in its wake.”

How it Adds Description

Describing summer as “racing” emphasizes that the season passes swiftly and without pause. The word “racing” conveys a sense of speed, urgency, and a feeling that time is slipping away rapidly. As a result, it may reflect the hurried nature of your characters and their need to get things done, creating a packed storyline where your reader will need to try to keep up!

8. Relaxing

Definition

Making someone feel relaxed.

Examples

“The relaxing summer unfolded like a gentle sigh, inviting tranquility to settle in the air, as lazy days blended seamlessly into peaceful nights.”

“Nestled in the cradle of a relaxing summer, time seemed to slow its pace, allowing for leisurely strolls, sun-drenched afternoons spent in hammocks, and the simple pleasure of savoring a refreshing drink while basking in the gentle caress of a warm breeze.”

How it Adds Description

Summer is often a time to unwind and seek peace and tranquility. To show how the season helps your characters to take a sigh of relief and step away from their troubles, consider describing it as “relaxing”. Whether it’s lounging by the pool, enjoying a picnic in a park, or simply taking the time to slow down and savor the simple pleasures, summer can offer a sense of ease and rejuvenation.

9. Shining

Definition

Bright and happy. Giving off light.

Examples

“Bathed in golden splendor, the shining summer infused each day with a luminous allure, where laughter echoed like a dream.”

“The shining summer of 1988 would be one that they would remember forever, as the tapestry of their lives wove together under the endless sunbeams.”

How it Adds Description

“Shining” not only helps to illustrate the appearance of summer weather but can also help to show the way that it, as well as the memories it creates, is treasured by your characters, much like a shining and valuable gemstone. It symbolizes the transformative power of the sun, which illuminates and enhances the beauty of nature, creating a luminous backdrop for outdoor activities, gatherings, and joyful experiences.

10. Stifling

Definition

Really hot and unpleasant. Preventing things from happening.

Examples

“In the stifling summer heat, the air hung heavy with humidity, suffocating any semblance of respite.”

“The stifling summer clung to every breath, as the relentless heat draped the world in a suffocating blanket.”

How it Adds Description

Describing summer as “stifling” emphasizes the extreme heat and discomfort that can be experienced during the season. It conveys a sense of oppressive and suffocating conditions, where the high temperatures and humidity make it difficult to find relief or comfort. “Stifling” captures the feeling of being overwhelmed by the intensity of the weather, helping your reader to understand the struggles that your characters are facing due to the weather and root for them to find respite.