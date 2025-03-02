10 'Worth Every Penny' Shower Products To Keep You From Falling In The Shower (2025)

A shower transfer bench with 23,000 5-star ratings

Reviewers with limited mobility or whose loved ones have difficulty getting in and out of the shower call this a "godsend." The bench helps folks enter and exit showers and tubs while in a safe seated position, with the aid of the chair's extended seat, backrest and arm handle.

It has strong, non-slip suctioning on its feet to keep it secure, adjustable legs to best fit your height and tool-free assembly. Plus, it's easily reversible for left or right side entry.

Promising reviews: "I got this for my elderly parents when I learned with dismay that they had been too scared to take showers and were doing sponge baths. Stepping over the edge of the tub was one of the biggest hurdles, and I thought 'do we need to get one of those tubs with the side cut out?' I was actually thinking we needed to remodel their bathroom. NO. Someone who worked with elderly told me about the chairs that go over the side of the tub, so that someone can sit down outside the tub, and then scoot over on the bench to get into the tub. I found this one and reading so many positive reviews ordered it. I put it together in about 10 minutes following the directions - it's super easy. No screws needed - everything just snaps into place. One of my parents is a larger person probably 250 pounds and this handles their weight just fine. Now they're taking showers all the time. After a few uses, my father said 'this is the best thing you've ever bought for me.'" — lisa marie

"This transfer bench is a life saver. Purchase for wife after back surgery. Made life a lot easier." — Mr. J