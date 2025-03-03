10ml Clear Plastic Bottle And Brush Cap - Ampulla Ltd (2025)

10ml Clear Plastic Bottle And Brush Cap

The 10ml Clear Plastic Bottle And Brush Cap from Ampulla Packaging. This clear PET plastic tubular bottle comes with a white screw-on cap, which is EPE lined and has an applicator brush attached. This Cosmetic Brush Bottle provides you with functionality and style at a price that’s hard to beat! If you need a way to present your products that looks good as well as not costing the earth, you’ve found it!

This Cosmetic Brush Bottle is perfect for health and beauty products, such as nail and cuticle treatments, gel serums and concealers. It’s also useful for speciality glues, lubricants and oils, due to the type of plastic that has been used in construction. This bottle will not only meet your expectations, but exceed them!

Ampulla Packaging allows all customers to order as little as one unit. If you do require our packaging in bulk you will automatically be provided with large discounts at the checkout stage. We advise all customers to undertake product testing before committing to large volumes. This will ensure that our packaging meets your requirements before a larger investment is made. If you have any specific questions regarding our cosmetic brush bottle, please contact our customer service team.

Order Cosmetic Brush Bottles Online

Our Cosmetic Brush Bottle is perfect for industries including health and beauty, arts and crafts, automotive, FMCGs and many more. If you are looking to expand your packaging or are a new business looking to bring your products to market, this Cosmetic Brush Bottle is for you!

Product Summary

Bottle capacity is 10ml

Cap is EPE lined with a brush attached.

Made from PET plastic.

Fully recyclable.

Lightweight and transportable.

Shatterproof and durable.

Shop our full range of cosmetic applicators .

Don’t forget to check out our Facebook page for discounts and product news.