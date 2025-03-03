10ml Clear Plastic Bottle And Brush Cap - Ampulla Ltd (2025)

10ml Clear Plastic Bottle And 16mm White Screw Cap With Brush Rated 4.00 out of 5
10ml Clear Plastic Bottle And Brush Cap
The 10ml Clear Plastic Bottle And Brush Cap from Ampulla Packaging. This clear PET plastic tubular bottle comes with a white screw-on cap, which is EPE lined and has an applicator brush attached. This Cosmetic Brush Bottle provides you with functionality and style at a price that’s hard to beat! If you need a way to present your products that looks good as well as not costing the earth, you’ve found it!
This Cosmetic Brush Bottle is perfect for health and beauty products, such as nail and cuticle treatments, gel serums and concealers. It’s also useful for speciality glues, lubricants and oils, due to the type of plastic that has been used in construction. This bottle will not only meet your expectations, but exceed them!
Ampulla Packaging allows all customers to order as little as one unit. If you do require our packaging in bulk you will automatically be provided with large discounts at the checkout stage. We advise all customers to undertake product testing before committing to large volumes. This will ensure that our packaging meets your requirements before a larger investment is made. If you have any specific questions regarding our cosmetic brush bottle, please contact our customer service team.
Order Cosmetic Brush Bottles Online
Our Cosmetic Brush Bottle is perfect for industries including health and beauty, arts and crafts, automotive, FMCGs and many more. If you are looking to expand your packaging or are a new business looking to bring your products to market, this Cosmetic Brush Bottle is for you!
Product Summary
- Bottle capacity is 10ml
- Cap is EPE lined with a brush attached.
- Made from PET plastic.
- Fully recyclable.
- Lightweight and transportable.
- Shatterproof and durable.
- Shop our full range of cosmetic applicators.
Additional information
|Weight
|.01 kg
|Dimensions
|0.008 cm
|Bottle/ Jar Colour
Clear
Delivery & Returns
Delivery time frames are outlined on our checkout page.
You are entitled to cancel your order and return your goods within 7 working days for a refund, excluding the cost of delivery and a 10% handling charge (this is to cover the cost of an inspection to ensure goods are in a saleable condition and returned to our stock).
When your goods are picked and packed, depending on the order size this will influence what delivery service that is used. For example, orders of a larger quantity could be sent on a wrapped wooden pallet. While smaller orders will be boxed. Please note - The delivery service that is used is based on what is best to safely deliver your order. If you require goods to be delivered in a specific manner, please contact our customer service team.
To return your goods to us you need to either contact us by email: [emailprotected] or telephone 0161 367 1414 and quote the invoice number supplied to you. Your refund will be paid within 30 days of receipt of the goods by us. In the event that goods need to be returned it is the responsibility of the customer to cover the cost of adequate insurance and the cost of the return. This cancellation policy does not affect your rights when we are at fault – for example, if goods are faulty or damaged.
Any goods returned must be unused and in a saleable condition.
Please note, if you have ordered a product with a dip tube, this may require cutting before use. All of our dip tubes are a standard length to fit as many bottles as possible. If the dip tube is too long, this does not mean the product is defective, it simply requires trimming.
If you require your order to be packaged in a specific manner such as in boxes, please contact our customer service team as there may be extra charges. Your order will be despatched in the manner most suitable to the quantity of products ordered. Order notes without informing our customer service team does not guarentee your products will arrive as requested.
