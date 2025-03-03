10pcs/Set Nail Art Kit Tip Acrylic Powder Liquid Monomer Extension Manicure Tool (2025)

10pcs/Set Nail Art Kit Tip Acrylic Powder Liquid Monomer Extension Manicure Tool

Specifications: Condition: Brand New Acrylic Powders in 3 Colors (Clear, White and Pink), 15g Acrylic Monomer Liquid: 40ml Acrylic Nail Brush * 3 sizes: Size 4, Size 8 and Size 12. Features: Professional acrylic nail kit: This acrylic nail supplies come with acrylic nail powder liquid monomer and acrylic nail brush acrylic nail kit set. Acrylic powder provides a smooth, self-leveling finish optimized for all seasons. It is a self-leveling polymer that requires minimal filing, a non-yellowing formula that provides clarity and strength. See Also Crystal Glass Acrylic Acrylic Powder Liquid Nail Cup Dappen Dish Lid Bowl Cup • EUR 4,55Comprehensive Formulation Using Acronal® EDGE 6283

Acrylic monomer liquid can be used on natural nails and false nails to create a protective layer. Ensures a

flawless shine without the need for a primer strengthens your own natural nails and provides a fantastic natural look for your nails.

White acrylic powder: suitable for French nail and nail wish.

Pink acrylic powder: suitable for nail extension, provides a fantastic natural look for your nails.

Clear acrylic powder: suitable for nail extension and adhesive rhinestone.

Acrylic nail kit tips: Brushes for acrylic nails. When you design an acrylic nail art kit finished, a professional

acrylic nail brush should be dried in time to make it easier to use for longer time.

Best option for nail beginners startup nail tech professionals and salons; used on both natural nails and false nails.

Package Included:

3pcs x 15g Acrylic Powders

1pc x 40ml Acrylic Monomer Liquid

3pcs x Acrylic Nail Brush

1pc x Glass Cup

1pc x Nail File

20pcs x Nail Forms

Note:

Other accessories demo in the picture is not included.

Actual colors may be a little different due to different monitors.

Please allow 1-5mm deviation due to manual measurement.