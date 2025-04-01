10pcs/Set Nail Art Kit Tip Acrylic Powder Liquid Monomer Extension Manicure Tool (2025)

10pcs/Set Nail Art Kit Tip Acrylic Powder Liquid Monomer Extension Manicure Tool

Specifications: Condition: Brand New Acrylic Powders in 3 Colors (Clear, White and Pink), 15g Acrylic Monomer Liquid: 40ml Acrylic Nail Brush * 3 sizes: Size 4, Size 8 and Size 12. Features: Professional acrylic nail kit: This acrylic nail supplies come with acrylic nail powder liquid monomer and acrylic nail brush acrylic nail kit set. Acrylic powder provides a smooth, self-leveling finish optimized for all seasons. It is a self-leveling polymer that requires minimal filing, a non-yellowing formula that provides clarity and strength. See Also $5/mo - Finance SAVILAND Pro 16.91 fl. oz Monomer Acrylic Nail Liquid: 500 ml Pure EMA Acrylic Liquid Low Odor Non-Yellowing Nail Monomer for Acrylic Powder Nail Extension DIY Home | Buy Now, Pay LaterNAGAIA Premuim Nail Dipping System, Dip Essential Liquid Activator Expedite, Home & Salon Dip Liquid, Air Dry Dip Powder System, Salon Acrylic Nails Alternative, No UV Lamp, Low Odor, For Professional

Acrylic monomer liquid can be used on natural nails and false nails to create a protective layer. Ensures a

flawless shine without the need for a primer strengthens your own natural nails and provides a fantastic natural look for your nails.

White acrylic powder: suitable for French nail and nail wish.

Pink acrylic powder: suitable for nail extension, provides a fantastic natural look for your nails.

Clear acrylic powder: suitable for nail extension and adhesive rhinestone.

Acrylic nail kit tips: Brushes for acrylic nails. When you design an acrylic nail art kit finished, a professional

acrylic nail brush should be dried in time to make it easier to use for longer time.

Best option for nail beginners startup nail tech professionals and salons; used on both natural nails and false nails.

Package Included:

3pcs x 15g Acrylic Powders

1pc x 40ml Acrylic Monomer Liquid

3pcs x Acrylic Nail Brush

1pc x Glass Cup

1pc x Nail File

20pcs x Nail Forms

Note:

Other accessories demo in the picture is not included.

Actual colors may be a little different due to different monitors.

Please allow 1-5mm deviation due to manual measurement.