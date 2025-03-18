11 Amazing Benefits Of Lecithin (2025)

Lecithinis a natural substance in humans, plants, and animals that contains fat-soluble and water-soluble components.

Lecithin is also one of the most important food additives and is added as an emulsifier (E 322) in certain foods because it prevents the separation of fat and water. This is important, for example, for the production of mayonnaise or chocolate.

Lecithin contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, phospholipids, and vitamin E. It is light yellow in color and has been sold for decades as a dietary supplement, mostly in the form of granules or powders.

The fats in our diet are made up of three fatty acids, which are bound to glycerol and are called triglycerides. In lecithin, one of these fatty acids is replaced by a phospholipid. Thesephospholipidscan increase phosphatidylserine (PS), phosphatidylcholine (PC), and phosphatidylinositols (PI) in the body. Of thephospholipidsin lecithin, about 3 percent are PS, 30 percent PC, and 17 percent PI.

Our body can make lecithin from phosphorus and fats with the help of B vitamins. Lecithin is abundant in the body in the brain, nerves, heart, kidneys, and liver.

The germ layer of our skin, which is responsible for the formation of new skin cells, also contains a lot of lecithins. Furthermore, lecithin is part of the pulmonary vesicles.

The so-called “L/S ratio” (lecithin-sphingomyelin ratio) is used to assess lung maturity in unborn babies.

Benefits of lecithin

Phospholipids in lecithin are known in medical literature as effective against heart disease, inflammation, and cancer. But has this also been studied specifically for lecithin? Lecithin itself has been researched for a long time, and there are thousands of studies on it. Most studies are still small. Much remains to be confirmed in follow-up studies, but there is strong evidence of the following effects:

1. Lowers LDL cholesterol

Astudyshowed that even one capsule of 500 milligrams per day lowered LDL cholesterol levels by 40 to 42 percent and total cholesterol by 42 to 56 percent. Lecithin is rich inphytosterols.These plant sterols reduce the absorption of cholesterol from food.Lecithinalso stimulatesthe production of “good” HDL cholesterol.

2. Supports Brain and Memory

Researchshows that lecithinis ableto improvememoryand protect against the breakdown of nervecells andAlzheimer’s.Thisis partly due to the fact that lecithin is a rich source of choline and thus the nerve messenger acetylcholine in the brain increases. Acetylcholine is important for good concentration and memory function.

Learn more about how to enhance your cognitive functions naturally in this article.

3. Inhibits Inflammation

The mucous membrane of the intestinal wall consists of 70 percent of lecithin, so taking lecithincan reduce inflammation in thecolon.In combination withBoswellia serrata(Indian incense), lecithin also relievesirritable bowel syndrome.In a2009 study, there was evidence that lecithin also relieves inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis.

4. Promotes mental stability

Lecithin contains phosphatidylinositol, whichstudieshave shown to combat panic attacks. In a smallstudyof manic patients, it was reported that most of them felt psychologically better by lecithin. Ameta-analysisrecommends investigating lecithin for efficacy in bipolar disorder.

5. Supports the liver

The ducts in the liver through which the bile flows can become inflamed and damaged. In mice,lecithincaused less damage to these channels. Especially people with a choline deficiency run an increased risk of liver damage. Inaddition, cholinein lecithin improves the absorption of fats in the liver.

6. Promotes regeneration in sports and muscle pain

Choline and Phosphatidylserine can help combat stress provoked by overtraining.With prolonged training, the choline level drops quickly. Phosphatidylserine accelerates regeneration because, among other things, it lowers the stress hormone cortisol.

7. Improves the uptake of fat-soluble substances

Phosphatidylcholine in lecithin provides betterabsorptionofturmeric,Indian incense(Boswellia serrata), silymarin (Marien thistle), and grape seed extract. The active plant substances from green tea are also better absorbed with lecithin.

Furthermore, there is still weak evidence that lecithin works in the following diseases:

8. Prevents breast inflammation

The Canadian Breastfeeding Foundation advises breastfeeding women withchest infectionsto takelecithin.

Researchersacknowledge that this is a common remedy for this problem, but there is no conclusive evidence of effectiveness. The idea is that the emulsifying effect of lecithin reduces the viscosity (toughness) of the milk, which allows the milk to flow freely and prevents blockage of the milk ducts.

Ananimal studyshows that too muchlecithin is unreasonable because of the abundant choline. In this study, lecithin accounted for 2 to 5 percent of food. A small amount daily is unlikely to cause any problems.

9. Strengthens the immune system

Some sources report that lecithin strengthens the immune system. Whether that is the case remains to be proven. The medical literature reports thatlecithinin rats with diabetes increases the number of white blood cells by92 percent, which improves the immune system.

10. Prevents damage caused by bile salts

Gall saltsare produced by the liver and then stored in the gallbladder. If the bile level rises too much, body cells can be damaged as bile begins to digest the high-fat cell walls.Lecithinbinds to bile and can protect the cells.

11. Anti-cancer

Many sources report that lecithin fights cancer. In fact, a2011studyconcluded that lecithin lowers the risk of breast cancer. However, this has not yet been further researched or confirmed. Furthermore, there is evidence that lecithinfightsliver andbowel cancer.

Natural sources of lecithin

According to measurements, our diet today contains only one-third of the amount of phosphatidylcholine compared to the beginning of the last century. Rich sources of lecithin areeggs(especially egg yolks), soybeans, beef, and peanuts. Leafy vegetables, potatoes, and fruit contain little lecithin.

Generally, animal products contain more lecithin, such as fish and liver. Many people take lecithin preparations, which are mainly made from soy.

Most lecithin comes from soybeans. This form canact like herbalestrogen(phytoestrogen), which is not always desirable. Lecithin can alsobe extracted from soya via a chemical solvent such ashexane.Thishexanecan then remain as a residue, albeit in very small amounts.

To avoid this, it is necessary to use organic lecithin, as chemical substances are not desirable in the biological food chain. Some people are allergic tosoyand should not consume this typeoflecithin.Soy is often genetically modified, so when choosing soy lecithin, you should always opt for non-GMO products.

Standardized dietary supplement

If you want to buy lecithin, read the labels. There is always a certain percentage on the packaging, usually 98 percent. This means that lecithin is standardized to 98 percent phosphatide. Granules are almost always made from soy lecithin.

How much lecithin do you need?

Studies mostly use dosages of 500 milligrams to two grams. Positive effects have been demonstrated at these doses. The granules are usually taken per 6.5 grams (about one teaspoon). This can be mixed with oatmeal, muesli, (plant) milk, or raw food.

Alternatives

Lecithin is abundant in the egg yolk. This is why the recipe for mayonnaise explicitly mentions the egg yolk: so that the fat (olive oil) and the liquid (vinegar, lemon juice, etc.) mix to a uniform emulsion.

If you don’t like egg yolks as much or are allergic to them, you can also choose the liver as a source of lecithin. Since many people, including vegetarians and vegans, don’t like that either, choosing a dietary supplement is a good option.

Organic soy granules (non-GMO) are a good choice, but recently there has also been lecithin obtained from sunflower seeds. This is usually available in the form of a powder and can be easily mixed with food and drinks.