11 Best And Easy Nail Art Designs To Try At Home In 2025 (2025)

Nail art is more than just a trend, it is a form of expression and art. It showcases your personality and creativity as well. Nail art designs also have the power to add a personal touch to your style or outfit in a unique way. Beautiful nail art designs can be difficult to do at the first trial. Although it may seem simpleIf you have been looking for the best and easy nail art designs to try at home in 2022, then this is the article you should be reading. So come on, get started! in the tutorial, it is not that easy to nail. But, there is a nail art design for all, beginner or expert.

You could always start with simple, easy-to-do designs that do not require much expertise. Neatly done nails indicate symmetry and add to one’s overall beauty. So, the best way to maintain them is to do the simplest nail designs once a week. Scroll down for some inspo!

Keep In Mind Nail Art Brushes: Investing in a nice range of nail art brushes can help make your nail art easier and more precise.

Dotting Technique: Marking tiny dots on the nail beforehand gives a clear idea of how far you have to go while creating a line or an arch.

Paper practice: Before you begin creating nail art, practice the patterns on a paper to see how it turns out.

Top 11 Tutorials To Learn Nail Art At Home

These tutorials are quite simple and can be done with the things you’d find right at home. So, read on to get pretty nails!

1. Tri Color Cliffs Nail Art

This nail art is super simple and is the perfect choice for someone who is just starting out. You don’t need any extra tools apart from your nail polishes for this one. This tutorial will be described using certain colors, but it’s entirely up to you! Play around with your choice of colors!

What You Will Need

Pastel blue nail polish

White nail polish

Pastel coral nail polish

How To Apply?

On clean nails, apply a base coat to protect your nails. Use the pastel blue color to create a vertical stripe on one corner, while leaving some space empty near the cuticle. Now paint from the center, a little lower. Create the last stripe, again lower. You should have a pattern that has 3 levels. Repeat the steps but starting from below the blue. Do the same with the pastel coral. Seal this with a top coat and you are done!

2. Bow Nail Art Tutorial

Now that you have gotten the hang of doing nail art designs at home with just the nail polish, it’s time to start adding tools to the pretty picture! This is also an incredibly simple nail art that you can easily do! It’s very casual so it can be worn at all times.

What You Will Need

Sky blue nail polish

White nail polish

Black nail polish

Nail striper or a very fine paint brush

How To Apply?

Start by painting all of your nails with the sky blue shade as your base color. Paint over it with white in a heart shape as shown in the image. Using a nail striper or a paintbrush dipped in black nail polish, follow the shape where the white and blue meet and create two loops at the center so that it looks like a bow. Seal it with a top coat, and you are good to go!

3. Splatter Nail Art Tutorial

This one is for the artist in you. You can create a fun paint splatter pattern using just a paintbrush!

What You Will Need

White nail polish

Other nail polish shades of your choice

A stiff paintbrush

How To Apply?

Paint all your nails with white as the base color. Now comes the fun part. Find a stiff paintbrush. Dip it in another polish color of your choice and run your fingers through the brush, directing it at your nail so that the brush splatters paint on your nails. Experiment with a combination of two or more colors and repeat the splattering with all of them. In the end, you should have a nice splatter effect on the nails. Use a cotton swab dipped in nail polish remover to clean up the sides around the nails. You can even use a nail polish remover pen for more precision. Seal the splatter nail art with a top coat.

4. Chevron Nail Art Tutorial

Okay, I know what you’re thinking. This may seem complicated, but the best part is, it’s actually easy. For the tutorial, red, white and blue were used but the choice of colors is all up to you!

What You Will Need

Red nail polish

White nail polish

Blue nail polish

Tape

How To Apply?

Use red nail polish as the base for the chevron nail art. Strategically place the tape so that it creates a chevron stencil. Paint over it with the blue polish. Wait for a minute or so to remove the tape. Now place the tape as shown near the cuticle and paint the area with white. Again, wait for a minute before pulling off the tape, and seal it all with a top coat.

5. Glitter V-Tip Nail Art Tutorial

Is there a party around the corner? You probably had plans of going to the salon to get your nails done, but something else popped up, and now, you’re short on time with your nails undone. This nail art is perfect as they’re easy enough to do when you’re in a rush.

What You Will Need

Black nail polish

Silver glitter nail polish

A ‘V’ shaped sticker or a piece of tape.

How To Apply?

Paint all your nails black as the background color. Place the V sticker or the corner of a piece of tape near the tips as shown. Paint the bottom half with the glitter polish. Wait for a minute before you carefully pull away the tape or sticker. Finish it off with a top coat.

On a similar note, Priyanjana, a blogger decided to go for monochromatic nails. To achieve the look, she used silver, black, and glitter nail polish. She said, “I thought of doing the color blocking horizontally but then settled on the diagonal blocking and I loved it (i)!” The glitter helped to add bling to her nails and she was pleased with how her nails turned out to be.

6. Galaxy Nails

These nails are out of this world! I love anything to do with space. In fact, one of my favorite genres of books and films is sci-fi, so it’s no wonder that this nail art made it to this list.

What You Will Need

Black nail polish

Metallic green nail polish

Pink nail polish

Blue nail polish

Makeup sponge

Glitter top coat

How To Apply?

Start with a black base. Apply some metallic green on a makeup sponge and dab it onto your nail. Now apply the pink on a makeup sponge and dab onto the nail. Continue the same process with a blue shade. By this point, your nails will already start to resemble the galaxy. To amp up the game, add a glitter top coat, and you’re good to go!

7. Stripes and Lines Nail Art Tutorial

These fun geometric patterns add a little something to your nails and are super easy to do. You need a little patience for this one, but the outcome is worth it!

What You Will Need

Pastel blue nail polish

Brown nail polish

Tape

How To Apply?

Start with the pastel blue as your base. Once it is fully dry, you can begin the placement of your tape. On the pinky, place it diagonally. Cut up thin stripes for the ring finger. Create a ‘V’ shape from the tape for the middle finger. Create very sharp angled triangles with the tape and place them on the index finger as shown. Similarly, create a design for the thumb finger. Now, paint over the tape stencils you just created with brown nail polish. Wait for a minute or so for the nail polish to dry a little and then carefully remove the tape. Voila! You have yourself a fun manicure !

8. Pastel Daisies Nail Art Tutorial

Ready to step up your nail art game? This honestly looks so pretty, I’m tempted to try this one out on my nails! I’m weak for anything pastel so this one is straight up my alley as far as nail arts are concerned.

What You Will Need

Base Coat

Pastel pink nail polish

White nail polish

Gold studs, bindis, or gold polish.

Gold glitter nail polish

Dotting tool or a bobby pin or a toothpick

How To Apply?

Apply a base coat. Apply the pastel pink polish to all your nails except the ring finger. Place a gold stud near the cuticle of the index and pinky fingernails. Do this while your polish is still wet. This helps it to stick on. In case you do not have any studs or bindis, you can use gold polish. Now moving onto the middle and thumb. These two nails will be clad in daisies. Use a dotting tool to create 5 dots in a circle so that it looks like a daisy. If you don’t have a dotting tool, you can use the end of a toothpick. Place the gold stud or gold nail polish at the center of the daisies. Now all that’s left is the ring finger. Apply the gold nail polish as the base, and the glitter polish over that. This gives it a more intense look. Seal everything with a top coat, and there you go!

9. Nautical Nails

A fan of sailing and the vast open waters? Then this nautical nail is probably perfect for you. And if for some reason you don’t like the ocean, that’s okay because this still makes for a really cute nail design.

What You Will Need

White nail polish

Navy blue nail polish

Red nail polish

Nail striper or a fine paint brush.

Toothpick or a detailing brush

How To Apply?

Start with a white base. Use a nail striper dipped in navy blue nail polish to create stripes. Now, using a detailing brush or the blunt side of a toothpick, create an anchor design. First, create a tiny circle. Then, create a line down from the circle. Draw two lines from the vertical line so it looks like an anchor. Finally, draw a horizontal line in the middle to complete it. Seal it with a top coat and you are ready to sail away!

10. Monochrome Polka Dots Nail Art Tutorial

Let’s finish off this list with an easy one, shall we? I love this one! Anything monochrome is my cup of tea. This black and white polka dots nail art is another cute one which can be achieved with minimal effort.

What You Will Need

Black nail polish

White nail polish

Dotting tool, bobby pin or pencil.

How To Apply?

Paint all of your nails black. Using a dotting tool, the back of a bobby pin or a pencil dipped into white nail polish, create dots. It’s as easy as that! Finish with a top coat.

Quick Tip Skai Jackson’s light blue and black polka dots and Bella Thorne’s orange nails with white, uneven polka dots nail art are some variations you can try.

11. Glitter Neon Nails

Last but not the least! This eye-catching, vibrant nail art design will make your nails shine apart in the crowd. I love how the glitter makes you look party-ready and classy.

What You Will Need

Nail glue

Glittery neon green, orange, pink, and blue nail polishes

Brush

Clear gel polish

Sprinkle nail polish

How To Apply?

Apply some nail glue as a base coat to all your nails. Now make a stripe of each neon color across the nails to get those rainbow glitter nails. Dust away the excess pigment and apply a top coat of clear gel polish. Finish off the nails with an extra coat of sprinkle nail polish.

Let’s check out some tips that would make the process of doing nail art at home a little easier.

Key Takeaways When doing nail art, work on a flat surface while sitting down to keep your hands steady.

Apply a layer of glue or petroleum jelly to prevent nail color around the nails.

Create monochrome polka dot nails with a solid base color and create small polka dots of another color on the base color with a dotting tool.

Nautical nails require painting an anchor on the base color using a toothpick or detailing brush.

Important Tips And Hacks To Do Nail Art At Home

Many people have an issue with keeping their hands steady. Make sure to work on a flat surface and sit down while doing it. This will give you more control.

Line the skin around your nails with petroleum jelly to ensure a quick clean up.

You can also apply a layer of glue around the nails so that it can be peeled off after you finish your nail art.

Use a paintbrush dipped in nail polish remover to clean the area around your nails.

Make sure your nails are free from any oils or lotions before you start with the nail art!

Allow each coat of nail polish to dry before adding another layer to ensure smooth, streak-less, and a flawless application.

Quick Tip Reapplying a top coat 3 days a week may prevent your nail art from chipping.

You can give a perfect makeover to your nails with simple nail art designs. Although these designs seem quite difficult initially, you will improve with practice. Starting with a simple design always helps a beginner. You can try various color combinations that suit your style. Applying a layer of glue around the nails and peeling it off after doing the nail art and working on a flat surface will help you get a perfect design. You can also use acrylics and be creative with them by adding some rhinestones and other embellishments to make them look delicate and pretty. Nail art enhances creativity and helps explore and develop new techniques for proper cuticle care and management. Try any of the designs listed above to flaunt your style!

Frequently Asked Questions

When did nail art become popular?

Nail art became popular when American actress, Joan Crawford got the then-famous crescent moon style in the 30s. However, it is only due to its buzz in the media after the 2000s that it became wildly popular.

How can I create a gradient effect on my nails?

To create a gradient effect on your nails, on a sponge, apply the colors in a line and make sure they overlap each other. Make sure there’s enough product on the sponge before you stamp it over your nail to create the gradient effect.

What are some popular nail art trends for this season?

Some of the popular nail art trends this season are rainbow nails, shimmery gradients, colorful French tips, and nail freckles.

Can I use regular nail polish for nail art or do I need special nail art polish?

You can use regular nail polish for nail art if you are a beginner. You can use gel nail polish if you are confident in your skills and have the right tools.

Can you do nail art on short nails or does it only work on long nails?

Yes, you can do nail art on short nails. You can opt for minimalistic designs or some shimmery effect on your short nails to make them look pretty.

