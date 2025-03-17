11 Best Breast Enlargement Creams Of 2025 (2025)

Image: MomJunction Design Team

For women, when their breasts lose their firmness and start sagging, it can affect their self-confidence and body image. The best breast enlargement creams let you enhance the firmness and tightness of your breasts. And they do so safely and effectively without causing any side effects.

Be it advancing age or for other reasons, losing one’s supple breast can cause loss of confidence in many women. Let’s look at some expert-recommended breast enhancement options that are safe and effective to help resolve this issue.

11 Best Breast Enhancement Creams

1. Best Natural Ingredients: IsoSensuals Enhance Breast Enlargement Cream

IsoSensuals Enhance Breast Enlargement cream is made with natural ingredients that are known to promote growth in the breast muscles. When used as directed, the breast enhancement product claims to provide larger and firmer-looking breasts.

How it is said to work

The main active component in the tested and proven cream is Voluplus, which is derived from nutmeg. It speeds-up the creation of new cells that store fats and also enhances the capacity of the cells to store more fats. Thus, Voluplus promotes the growth of fat cells in and around the breast area, making them look fuller and firmer.

Key ingredients

Voluplus, grape seed oil, sweet almond oil, coconut oil, vegetable wax, beeswax, soy lecithin, aloe vera juice, vitamin E, potassium sorbate, phenoxyethanol

Manufacturer’s directions to use

Take enough IsoSensuals cream, as directed on the pack, and massage it in circular motions on each breast for 20-30 seconds. Use the cream twice daily for six months for visible results.

Item Weight: 6 Ounces | Skin Type: All

Pros

Contains natural ingredients.

Clinically tested and FDA approved.

Free from paraben and hormone.

Claims to increase breast size up to two cups.

Money back guarantee by the manufacturer.

One 180ml bottle lasts for up to two months.

Cons

Results might take some time. Not everybody reacts the same.

Our Reviewer's Experience "As a regular user of this product, I can say that its effectiveness is worth appreciating. Its pleasant fragrance and moisturizing benefits make my experience more enjoyable."

2. Best With Exotic Plant Extracts: Naturaful Breast Enlargement Cream

Made with botanical ingredients, the Naturaful breast enlargement cream claims to increase the breast size naturally. It also lifts the breasts, makes them firmer, and improves overall breast health. The breast enhancement product comes with a free handbook that provides tips, practices, diet, and exercises for natural breast health management.

How it is said to work

Naturaful breast enlargement cream contains natural herbs and exotic plant extracts that promote breast growth.

Key ingredients

Mexican wild yam, blessed thistle, dandelion root, mother’s wort, damiana herb, dong Quai, saw palmetto, etc.

Manufacturer’s directions to use

Take a coin size cream, apply it on the breast and massage gently. Repeat it on the other breast. For better results, use twice daily for at least six months.

Pros

Natural and safe.

Results last long.

Manufactured in a GMP-certified facility.

No damaging side effects.

Each 50ml bottle lasts for 30 days.

Cons

Instant results not possible

Not recommended for breastfeeding mothers, pregnant women, and girls under the age of 18.

Our Reviewer's Experience "In the last few weeks, I've started using this cream and patch set regularly, and I'm surprised with the noticeable changes in breast fullness. While the lemongrass scent is slightly overpowering, its user-friendly application process and consistency have got my approval."

3. Best Multipurpose: Swiss Botany Pueraria Mirifica Breast Enhancement Serum

If you’re looking for a multipurpose product for lifted, larger, and firmer-looking breasts, this is the right product for you. Available in the form of serum, Swiss Botany’s Pueraria Mirifica not just enhances your curves, but also lifts and raises saggy breasts.

How it is said to work

Pueraria Mirifica contains phytoestrogens, which help in expanding the fat tissues around the breast. They activate hormonal levels in the breasts resulting in increased size and firmness, making the ligaments more supportive.

Key ingredients

Pueraria mirifica extract, witch hazel extract, Irish moss, sodium polystyrene sulfonate, nicotinamide, vitamin C glycosphere, etc.

Manufacturer’s directions to use

Take a half dropper amount of serum per breast and massage it for 20-30 seconds. Use it twice a day for at least 90 days.

Product Dimensions: 1.75 x 1.75 x 4 inches | Weight: 0.01 Ounces

Pros

Natural ingredients to increase breast size.

Balances the estrogen hormone levels, thus providing firmer and lifted breasts.

Can be used before and after menopause.

Results in 90 days.

Cons

Hormonal changes might affect periods.

You may have some mood swings.

Our Reviewer's Experience "I've been using this serum for a while, and I am happy with the results. I recommend using it alongside some breast-enhancing exercises and skincare products for significant improvement."

Caution The Center for Food Safety recommends against the use of Pueraria Mirifica products for women under 18 years and pregnant and nursing women (2).

4. Best For Fast Results: Eveline Cosmetics Slim Extreme 4D Bust Enhancing Serum

Made with Mesotherapy anti-aging complex, the Slim Extreme 4D Bust Enhancing serum claims to show results after the very first application. More suitable for use on droopy and saggy breasts, the serum not just increases the bust size but also tightens the skin, recontouring them and giving them a much better shape. If you are confused, this review video can clear your doubts.

How it is said to work

The serum contains the active ingredient, volufiline, a natural component used for increasing the number of fat cells. Another natural ingredient is phytocelltec, which triggers the process of rapid reproduction of skin cells. Pullulan improves microcirculation, providing firmer and toned skin with enhanced smoothness that helps in the tightening of the bust.

Key ingredients

Volufiline, phytocelltec, pullulan, kigelia Africana, acacia collagen, bioHyaluron complex.

Manufacturer’s directions to use

Apply twice a day after shower, on each bust in circular motions from bottom to top.

Product Dimensions: 4.28 x 2.33 x 2.41 inches | Weight: 5.61 Ounces

Pros

Faster results.

No side effects.

Increases bust size

Promotes firmer and fuller breasts.

Cons

Results might vary from person to person.

Our Reviewer's Experience "While I initially had some doubts, the results convinced me of its effectiveness. It leaves my skin feeling smoother and firmer, smelling fresh. I'd suggest doing regular exercises as well for better results."

5. Best Quick-Absorbing: Ivy Maison Bella Natural Herbal Breast Enlargement Cream

The Bella cream contains tissue-stimulating components that promote breast growth. This herbal extract-based cream can also be used for butt enhancement. It quickly gets absorbed into the skin, resulting in faster results. A minimum of six months of usage is recommended for visible results.

How it is said to work

The volumizing cream contains a natural component, volufiline, which is clinically proven to enlarge the fat tissues around the breast or any other area on which it is applied. It stimulates the development of fatty tissues and increases their volume. The potential benefits of this cream with proven efficacy include a firmer-looking butt and breasts.

Another component, kigeline is used to improve bust firmness. Green papaya extract promotes breast growth and increases estrogen hormone levels.

Key ingredients

Volufiline, kigeline, green papaya extracts, pueraria mirifica.

Manufacturer’s directions to use

Take a small amount of cream and apply it all over the breast, except nipples. Massage the cream gently until the cream gets absorbed. Use twice a day, preferably once in the morning and after the shower in the evening for better results.

Skin Type: All | Product Dimensions: 2 x 2 x 8 inches | Weight: 3.84 Ounces

Pros

Claims to increase breast size by three cups.

Recommended to lift saggy breasts after nursing.

Balances asymmetrical breasts.

Natural ingredients may not have side effects.

Cons

Results might take some time to show.

Our Reviewer's Experience "Using this cream for weeks has helped me achieve a fuller and firmer look. Its skin-softening qualities and mild scent are a major plus. I also combined it with regular exercises like squats, enhancing progress."

Do remember Store this herbal breast enlargement cream in a dark and cool place and away from direct sunlight.

Developed by Beauty Facial Extreme, the breast enhancement cream claims to increase the breast volume and firmness. It is made with all-natural and safe ingredients that target only the breast area without causing any weight gain. It is manufactured in a registered FDA facility in the US.

How it is said to work

The cream accelerates the creation of new cells that can store fats. It also increases the capacity of the cells to store more lipids. More cells with more capacity results in an enlarged bust.

Key ingredients

Macadamia ternifolia seed oil, jojoba seed oil, vitamin E, green tea leaf extract.

Manufacturer’s directions to use

Take the recommended amount of lotion and apply it on the breasts. Massage gently until the cream gets completely absorbed. Use twice a day for better results.

Pros

Promotes larger, firmer, and fuller breasts.

Made with natural and safe ingredients.

Free from paraben and hormone.

Cons

Not recommended for below 18 years age group.

Our Reviewer's Experience "The results I got with this breast-firming cream were unexpected but delightful. My skin texture went dull after breastfeeding, but this product absorbed well and left the skin smoother and better. Worth considering."

7. Best Volufiline-Based: Divine Derriere Breast Enlargement Cream

Divine Derrier’s breast enlargement cream claims it helps achieve larger, firmer, and fuller breasts. It claims to enhance other body curves, including hips and thigh area. It is clinically proven to have shown an increase in breast volume by up to 8.4%.

How it is said to work

The active ingredient, volufiline, stimulates fat storage cells and increases the volume of the cells, thus improving the volume of the targeted areas.

Key ingredients

Volufiline, hydrogenated polyisobutene, grape seed oil, sweet almond oil, cocoa seed butter, olive fruit oil, coconut oil, aloe vera, beeswax, etc.

Manufacturer’s directions to use

Take the recommended amount of cream and apply on both the breasts. Massage gently until the cream gets absorbed completed. Use twice a day for six months to achieve visible results.

Skin Type: Combination, Sensitive, Mature, Dry, Normal | Product Dimensions: 2 x 2 x 3 inches | Weight: 1.7 Ounces

Pros

100% safe and natural.

Can be used by both men and women.

Makes the bust larger, firmer, and plumper.

Moisturizes, soothes, and tightens the skin.

Can be used by adults of all ages.

Does not activate any hormones.

Manufactured in FDA regulated facility in the US.

One 50ml jar lasts for one month.

Cons

Not everybody may have similar results.

Our Reviewer's Experience "I'm quite impressed by this cream's performance in improving volume, firmness, and skin texture. A major highlight is its non-sticky, residue-free formula and easy-to-use dispenser. Overall, a decent purchase."

8. Best For All Skin Types: Petansy Breast Enhancement Cream

Based on plant formula, the Petansy breast enlargement cream claims to increase the breast size in just a few days. The skin-friendly formula also makes saggy breasts firm and flabby ones tight.

How it is said to work

The active ingredients in the cream accelerate cell activation in the breast, mammary glands, and the surrounding tissues, resulting in fuller and firmer breasts.

During the first two days of usage, the cream penetrates the breast. After a week, it starts activating the cells during which the users feel slight swelling pain. From the 20th day, the growth stage would begin when the busts experience growth and firmness.

Key ingredients

Plant formula, humulus lupukus extract, panax ginseng root extract, isopropyl palmitate.

Manufacturer’s directions to use

Take the breast cream into your palm and apply it around the nipple and areola area.

Gently massage the cream from armpit around the breast in a circular motion.

Continue massaging the breasts using the techniques mentioned on the product. The massage helps strengthen the breast tissues and promote growth.

During the first week, use the product twice a day preferably post-shower. Later you can use it once a day. After a month of continuous usage and measurable breast enhancement, continue using it three to five times a week.

Item Weight: 1.41 ounces

Pros

Plant-based formula hence safe to use.

Suitable on all skin types.

Visible results in 30 days.

Cons

The tube gets finished quickly.

9. Best Pueraria Mirifica-Based: Vanvler Breast Enlargement Cream

Made with the ingredient pueraria mirifica, the Vanvler Breast Enhancement cream activates cell growth and renewal in the breast tissues, resulting in fuller and firmer busts.

How it is said to work

The cream penetrates the breast cells, stimulating the growth of mammary glands and surrounding tissues. Cells are said to get activated within a week and become full and firm after 20-25 days. The potential benefits of this cream include firmer busts and an increase in size by 6-8cm.

Key ingredients

Kigeline extract, pueraria mirifica and papaya extract.

Manufacturer’s directions to use

Apply the cream all over the breast except the nipple area.

Gently massage in a circular motion starting from the armpit towards the breast.

A few massage techniques are mentioned on the product carton. Follow them to strengthen the breast tissues and to promote growth.

Item Weight: 1.41 ounces

Pros

Non-invasive and safe to use.

Reasonable price.

Cons

Might irritate sensitive skin.

Not to be used by pregnant women.

10. Best Fenugreek-Based: Swiss Botany Breast Enhancement Cream

Made with natural ingredients like fenugreek, fennel and dong Quai, the expert-recommended Swiss Botany’s breast enhancement cream claims to tighten the breast tissues, giving them a firmer look as well as aid their growth by providing the body with extra hormones. This video gives a brief information about the product, so watch it before you purchase.

How it is said to work

Pueraria mirifica, one of the active ingredients in the cream activates, the natural hormones in the breast tissues resulting in increased growth. Fenugreek, another active component, packs collagen in the breast tissues making them firmer and enhancing their youthfulness. Collagen and other tightening extracts enhance skin elasticity and lift saggy breasts.

Key Ingredients

Pueraria mirifica, fenugreek extract, witch hazel, wild yam extract, milk thistle extract, motherwort extract, blessed thistle extract, damiana extract, dong quai, fennel extract, saw palmetto extract.

Manufacturer’s directions to use

Take a dime-sized portion of the cream and rub on each breast for two to three minutes until the cream gets completely absorbed. Do it twice a day for quick results.

Pros

Made with natural ingredients.

Noticeable results in two to three weeks and complete results in three to four months.

Cons

Changes in hormones might leave some side effects like missed periods.

Our Reviewer's Experience "After trying numerous breast-firming creams, this one's pleasant aroma and gentle application got my attention. I've noticed only a subtle enhancement in the breast areas, but I hope consistent use will provide visible results."

11. Best Paraben-Free: Dermlogic Breast Enhancement Cream

Another product that promises to give you curvier and attractive bosoms is the Dermlogic’s breast enhancement and enlargement cream. Made with advanced formula, the cream contains most of the botanical ingredients that naturally enhance the feminine curves.

How it is said to work

The active ingredients in the cream create new cells that store fat. It further increases the capacity of the fat cells so that they can store more volume of lipids. More number of fat cells with more capacity results in increased breast size.

Key Ingredients

Ternifolia seed oil, jojoba seed oil, vitamin E, hydrolyzed wheat protein and soy protein, green tea leaf extract.

Manufacturer’s directions to use

Apply the cream on each bust and massage gently in circular motion until the cream gets absorbed. For better results, use twice a day or as needed.

Pros

Natural and safe to use.

Free from hormones and paraben.

Only targets breast area without causing weight gain

Affordable.

Cons

Not recommended for sensitive skin types.

Our Reviewer's Experience "After exploring many options, I finally got this cream and am pretty satisfied with it. With regular application, I've witnessed firmness and extra lift in the area. I also prefer using a push-up bra alongside this cream to keep the fullness intact. You can give it a try!"

How To Choose A Breast Enhancement Cream?

Here are a few things to consider before buying a bust enhancement cream.

Consult a doctor: If you’re using the cream for the first time, consult a doctor about it. You can even find one that is endorsed by medical professionals. Irrespective of your reason to get a better shape, you must talk to an expert, explain your reason, express your expectations, based on which you might receive a suitable recommendation. Experimenting with any random product, even though it is listed as a safe, all-natural alternative, is not a good idea. Match the cream to your need: Breast enhancement creams not just increase the bust size but also make them look firmer, fuller, and plumper. Based on your requirement, choose the cream that exactly works on your problem. If you’re only looking for bust firmness and natural-looking breasts, using a cream that stimulates fat cells and increases the size of the breast is not so useful for you. Check the ingredient list: Check the label to know the ingredients, and you may also do some online research to see how each ingredient might help in your purpose. Also, check if you have known allergies to any of the ingredients. Beware of the side effects: Chemical components or hormone-stimulating creams might lead to some hormonal changes resulting in some side effects like missed periods, headaches, etc. Make sure you’re aware of the side effects before using any product.

Are Breast Enhancement Creams Really Safe?

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate the sale of cosmetic products as much as it regulates the medicines. The federal body only regulates the listing of the ingredients and the use of color additives in the products.

While big and reputed brands set their own standards by having their own safety regulations, the smaller or the less reputed ones might play the commercial game. Therefore, you need to consult a doctor before using any breast enhancement creams.

The FDA provides some tips on how to spot fake breast enlargement products. It recommends the consumers to be wary about the products that claim to provide instant visible results and use sentences that include words like miracle, breakthrough, clinically proven, etc.

It is strongly recommended to consult a healthcare expert before using any such creams, pills, or other enhancement products.

Healthy And Natural Alternatives For Breast Enhancement

Listed below are some natural, painless ways that may help enlarge the breasts.

Exercise: This is one of the best and effective alternatives for building your breast muscles or any other muscles in the body. Regularly doing exercises that focus on shoulder muscles, back, and pectorals might tone the chest muscles behind the breast tissue, resulting in an improved posture. Some exercises that help build your chest muscles include wall presses, arm circles, arm presses, horizontal chest presses, chest press extensions, etc. Right food: Milk and milk products, soya milk and soya beans, papaya, saw palmetto, fenugreek seeds, fennel seeds, and more are some of the dietary supplements that may enhance breast size. Regular and conscious consumption might help. Massage: Massaging breasts regularly improves blood circulation, thus promoting cell growth. Use oils like flaxseed oil, fennel oil, lavender oil, tea tree oil, or olive oil to massage the breasts regularly (1).

How We Selected The Best Breast Enlargement Creams For You

Keeping your needs in mind, we have researched, compared, and reviewed several products to help you find the right one. We tried to pick the best and expert-recommended skincare and breast enhancement options that contain safer ingredients, with a special focus on natural ingredients. Also, we read through various user reviews to bring their experience into our list. However, creams alone may not help you enlarge your breasts as you need to focus on having healthy food and follow a workout regimen, as well.

Frequently Asked Questions 1. Do breast enhancement creams work? Breast enhancement creams are considered a non-surgical breast augmentation technique. They are made of special ingredients that contain phytoestrogen helping in breast tissue growth. However, there is no medical evidence to prove that they work as desired (1). 2. Can men use breast enlargement creams? Medicines generally do not enlarge the breast in a male. If the breast enlarges, it may probably be due to accumulated body fat or an endocrine disorder. 3. Can breast enlargement happen with exercise alone? No, exercising can only enhance the appearance of the chest. It can not directly affect the breast tissue and make them bigger. 4. Who should use breast enhancement creams? Any individual who desires to increase breast size can use breast enhancement creams. However, you should use it only after consulting the right medical professional. 5. How can I increase my breast size overnight? No creams or pills are formulated to enhance your breast size overnight. It is possible only if you go for a cosmetic surgery, known as breast augmentation surgery. 6. Can I use breast enhancement creams with birth control pills? Birth control pills increase the size of the breast, whereas enhancement creams contain ingredients that increase tissue growth. Therefore, it is recommended that you consult a doctor or healthcare expert before using enhancement creams with birth control pills. 7. Is it possible for breast size to expand after the age of 30? Breasts change throughout your life span. They alter in shape as you go through different ages.

The Bottom Line The best breast enlargement creams can come to your rescue when the breasts become saggy and lose elasticity with age or other factors. However, it is always recommended that you consult a doctor before opting for a breast enlargement cream. These creams address various concerns, such as making the breasts tighter or fuller and increasing bust size. Our top recommendations include IsoSensuals Enhance Breast Enlargement Cream, which promotes the growth of new cells; Naturaful Breast Enlargement Cream, which offers firmer-looking breasts; and the Swiss Botany Pueraria Mirifica Breast Enhancement Serum, ideal for a lifted effect.Additionally, go through the ingredient list to ensure it is free of additives or chemicals.

Infographic: How To Increase Your Breast Size Naturally? Several breast enhancement ointments, creams, and even breast augmentation surgery are available. But, these methods have their side effects. Therefore, as presented in the infographic below, you may opt for natural ways and remedies to lift your breast size. However, you must be patient as these methods take time to show results. Illustration: Momjunction Design Team





