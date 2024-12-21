11 Best European Streaming Services Available in the U.S. (2024)

When it comes to quantity, it's pretty hard to beat Netflix. As it partners with local studios and distributors worldwide, the streamer has built an enviable global reach and, consequently, a wide array of diverse titles. But even then, its catalog is still pretty limited.

In Europe, streaming services have been popping up nonstop to address this void. Some, like Portugal's Spamflix, offer the most niche titles in the area, while others like the UK's TrueStory aim to deliver little-heard stories across the world. Below, we list the best of Europe's homegrown streamers.