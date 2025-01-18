11 Best Indoor Tanning Lotions With Bronzer (2025)

*This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my disclosure to learn more.

Using an indoor tanning lotion can really help you achieve that golden look that you want, while still caring for your skin and reducing any damage done from exposure to the tanning bed.

There is quite a wide range of bronzer tanning lotions to choose from, but you do have to be quite selective, as choosing the right one is so important to protect your skin and help your new tan look natural.

Choosing a tanning lotion with bronzer also gives you an instant tan, as you gradually build up the natural tan underneath.

So, which is the best bronzer tanning lotion? The best bronzer tanning lotion will give your skin an instant bronzed look while helping to develop a beautiful natural tan underneath, and which will be kind and protective to your skin. The bronzer tanning lotion needs to deeply nourish your skin, and suit your skin tone too!

Not all bronzer tanning lotions are a good option, and you deserve only the best! To help you, we have gone through all the things you need to look for when picking out a bronzer tanning lotion, as well as our recommendations for you to try out!

Buyer’s Guide – Bronzer Tanning Lotion

Below are some things to consider when picking out a bronzer tanning lotion, to ensure you not only choose one that will protect your skin in a tanning bed and help you develop a beautiful tan, but which will also be the right option for your skin type!

Look out for the following when choosing the right bronzer tanning lotion for you:

Type Of Tanning Lotion

There are a few different types of indoor tanning lotions to choose from, and all are great for different reasons. However, if you want an instant bronze look after applying the tanning lotion and being in the tanning bed, a bronzer tanning lotion is the best option.

This type of tanning lotion contains DHA, which helps to build a golden tan gradually, by reacting with the top layer of your skin cells, this gives you a bronzed look as soon as you leave the tanning bed, as you build your natural tan over time.

Other types of tanning lotions include tingle lotions, accelerator lotions, and maximizer lotions, but these usually do not contain an added bronzer to give you that instant tan look.

Moisturizing Properties

It is so important to pick out a bronzer tanning lotion that will moisturize your skin. Tanning in an indoor tanning bed can dry out your skin, and exposure to the UV rays can damage your skin over time.

To try and minimize the damage done, and how dry your skin becomes, make sure the tanning lotion has great moisturizing properties.

Moisturizers in the tanning lotion will also help to keep your skin firm and smooth, and extra nourishment can never be a bad thing!

Added Fragrance

Spending time in a tanning bed can have a bit of an obvious smell, so it does help to choose a tanning lotion that has a good added fragrance.

Make sure that the fragrance is not mostly alcohol, and is not a cheap-smelling scent either. The fragrance will also help to mask the smell of DHA if there is any in the tanning lotion.

Natural, Gentle Ingredients

There are some bronzer tanning lotions that contain more natural ingredients than others, and it is always best to choose natural ingredients where you can.

Whether it be natural bronzers or natural moisturizers and essential oils, these do less harm to your skin than other chemicals and care for your skin more too.

Tanning lotions that are made with natural ingredients can work just as well as ordinary tanning lotions, but are just kinder to your skin!

Your Skin Tone

The tanning lotion needs to suit your skin tone! If you have darker skin, a light tanning lotion will have no effect, and if you have fair skin, a dark tanning lotion will look unnatural on your skin.

Make sure to choose a bronzer tanning lotion that will suit your skin tone, and give you a slightly darker tan, which still looks natural. Also make sure to check the undertone or tint of the tanning lotion, whether it be green or orange, and match this to your skin tone as well.

On top of matching your skin tone, make sure to match your skin type too. Oily skin does not do well with oily tanners, and dry skin needs to avoid tanners with too much alcohol.

11 Best Bronzer Tanning Lotions

Make sure to keep all of the above in mind when looking through the below list of the 11 best bronzer tanning lotions, to be able to pick out the one that would be best for your skin, and which will help you develop a gorgeous tan indoors!

1. Australian Gold Dark Tanning Accelerator Lotion

Australian Gold is a great choice for tanning lotion, and the Dark Tanning Accelerator Lotion is one of the best options to use for indoor tanning when you want an instant bronze.

This dark tanning accelerator lotion will help to intensify your natural tan and help you develop a dark glow quickly.

The lotion blends and absorbs into the skin effortlessly and quickly, so you can enjoy even and easy tanning indoors.

The lotion contains some beautiful Australian natural ingredients, such as Kakadu plum extract, which has a high concentration of vitamin C. There is also tea tree oil, which is an antioxidant that helps to protect skin and leave it healthy and smooth after a tan.

Formulated with Biosine Complex, the tanning lotion provides a long-lasting tan that develops dark on your skin. With the natural oils and vitamins that the lotion contains, your skin will have a healthy glow with the new tan it develops.

To top it all off, the bronzer tanning lotion contains a delightful Cocoa Dreams fragrance, with hints of coconut, orange, and vanilla, that will linger on your skin all day long!

2. Tan Asz Luau Advanced 200X Bronzer Tanning Lotion

The Tan Asz Luau Advanced 200X Bronzer Tanning Lotion promises to help you achieve a paradise-level dark color, all from inside a tanning bed!

Made with the Marula Goddess Glow Serum, the lotion contains marula oil, which nourishes your skin for a natural glow on top of the bronze tan.

The lotion is free from DHA and parabens and works to accelerate your tan in the tanning bed while giving you a bronze finish to enjoy until your natural tan builds up.

With a Peach Smoothie fragrance, you will love applying this lotion to your skin, and enjoy the scent it leaves throughout the day.

Made with island extracts, your skin will have a firm but smooth feel, which enhances the glow that the bronzer gives you.

Enjoy paradise-level bronzed skin with this tanning lotion, without having to take a trip to the island to achieve it, and rather build your tan indoors!

3. Dolce Black Bronzer Tanning Lotion

The Dolce Black Bronzer Tanning Lotion is an all-natural tanning lotion and bronzer that provides deep, dark, and long-lasting tan results.

Containing anti-wrinkle and anti-aging properties, the tanning lotion firms up skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The lightweight formula delivers an instant bronze glow that dries fast, and after 2 hours, a long-lasting tan will develop.

Made with only the highest quality natural ingredients, the tanning lotion will hydrate and nourish your skin while still giving you the tan that you were after.

The tanning lotion is antioxidant-rich, which helps to protect against free radical damage. It also contains Tattoo & Color Fade Protectors, which helps to protect the color and appearance of tattoos.

To give you the best tan possible, the Dolce Black Tanning Lotion applies streak-free to the skin, and has an anti-orange formula so you can achieve the darkest glow for your skin, without it looking unnatural!

4. Australian Gold Cheeky Brown Accelerator Dark Natural Bronzer

Australian Gold has another tanning lotion with a bronzer, the Cheeky Brown Accelerator Dark Natural Bronzer, which will give you the most gorgeous bronze glow while you develop your natural tan.

Made with native Australian oils, vitamin E and A, your skin will be cared for and nourished while in the tanning bed, and will look smooth and healthy to show off your beautiful tan for the weeks following.

This tanning lotion is ideal to use for indoor tanning, but it can also be used to tan outdoors as well, so it can help build your tan for a holiday, and then maintain it while out relaxing in the sun!

With the signature Cocoa Dreams fragrance, the lotion will make you feel like you are in paradise, and leave you smelling great all day.

The tanning lotion is ideal for medium skin tones, and as it is alcohol-free, it is suitable for all skin types too, as it won’t dry out skin or cause any irritation.

5. European Gold Flash Black 2000X Indoor Tanning Lotion

The European Gold Flash Black 2000X Indoor Tanning Lotion will give you a decadent dark tan in next to no time. It is suitable for all skin types and can give even fair skin a dark, bronzed glow.

The lotion absorbs quickly into the skin, and it will not transfer or streak, so you will have an even application that will not stain your clothes or sheets.

You can use the tanning lotion in an indoor tanning bed, and it can be used as an overnight tan developer too. The instant bronzer will give you a tan, with the other ingredients developing a tan over a longer period with a tanning bed.

The formula has been developed to be hydrating and moisturizing to the skin, and as it absorbs quickly, your skin can make the most of the added nutrients and nourishments.

The super-soft silicone application just makes it that much easier to apply to your skin, so it is wonderfully simple to apply whenever you need to develop a gorgeous tan!

6. Hempz Hydro Max Ultra Dark Maximizer Indoor Tanning Lotion

The Hempz Hydro Max Tanning Lotion is formulated with a rich blend of tan enhancers that work to develop a richer, deeper color on the skin which is long-lasting and natural-looking.

Infused with 100% natural hemp seed oil, the lotion hydrates, conditions and nourishes the skin, leaving it looking smooth, soft, and healthy.

Other than natural hemp seed oil, the lotion contains yangu oil, which is rich in fatty acids and antioxidants, to plump up and firm the skin. Vitamin C is added with apple extract, to renew and revive the skin’s youthful appearance.

Being non-greasy and transfer-resistant, the formula absorbs into the skin easily, and will not stain your clothes or sheets.

Not only will the tanning lotion give you a deep, dark tan, but it will give your skin the most gorgeous look and feel after use as well. It is as nourishing as it gets!

7. Solid Black Millennium Tanning Products Dark Tanning Lotion

The Solid Black 100X tanning lotion from Millenium Tanning Products is an easy-to-use indoor tanning bronzing lotion that gives you a deep, dark tan in a short amount of time.

To use the tanning lotion, you simply have to rub the lotion into your skin evenly, and then step into a tanning bed to build and develop your glow.

While you wait for your natural tan to develop, you can enjoy a bronzed look in just one hour after application.

Once your tan has developed from the tanning bed and lotion, it will last for weeks on end, and look beautifully natural the whole time.

To enhance the appearance of your tan, the tanning lotion moisturizes your skin and allows it to breathe while tanning, allowing it to be smooth and soft, without added irritation or dryness.

8. Somewhere On A Beach Instant Dark Tanning Lotion

Somewhere On A Beach is an instant dark tanning lotion that you can apply for an instant bronzed look, but also to use to build your tan over time in a tanning bed.

The DHA-free bronzer is gentle on the skin and provides streak-free and stain-free results each and every time. The bronzer included gives skin a beautiful glow while you wait for your natural tan to develop.

Included in the tanning lotion formula is a powerful anti-aging peptide, which works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, making your skin appear more youthful and radiant to better show off your gorgeous tan.

Coconut oil and walnut oil help to soften and hydrate your skin while you tan, protecting it from drying out, which goes a long way to enhancing the appearance of your tan.

Moisturized skin holds on to bronzer and a natural tan much better than dry, dehydrated skin, so this is such a great product to use. This tanning lotion is suited for indoor and outdoor use, and is alcohol-free, making it a good option for all skin types!

9. Devoted Creations Neon Rose Tanning Lotion

The Devoted Creations Neon Rose Tanning Lotion is a powerful tanning intensifier that gives a deep and natural-looking tan, which is free from streaks, and which will not stain your clothes, couch, or sheets.

The lotion can be applied before getting into a tanning bed, but while you wait for the natural tan to develop, you can enjoy the beautiful color that the bronzer gives to your skin instantly.

To look after your skin, the lotion contains anti-aging and firming ingredients, to ensure skin feels and appears supple and firm, better showing off your tan.

The tanning lotion is paraben-free and safe for just about every skin type. Exotic Japanese rose and rosehip seed oil will leave your skin silky smooth and radiant.

To finish off the tanning experience, the tanning lotion has a Cactus Blossom fragrance, which you will be able to pick up all day long, matching your new gorgeous glow!

10. Tanning Paradise Aloe Black Tanning Lotion

This Aloe Black Tanning Lotion contains charcoal extract, which helps to absorb excess oil while detoxifying the skin. This helps to tighten pores and reduce inflammation, giving skin a clearer-looking complexion to show off your tan.

With tattoo and color fade protection technology, the tanning lotion protects the color and the luster of your tattoos.

Using added bronzer, the tanning lotion will give your skin an instant deep color, and protect your skin while you build up your natural tan in the tanning bed.

With all of the added nourishment that the tanning lotion gives your skin, your skin will never look better, and you can make the most of the tan you are building, with the shimmering bronzer to add to it all!

11. Tan ASZ U Beach Black Rum 400X

The Tan ASZ U Beach Black Rum 400X has a coconut water base that gets your skin into the perfect condition to build a superb tan.

Even though the lotion is DHA-free, the bronzer gives you an immediate dark color, while the rest gets to work as you sit in the tanning bed.

Dark reserve peptides give the skin remarkable depth and radiance and will give you a tan that lasts longer than normal.

To care for your skin, the tanning lotion is infused with organic algae and black charcoal, to nourish your skin and keep it hydrated through the tanning process.

Being gentle for your skin, the tanning lotion is paraben-free, gluten-free, phthalate-free, vegan, and cruelty-free!

Why You Should Use A Bronzer Tanning Lotion

It really is a good idea to use a tanning lotion when using a tanning bed. Your skin needs extra moisture and nourishment when exposed to the UV rays in a tanning bed, and a good tanning lotion can provide you this.

The tanning lotion will also help accelerate your tan so that you can build a tan quicker for a deeper, darker color. It also ensures that your tan does not end up looking fake or unnatural and that there are no streaks or orange patches.

Choosing a tanning lotion that contains bronzer gives your skin a beautiful golden glow for you to enjoy and show off while you build up your natural tan.

If you are going to be using a tanning bed, then you definitely need to use a moisturizing tanning lotion, to protect your skin and give it the healthiest appearance possible.

The Best Bronzer Tanning Lotion

Build your most perfect tan with one of the above bronzer tanning lotions, which will hydrate and protect your skin in a tanning bed, but still, give you an instant bronzed glow to enjoy in the meantime.

Choose a bronzer tanning lotion that suits your skin tone and skin type, to ensure that you develop the most perfect, gorgeous tan possible, keeping your skin radiant while doing so!

Related Questions

Should I use a tanning lotion with a bronzer?

Whether you use a tanning lotion with bronzer is up to you. A tanning lotion that contains bronzer usually helps to prevent streaks and patches, and it gives you a darker color before your natural tan develops.

Does indoor tanning lotion work?

Indoor tanning lotion does work, and it helps to maximize your tanning session. It helps to develop a darker tan quicker, so you spend less time in the tanning bed. Tanning lotions also help to nourish and moisturize your skin, protecting it from any damage.

What happens if you use a tanning bed without a tanning lotion?

If you use a tanning bed without a tanning lotion, your skin can become dry and damaged from the UV rays. This also means that you end up wasting a lot of your tanning session, and not making the most of the time you spend in the tanning bed.

