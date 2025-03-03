11 Best Magnetic Lashes to Buy (2025)

Nowadays, people use different eye makeup products to make their eyelashes pop. Mascara, Eyelash extensions, Fake eyelashes, and Magnetic eyelashes are products people use to provide volume, lift, and length. It can be used to achieve a natural-looking finish to a glamorous style. Magnetic eyelashes are now the current trend on the market as they have a unique feature; magnets. Magnetic eyelashes use tiny magnets for the eyelashes to cling to the eyes. These magnet particles are infused into the magnetic eyeliner which is applied to the eyes like a normal eyeliner.

For so many years, the usual way of applying eyelash strips was by using adhesive glue. However, there are scientific claims that adhesive glue is toxic and can cause allergic reactions or irritation like an eye infection. Another way of adding length and volume to the eyelashes is by setting up an appointment for Eyelash Extensions. It is a semi-permanent fibres that are attached to the natural lashes and can last for up to 2 weeks. Unfortunately, eyelash extensions cannot be changed once applied. Thus, companies formulated eyelash strips that can be applied magnetically without the use of adhesive glue, are reusable and can be removed and changed anytime. They are called Magnetic Lashes which are a much safer way to make the eyelashes look fuller and budget-friendly compared to Fake eyelashes and Eyelashes extension However, there are things to consider when buying the best magnetic lashes on the market. Materials used and sizes are some of the things that should be considered when looking for the best magnetic lashes.

Listed below are the top selection lists of the best magnetic lashes to buy on the market.

Best Overall: The best overall magnetic lashes to buy is Lash Anchors by Glamnetic. It is considered to be the best eyelash in the market mainly because of its best features-anchors.

Best Value: The best value magnetic lashes to buy is Eyeliner & Lash Kit Lure by Kiss Magnetic. Its price of £13.56 GBP for 1 pair of eyelashes is a great deal for what customers can benefit from these magnetic eyelashes. Best Reusable: The best reusable magnetic eyelashes is Eyeliner and Lashes Kit by Arishine Magnetic. These 5 pairs of magnetic lashes can last up to 30-40 wears.

1. Glamnetic Lash Anchors (Best Over-all)

Glamnetic Lash Anchors are lashes that have anchors that should be used in either the corner of the eye or under the lashes to secure the magnetic eyelashes. This is the perfect eyelash for those who want a “no eyeliner” look. It fits all eye shapes and leaves a seamless finish. The eyelashes come in an acrylic case or compact case with a mirror. The average price for Glamnetic Lash Anchors is £5.58 GBP for 10 pairs of magnetic eyelashes. Customers rated this product 4.5 out of 5 mainly because of the unique anchor feature of the eyelashes. The eyelashes also guarantee extra staying power for an all-day hold.

Glamnetic Lash Anchors Advantages Glamnetic Lash Anchors Disadvantages Gluten-free May need some tweaking Up to 60 wears Some experience lashes falling apart and breaking Precut Compact is poorly made

2. Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit Lure (Best Value)

Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit Lure provides enhanced and intensified magnetism for a more secured application of the eyelashes. It can last up to 16 hours with wind-resistant and no-smudge properties. The average price for Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit Lure is £13.56 GBP for 1 pair of eyelashes. Customers rated this product 3.9 out of 5 mainly because it is easy to apply and use.

Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit Lure Advantages Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash Kit Lure Disadvantages Lightweight Does not get very close to the lash line Natural-looking Does not stay for long Dermatologist Tested Need to reapply

3. Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit (Best Reusable)

Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit come with an eyeliner that is infused with ultra-fine magnetic particles which makes it easy to hold onto. These magnetic eyelashes are waterproof, windproof, and reusable. The average price for Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit is £31.93 GBP for 5 pairs of eyelashes. It also comes with 1 lash tweezer and 2 tubes of magnetic eyeliner. Customers rated this product 4.3 out of 5 mainly because it's comfortable and easy to use.

Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit Advantages Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit Disadvantages Have its own tweezers included Eyeliner may not get cleaned with makeup wipes Safe and healthy for skin May cause mild pain

4. Ardell Magnetic Lash #110

Ardell Magnetic Lash #110 have 6-8 invisible magnets that are placed end to end, to ensure a secured magnetic hold. These subtle false magnetic lashes are made of 100% human hair resulting in natural-looking eyelashes. The average price for Ardell Magnetic Lash #110 is £13.57 GBP for 1 pair of eyelashes. Customers rated this product 2.3 out of 5 because of its durability and mess-free application.

Ardell Magnetic Lash #110 Advantages Ardell Magnetic Lash #110 Disadvantages Easy removal Difficulty to apply Long-lasting Not easy to apply Blends well Fragile for some

5. Easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit

Easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit is a newly formulated eyeliner liquid that is infused with much more magnetic particles compared to the other magnetic eyeliners. These waterproof magnetic eyelashes are made of high-quality synthetic fibres, and five strong magnets which make them softer, natural-looking, and long-lasting that are suitable to wear for all kinds of occasions. The average price for Easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit is £19.99 GBP for 5 pairs of eyelashes. Customers rated this product 4.3 out of 5 mainly because it is easy to use and remove with just warm water.

Easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit Advantages Easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit Disadvantages Smooth and comfortable May require some practice to get used to applying Natural-looking Does not stay on for long Gentle, Safe Formula & Strong Magnetic Eyeliner bottle is tiny

6. Lola's Lashes Rose Quartz Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit

Lola's Lashes Rose Quartz Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit is not only an eyelash and eyeliner kit, but it also includes a cleansing balm that is used for the removal of the eyelashes and eyeliner. It claims to be the first-ever makeup remover that removes magnetic eyeliner without leaving any residue. It is perfect for everyday wear because of its natural-looking finish. The average price for Lola's Lashes Rose Quartz Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit is £35.00 GBP for 1 pair of eyelashes. Customers rated this product 4.8 out of 5 mainly because it is free from a lot of toxic ingredients, and it is easy to apply.

Lola's Lashes Rose Quartz Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit Advantages Lola's Lashes Rose Quartz Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit Disadvantages Non-Toxic Hard to put on for some Vegan Does not stay for long Latex Free Barely noticeable is like not wearing any eyelashes

7. Opulence Now You See Me Liquid Essentials Kit

Opulence Now You See Me Liquid Essentials Kit is made from Siberian mink that makes it feathery-looking and lighter thus putting less pressure on the natural lashes. It is only 4-8 mm in length making it shorter compared to other magnetic eyelashes to prevent it from hitting the lenses of the eyeglasses. The average price for Opulence Now You See Me Liquid Essentials Kit is £70.26 GBP for 1 pair of eyelashes. Customers rated this product 3.8 out of 5 mainly because of the eyelashes and great quality

Opulence Now You See Me Liquid Essentials Kit Advantages Opulence Now You See Me Liquid Essentials Kit Disadvantages Up to 45 wears Some experienced allergic reaction Soft, flexible bands that hug the lash line Very time consuming for some Secures to your eyelid with 12 low-profile, high strength magnets

8. Arishine 3D 5D Magnetic Eyelashes Kit

Arishine 3D 5D Magnetic Eyelashes Kit is a waterproof ⅜-inch long eyelashes' kit that can be trimmed to fit personal eyelashes' length preference. Arishine claims that their eyelashes are very durable and strong, and that their eyeliner is made from a much stronger formula compared to other magnetic eyeliners. The average price for Arishine 3D 5D Magnetic Eyelashes Kit is £43.90 GBP for 10 pairs of different eyelashes styles. Customers rated this product 4.9 out of 5 mainly because it is comfortable to wear and easy to apply.

Arishine 3D 5D Magnetic Eyelashes Kit Advantages Arishine 3D 5D Magnetic Eyelashes Kit Disadvantages Waterproof Eyeliner could be messy and sticky Windproof Eyeliner is hard to remove Reusable Eyelashes can be itchy

9. Embellish Beauty Eye Candy Lash Kit

Embellish Beauty Eye Candy Lash Kit is made from synthetic faux mink lashes which makes it comfortable to wear whilst being cruelty-free. It has a natural curl look which is perfect as an eyelash extension. Embellish Beauty claims that this Eye Candy Lash is a head-turner once worn by people on their eyes, hence the name “Eye Candy.” The average price for an Embellish Beauty Eye Candy Lash Kit is £51.90 GBP for 1 pair of eyelashes with magnetic liner, applicator, and grooming shears included. Customers rated this product 3.5 out of 5 mainly because it is easy to use.

Embellish Beauty Eye Candy Lash Kit Advantages Embellish Beauty Eye Candy Lash Kit Disadvantages Cruelty-free Eyelashes can be too long and needs to be trim to fit the eyes Vegan Magnets are sharp and bulky Perfect for any occasion Magnetic eyeliner is not enough

10. One Two Lash Magnetic Lashes

One Two Lash Magnetic Lashes are ultra-lightweight magnetic eyelashes that are infused with micro-magnetic technology that ensures the eyelashes stay in place throughout the day. There are three types of magnetic lashes to choose from - Natural Half Lash, Natural Accent Lash, and Bold Half Lash. Natural Half Lash are long, lush, natural-looking lashes that are perfect for everyday wear. Natural Accent Lashes are daringly sexy, sophisticated lashes that provide dramatic lift and volume to the outer half of the eyes. Bold Half Lash are naturally yet glamorous lashes that provide a subtle, flirty lift at the outer corners of the lash line. The average price for One Two Lash Magnetic Lashes is £55.09 GBP for 2 pairs of eyelashes. Customers rated this product 2.8 out of 5 mainly because it is easy to put on and natural-looking.

One Two Lash Magnetic Lashes Advantages One Two Lash Magnetic Lashes Disadvantages Weightless May require some practice to get used to applying Easy to use Eyeliner is a bit tacky Easy to clean Some find it difficult to put

11. LANVIER Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit

LANVIER Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit are infused with the latest All-Magnet Strip Design that provides full fit with no edge lifting. These eyelashes are 10-14 cm in length which looks natural thus making them perfect for all kinds of occasions. The average price for LANVIER Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit is £23.94 GBP for 6 pairs of eyelashes that come in a portable case with a mirror. Customers rated this product 4.0 out of 5 mainly because it is natural-looking and lightweight.

LANVIER Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit Advantages LANVIER Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit Disadvantages Reusable Liner's smell can be an issue Lightweight Does not hold well Easy to remove

What are the things to consider in choosing the best magnetic lashes?

There are five things to consider in choosing the best magnetic eyelashes - material, size, kit, remover, and magnets. First, the materials used on the eyelashes should be considered as this will greatly affect whether eyelashes would be comfortable to wear or not. There are different options to choose from like real mink, faux mink, and silk. Second, choosing the right size of magnetic eyelashes will ensure that the lashes fit the eyes. The rule of the thumb is that it is around two-thirds of an inch longer than the base of each lash. Although, eyelashes can always be trimmed to fit the eyes. Third, getting eyelashes in a kit can be helpful as it contains everything that may be needed like an applicator, magnetic eyeliner, remover, and mirror. Fourth, choose the best makeup remover that will not damage the magnetic lashes and will leave little to a residue of magnetic eyeliner. Lastly, more magnets are better as this will indicate how strong and long the eyelashes will last on your eyes. Opt for at least five or more magnets on each lash as this will be more durable.

Do magnetic lashes harm natural lashes?

No, magnetic lashes do not harm natural lashes. When magnetic lashes are used properly, they would not harm or ruin the natural eyelashes. Overusing them may cause the magnetic particles to tear the real eyelashes and cause traction alopecia. If these magnetic lashes are holding onto the natural eyelashes and are worn every day, it can put pressure on the eyelashes' hair follicle and cause damage to the natural eyelashes.

Are magnetic lashes safe?

Yes, magnetic lashes are safe. Different companies claim that their magnetic lashes are safe to use. The only possible risk is the magnetic eyeliner which may cause an allergic reaction or mild pain if not used properly. Magnetic eyeliner is deemed to be much safer than the traditional eyelashes glue mainly because eyelashes glue is the most toxic product in one’s makeup collection. It can cause allergic reactions and irritation.

Are magnetic lashes reusable?

Yes, magnetic lashes are reusable since it does not require any adhesive glue to be attached to the eyes. The adhesive glue may stick on the eyelashes and thus may no longer be reusable or be harder to use again. But magnetic eyelashes only require the use of magnetic eyeliner for it to hold onto your eyes. Just make sure to properly clean and remove them using an eye makeup remover that will damage the lashes. Moreover, store the eyelashes properly for them to last longer.

Is it better to use magnetic lashes than lash extensions?

Yes, magnetic lashes are better than lash extensions. Both magnetic eyelashes and lash extensions provide great lift, increasing the length, curl, or volume of the natural lashes. But magnetic eyelashes are better than lash extensions for many reasons. Both can last for long and are sturdy, but magnetic eyelashes can be removed with a proper eye makeup remover at any time of the day. Magnetic eyelashes come in different sizes and styles that can be used to compliment any makeup look. Lash extensions style cannot be changed once applied. A new style requires a new appointment, this new payment is not the best value to enhance one’s eyelashes. Magnetic eyelashes are much more affordable and do not damage the natural lashes.

What is the difference between magnetic lashes and fake eyelashes?

Magnetic lashes and fake eyelashes are both used to add length and volume to certain parts of the natural lashes or the whole natural lashes. It can provide a natural-looking or glamorous-looking depending on the eyelashes style used. But magnetic lashes and fake eyelashes differ from one another. The main difference between magnetic lashes and fake eyelashes is that magnetic lashes use magnetic eyeliner for it to hold onto the eyes whilst fake eyelashes use adhesive glue for the eyelashes to stick which can cause an allergic reaction or irritation. Magnetic lashes are also not as messy as fake lashes because of this but fake lashes feel sturdier because most of them are not made of natural hair thus making it unnatural-looking. But fake lashes can sit closer to the lash line because the adhesive glue is being applied on the eyelashes strips itself compared to the magnetic eyelashes wherein the magnetic eyeliner needs to be applied like an eyeliner. Although this feature of magnetic eyelashes is what makes it easier to apply for some people, it may require a learning curve to be able to apply the eyelashes properly.