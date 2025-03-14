11 Best Organic Rose Essential Oil for 2023 | CitizenSide (2025)

Introducing the highly-anticipated compilation of the "11 Best Organic Rose Essential Oil for 2023." If you're an essential oil enthusiast or looking to explore its numerous benefits, this comprehensive list has got you covered. Packed with top-notch organic rose essential oil options, this carefully curated selection guarantees purity, quality, and effectiveness. Expanding beyond traditional rose essences, these products blend innovation and sustainability, providing a delightful aromatic experience. Whether you seek relaxation, skincare enhancement, or a soothing ambiance, this expertly curated selection will undoubtedly meet or exceed your expectations. Get ready to embark on a sensory journey like no other with the best organic rose essential oils for 2023.

Organic Rose Essential Oil – 10ML





Overall Score: 8.7/10

Experience the enchanting aroma of the 100% pure organic Rose Essential Oil. Made from the fresh Bulgarian Damask Rose, this signature top essential oil from RAINBOW ABBY Store offers a sweet and attractive floral scent that creates a peaceful atmosphere. The oil provides numerous benefits, including relaxation, improved confidence, skin regeneration, and powerful aromatherapy for better sleep. It is also FDA approved, adheres to GMPC Good Manufacturer Practice Cosmetic, and is suitable for external use only. This 10ML bottle of high-quality organic rose oil is perfect for use in diffusers, perfumes, massages, baths, and more.

Key Features 100 percent pure organic undiluted Bulgaria Rose (Rosa damascena) Essential Oil

Steam distilled from the petals of the fresh Bulgarian Damask Rose

Strongly attractive, sweet aroma for a seductive and peaceful atmosphere

Offers mild roses, confidence, depression-fighting benefits

FDA approved and adheres to GMPC Good Manufacturer Practice Cosmetic Specifications Color: Rose

Size: 0.33 Ounce (Pack of 1)

Made from high-quality organic rose oil

Sweet and pleasant aroma

Multiple benefits for relaxation and skin

Suitable for various uses

Meets safety standards

Bottle size is small

The Rose Essential Oil 100% Pure Organic Rose Oil offers a delightful and enchanting aroma, making it a versatile and beneficial product. With its high-quality organic formulation and captivating scent, this oil is perfect for creating a peaceful and seductive atmosphere. Its multiple benefits, FDA approval, and adherence to safety standards make it a reliable choice. However, users may need to use a larger amount of oil for a stronger fragrance, and the small bottle size can be seen as a drawback. Overall, this organic rose essential oil is a wonderful addition to your collection and can enhance various applications, from diffusers to massages.

HIQILI Rose Oil Fragrance Essential Oil





Overall Score: 8.5/10

Indulge in the rich, floral, and sensual aroma of HIQILI Rose Oil Fragrance Essential Oil. This premium-grade oil is harvested from Bulgaria and is perfect for use in diffusers, on the skin, in hair care, and for candle and soap making. It helps balance moisture levels in the skin, promotes an even skin tone, and provides a healthy complexion. Use it in the morning to promote energy and vitality, and in the evening to relax and soothe your mood. With its multiple uses and high quality, this rose essential oil is a must-have for wellness and health. Each bottle comes with a dropper and gift box, making it an ideal gift for women. Experience the confidence and beauty that HIQILI Rose Oil can bring to your life.

Key Features Harvested from Bulgaria

Rich, floral, sensual aroma

Great for face and skin care

Promotes even skin tone and healthy complexion

Use in diffusers for energy and relaxation

Multiple uses for aromatherapy, soap making, and more

High quality with GC/MS testing

Comes with dropper and gift box Specifications Color: Rose

Dimension: 2.36Lx1.97Wx5.12H

Size: 3.38 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

Indulgent and sensual floral aroma

Promotes skin balance and complexion

Multiple uses for various applications

High quality with rigorous testing

Comes with dropper and gift box

Droppers may malfunction

HIQILI Rose Oil Fragrance Essential Oil is a luxurious and versatile product that provides a rich floral aroma and multiple benefits for skincare, haircare, and home usage. Harvested from Bulgaria, this premium-grade oil is designed to balance moisture levels in the skin, promote an even skin tone, and provide a healthy complexion. It can be used in diffusers to enhance energy levels in the morning and promote relaxation in the evening. With its rare and precious quality, this rose essential oil can be used for various purposes like aromatherapy, soap making, and more. The high quality and rigorous testing ensure its effectiveness and safety. The only drawbacks are the potential for bottle leakage and malfunctioning droppers. Overall, HIQILI Rose Oil Fragrance Essential Oil is a wonderful addition to any beauty or wellness routine, and makes for a thoughtful gift with its elegant packaging.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

Indulge in the delightful aroma of Plant Therapy Rose Absolute Essential Oil. This 100% pure and undiluted oil brings the essence of a rose garden to your home. Whether you use it in a diffuser, bubble bath, or as a skin-transforming agent, the calming and relaxing properties of this oil will uplift your mind and body. With a maximum dilution of 2.5%, it can also help ease muscle cramps. The high-quality and affordable Rose Absolute oil from Plant Therapy is a natural aphrodisiac and acts as a gentle perfume, making it perfect for bedtime diffusion. Every bottle of oil goes through rigorous testing, ensuring its authenticity and providing customers with confidence in their purchase. The certified aromatherapists on staff are available to assist with any questions, making your experience with Plant Therapy a satisfying one.

Key Features WALK THROUGH A ROSE GARDEN: A few drops of Rose Absolute in a diffuser or bubble bath

LOVELY OIL WITH MANY PRACTICAL USES: Natural aphrodisiac, bedtime diffusion

BATCH SPECIFIC GC-MS REPORTS ON EVERY OIL: Multiple rounds of testing

HIGH-QUALITY AFFORDABLE ESSENTIAL OILS: Direct-to-consumer prices

CERTIFIED AROMATHERAPISTS ON STAFF: Assistance with Essential Oil questions Specifications Dimension: 0.89Lx0.89Wx2.09H

Size: 0.17 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

Calming and relaxing aroma

Versatile oil with multiple practical uses

High-quality product at an affordable price

Authenticity ensured through rigorous testing

Certified aromatherapists available for assistance

Scent may be faint for some individuals

Bottle design may cause difficulty in application

Plant Therapy Rose Absolute Essential Oil offers a delightful and versatile aromatherapy experience at an affordable price. This 100% pure and undiluted oil brings the calming essence of a rose garden to your home. With its natural aphrodisiac properties, it is perfect for bedtime diffusion or as a gentle perfume. The high-quality production is ensured through rigorous testing, providing customers with confidence in their purchase. The availability of certified aromatherapists for assistance adds to the overall satisfaction of the product. While there have been some complaints about opened or leaky bottles, as well as a faint scent for some individuals, the overall quality and value of Plant Therapy Rose Absolute Essential Oil make it a great choice for those seeking a true rose aromatherapy experience.

Radiate Your Love Rose Essential Oil





Overall Score: 8.5/10

Radiate Your Love Rose Essential Oil is a high-quality, 100% pure organic essential oil that is perfect for aromatherapy, relaxation, skin therapy, perfume, and diffusers. This natural unrefined oil is free from fillers or additives, making it a safe and therapeutic-grade choice. The rose oil, obtained from fresh rose petals, has a deep, sweet, rich, and tenacious floral scent that uplifts and comforts. It comes in a large 4-ounce glass bottle with a glass dropper for easy application. Use a few drops in a hot bath or with carrier oils for massage and body perfumes. This versatile essential oil is also suitable for use in ultrasonic diffusers or humidifiers. *Please note that this product is for external use only.*

Key Features Highest quality 100% pure organic essential rose oil

Natural unrefined and chemical free with no fillers or additives

Therapeutic grade

Obtained from fresh rose petals

Uplifting and comforting scent

Perfect for aromatherapy, relaxation, and skin therapy

Ideal for use in perfumes and diffusers

Comes in a large 4-ounce glass bottle with dropper Specifications Color: Clear

Dimension: 6.00Lx2.00Wx2.00H

Size: 4 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

Highest quality and therapeutic grade

Versatile for various uses

Long-lasting scent

Comes with a glass dropper for easy application

No seal to prevent leakage

Claims of 100% purity are questionable

Radiate Your Love Rose Essential Oil offers a high-quality and fragrant option for those seeking the benefits of rose oil. While the purity claims may be subject to debate, many users have found this oil to be effective and long-lasting. The uplifting and comforting scent is perfect for relaxation and aromatherapy, and the large 4-ounce bottle ensures you’ll have plenty of product. The inclusion of a glass dropper is a convenient feature for easy application. However, it’s worth noting that some users have experienced issues with leaking bottles and the lack of a seal. Overall, if you’re looking for a versatile rose essential oil at a reasonable price, Radiate Your Love Rose Essential Oil is a solid choice.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

Indulge in the luxurious scent of Gya Labs Rose Essential Oils for Skin & Aromatherapy. Made with 100% natural rose oil, this product offers a range of benefits for your skin, hair, and overall well-being. Add a few drops to your diffuser to create a calming and uplifting atmosphere in your home or office. The rose oil is also great for enhancing your skincare routine, providing moisture and nourishment to your skin. Additionally, it can be used in DIY recipes such as perfumes, massage oils, and candles. The product is expertly bottled and packaged to ensure a premium experience, and Gya Labs offers a full refund if you're unsatisfied. Embrace the power of rose with Gya Labs Rose Essential Oils for Skin & Aromatherapy.

Key Features Diffuse Rose Oil in your room, kitchen, and office to unwind and uplift.

Moisturizes and nourishes skin for a silky smooth appearance.

Adds a rosy fragrance to skincare products.

Can be used in various DIY recipes.

Nourishes hair and promotes healthier hair growth.

Quality-assured essential oils for your satisfaction.

Expertly bottled and packaged for a premium experience.

Trusted name in aromatherapy oils. Specifications Dimension: 1.06Lx1.06Wx2.52H

Size: 0.34 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

Versatile usage in diffusers, skincare, hair care, and DIY recipes.

Quality-assured and expertly packaged for a premium experience.

Promotes relaxation and uplifts mood.

Nourishes and moisturizes skin and hair.

Pleasant and luxurious rose fragrance.

The price point may be higher compared to other brands.

Gya Labs Rose Essential Oils for Skin & Aromatherapy is a premium product that offers a multitude of benefits. With its versatile usage, you can diffuse the oil, enhance your skincare routine, and unleash your creativity with DIY recipes. The oil provides a silky smooth feel to your skin, nourishes your hair, and uplifts your mood with its delightful rose fragrance. Gya Labs ensures the quality of their essential oils and offers a full refund if you’re not satisfied. While some customers find the scent not strong enough, this can be subjective. Overall, if you’re looking for a trusted brand in aromatherapy oils, Gya Labs Rose Essential Oils for Skin & Aromatherapy is worth a try.

Healing Solutions Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil





Overall Score: 8.6/10

The Healing Solutions Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil is a 10ml oil that offers numerous benefits. Certified USDA and 100% pure, this essential oil is of the highest quality. It has a unique and amazing smell that is sure to impress. If you're not satisfied, the manufacturer offers a full refund guarantee. This oil is great for aromatherapy and can be used for various purposes, such as relieving pain and reducing bruises. With a size of 0.33 fl oz, it is convenient to carry around or keep at home. The Healing Solutions Rose Geranium Essential Oil is highly recommended and has received positive reviews from customers.

Key Features Certified USDA Rose Geranium Essential Oil

100% Pure Rose Geranium Essential Oil

The Most Unique & Amazing Smelling Rose Geranium Oil

Superior Experience: If you are just trying Healing Solutions Rose Geranium for the first time and you do not switch to it permanently as your new favorite oil, Healing Solutions pledges to refund your money guaranteed.

Healing Solutions Offers a Purity Guarantee Specifications Size: 0.33 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

Certified USDA and 100% pure

Unique and amazing smell

Full refund guarantee if not satisfied

Can be used for various purposes

Convenient size for carrying

Limited quantity in a pack

The Healing Solutions Organic Rose Geranium Essential Oil is a top-quality product that offers a superior experience. With its purity guarantee, this oil ensures that you are getting the best. The unique and amazing smell of rose geranium creates a pleasant atmosphere, making it perfect for aromatherapy. Customers have praised its effectiveness in relieving pain and reducing bruises. However, some users may find it less effective than anticipated. With its convenient size, you can take it with you wherever you go. Overall, this essential oil is highly recommended for its quality and versatility.

EVOKE OCCU Rose Essential Oil 4 Oz





Overall Score: 8.5/10

Experience the soothing and relaxing properties of EVOKE OCCU Rose Essential Oil. Made with all-natural ingredients, this premium rose oil is steam-extracted from Damascus rose petals, providing a wonderful aromatherapy experience. Its versatile use allows you to incorporate it into essential oil diffusers, humidifiers, hair care, skincare oils, scented candles, and soaps. The amber glass bottle with a premium glass dropper ensures the oil's longevity while maintaining its potency. EVOKE OCCU is committed to providing high-quality essential oils and continually develops new scented options. Give your senses a treat with this captivating rose essential oil.

Key Features All-natural rose oil steam-extracted from Damascus rose petals

Ideal for aromatherapy, hair care, skincare, candles, and soaps

Amber glass bottle and premium glass dropper for easy blending

Variety of scents available from EVOKE OCCU

High-quality essential oil without harmful substances Specifications Color: Rose Essential Oil

Dimension: 1.97Lx3.15Wx5.51H

Size: 4 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

All-natural and steam-extracted for purity

Versatile use in various applications

Long-lasting fragrance and potency

Convenient and efficient packaging

Wide range of scents available

Product packaging may be prone to damage during transit

EVOKE OCCU Rose Essential Oil is a high-quality, all-natural product that provides a luxurious aromatherapy experience. With its versatile use and long-lasting potency, it offers value for money. The amber glass bottle and premium glass dropper ensure the oil’s longevity and convenience in blending. While the scent could be weaker for some, it still delivers a captivating fragrance. However, the product packaging may be prone to damage during shipping. Overall, EVOKE OCCU Rose Essential Oil is a fantastic choice for those seeking a natural and soothing rose oil for various applications.

Overall Score: 9/10

Experience the magical scent of Bulgarian Rose Otto Essential Oil by Avivni. This 100% pure and natural essential oil is carefully extracted from organic plants and resins. It is bottled, packaged, and designed in the USA with utmost love and quality assurance. Avivni essential oils are versatile and can be used for aromatherapy, diffusers, or mixed with carrier oils for skincare and haircare purposes. The rose essential oil creates a romantic and soothing atmosphere, while adding a few drops to your soaps, lotions, shampoos, or perfumes leaves your skin and hair smelling heavenly. With a customer rating of 4.8/5, Avivni Bulgarian Rose Otto Essential Oil is a top choice for those seeking the perfect rose scent.

Key Features Bottled, Packaged, Designed in the usa [Chattanooga, Tn]

100% Pure and natural essential oils

Multipurpose

Quality guaranteed

Rose essential oil for diffuser

Rose essential oil for skin & Hair Specifications Size: 0.33 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

Lovely and calming scent

High-quality and pure essential oil

Versatile for various applications

Cute and secure packaging

Prompt delivery

Relatively small bottle size

Avivni Bulgarian Rose Otto Essential Oil is a delight to the senses. Its organic and pure composition ensures a high-quality experience. Whether you use it in a diffuser for a romantic ambiance or incorporate it into your skincare routine, this essential oil consistently impresses with its lovely fragrance. The secure and aesthetically pleasing packaging adds to the overall appeal. While the limited fragrance range and smaller bottle size may be minor drawbacks, the positive customer feedback and exceptional quality make Avivni a trusted brand. Treat yourself or someone special to the enchanting scent of Avivni Bulgarian Rose Otto Essential Oil.

Overall Score: 8/10

Experience the luxurious scent of 100% pure Rose Essential Oil. Distilled from the petals of Bulgarian fresh roses, this premium grade oil offers multiple benefits for your skin. It helps reduce spots, improves elasticity, and provides deep hydration and anti-aging properties. The attractive aroma of roses makes it an ideal choice for making perfumes. Just a few drops will fill your space with a long-lasting, elegant, and romantic fragrance. This versatile oil can also be used in slime making, homemade lotions, candle making, and more. We guarantee your satisfaction and offer a money-back guarantee if you're not completely happy with our product. Enhance your well-being and indulge in the beauty of roses with our Rose Essential Oil.

Key Features Premium Grade Rose oil – Distilled from Bulgarian fresh rose petals

Multi-effect skincare – Desalination of spots and restoration of elasticity

Attractive aroma – Rich, long-lasting, elegant, and romantic rose fragrance

Multi-usage – Ideal for perfumes, lotions, aromatherapy, and more

Satisfaction guarantee – Contact us if not 100% satisfied Specifications Color: Rose

Dimension: 1.18Lx1.18Wx2.76H

Size: 0.34 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

Premium quality, 100% pure rose oil

Deeply hydrating and anti-aging properties

Versatile usage for various DIY projects

Long-lasting and elegant fragrance

Satisfaction guarantee for peace of mind

May contain carrier oil resulting in cloudiness in diffuser

Dropper may not work effectively

Doesn't have a strong rose scent for some users

The Rose Essential Oil is a high-quality product that delivers the luxurious scent of fresh roses. It offers multiple skincare benefits and can be used in various DIY projects. While it may not be as potent as other brands, it still provides a long-lasting and elegant fragrance. The satisfaction guarantee ensures that you can try it risk-free and experience the beauty of roses. Whether you want to enhance your skincare routine, create your own personalized perfumes, or add a touch of romance to your space, this Rose Essential Oil is a great choice. Indulge in the captivating aroma and enjoy the soothing and invigorating effects of rose.

Cliganic Organic Rose Geranium Oil





Overall Score: 7/10

Experience the ultimate quality and integrity of Cliganic Organic Rose Geranium Oil. This essential oil is USDA organic certified, ensuring it is free from synthetic additives. With its multipurpose nature, it can be used for aromatherapy diffusers and offers various benefits. Each batch undergoes third-party testing for purity, guaranteeing top-notch quality. Furthermore, this oil is non-GMO certified, vegan, and cruelty-free, making it a responsible choice. However, some customers have expressed disappointment with the scent, stating that it doesn't resemble rose geranium and has an unpleasant fragrance. Despite this, Cliganic Organic Rose Geranium Oil remains a reliable option for those seeking a high-quality, organic essential oil.

Key Features Certified Organic Rose Geranium Oil – Cliganic organic essential oils are proudly USDA organic certified to ensure ultimate quality and integrity.

100% Pure, Single Ingredient Oil – Cliganic organic essential oils are a single-ingredient product. No synthetic additives, ever.

Multipurpose Essential Oil – Cliganic essential oils are suitable for aromatherapy diffuser and have many other great uses and benefits.

3rd Party Tested for Purity – Each batch is being tested for purity by a 3rd Party Independent Lab.

Non-GMO Certified, Vegan & Cruelty-Free – Free from additives, Cliganic aromatherapy oils are proudly non-gmo project verified, certified vegan and cruelty-free. Specifications Size: 0.33 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

Certified organic,

100% pure and single-ingredient oil

Multipurpose essential oil with many benefits

Third-party tested for purity

Non-GMO certified, vegan, and cruelty-free

Some customers prefer other brands for fragrance

Cliganic Organic Rose Geranium Oil is a certified organic and pure essential oil with various uses and benefits. It undergoes rigorous testing for purity and is free from synthetic additives. While the scent has received mixed feedback, the overall quality and integrity of this oil make it a trustworthy choice. Whether you’re looking for an oil to use in aromatherapy or for other purposes, Cliganic Organic Rose Geranium Oil is a versatile option that aligns with ethical values, being non-GMO certified, vegan, and cruelty-free. Give it a try and enjoy the potential benefits of this high-quality essential oil.

Overall Score: 8/10

Transform your skin with our Rose Essential Oil. This moisturizing and anti-ageing serum is formulated to combat spots, aging signs, and promote radiant, youthful skin. With its deep penetration and easy absorption, it hydrates your skin, leaving no oily residue. Packed with vitamins A, B3, C, and E, as well as collagen and hyaluronic acid, this premium rose oil provides the highest level of quality. Suitable for the face and body, enjoy the benefits of our rose oil for a stunning, hydrated complexion. Enhance your personal beauty care routine with this exquisite rose oil.

Key Features Effectively fights against spots and aging signs

Hydrates and moisturizes skin deeply

Easy absorption without leaving an oily residue

Promotes a youthful and radiant complexion

Rich in essential vitamins and collagen Specifications Color: Rose

Size: 1 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

Deeply hydrates and moisturizes the skin

Leaves no oily residue

Contains high-quality essential oils and vitamins

Suitable for face and body

Promotes a youthful appearance

May increase oiliness for some skin types

Overall, the Rose Essential Oil delivers powerful skincare benefits with its ability to fight against spots, aging signs, and dullness. Its deep moisturizing properties and easy absorption make it a standout product. While some users may find the scent slightly chemical, the remarkable results on the skin outweigh this minor inconvenience. With regular use, this rose oil can help you achieve a flawless and youthful complexion. Enhance your beauty routine with this affordable and effective rose oil.

BUYER'S GUIDE: Organic Rose Essential Oil

Organic rose essential oil is a popular product known for its numerous benefits and delightful fragrance. However, finding the perfect one can be a daunting task with the wide range of options available. To simplify your search and assist you in making an informed decision, we have created this comprehensive buyer's guide. Read on to discover everything you need to know before purchasing organic rose essential oil.

Why Choose Organic Rose Essential Oil?

Organic rose essential oil is extracted from the petals of organic roses through steam distillation or solvent extraction methods, ensuring the oil is free from chemicals and synthetic additives. Here are some reasons why you should consider choosing organic rose essential oil:

Natural and Chemical-Free: Organic rose essential oil is free from harmful pesticides, herbicides, and synthetic additives, making it a safe choice for skincare routines.

Full Aromatic Experience: With its captivating fragrance, organic rose essential oil enhances your mood, uplifts your spirits, and promotes relaxation.

With its captivating fragrance, organic rose essential oil enhances your mood, uplifts your spirits, and promotes relaxation. Versatile Usage: Organic rose essential oil can be used for various purposes such as skincare, hair care, aromatherapy, and even as a natural perfume.

How to Choose the Right Organic Rose Essential Oil?

When selecting the perfect organic rose essential oil, consider the following factors:

Certification: Look for oils that are certified organic by recognized organizations such as USDA Organic or Ecocert. This ensures the product meets stringent organic standards. Purity: Ensure the oil is 100% pure and free from any dilution or artificial fragrances. A pure essential oil will have a potent and authentic rose aroma. Extraction Method: Steam distillation is the preferred extraction method for organic rose essential oil as it maintains the oil's purity and therapeutic properties. Avoid oils extracted using solvents. Packaging: Choose oil that comes in a dark, glass bottle. This protects the oil from sunlight exposure, preserving its potency and extending its shelf life. Reputation and Reviews: Research the brand and check customer reviews to gauge the quality and authenticity of the organic rose essential oil.

Tips for Using Organic Rose Essential Oil

Now that you have chosen the perfect organic rose essential oil, here are some tips to help you make the most of this aromatic elixir:

Dilution: For topical use, always dilute organic rose essential oil with a carrier oil like jojoba or coconut oil to avoid skin irritation. The recommended ratio is usually 2-3 drops of essential oil per tablespoon of carrier oil.

Patch Test: Do a patch test before using rose essential oil on your skin to ensure there are no adverse reactions. Apply a small amount of diluted oil to your inner forearm and wait 24 hours to check for any redness, itching, or irritation.

Aromatherapy: Add a few drops of organic rose essential oil to a diffuser or humidifier to create a calming and enchanting atmosphere in your home. Breathe in the aromatic mist to enjoy the therapeutic benefits.

Skincare: Mix a few drops of organic rose essential oil with your favorite carrier oil or moisturizer to promote healthy, glowing skin. It can help reduce acne, minimize wrinkles, and hydrate the skin.

Bath Time Retreat: Add a few drops of organic rose essential oil to your bathwater for a luxurious and fragrant experience. It can be an excellent way to unwind and relax after a long day.