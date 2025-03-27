11 Best Products For Postpartum Hair Loss To Support Hair Growth | Scandinavianbiolabs.co.uk (2025)

Experiencing hair loss after giving birth can be distressing, but finding the best products for postpartum hair loss can make a significant difference.

This article will guide you through top-rated solutions to help you regain your hair's strength and vitality.

Whether you're looking for shampoos, serums, or supplements, we've compiled a list of effective products to support your hair's recovery journey.

What causes post-partum hair loss?

Post-partum hair loss, known as telogen effluvium, is caused by a drop in estrogen levels after childbirth. This hormonal change interrupts the natural hair growth cycle, resulting in the shedding of hair that had remained in the resting phase during pregnancy.

Key causes of post-partum hair loss:

Hormonal changes: A significant drop in estrogen levels after delivery.

Physical stress: Childbirth is a significant physical event that can trigger hair loss.

Disrupted hair growth cycle: Higher estrogen levels keep more hairs in the growth phase during pregnancy. Post-delivery, these hairs enter the resting phase and eventually fall out.

Nutritional deficiencies: Post-pregnancy nutritional changes or imbalances can influence hair health.

Thyroid imbalances: Post-partum thyroiditis can lead to hair loss.

Iron deficiency: Iron levels may drop post-delivery, contributing to hair thinning.

Discontinuation of prenatal vitamins: These vitamins often contain hair-supporting nutrients.

Breastfeeding: While not a direct cause, some women notice increased shedding during breastfeeding.

Remember, post-partum hair loss is temporary, and hair growth often returns to its normal cycle with proper care and time. "Improvement in hair loss often takes several months. Consistency is key. Don't expect immediate results. It's essential to continue using the products as directed, even if you don't see noticeable changes initially," advises Dr. Anju Methil, MBBS, Cosmetology, MD.

11 best products for post-partum hair loss

Bio-Pilixin Serum Nutrafol Post-partum Hair Growth Supplement HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush John Frieda Volume Lift Weightless Conditioner OGX's Biotin & Collagen Shampoo Curlsmith Scalp-Stimulating Booster Drops Act+Acre Stem Cell Scalp Serum Multi-Peptide Serum For Hair Density PURA D'OR Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo Living Proof Thickening Cream Wet Brush Pro Detangler Brush

1. Bio-Pilixin Serum

The Bio-Pilixin® Serum by Scandinavian Biolabs is formulated to help address hair concerns and support hair health.

Uniquely designed with multiple plant growth factors cultivated through advanced stem cell technology, this serum nourishes hair follicles and promotes healthy hair growth at the root.

The effectiveness of this serum has been clinically observed, with users noting changes in as little as 45 days.

In a clinical study of the Bio-Pilixin® Serum, 93% of users reported they were satisfied with their experience.

This plant-powered serum is safe for daily use and designed to give your hair the care and stimulation it needs to thrive.

Every ingredient in the serum is of the highest quality and selected based on a thorough review of scientific literature.

Capilia Longa, a nutrient-rich medium from Curcuma longa stem cells, has been studied clinically and observations suggest it may reduce hair loss by up to 89–90% and improve hair density by 52%.

Niacinamide provides the strength needed for sustained hair growth by improving blood flow and protecting hair follicles from premature death due to oxidative stress caused by pollution and UV rays.

Finally, we stand by the quality of our Bio-Pilixin® Serum and offer a money-back guarantee after 150 days for those who are not satisfied.

Bio-Pilixin Activation Serum | For Women Our star serum – nurtures hair follicle growth

2. Nutrafol Post-partum Hair Growth Supplement

You might already recognize this renowned hair-loss supplement tailored to ward off thinning strands. Now, they've crafted a product explicitly for postpartum women, which is also suitable for those who breastfeed.

Developed in collaboration with OB/GYN specialists, it zeroes in on the primary culprits of hair thinning—predominantly stress and lack of essential nutrients.

Devoid of synthetic additives, non-GMO, and boasting compelling outcomes from their in-house clinical studies, it's truly a standout in postpartum hair care.

3. HEETA Hair Shampoo Brush

Much like a body massage alleviates stress and tension, a scalp massager offers similar benefits for your head, easing the tissue and enhancing blood flow.

Increased circulation can invigorate hair follicles, promoting growth, as highlighted by Blair Murphy-Rose, M.D., a dermatologist at the Laser & Skin Surgery Center of New York and

Clinical Instructor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College. This hand-operated scalp massager is user-friendly. Just glide it over your scalp during your shower, whether using shampoo or not.

4. John Frieda Volume Lift Weightless Conditioner

When searching for a conditioner that enhances the volume of postpartum hair, Dr. Zenovia Gabriel, a dermatologist from Newport Beach, California, recommends choosing a lightweight formula to prevent it from becoming limp — like the one offered by John Freida.

Heavy hair care components can sometimes cause hair to shed, as the strands tend to clump together and lack the natural movement they would have with a lighter product.

A primary ingredient in this conditioner is caffeine, which gently promotes hair growth. Moreover, it's not only safe for daily application but also reasonably priced.

5. OGX's Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

Washing your hair will make it fuller, healthier, and thicker. This OGX shampoo is a protein and vitamin powerhouse that revitalizes dull, lifeless hair.

The mixture contains biotin and collagen, which strengthen hair strands and give volume to make your hair appear thicker and healthier.

To deeply nourish hair, the mixture comprises bamboo fibre, chamomile, white stinging nettle flower, honey locust, and ginseng. So, this shampoo cleans and adds volume to your scalp and hair.

6. Curlsmith Scalp-Stimulating Booster Drops

The Scalp Stimulating Booster Drops may be the best choice if you want to grow healthy hair in a way that is natural and based on herbs.

This mix has strong ingredients like saw palmetto, caffeine, and biotin that nourish the scalp, stimulate hair follicles and protect against free radical damage.

Furthermore, the natural extracts help to rebalance oil production while adding volume and shine to your existing strands. With consistent use of this product, you can look forward to having healthier, more voluminous hair.

7. Act+Acre Stem Cell Scalp Serum

Crafted by esteemed trichologist Helen Reavey (refer to her hair loss insights below), this scalp product line stands out for pioneering a Cold Processed® formula enriched with dynamic nutrients and active compounds.

The brand's Stem Cell Scalp Serum boasts Swiss Apple Stem Cell, renowned for prolonging the hair's anagen (growth) phase and curbing hair loss, thinning, and shedding.

Compatible with all hair varieties, this serum lacks parabens, silicones, phthalates, artificial fragrances, and gluten. Plus, it's deemed safe during pregnancy and for nursing mothers.

8. Multi-Peptide Serum For Hair Density

The Multi-Pptide Serum for Hair Density is a potent formula that aims to improve the health and thickness of your hair. Its specially crafted blend of peptides and biotin nourishes your scalp, activates hair follicles, and provides antioxidant defence.

This serum not only promotes the growth of healthier hair but also reduces the visible signs of thinning, boosting volume and shine. With regular use of this product, you can quickly achieve fuller, lustrous locks!

9. PURA D'OR Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo

With a staggering 25,000+ reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon, this product undeniably piques the interest of those grappling with hair loss issues.

Formulated with a mix of organic extracts and crucial ingredients like biotin, it deters hair shedding while promoting growth.

Suitable for daily application and devoid of detrimental chemicals, your investment is safeguarded by the company's full 365-day money-back guarantee, ensuring satisfaction with the outcome!

10. Living Proof Thickening Cream

This hair-thickening cream is mild and ideal if you like vegan products. It is safe since it contains no dangerous components such as gluten, parabens, silicone, or phthalates.

The packaging is also environmentally friendly. So, what makes it unique?

It naturally makes your hair thicker and fuller and lasts five times longer than other conditioners on the market. Sounds unbelievable, doesn't it? There's more!

The cream also provides touchable movement, light conditioning, and effects that last all day, eliminating the need for touch-ups in the middle of the day.

11. Wet Brush Pro Detangler Brush

Though this brush doesn't promise faster hair regrowth, it champions minimizing hair breakage and shedding, courtesy of its super-soft bristles designed to smoothly navigate through your tresses without any pull.

Versatile in its application, it's suitable for wet, damp, or dry hair and even caters to extensions and wigs.

And, if you're keen on aesthetics, it's available in a spectrum of colours and some quirky patterns. Bonus point? Keep an eye out, as it's frequently available at discounted rates!

Can you prevent post-partum hair loss?

While it's challenging to completely prevent post-partum hair loss due to natural hormonal fluctuations after childbirth, you can potentially minimize its effects. Ensuring a balanced diet, continuing to take prenatal vitamins, and practising gentle hair care can support healthier hair and reduce excessive shedding during this period.

How long does postpartum hair loss last?

Postpartum hair loss typically begins around 2 to 4 months after childbirth and can persist for several months. For most women, hair regrowth and a return to the hair's normal cycle happens between 6 to 12 months postpartum.

However, the duration can vary for each individual, with some women experiencing prolonged shedding beyond this timeframe.

Tips for dealing with postpartum hair loss

Continue prenatal supplements: Don't halt your prenatal vitamins just because you're no longer pregnant. Fazio recommends taking them for at least six months post-delivery to restore nutrients. Top picks include Needed, Ovaterra, and Designs for Health Prenatal Pro. Nutrient-dense diet: Prioritize foods rich in essential nutrients. Fazio advises including eggs, meats, seafood (oysters in particular), full-fat fermented dairy, nuts, seeds, veggies, legumes, and berries. These supply proteins, vital fatty acids, and necessary vitamins and minerals. Stay hydrated: Drink ample water and maintain electrolyte balance, especially if breastfeeding. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the recommended intake is up to 16 cups daily. Manage stress: Minimize stress as it can exacerbate hair loss. Engage in stress-reducing activities, whether walking, yoga, meditation, or talking.

Remember, every postpartum journey is unique. It's essential to consult with professionals and tailor these suggestions to fit individual needs.

Conclusion

Postpartum hair loss, a common experience for many new mothers, can understandably be a source of concern.

However, managing this temporary phase becomes more achievable with a blend of informed choices, proper nourishment, and self-care.

By continuing essential supplements, maintaining a nutrient-rich diet, ensuring adequate hydration, and managing stress, mothers can mitigate the impact and navigate through this transitional phase with confidence.

Remember, as every child's growth is unique, so is every mother's postpartum journey.

Embracing the changes, seeking support, and practising patience will foster hair health and overall well-being during this transformative time.

