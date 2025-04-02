11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (2025)

Table of Contents
11 Holiday Hair Kits on Top of Everyone’s Wish List 1. Moroccanoil® Holiday Gift Sets 2. Redken Holiday Gift Sets 3. Matrix Limited Edition Y2K-Themed Hair Kits 4. Dyson Holiday Colorway, Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink 5. amika Limited Edition Gift Sets 6. K18 Next Level Hair Repair Set 7. R+Co Limited Edition Gift Sets 8. ghd Holiday Collection 9. IGK Hair Sets & Kits 10. Living Proof. Holiday Kits 11. CécredRestoring Ritual Kit Next Up: Here’s what clients will be asking for come 2025. References

11 Holiday Hair Kits on Top of Everyone’s Wish List

Whether you’re shopping for gift sets to line your retail shelves or stack underneath the tree, the bundles below from brands like Moroccanoil®, amikaand Dyson are sure to spread joy this holiday season.

From moisturizing treatments to reparative styling helpers and even hero products, keep scrolling for the hair kits on top of every best-tressed person’s wish list.

1. Moroccanoil® Holiday Gift Sets

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by giving gifts that hydrate and repair. Moroccanoil®’s holiday sets will help you do just tha with their 2024 seasonal offerings:

Choose from must-have product sets like:

  • Holiday Hydration Hair Set
  • Holiday Repair Hair Set
  • Holiday Volume Hair Set
  • Holiday Frizz Hair Set
  • Treatment Hair Oil Holiday Ornament (Original or Light formula)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (1)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (2)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (3)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (4)

Photo courtesy of Moroccanoil®

Photo courtesy of Moroccanoil®

Photo courtesy of Moroccanoil®

2. Redken Holiday Gift Sets

Redken is ringing in the holidays with various gift kits that bundle their best-selling styling and haircare lines. From their Acidic Bonding Concentrate Holiday Gift Set to their Acidic Color Gloss Holiday Gift Set to their Volume Injection Duo, they have something for every hair need.

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (5)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (6)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (7)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (8)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (9)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (10)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (11)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (12)

Photo courtesy of Redken

Photo courtesy of Redken

Photo courtesy of Redken

Photo courtesy of Redken

Photo courtesy of Redken

3. Matrix Limited Edition Y2K-Themed Hair Kits

Matrix’s 2024 holiday gift sets are inspired by the bold, playful and experimental hairstyles of the early 2000s and each one is affectionately named after the “Now That’s What I Call Music” music albums from the time. Each kit is sure to provide a boost of equal parts nourishment and nostalgia. See below for each kit in this year’s portfolio.

  • WOW! That’s What I Call Repair—Instacure Build-a-Bond Holiday Kit
  • WOW! That’s What I Call Soft—Food For Soft Holiday Kit
  • WOW! That’s What I Call Sleek—Mega Sleek Holiday Kit
  • WOW! That’s What I Call Vivid—Keep Me Vivid
  • WOW! That’s What I Call Volume—High Amplify Holiday Kit
  • WOW! That’s What I Call Toned—So Silver Holiday Kit
  • WOW! That’s What I Call Curls—A Curl Can Dream Holiday Kit
  • WOW! That’s What I Call Waves—A Curl Can Dream Holiday Kit
  • WOW! That’s What I Call Toned—Brass Off Holiday Kit

Photo Credit: Instagram via @matrix

Photo Credit: Instagram via @matrix

Photo Credit: Instagram via @matrix

Photo Credit: Instagram via @matrix

Photo Credit: Instagram via @matrix

Photo Credit: Instagram via @matrix

Photo Credit: Instagram via @matrix

Photo Credit: Instagram via @matrix

Photo Credit: Instagram via @matrix

Photo Credit: Instagram via @matrix

4. Dyson Holiday Colorway, Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink

Every year Dyson launches a special edition colorway to celebrate gifting season. This year, the Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink designs are inspired by the strawberries that grow on the Dyson Farming sites deep in the British countryside. Dyson started working with farming sites as they expanded into formulating their first-ever products this year.

The Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer, Dyson Airstrait™ straightener, Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryerand Dyson Corrale™ straightenerare all wrapped in the new pinkish hues this holiday season.

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (31)

5. amika Limited Edition Gift Sets

amika’s limited edition holiday gift sets are all infused with the brand’s signature sea buckthorn to lead to healthy, gorgeous hair all of 2025 and beyond.

Here’s a look at this year’s gift set offerings:

  • play your strength set
  • ready, set, style set
  • mission: minis set
  • next-level nourishment set
  • mask quest set
  • perk up power-up set
  • moisture mode set
  • perk up pursuit

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (32)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (33)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (34)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (35)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (36)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (37)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (38)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (39)

Photo courtesy of amika

Photo courtesy of amika

Photo courtesy of amika

Photo courtesy of amika

Photo courtesy of amika

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (40)

6. K18 Next Level Hair Repair Set

For those who just want healthy hair for the holidays, K18 Hair’s limited edition Next Level Repair Set features PEPTIDE PREP™ detox shampoo, leave-in molecular repair mask and molecular repair hair oil.

Here’s how the trio of products work to repair and rejuvenate hair:

  • Just one use of PEPTIDE PREP™ detox shampoo removes 99 percent of product buildup, 95 percent of sebum and 76 percent of copper
  • One use of leave-in molecular repair hair mask repairs hair damage caused by chemicals in just four minutes
  • One use of molecular repair hair oil delivers clinically proven damage repair plus frizz control, shine and heat protection
11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (41)

7. R+Co Limited Edition Gift Sets

R+Co’s newest limited edition gift sets range in size to stuff a stocking, impress a hostess or earn yourself the title of best gift-giver. “Group Chat Must Haves Kit” wraps the brand’s best-sellers into one present, making it a fool-proof way to be talked about in the group chat.

Here’s a look at the product set that will have the friend group talking:

  • TELEVISION Perfect Hair Shampoo
  • TELEVISION Perfect Hair Conditioner
  • ZIPPER Multitasking Styling Lotion
  • CANDY STRIPE Protect + Prep Detangling Spray
  • CHAINMAIL Thermal Protection Styling Spray
  • OUTER SPACE Flexible Hairspray
  • DEATH VALLEY Dry Shampoo
  • DART Pomade Stick
  • Vegan Boar Bristle Hair Brush #3
  • Red carrying case
11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (42)

8. ghd Holiday Collection

ghd is claiming this holiday season as one for the ice queens. Their best-selling heat tools like Helios Hair Dryer and Chronos Flat Iron are wrapped in frozen pearlescent icy blue tones and crystal blue travel cases.

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (43)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (44)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (45)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (46)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (47)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (48)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (49)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (50)

Photo courtesy of @ghd_northamerica

Photo courtesy of @ghd_northamerica

Photo courtesy of @ghd_northamerica

Photo courtesy of @ghd_northamerica

Photo courtesy of @ghd_northamerica

9. IGK Hair Sets & Kits

With so many sets and kits this year, it will be hard to choose your favorite. If you want to gift silky, smooth hair—grabIGK’s best-selling smoothing routine set, Frizz Fighters. The trio of products is the ultimate solution for frizz-free, silky, keratin-like hair that lasts for up to four days.

Here’s how to use each product for best results:

  • Good Behavior 4-in-1 Prep Spray: Apply evenly to damp, clean hair before your styler and comb through.
  • Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray: Mist over damp hair in sections and comb through, ensuring every strand is thoroughly coated from root to tip.
  • Good Behavior Intense Daily Smoothing Mask: After shampooing, apply three to five pumps to wet hair in the shower, focusing on mid-lengths and ends then comb through and rinse.
11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (51)

10. Living Proof. Holiday Kits

Living Proof.’s range of hair gift sets could even make the Grinch smile. From dry shampoo sets to volumizing duos to reparative treatments, their styling kits will bring tons of joy this holiday season.

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (52)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (53)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (54)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (55)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (56)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (57)

Photo Credit: Instagram via @livingproof

Photo Credit: Instagram via @livingproof

Photo Credit: Instagram via @livingproof

Photo Credit: Instagram via @livingproof

11. CécredRestoring Ritual Kit

A platinum-wrapped gift set courtesy of a platinum-ranked singer. Beyoncé’s hair brand, Cécred, is offering platinum-packaged gift sets this holiday season that include the brand’s best-selling restorative products: Fermented Rice and Rose Protein Ritual, Restoring Hair and Edge Drops and Ritual Shaking Vessel.

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (58)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (59)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (60)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (61)

Photo Credit: Instagram via @cecred

Photo Credit: Instagram via @cecred

Photo Credit: Instagram via @cecred

Next Up: Here's what clients will be asking for come 2025.

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (62)

11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (2025)

