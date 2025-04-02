11 Hair Gift Sets For The Hair Obsessed People On Your List - Behindthechair.com (2025)

11 Holiday Hair Kits on Top of Everyone’s Wish List

Whether you’re shopping for gift sets to line your retail shelves or stack underneath the tree, the bundles below from brands like Moroccanoil®, amikaand Dyson are sure to spread joy this holiday season.

From moisturizing treatments to reparative styling helpers and even hero products, keep scrolling for the hair kits on top of every best-tressed person’s wish list.

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by giving gifts that hydrate and repair. Moroccanoil®’s holiday sets will help you do just tha with their 2024 seasonal offerings:

Choose from must-have product sets like:

Holiday Hydration Hair Set

Holiday Repair Hair Set

Holiday Volume Hair Set

Holiday Frizz Hair Set

Treatment Hair Oil Holiday Ornament (Original or Light formula)

Redken is ringing in the holidays with various gift kits that bundle their best-selling styling and haircare lines. From their Acidic Bonding Concentrate Holiday Gift Set to their Acidic Color Gloss Holiday Gift Set to their Volume Injection Duo, they have something for every hair need.

Matrix’s 2024 holiday gift sets are inspired by the bold, playful and experimental hairstyles of the early 2000s and each one is affectionately named after the “Now That’s What I Call Music” music albums from the time. Each kit is sure to provide a boost of equal parts nourishment and nostalgia. See below for each kit in this year’s portfolio.

WOW! That’s What I Call Repair—Instacure Build-a-Bond Holiday Kit

WOW! That’s What I Call Soft—Food For Soft Holiday Kit

WOW! That’s What I Call Sleek—Mega Sleek Holiday Kit

WOW! That’s What I Call Vivid—Keep Me Vivid

WOW! That’s What I Call Volume—High Amplify Holiday Kit

WOW! That’s What I Call Toned—So Silver Holiday Kit

WOW! That’s What I Call Curls—A Curl Can Dream Holiday Kit

WOW! That’s What I Call Waves—A Curl Can Dream Holiday Kit

WOW! That’s What I Call Toned—Brass Off Holiday Kit

Every year Dyson launches a special edition colorway to celebrate gifting season. This year, the Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink designs are inspired by the strawberries that grow on the Dyson Farming sites deep in the British countryside. Dyson started working with farming sites as they expanded into formulating their first-ever products this year.

The Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer, Dyson Airstrait™ straightener, Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryerand Dyson Corrale™ straightenerare all wrapped in the new pinkish hues this holiday season.

amika’s limited edition holiday gift sets are all infused with the brand’s signature sea buckthorn to lead to healthy, gorgeous hair all of 2025 and beyond.

Here’s a look at this year’s gift set offerings:

play your strength set

ready, set, style set

mission: minis set

next-level nourishment set

mask quest set

perk up power-up set

moisture mode set

perk up pursuit

For those who just want healthy hair for the holidays, K18 Hair’s limited edition Next Level Repair Set features PEPTIDE PREP™ detox shampoo, leave-in molecular repair mask and molecular repair hair oil.

Here’s how the trio of products work to repair and rejuvenate hair:

Just one use of PEPTIDE PREP™ detox shampoo removes 99 percent of product buildup, 95 percent of sebum and 76 percent of copper

One use of leave-in molecular repair hair mask repairs hair damage caused by chemicals in just four minutes

One use of molecular repair hair oil delivers clinically proven damage repair plus frizz control, shine and heat protection

R+Co’s newest limited edition gift sets range in size to stuff a stocking, impress a hostess or earn yourself the title of best gift-giver. “Group Chat Must Haves Kit” wraps the brand’s best-sellers into one present, making it a fool-proof way to be talked about in the group chat.

Here’s a look at the product set that will have the friend group talking:

TELEVISION Perfect Hair Shampoo

Perfect Hair Shampoo TELEVISION Perfect Hair Conditioner

Perfect Hair Conditioner ZIPPER Multitasking Styling Lotion

Multitasking Styling Lotion CANDY STRIPE Protect + Prep Detangling Spray

Protect + Prep Detangling Spray CHAINMAIL Thermal Protection Styling Spray

Thermal Protection Styling Spray OUTER SPACE Flexible Hairspray

Flexible Hairspray DEATH VALLEY Dry Shampoo

Dry Shampoo DART Pomade Stick

Pomade Stick Vegan Boar Bristle Hair Brush #3

Red carrying case

ghd is claiming this holiday season as one for the ice queens. Their best-selling heat tools like Helios Hair Dryer and Chronos Flat Iron are wrapped in frozen pearlescent icy blue tones and crystal blue travel cases.

With so many sets and kits this year, it will be hard to choose your favorite. If you want to gift silky, smooth hair—grabIGK’s best-selling smoothing routine set, Frizz Fighters. The trio of products is the ultimate solution for frizz-free, silky, keratin-like hair that lasts for up to four days.

Here’s how to use each product for best results:

Good Behavior 4-in-1 Prep Spray : Apply evenly to damp, clean hair before your styler and comb through.

Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray : Mist over damp hair in sections and comb through, ensuring every strand is thoroughly coated from root to tip.

: Mist over damp hair in sections and comb through, ensuring every strand is thoroughly coated from root to tip. Good Behavior Intense Daily Smoothing Mask: After shampooing, apply three to five pumps to wet hair in the shower, focusing on mid-lengths and ends then comb through and rinse.

Living Proof.’s range of hair gift sets could even make the Grinch smile. From dry shampoo sets to volumizing duos to reparative treatments, their styling kits will bring tons of joy this holiday season.

A platinum-wrapped gift set courtesy of a platinum-ranked singer. Beyoncé’s hair brand, Cécred, is offering platinum-packaged gift sets this holiday season that include the brand’s best-selling restorative products: Fermented Rice and Rose Protein Ritual, Restoring Hair and Edge Drops and Ritual Shaking Vessel.

