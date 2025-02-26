11 Probiotic Foods That Are Super Healthy (2025)

Adding probiotics to your diet may offer many health benefits. Yogurt is one of the best sources of probiotics. Other sources of probiotics include sauerkraut, miso, and tempeh. Share on Pinterest Probiotics are live microorganisms that have health benefits when consumed. These beneficial bacteria provide all sorts of powerful benefits for your body and brain. They may: improve digestive health

reduce depression

promote heart health

boost immunity Some evidence suggests they may even give you better-looking skin . Consuming probiotics in supplement form is one popular way to get them, but you can also get them from fermented foods. This article reviews 11 probiotic foods that are super healthy.

1. Yogurt Yogurt is one of the best sources of probiotics. It’s made from milk fermented by probiotics, mainly lactic acid bacteria and bifidobacteria. Health benefits associated with eating yogurt include : improved bone, heart, and gastrointestinal health

reduced risk of diabetes

reduced risk of breast and colon cancer

Additionally, yogurt may be suitable for people with lactose intolerance. This is because the bacteria turn some of the lactose into lactic acid, which is also what gives yogurt its sour taste. However, not all yogurt contains live probiotics, and processing can sometimes kill the live bacteria. For this reason, make sure to choose yogurt with active or live cultures. Also, be on the lookout for high amounts of added sugar, even if the product is labeled "low fat" or "fat-free."

3. Sauerkraut Sauerkraut is finely shredded cabbage that has been fermented by lactic acid bacteria. It’s a traditional food popular in many countries, especially Eastern Europe. Sauerkraut has a sour, salty taste. People often use it on top of sausages or as a side dish. You can store it for months in an airtight container. In addition to its probiotic qualities, sauerkraut is rich in fiber as well as vitamins C and K. It’s also high in sodium and contains iron and potassium. Sauerkraut also contains the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which are important for eye health . Make sure to choose unpasteurized sauerkraut. Pasteurization kills the live and active bacteria. Summary Sauerkraut is finely cut, fermented cabbage. It’s rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Make sure to choose unpasteurized brands that contain live bacteria.

4. Tempeh Tempeh is a fermented soybean product that forms a firm patty. Originally from Indonesia, tempeh has become popular worldwide as a high protein meat substitute. People describe its flavor as nutty, earthy, or similar to that of a mushroom. The fermentation process has some surprising effects on its nutritional profile. Soybeans are typically high in phytic acid, a plant compound that impairs the absorption of minerals like iron and zinc. However, fermentation lowers the amount of phytic acid , which may increase the amount of minerals your body can absorb from tempeh. Fermentation also produces some vitamin B12, a nutrient that soybeans do not contain. You usually get vitamin B12 from animal products, so tempeh is a great substitute for vegetarians. Summary Tempeh is a fermented soybean product that serves as a popular, high protein substitute for meat. It contains a decent amount of vitamin B12, a nutrient found mainly in animal products.

5. Kimchi Kimchi is a fermented, spicy Korean side dish. Cabbage is usually the main ingredient, but other vegetables can also be used. Kimchi is flavored with a mix of seasonings, such as red chili pepper flakes, garlic, ginger, scallion, and salt. It contains the bacteria Lactobacillus kimchii and other lactic acid bacteria that may benefit digestive health. Kimchi made from cabbage is high in some vitamins and minerals, including vitamin K, riboflavin (vitamin B2), and iron. Summary Kimchi is a spicy Korean side dish, usually made from fermented cabbage. Its lactic acid bacteria may benefit digestive health.

7. Kombucha Kombucha is a fermented black or green tea drink popular in many parts of the world, especially in Asia. Some research suggests that kombucha may reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, and other diseases. But other researchers warn that there isn’t enough high quality evidence to confirm these benefits and that clinical studies on humans are needed. Still, because kombucha is fermented with bacteria and yeast, it likely does have health benefits related to its probiotic properties. Summary Kombucha is a fermented tea drink. Some people claim it has a wide range of health benefits, but more research is needed.

8. Pickles Pickles (also known as gherkins) are cucumbers preserved in a solution of salt and water. They’re left to ferment for some time, using their own naturally present lactic acid bacteria, which makes them sour. Pickled cucumbers are a great source of healthy probiotic bacteria, which may improve digestive health. They are also low in calories and a good source of vitamin K, an essential nutrient for blood clotting. Keep in mind that pickles also tend to be high in sodium. It’s important to note that pickles made with vinegar do not contain live probiotics. Summary Pickles are cucumbers that have been preserved in salty water and fermented. They are low in calories and high in vitamin K. However, pickles made with vinegar do not have probiotic effects.

9. Traditional buttermilk The term “buttermilk” actually refers to a range of fermented dairy drinks. There are two main types of buttermilk: traditional and cultured. Traditional buttermilk is simply the leftover liquid from making butter. Only this version contains probiotics, which some call “Grandma’s probiotic.” Traditional buttermilk is mainly consumed in India, Nepal, and Pakistan. Cultured buttermilk, commonly found in American supermarkets, generally does not have any probiotic benefits. Buttermilk is low in fat and calories but contains several essential vitamins and minerals, such as: vitamin B12

riboflavin

calcium

phosphorus Summary Traditional buttermilk is a fermented dairy drink mainly consumed in India, Nepal, and Pakistan. Cultured buttermilk, found in American supermarkets, generally does not have any probiotic benefits.

10. Natto Natto is another fermented soybean product, like tempeh and miso. It contains a bacterial strain called Bacillus subtilis. Natto is a staple in Japanese kitchens. It’s typically mixed with rice and served with breakfast. It has a distinctive smell, slippery texture, and strong flavor. Natto is rich in protein and vitamin K2, which is important for bone and cardiovascular health. For example, a 2020 Japanese study found that regularly consuming natto reduced the risk of osteoporosis fractures in women postmenopause. Summary Natto is a fermented soy product that is a staple in Japanese kitchens. It contains a high amount of vitamin K2, which may improve bone density and heart health.

11. Some types of cheese Although most types of cheese are fermented, it doesn’t mean that all of them contain probiotics. That’s why it’s important to look for the words “live cultures” or “active cultures” on the food labels. Semi-hard cheeses such as cheddar, mozzarella, or gouda, as well as cottage cheese, may contain higher levels of probiotics than other types of cheese that are aged for longer periods of time. Cheesemakers are exploring new methods to protect probiotic bacteria through the aging process. Cheese is highly nutritious and an excellent source of protein. It’s also rich in important vitamins and minerals, including : vitamins A , B6 , B12, D , and K

, , B12, , and K calcium

iodine

magnesium

potassium

phosphorus

selenium

zinc Moderate consumption of dairy products such as cheese may even lower your risk of heart disease and osteoporosis. Summary Only some types of cheese — including cheddar, mozzarella, and Gouda — contain probiotics. Cheese is very nutritious and may benefit heart and bone health.