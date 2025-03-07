11 Tub Shower Ideas for Small Bathrooms - SPRUCE BATH (2025)

When working with a small bathroom, fitting both a bathtub and a shower can feel like a daunting task. However, with the right design choices, you can maximize your space while still enjoying both a relaxing soak and a refreshing shower. Combining a tub and shower can provide the best of both worlds, especially in smaller bathrooms where every inch counts. Here are 11 tub-shower ideas that will help transform your small bathroom into a functional, stylish sanctuary.

1. Compact Corner Tub Shower Combo

A corner tub shower combo is a fantastic way to maximize the use of corner spaces in a small bathroom. By tucking a tub into the corner, you can create a cozy and efficient shower area without wasting valuable wall space. This solution is ideal for bathrooms that are cramped or have an odd layout, as it utilizes the underused corners of the room. These corner tubs often feature a triangular or rounded shape, making them more space-efficient than traditional rectangular tubs.

The benefits of a corner tub shower combo are many. First, it allows you to have both a bathtub and a shower without compromising on either. Second, the compact design ensures that your bathroom doesn’t feel overcrowded. Many corner tubs also come with built-in shelves, giving you extra storage for toiletries without taking up more floor space. You can further enhance the corner shower area with a glass door or a curtain, depending on the look you’re going for.

For design, opt for a tub with smooth, rounded edges that can fit snugly into the corner of the room. Acrylic or fiberglass materials are ideal for easy maintenance and durability. You can complement the minimalist tub with sleek fixtures like a handheld showerhead or a simple faucet design. This corner setup is best suited for very small bathrooms where traditional layouts won’t work, providing both style and practicality.

2. Glass Shower Screen for a Sleek Look

If you’re looking for a modern and space-enhancing solution, a glass shower screen is the way to go. Instead of a bulky shower curtain or shower door, a clear glass screen allows the bathroom to appear larger and more open. This minimalist design choice lets natural light flow through the space, giving it an airy feel even in the tightest of bathrooms. Glass screens can be easily installed on the side of the tub, providing a simple and elegant way to separate the shower area from the rest of the bathroom.

The benefits of a glass shower screen are both aesthetic and practical. Not only does it create a visually spacious environment, but it also keeps the rest of the bathroom dry and clean by preventing water from splashing onto the floor. Unlike traditional shower curtains, which can trap moisture and look messy over time, glass panels are easy to wipe down and maintain. Whether you choose a fixed panel or a hinged design, the transparency of glass makes the small bathroom feel more expansive.

For design, consider frameless glass screens for a sleek, modern look. These screens are perfect for small bathrooms where a traditional shower door might be too bulky or awkward. If you’re concerned about privacy, frosted glass or tinted options can offer a bit more coverage without sacrificing the open feel. For the best results, pair your glass shower screen with neutral tiles or a light-colored tub to keep the overall space feeling fresh and uncluttered.

3. Freestanding Tub with Built-in Shower Head

A freestanding tub with a built-in shower head offers a luxurious and functional design choice for small bathrooms that still have some space to work with. Unlike traditional tubs, freestanding tubs have a more elegant and modern look, often adding a touch of luxury to the bathroom. By pairing it with a shower head, you can still enjoy the benefits of a shower without giving up the relaxing experience of a deep soak. This setup works well in small bathrooms that may have a bit more room but still need to maximize every square foot.

The main advantage of a freestanding tub with a built-in shower head is versatility. You can install a handheld showerhead or a sleek, wall-mounted fixture depending on the look you’re aiming for. These tubs are often deep enough to provide a full bathing experience while still being compact enough to fit in smaller spaces. You can also install a ceiling-mounted showerhead for a more streamlined, less intrusive look. This design makes the tub shower combo feel more like an indulgence rather than a compromise.

For design, freestanding tubs come in various shapes, including oval, round, or even square, so you can choose one that best fits your space. Opt for a tub that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing, such as one with clean lines and minimalist features. The key to success with this setup is ensuring that there’s enough space around the tub for easy movement, even if the bathroom is small. With the right tub and shower combination, you can enjoy both relaxation and functionality in a compact space.

4. Shower/Tub Combo with Built-in Storage

In small bathrooms, storage is always a challenge. Fortunately, you can combine the practicality of a tub shower combo with built-in storage solutions that make the most of every inch. Consider installing a tub with built-in shelves or niches above or around the tub area. These storage options allow you to keep your bathroom essentials organized and within easy reach without cluttering the rest of the bathroom. You can also install a few floating shelves above the tub or along the walls to store toiletries, towels, and other items.

The main advantage of this setup is that it combines two of the most important aspects of a small bathroom: a functional tub-shower combo and efficient storage. Built-in storage eliminates the need for bulky cabinets or extra shelving, which can make the bathroom feel crowded. It’s especially useful for keeping items like shampoo, soap, and loofahs organized, so they don’t clutter the countertop or floor. For added convenience, opt for waterproof shelving or niches that are easy to clean and won’t take up extra space.

For design, choose sleek and simple shelves or built-in niches that match the bathroom’s overall aesthetic. Use materials like tile or waterproof wood for durability. If your tub is positioned against a wall, you can easily install shelves along the edges, giving you even more space to store bath products and accessories. This design maximizes both storage and style, making it perfect for small bathrooms that need a little extra organization.

5. Minimalist Tub Shower Combo with Neutral Colors

Sometimes, the best way to make a small bathroom feel larger is to keep the design simple and neutral. A minimalist tub shower combo with neutral colors is an excellent solution for creating a calm, relaxing environment that doesn’t overwhelm the space. By using light shades such as white, beige, or soft gray for the tub, tiles, and walls, you can visually expand the bathroom and create a serene atmosphere. This design approach works particularly well in bathrooms where space is tight, but you want to maintain a clean and timeless aesthetic.

The benefits of choosing neutral colors are numerous. Light hues reflect more natural light, which can make the bathroom appear larger and brighter. Additionally, neutral tones are easy to match with any other design elements, such as modern fixtures, patterned rugs, or decorative accessories. A minimalist design also keeps the space feeling open and uncluttered, which is key in small bathrooms. Pair your neutral tub and shower combo with sleek, simple fixtures for a polished and cohesive look.

For the design of the tub and shower, choose materials like white porcelain or light-colored acrylic for the tub. Opt for neutral tiles such as subway tiles, which are both classic and space-enhancing. You can add a touch of personality by incorporating accent elements like a wooden bath tray or patterned towels. This simple yet elegant approach ensures that the bathroom remains both functional and visually appealing without overwhelming the space.

6. Tub with a Tiled Wall Feature

If you want to add some visual interest to a small bathroom without overcrowding it, consider a tub shower combo with a tiled wall feature. A feature wall can serve as the focal point of the space, drawing attention to the tub area while still maintaining a clean and functional layout. Choose bold tiles or patterns for one wall while keeping the other surfaces neutral to avoid making the room feel too busy. This design element can transform a standard tub shower combo into a statement piece.

The benefit of a tiled wall feature is that it can create depth and texture, making the space feel more expansive than it actually is. Whether you choose large, statement tiles or smaller mosaic designs, a feature wall adds personality and style. Additionally, the tiles in the shower area are easy to maintain, ensuring that the bathroom stays clean and stylish. Consider using tiles in varying shades of your bathroom’s color palette to add dimension and visual intrigue.

For design, opt for tiles with intricate patterns or bold colors, but avoid going overboard. To balance the boldness of the feature wall, use simple, neutral tiles for the rest of the tub and shower area. A light-colored tub will complement the feature wall and create a harmonious design. This setup is perfect for small bathrooms that need a focal point but still want to maintain a sense of spaciousness.

7. Compact Sliding Shower Doors

Traditional shower doors that swing open can be cumbersome in small bathrooms, taking up valuable space. A much better option for tight spaces is a set of compact sliding shower doors. Sliding doors eliminate the need for clearance space, allowing you to use every inch of your bathroom efficiently. They are especially useful when installed in a tub shower combo, as they keep the shower area separate without taking up too much room. This design works beautifully for narrow bathrooms or spaces with limited floor area.

One of the primary benefits of sliding shower doors is that they don’t intrude into the room when opened, which makes them ideal for bathrooms where every square foot matters. The sliding design keeps the bathroom open and uncluttered, while still providing a barrier to contain water during a shower. Additionally, sliding doors are easy to maintain, especially if they are made from high-quality glass or acrylic. They are a great option if you want a functional yet minimalist design.

For design, choose clear glass for a seamless, open look, or frosted glass for added privacy. Sliding doors are available in various materials and finishes, so you can select a style that complements the rest of your bathroom decor. Whether you choose modern or traditional fixtures, sliding shower doors are a practical and stylish solution for small bathrooms where space is a premium.

8. Tub with a Curved Glass Shower Enclosure

A curved glass shower enclosure can add an elegant, spa-like feel to your small bathroom while making the most of available space. These enclosures create a soft, rounded appearance that reduces the harsh lines of traditional rectangular tubs, making the room feel less cramped. A curved glass design helps contain water splashes while also creating a visually appealing feature in the bathroom. This solution works particularly well for bathrooms that are slightly larger but still benefit from space-saving features.

The curved glass design provides an open, airy feel to the bathroom, giving the impression of more space. It also reduces the need for bulky shower doors or curtains, keeping the overall design streamlined and minimalist. The transparency of the glass ensures that the shower area doesn’t disrupt the flow of light throughout the room, making it feel more expansive. Additionally, curved enclosures are easy to clean, requiring minimal maintenance to keep the glass looking spotless.

For design, a curved glass enclosure pairs well with a freestanding or standard tub, creating a harmonious and stylish setup. You can also opt for a sleek, modern faucet and showerhead to complement the soft lines of the enclosure. This design works best when paired with neutral walls and tiles, allowing the glass and tub to be the focal points of the space.

9. Integrated Tub and Shower with Floating Shelves

Maximize both your tub shower combo and storage space with integrated floating shelves. These shelves can be installed above the tub or along the shower wall, providing additional storage without taking up floor space. Floating shelves are perfect for holding bath essentials like shampoo, conditioner, soap, or even decorative elements like candles or plants. By integrating these shelves into the design, you can keep your bathroom organized while still having a functional and stylish tub shower combo.

The main advantage of floating shelves is that they keep the bathroom clutter-free while adding a modern touch. The shelves give you ample storage space without the need for bulky cabinets, and their open design keeps the bathroom feeling light and airy. Floating shelves also make it easier to access your bath products while keeping them within arm’s reach during a shower or bath.

For design, choose shelves that match the materials and colors of the rest of your bathroom. Wooden floating shelves work well in a rustic or farmhouse-inspired bathroom, while glass or metal shelves are better suited for a sleek, contemporary design. To make the most of the space, install a few shelves at different heights to keep the bathroom organized and visually interesting.

10. Tub Shower Combo with a Deep Soaking Tub

Sometimes, you don’t need to sacrifice comfort for space—especially when you can combine a tub and shower into a single functional unit. A deep soaking tub with a shower head can offer the best of both worlds, allowing you to enjoy long, relaxing soaks without taking up too much space. These tubs are typically designed to be deeper than standard tubs, offering a more immersive bath experience. By adding a showerhead overhead or installing a handheld fixture, you get the convenience of a shower without losing the luxury of a bath.

The benefit of this design is that you can create a spa-like atmosphere in your small bathroom. Deep soaking tubs allow you to unwind and relax while still offering a quick and efficient way to take a shower. This setup also works well for bathrooms that need to provide both functionality and indulgence. Many deep tubs are compact enough to fit in smaller bathrooms, making them perfect for those who want a little extra luxury in their space.

For design, opt for a tub with a clean, modern aesthetic that complements the rest of your bathroom. The deep tub should feel spacious and comfortable, so look for one with an ergonomic design that supports your body. Adding a rain showerhead or handheld shower fixture will make it easy to switch between a relaxing bath and an energizing shower.

11. Tiny Tub Shower Combo with Creative Tile Patterns

In small bathrooms, you can make a big statement with creative tile patterns. Instead of going with standard subway tiles or neutral shades, try experimenting with bold designs that bring a touch of personality to your tub shower combo. Geometric tiles, patterned mosaics, or colorful accents can transform a tiny bathroom into a visually stunning space. This is an excellent way to add style and flair without crowding the room with too many design elements.

The benefit of using creative tiles in a small bathroom is that it can add character and dimension to the space. Vertical or diagonal tile patterns can create the illusion of height, making the bathroom feel more expansive. Combining different textures, such as glossy tiles for the shower area and matte tiles for the tub surround, can also make the space feel more interesting and dynamic. These design choices allow you to inject your personality into the room while still keeping the space functional.

For design, choose tiles that reflect the overall style of your bathroom. If you want a bold look, opt for colorful patterned tiles for an accent wall or around the tub area. For a more subtle approach, you can mix geometric patterns with neutral colors for a balanced yet modern design. No matter your style, creative tile patterns are a great way to make a small tub shower combo stand out.

Wrapping Up

Try incorporating these 11 tub shower ideas into your small bathroom design to create a space that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Whether you choose a minimalist approach or add luxurious touches, the right tub shower combo can turn your bathroom into a cozy, stylish retreat.

