£12 anti-ageing serum claimed to work like 'witchcraft' for 'Botox-like' results (2025)

Beauty fans are singing the praises of an anti-ageing serum from Amazon, which has a huge 76,000 ratings and is being dubbed as the 'best they've tried'. Some users have even claimed that it delivers 'better results than Botox'.

The budget-friendly £12.60 moisturiser has seen a spike in popularity, with users lauding its ability to make skin appear as smooth as 'glass', and comparing its effects to 'magic' and 'witchcraft'.

At present, the product is up for grabs on Amazon. Originally tagged at £21.99 for a bottle, which is said to last for six months due to its concentrated formula where 'a little goes a long way', it's now available for £12.60 as part of the retailer's Spring Deals Day event.

The £12.60 COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is composed of 96% Snail Secretion Filtrate, an ingredient that might initially seem off-putting. However, this unusual component is a hit among beauty enthusiasts worldwide due to its remarkable properties.

This moisturiser operates by shielding the skin from dryness and ageing, repairing the skin's moisture barrier. It boosts the skin's vitality by reducing dullness and simultaneously soothing dehydrated areas, reports the Manchester Evening News.

It also aids in repairing and soothing red, sensitised skin post-breakouts by replenishing deep-seated moisture and improving skin elasticity.

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, renowned for its hydrating and glowing effects on the skin, boasts a lightweight formula that's quickly absorbed. It contains Snail Mucin, celebrated for its ability to soften skin, and is sourced in a way that's safe and kind to the environment.

One Amazon shopper said: "I was sceptical about this product due to the fact it's snail byproduct but it was on offer around £12 and the reviews were great so I wanted to try it. I'm glad I did... I've used it for a couple of weeks now and it leaves your skin so soft. Putting it on under makeup makes the makeup finish so much smoother, I feel it makes me look a little younger.

"I also apply at night time so it can soak into my skin as I sleep. You only need a very small amount so the bottle will last around 6 months which is great and therefore very cost effective. It feels a little sticky when you first apply but it soaks in and dries quickly, I'm ready to apply makeup a couple of minutes later."

Another added: "From the first use I could see a difference on my face. I love it . This is one of the products that will never miss from my beauty daily routine."

A third reviewer shared: "My skin is like glass when using this, so smooth I love it. I'll be buying again and again."

And this customer said: "I've just ordered my second bottle of this because I love it! ! NGL The "snail mucin" part put me off at first but after seeing good reviews on Tiktok and here I decided to give it a go. It's a really great serum, you only need one "pump" to cover your whole face a little goes a long way (I think my first bottle has lasted me about 4-5 months and that's using it twice a day) My dry skin absorbs it in seconds and it really helps keep moisture in all day. Love it."

Another user added: "This product was exactly as I expected; it is super hydrating and good for stimulating collagen production. This product is original and sealed when delivered, great value for money and I would purchase again."

However, not everyone was thrilled. One user remarked: "Got this as work colleagues were all using it . Used it for weeks and weeks, but I did not see a change in skin. But that's me. Girls at work love it."

In contrast, another reviewer said: "Absolutely amazing stuff. I was really miserable and at my wits end with my skin. It was dull, flaky and just generally dehydrated. Nothing was working for me. I have bounced from one skincare product to another promising great results but just leaving me with congested skin if the product was too much or causing more dryness if it wasn't enough and a storage box full of expensive unused creams and face washes.

"I thought I'd give this a try as I honestly felt like I'd tried everything else. The idea of snail slime is quite revolting and my daughter and son were both disgusted by it and laughed at me. My 13 year old son will only kiss me goodnight after he's confirmed that I don't have any snail slime on! I've been using this for two weeks now and I must say the results are incredible. My skin genuinely feels plumped up. My makeup doesn't flake off with dry, dead skin cells by the evening. I use this miracle serum every morning after washing my face with Paula's choice face wash, let it sit while I brush my teeth, then follow with some Clinique moisturising gel before applying my daily makeup. At night, after a thorough cleanse, I apply it again, let it settle in a bit - as it's quite wet when first applied - and then put on some ceramidin cream for an overnight boost.

"There's barely any scent to it and you quickly forget where it originates from. My skin is now truly glowing and plumped. It actually looks better than when I've had Botox, and I'm a fan of Botox. My pores are more refined and not as clogged as they used to be, and I have a lovely glow under my makeup. I've also added some Mac strobe to my foundation for a bit of extra moisture, which I think is helping as the Estée Lauder double wear I use can be quite drying.

"This all adds to a healthy glow to start my day. Overall I am very happy with my snail slime and very grateful to the snails and will definitely be sticking with it with these results. I highly recommend giving it a chance and seeing for yourself."

Beauty fans are also snapping up a bargain on Rodial's Bee Venom Moisturiser. It's known for addressing puffiness, dark circles, and lines, currently on offer at £94.50 instead of its usual price of £135 at LookFantastic.

Meanwhile, Boots is offering No7's anti-ageing skincare kit, valued at £128, for less than £80.

