12 Best Blackhead Removers for Clogged Pores, According to Derms (2025)

We’re all guilty of trying to pop blackheads at one point or another. But picking at your skin is actually the worst thing you can do to clear clogged pores. Instead, you should rely on the best blackhead remover products to get the job done safely and effectively.
“Blackheads occur when pores become blocked with oil and dead skin cells,” says Imran Aslam M.D., a board-certified dermatologist specializing in adult dermatology and skin cancer treatments. “They appear black because the material inside is exposed to the air and becomes oxidized, resulting in the dark appearance,” he explains. “Blackheads may persist for weeks to months and generally require treatment to be removed.”
While it can be very tempting to get your Dr. Pimple Popper on at home, experts advise against a DIY extraction. “Squeezing blackheads with your fingers is not a good idea,” says Cheri Frey M.D., board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Howard University. “You can introduce bacteria and inflammation, which can turn a small bump into a large angry one. It can also leave dark marks behind that may take weeks to disappear,” she explains.
The best solution for ridding your skin of blackheads for good? Using blackhead treatments that contain acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid and glycolic acid, like many of the products on this list.
Meet the Experts: Imran Aslam M.D. is a board-certified dermatologist specializing in adult dermatology and skin cancer treatments. Cheri Frey M.D. is a board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Howard University. Dylan Greeney, M.D. is a board-certified dermatologist specializing in adult dermatology.
Ahead, find a few skincare picks that dermatologists recommend as their favorite blackhead treatments. Ranging from face washes to extraction tools, nose strips, and face exfoliators—we’ve included 12 of the best blackhead remover products to get your skin looking its best.
1
Best Cleanser
Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Facial Cleanser
Pros
- Cleanses pores with salicylic acid
- Oil-free formula
- Cleanses without drying skin
Cons
- May not be suitable for everyday use
This is a customer (and Dr. Aslam) favorite face wash, receiving over 7,600 5-star ratings on Amazon. Formulated with a unique micro-clear technology, this wash works to fight breakouts, blackheads, and post-acne marks. It also has a refreshing pink grapefruit scent!
“This is the only product I can use because it actually cleans my face. I don’t break out from it and my face feels so fresh after using it!” shares one Amazon reviewer.
|Blackhead-fighting ingredient
|Salicylic Acid
|How to use
|Wash skin daily
2
Best OTC Treatment
Differin Gel Acne Treatment
Pros
- More than 35,000 5-star reviews on Amazon
- Addresses blackheads at the source
- Treats and prevents breakouts
- Helps with scarring as well
Cons
- Will not work as an instant fix
“When prescription-strength treatment is not tolerated well, an over-the-counter retinoid such as this one can be tried,” says Dr. Aslam.“The ingredients in this product help improve the turnover of skin cells and prevent blockage of pores.” The formula is also water-based, oil-free (great for acne-prone skin), and works to reduce the risk of scarring.
“I’ve always had large pores that would clog easily, however since using this product, I’ve seen a dramatic difference in not only the pore size, but also a decrease in blackheads! Absolute game changer,” stated one Amazon customer.
|Blackhead-fighting ingredient
|Adapalene
|How to use
|Apply to skin daily after cleansing—don’t wash off
3
Best Pore Strips
Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
Pros
- More than 29,200 5-star reviews on Amazon
- Great quick-fix
- Oil-free and fragrance-free
- Removes dirt, oil, and blackheads
Cons
- May be harsh on sensitive skin
As one of the best pore strips, this skincare product is a great quick fix for blackheads. It works like a magnet to suck up deep-down dirt that can cause blackheads. The water-activated strips are also available for the nose, chin, and forehead.
Plus, the strips are a huge crowd favorite on Amazon with more than 29,000 5-star reviews. “I use them once a week on my T zone - forehead, nose, and chin. My favorite part is looking at all the junk that gets pulled out. It’s so amazing. I have very sensitive skin. Everything makes me breakout or easily turns me red, but these are gentle enough even for me. I always use it right after a hot shower that way my pores are open and ready to give up all the goods. The adhesion is just right,” attests one long-term customer on Amazon, who states she’s been using the product for years.
|Blackhead-fighting ingredient
|Patented c-bond technology to adhere to and remove blackheads
|How to use
|Apply to clean skin, leave for 10 minutes, then peel away
4
Best Salicylic Acid Face Wash
CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser
Pros
- More than 41,000 5-star reviews on Amazon
- Contains skin soothing ingredients
- Gently cleanses and exfoliates the skin
- Non-drying and non-irritating
Cons
- Some reviewers report packaging issues
“Salicylic acid face washes can also be extraordinarily helpful for blackheads and this is a great gentle cleanser,” says Dr. Aslam. Its formula is packed with a bunch of good-for-you skincare ingredients like salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide to break down dead skin cells while leaving the skin feeling clean and moisturized.
CeraVe is also another fan favorite, having amassed more than 41,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. “This is the only face wash I use, and it really helps clear up my skin! I have sensitive skin and it works amazingly. I just keep it in the shower and use it every night at the end of my shower. I really do see a decrease in blackheads and breakouts when I use it,” shares one of those 5-star reviewers.
|Blackhead-fighting ingredient
|Salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid
|How to use
|Wash skin daily
5
Best Extractors
JPNK Blackhead Remover Comedones Extractor
Pros
- More than 34,000 5-star reviews on Amazon
- Contains six different tools
- Made with high quality stainless steel
- Includes a leather case
Cons
- Should only be used if advised by your doctor
“My favorite tools are comedone extractors,” says Dylan Greeney, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist specializing in adult dermatology. “They apply pressure to the area around the blackhead, which pushes out the oxidized material. This keeps bacteria-harboring fingers away from the blackhead,” he explains. This set features various tools to extract blackheads. However, Dr. Greeney notes, “It is important to remember that any of these devices can be traumatic to the skin if used incorrectly.” So be sure to consult your physician before using.
Most reviewers agree that the kit does what it says it will do (and it maintains an overall 4.5-star rating), but many reiterate Greeney’s warning that if you use it incorrectly, you could scar your face. “It does exactly what it’s supposed to. Just be careful not to give yourself scars from it,” says one Amazon reviewer.
|Blackhead-fighting ingredient
|Manual pressure to remove oxidized material
|How to use
|Carefully apply pressure around the pore
6
Best Cream
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment Cream
Pros
- More than 4,200 5-star reviews on Amazon
- Oil and fragrance free
- Fights acne and blackheads with active ingredients
- Hydrates skin with glycerin
Cons
- More effective at treating than preventing blackheads
The ingredients in this pick include 5.5% micronized benzoyl peroxide and lipo-hydroxy acid to dry out blemishes, pimples, and blackheads. Customers also tout it for its glycerin ingredient, which leaves the skin feeling super moisturized (instead of dry and stiff). The brand notes that this spot treatment provides visible results in less than three days, but that overuse could be irritating. This is a spot treatment that should be used consistently as needed, but use can be pared back when skin is clear.
One Amazon reviewer shares they are “so happy” with this product, explaining, “I put a thin layer on my whole face and not only are all the blackheads on my nose gone, but I also haven’t had any pimples on my jaw or cheekbones. I’m pretty stoked.”
|Blackhead-fighting ingredient
|Benzoyl peroxide
|How to use
|Apply a thin layer to clean skin daily or as needed
7
Best Mask
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque
Pros
- Effectively treats both blackheads and texture
- Great for sensitive skin
- Exfoliates and smooths skin
Cons
- Will not work as an instant fix
“I like this mask because it is an excellent choice for sensitive skin and is easy to use,” says Dr. Aslam. Infused with charcoal powder and clay, this mask works to break down dead skin cells, revealing a fresh and radiant complexion underneath. It also includes salicylic acid, which treats breakouts on those with oily and blemish-prone skin types.
Sephora customers like the product, with one reviewer stating, “I already see my blackheads going away after just two uses! It works really well and makes my skin shiny; I only use it about every two weeks because I find it to be more of an exfoliating mask. But overall, I love it and it doesn’t irritate my sensitive areas.”
|Blackhead-fighting ingredient
|Salicylic acid
|How to use
|Apply to clean, dry skin and leave for 10 minutes before washing off
8
Best Scrub
Bioré Pore Unclogging Scrub
Pros
- More than 3,700 5-star reviews on Amazon
- Gentle scrub
- Rids skin of dirt and oil with salicylic acid and cleansing beads
- Helps with flaky skin and texture
Cons
- May not be suitable for sensitive skin
This face scrub contains salicylic acid and gentle spherical cleansing beads, so it can tackle acne-causing bacteria without causing excess dryness, redness, itching, or burning. Many reviewers say they noticed a difference in their skin within a week of consistent cleansing.
Most reviewers also note the product doesn’t feel as “grainy” as some scrubs, which makes it better for those with sensitive skin. “It’s very effective on acne and blackheads, and even tightens up those large pores with regular use. I love this scrub. After rinsing, your face feels invigorated! Just keep it away from the eyes!” said one Amazon reviewer.
|Blackhead-fighting ingredient
|Salicylic acid and spherical beads
|How to use
|Wash skin daily, or less frequently, as needed
9
Best Face Wash Brush
INNERNEED Super Soft Silicone Face Cleanser
Now 20% Off
Pros
- More than 46,000 5-star reviews on Amazon
- Cleanses more efficiency than fingers alone
- More gentle and sanitary than spinning brushes
- Provides gentle exfoliation
Cons
- Some reviewers report brush slipping from hands during use
“Silicone cleansing brushes like this are a great alternative to pricier mechanical vibrating brushes,” says Dr. Greeney. “They are gentle and you can even use small silicone pads that fit on the fingertips,” he adds. This brand also come in numerous shapes, colors, and sizes starting at just $4!
These little brushes have also been extensively reviewed on Amazon, with more than 46,000 5-star reviews. One customer specifically called out its ability to help with blackheads, “I found it very useful to remove black/white heads without the need to use any chemicals. The skin is very smooth after scrubbing, which is not possible only using just your fingers.”
|Blackhead-fighting ingredient
|Natural silicone won’t irritate sensitive skin
|How to use
|Use with your favorite cleanser to gently scrub and clean face daily
10
Best for Softening Skin
Amconsure Facial Steamer
Pros
- More than 3,400 5-star reviews on Amazon
- Softens skin and provides moisture
- Help prep skin for extractions
- Helps loosen contents of pores for better product absorption
Cons
- May dry out skin with overuse
This facial steamer not only helps dry skin by adding moisture but also helps loosen the pores to allow for better penetration, which can reduce acne and blackheads, according to the brand.
“Facial steaming can soften the skin to help remove dirt and soiling,” said Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in a previous interview for Prevention. This option’s nano steam combined with ionic water particles makes steam penetrate the skin up to 10 times more effectively.
This steamer also comes with a 5-piece extractor kit to help remove blackheads after using the steamer when the skin is more hydrated and supple. “I was really surprised that it comes with a complete set of blackhead removing tools in a shiny steel box, this was like a cherry on the cake, giving me my complete kit of clean and blackhead free skin,” says one Amazon reviewer.
|Blackhead-fighting ingredient
|Steam (preferably use filtered water)
|How to use
|Apply the steam to the face for 8-10 minutes before using extractors
11
Best Exfoliation Tool
BEE STUNNING Microderm Exfoliation Tool
Pros
- Made from durable, high quality materials
- Exfoliates gently yet effectively
- Provides a smooth, clean feel to skin
Cons
- Pricey
- May irritate some users' skin
This microdermabrasion tool is made from a high-quality stainless steel material and 100% real crushed diamonds. It works to gently exfoliate dead skin cells (which helps to keep pores clean), revealing fresh, radiant skin underneath.
“This tool is amazing!” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I use it every five days, and I can SEE the skin layers coming off. My face is so clean and shiny afterwards.”
Just be aware that the tool needs to be used gently, and only occasionally, as frequent use (and vigorous rubbing) can quickly lead to skin irritation.
|Blackhead-fighting ingredient
|Crushed diamonds
|How to use
|Gently rub across clean skin
12
Best Facial Peel
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel
Pros
- Exfoliates with a variety of active ingredients
- Smooths and hydrates skin
- Reduces appearance of pores and texture
Cons
- Pricey
These daily facial pads are a must-have for those looking to treat enlarged pores. Formulated with a unique anti-aging blend of acids (glycolic, salicylic, and lactic) these pads work to exfoliate, smooth, and hydrate the skin for a healthy-looking complexion.
“They work wonders at minimizing my large pores and at reducing little imperfections,” wrote one Amazon reviewer.
|Blackhead-fighting ingredient
|Salicylic acid
|How to use
|Apply first step to clean skin, wait two minutes, and apply second step; allow it to dry
13
How to choose the best blackhead remover
✔️ Look for oil-free products. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) you’ll need to use oil-free products to avoid clogged pores aka blackheads. Oil-free products will have one of these terms such as “oil-free,” “non-comedogenic,” and “won’t clog pores” on its packaging.
✔️ Use the right ingredients. The AAD recommends using treatments that unclog pores for treating blackheads. Ingredients like salicylic acid and adapalene effectively unclog pores and prevent new blackheads.
What removes blackheads instantly?
If you’re looking for a safe and effective way to instantly remove blackheads, you may need to consult a dermatologist to see about a professional extraction. That said, products like pore strips and home extractors can help reduce the appearance of blackheads quickly, as long as you use them carefully and according to the product’s instructions.
One thing to keep in mind about these “quick fixes,” though, is that removing the oxidized blackhead material is just the first step. Pores that have been enlarged are likely to become blocked again, so it’s best to have a treatment plan in mind to extract, cleanse, and help prevent future blackheads from forming.
How do you close pores after removing blackheads?
Pores are an important part of your skin’s physiology, so you don’t actually want to close them all the way, but if your pores have been clogged by oxidized material (commonly known as blackheads), they may be bigger than you’d like. These larger pores are also more likely to become clogged again, so keeping them clean will help reduce their size and appearance with time.
The trick is that this takes time—there’s not a quick fix. The best course of action is to regularly cleanse and moisturize your skin with oil-free products with ingredients like salicylic acid that help control oil buildup and acne. Adding a weekly exfoliation, mask, and peel to your routine may also help remove dead skin and keep your skin looking smooth.
How we chose the best blackhead removers
We consulted experts Dr. Aslam, Dr. Greeney, and Dr. Frey, conducted our own research, and sifted through hundreds of online reviews to find the best blackhead removers available.
Why trust us
For more than 70 years, Prevention has been a leading provider of trustworthy health information, empowering readers with practical strategies to improve their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Our editors interview medical experts to help guide our health-focused product selections. Prevention also examines hundreds of reviews—and often conducts personal testing done by our staff—to help you make informed decisions.
