12 Best Cuticle Pushers Of 2025, Expert-Approved (2025)

Manicures are not just about the polish or filling. They are also about neatening and cleaning the cuticles and making sure they look prim and proper. The best cuticle pusher will help in this regard and ensure that your nails look their very best. Cuticles are thin layers of skin that are around the nail area, and they serve the purpose of keeping your nails looking healthy. They are there to protect your new nails, and hence you must look after them and keep them healthy. This can be achieved through different nail care tools and products as part of manicure accessories that soften one’s cuticles and keep them in the best shape. Nails with cuticles that are pushed back can look healthier and feel much better. Read on to know which of the cuticle nippers will work best for your nails.

1. Best Dual-Purpose: Utopia Care Cuticle Pusher

The two-sided, corrosion-resistant, and tarnish-proof Utopia Care Cuticle Pusher is made from premium quality surgical grade stainless steel. It features a curved end on one side and a knife-like sharp end on the other. This durable manicure-pedicure tool offers scratch-free cuticle pushing and nail cleaning. Its textured center area offers a firm grip for comfortable use. This professional-grade tool is ideal for removing skin residues and other cleaning requirements as it has a good reach. It can be easily cleaned by washing with soap and then boiling for 20 minutes.

Pros Corrosion-resistant

Non-slip grip

Durable

Easy to use

Tarnish-proof Cons Not suitable for small fingers

Why We Think It's Worth Buying With over 4,778 reviews, this product has become a fan favorite among users.

2. Best Rust-Resistant: GLADZY Glass Cuticle Pusher by

This Glass Cuticle Pusher by Gladyz features a double-sided glass cuticle cutter for manicure-pedicure procedures. The edges make it easier and safer to clean effectively under the nails, filing the corners of the nail and pushing cuticles back. This tool is safer than worn-out rubber sticks, or a steel cuticle clipper as it removes excess cuticles safely and gently pushes them back for optimal nail health. It is easy to use anywhere anytime, easy to clean, and is travel-friendly. The grit board is permanently etched with acid engraving on both sides of the glass, which makes it last longer. The effective filing allows precise shaping and finished smooth edges. The sharp pointed edge helps in polishing and exfoliating cuticles.

Pros Durable

Eco-friendly

Travel-friendly

Easy to use Cons None

Pro Tip Soak the cuticle pusher and the nail cleaner into a mix of hot water and mild soap to remove all the infectious bacteria and dirt.

3. Best Professional Choice: Revlon Dual Ended Nail Groomer

The high-quality Revlon Dual-Ended Nail Groomer keeps the nails healthy and neat with its unique design. The nail grooming accessory comes with a scooped edge to easily push the cuticles back and a flat pointed end that gently cleans under the nails. Its ergonomic design offers a comfortable and secure grip for easy handling. This expertly designed stainless steel tool delivers salon-quality results by conveniently managing cuticles and tough skin buildup.

Pros Dual-ended design

Easy to use

Ergonomic design

Durable

Lifetime guarantee Cons None

Utopia Care Cuticle Pusher Best Dual-Purpose GLADZY Glass Cuticle Pusher by Best Rust-Resistant: Revlon Dual Ended Nail Groomer Best Professional Choice Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Material Stainless Steel, Metal - - Color Silver - - Dimensions 7 x 1.5 x 1 inches 6.3 x 1.42 x 0.63 inches 1.94 x 1 x 6.56 inches Weight 0.64 Ounces 0.71 Ounces. 0.63 Ounces. Rating Reviews 4,778 - 2,792 Price $6.99 $11.99 $5.47

4. Best Durability: Malva Belle Cuticle Pusher and Spoon Nail Cleaner Set

This professional cuticle pusher and spoon nail cleaner set is a must-have in your manicure set. The professional-grade nail and cuticle care tool is made of stainless steel that provides accuracy and precision while working with your cuticles. This sharp edge spoon cuticle pusher is easy to use and has a non-slip grip for maximum effectiveness and safety.

You can do your manicure comfortably at home with this high-end cuticle tool designed to follow the natural contours of your nails without causing cuts or injuries. The cuticle pusher is shaped perfectly to clean under the nails without scraping the enamel or skin.

Pros Non-slip grip

Smooth precision

Durable

Easy to use Cons None

Pro Tip Use the cuticle pusher at an angle between 30 to 45 degrees to push the hard and tough cuticles with ease.

5. Best Gentle: Tweezerman Dual Sided Pushy

The durable Tweezerman Dual-Sided Pushy features a scoop end contoured to follow the shape of your nails perfectly. It helps to gently push back your cuticles with its flat thin end that effectively cleans up the corners. It features buffed edges for a gentle touch and prevents scratching during the process. This cuticle pusher is made of premium-grade, durable, and easy-to-clean stainless steel. Its soft-touch handle offers a comfortable and secure grip that is vouched for by countless customers and tester’s experiences and helps minimize the risk of accidents due to slippage.

Pros Buffed edges

Contoured design

Easy to clean

Durable

Sturdy Cons None

6. Best For Convenience: Bona Fide Beauty Glass Cuticle Pusher

The Bona Fide Beauty Glass Cuticle Pusher is a multipurpose double-sided manicure stick for healthier fingernails. It can be used as a cuticle trimmer as the slanted side gently pushes back and trims the cuticles while the pointed glass side helps clean small hard-to-reach nooks for cleaning and trimming under and around the nail. This cuticle tool is made with “Bohemian” Czech glass that files easily in both directions to get rid of any uneven surface. It files the keratin layers together, leaving the nail smooth and strong. This glass cuticle pusher is easy to clean and will last you a long time offering a salon-like finish with every use.

Pros Comes in a protective case

Durable

Easy to clean Cons Chips easy

7. Best Performance: Nghia Professional Stainless Steel Pusher

The Nghia Professional Stainless Steel Pusher is a great choice for anyone who wishes to cut or trim even the smallest of cuticles or keep them pushed down. It offers salon-finished painted nails and gets rid of rough cuticles. This professional tool gives salon-like results and is essential for keeping your cuticles healthy.

Pros Precision

Durable

Curved edge

Easy to clean Cons Can be too sharp

The smooth and natural cuticle line created by the Germanikure Cuticle Remover & Pusher makes it safe to use without any risk of cuts and scrapes. This manicurist-favorite has a crystal glass tapered pointed tip on one end that is super fine to ensure it reaches the smallest of spaces and crevices. It features a slanted tip on the other end to safely scrape away dead skin of the cuticles and file hardened skin without damage to the soft living skin. This hand-inspected and handcrafted tool is made of authentic tempered Bohemian glass sandblasted onto the surface, making it wear-resistant. It comes with a protective leather case.

Pros Multifunctional

Easy to use

Easy to clean

Leather case included Cons Fragile

The premium-grade Orly Cuticle Pusher & Remover is a one-sided tool that gently pushes back your cuticles and cleans your nails to provide an excellent foundation for long-lasting color. It removes gel polish without the risk of scratching or damaging your nails. This cuticle pusher features a ridged handle that offers a comfortable, non-slip grip. It measures 5.1 inches, and its tip does not wear down even with repeated use. This excellent product on Amazon shows various positive reviews and overall reviewers’s experiences.

Pros Easy to use

Durable

Non-slip grip

Sturdy Cons None

10. Best Grip: Majestic Bombay Professional Stainless Steel Cuticle Pusher

This stainless steel manicure and pedicure tool combines a cuticle pusher on one end with a cleaner on the other. The angled end enables precise cleaning under and around the nails. The textured body provides a strong grip so the tool does not slip. This product features buffed-out smooth edges to avoid catching nails and is perfect for removing gel nail polish.

Pros Textured body

Angled edge

Buffed-out smooth edges

Compact design Cons Can cause bleeding if used with excessive force

11. Best For Surgical-Grade: Rui Smiths Cuticle Pusher

The high-performance Rui Smiths Cuticles Pusher is made of surgical-grade premium quality stainless steel. It is safe for use in autoclaves, UV sterilizers, and dipping in barbicide to maintain nail hygiene. This tool features flat square ends on both sides that effectively reaches all nooks and crevices to push and lift cuticles, leaving the nails clean and healthy. It can also be used to remove nail art glue and clean beneath the nails. The textured handle of this cuticle pusher offers a firm and secure grip.

Pros Non-slip grip

Ergonomic design

Easy to clean

Corrosion-resistant

Easy to use Cons Sharp

12. Best High-Quality Stainless Steel: Tweezerman Pushy & Nail Cleaner

The convenient Tweezerman Pushy & Nail Cleaner is a dual-sided tool that offers gentle and effective at-home cleaning of your cuticles. It features super-thin edges that are buffed to prevent nail scratching or any injury to the nail bed. The fine end of this tool is used to clean under and around the nail, while the curved side gently pushes back and loosens the cuticle to create a smooth even shape. The dual-action product has a textured body that provides a firm grip to prevent slipping during use. This tool is made of high-quality stainless steel that is easy to clean and rust-resistant.

Pros Non-slip grip

Easy to clean

Durable

Smooth edges

Dual-ended design Cons None

It is important to know the right way to use and get the maximum benefits from your cuticle pusher. Follow the method below to ensure a salon experience and the safety of your nails and skin.

Soak your nails in water or apply cuticle oil to soften rough cuticles.

Hold the pusher at a 45-degree angle with a firm grip and gently push the cuticle back using the side of the tool that the manufacturer recommends.

These tools are usually dual-sided. Therefore, you need to take care to use the correct side.

Once the cuticles are pushed back you can clean the underside of your nails.

Use a cotton pad or tissue to clean away the dead skin and cuticle oil.

You may begin polishing once your nails are neat and clean.

While choosing a cuticle pusher, pay attention to certain features that will help you achieve the best look for your nails while keeping nail health and safety issues in mind. Hillary Clark, a beauty entrepreneur, celebrity makeup artist, and medical esthetician, says, “Using cuticle pushers with oils and AHAs rather than trimming the skin will keep the cuticles healthier and well groomed. Cutting cuticles cayuses the skin to grow back unevenly and sometimes thicker which can be a viscous cycle that can keep you in the nail salon week after week.”

Material

Opt for cuticle pushers made of strong and durable materials like high-quality stainless steel. These are rust-resistant and will last longer than plastic or wooden pushers. They are also easier to clean.

Grip

Cuticle pushers with textured handles offer a secure grip. This reduces the risk of slippage during use to keep the nails and surrounding skin area safe.

Features

Usually, cuticle pushers are dual-sided and offer other features like cleaning underneath the nail, removing gel polish and nail art, and callus removal. Choose one depending on your requirements to achieve visible results.

Budget

Higher-priced pushers will offer you effective professional cuticle care and other beneficial features along with being long-lasting. But depending on your budget and requirement you can even choose a basic pusher, especially if you are not likely to use all the features or not use the tool frequently.

Infographic: Dos and Don’ts Of Using A Nail Cuticle Pusher Correctly Every nail’s base has a translucent patch of skin called the cuticle. Its purpose is to shield the developing nail from microorganisms. The cuticle can be pushed back, with the help of a cuticle pusher, to improve the appearance of the nail and prepare it for nail paint. Check out the infographic below for advice on the dos and don’ts of using and taking care of a nail cuticle pusher. Illustration: StyleCraze Design Team

The Bottom Line To achieve perfectly manicured nails and make them look prim and proper, you need to get your hands on the best manicure tools, among which cuticle pushers are a must! A good cuticle pusher will help you in this regard and ensure that your nails look the best. The Utopia Care Cuticle Pusher is the versatile pick to keep your nails looking healthy, while the Tweezerman Dual Sided Pushy is an ideal option for those looking for a gentle-on-skin product. But if you are someone who is looking for a travel-friendly option, try the Bona Fide Beauty Glass Cuticle Pusher. The cuticle pushers discussed in this article are durable, offer a non-slip grip, and are easy to use. In addition, they are gentle on your nails and also trusted by professionals. While choosing a cuticle pusher, consider their material and grip to say hello to soft, healthy nails!

Why should you push your cuticles back?

Pushing the cuticles back is important to keep them healthy and soft. Unhealthy cuticles can be the cause of fungal growth and other nail infections.

Are there any side effects of using cuticle pushers?

No, there are no side effects of using a cuticle pusher. It will not cause any harm to the nails as long as you follow the right method and instructions provided. It will help the nail polish stay on longer and ensure the skin around your nails is soft and healthy.

What is the purpose of a cuticle pusher?

A cuticle pusher is a tool that pushes the cuticle back. Cuticle pushers can be plastic, metal, or wood. Wooden cuticle sticks are easier to use.

How often should you push your cuticles back?

Push your cuticles back every 4 to 5 days. Make it a part of your nail care routine, and not just for applying nail polishes neatly.

Why do salons push back cuticles?

Most nail salons push or cut cuticles so that they can apply nail polish better and make sure it stays on longer.

What can you use instead of a cuticle pusher?

Instead of a cuticle pusher, you can put either cuticle oil or avocado oil on your cuticles and leave it on for 3-5 minutes. Rub the cuticles on in a circular motion and then soak your hands in lukewarm soapy water. This will help smoothen the cuticles and allows smooth application of nail polish.

Why Trust StyleCraze?

The author, Shiboli Chakraborti, is a certified skin care coach and writes well-researched products reviews for her readers. For this article, she extensively researched a wide range of cuticle pushers and scrolled through many reviews posted on trusted online forums to narrow down on the nail care products for infection-free cuticles listed above. These cuticle peeling tools, which soften the cuticles and keep them pushed back, are easy to use, durable, and tarnish-proof. Moreover, they come with an ergonomic design and non-slip grip.





