12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (2025)

12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (1)

A perfectly polished manicure can make a real difference in helping you feel your best. But going to a salon can be time-consuming — and nail art can be tricky. Enter the classic press-on nails. These faux nails are a great way to add length or an eye-catching design without the commitment and long application time.

Press-ons are super easy to apply and can last up to two weeks depending on how well you apply and take care of them. You can shower or go swimming with them on (just be careful with hot water, which can loosen them). Best of all, they can even be better for your nails, as they're less likely to cause damage than a gel or acrylic manicure, and you can reuse them.

Here at the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab, our experts have found the best press-on nails on the market with our in-lab testing, top-rated and reviewed picks as well as favorites from our editors.

Our top picks:

Read our full reviews of the best press-on nails you can buy:

1

Best Overall Press-On Nails

KISS imPRESS Press-On Manicure

12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (8)

Pros

  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (9)Great price
  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (10)No glue needed

Cons

  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (11)Can't expose to water within first hour of application

This Good Housekeeping Beauty Award-winner from Kiss is loved by lab experts and received glowing reviews from our testers. “The nails were still in perfect condition after seven days of wear, and I didn’t notice any damage after removal,” a Beauty Award tester raved. The best part is you can achieve this nail salon-quality look for $7 and you don't need to fiddle with glue to do it. You can choose from so many beautiful colors and designs, from neutrals to striking bold shades and sparkling accents. They're easy to put on and very gentle on your nails.

2

Best Value Press-On Nails

Ardell Nail Addict Artificial Nail Set

12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (12)

Pros

  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (13)Long-lasting
  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (14)Comes with file and cuticle stick
  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (15)Strong adhesive

Cons

  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (16)Some reviewers found the glue dried too quickly

Ardell's classic press-on nails are elegant and trendy, yet they hardly take any time to put on. The kit comes with everything you need to apply them, including glue, a file and a cuticle stick. Reviewers raved about how great the glue worked and how long the nails lasted. If you're new to press-on nails, you should definitely give these ones a shot.

Pros

  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (18)Last two weeks or longer, according to online reviewers
  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (19)Includes nail glue, nail file, cuticle stick and alcohol pad
  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (20)Natural look

Cons

  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (21)Available in limited colors and designs

If you're dreaming up a pretty pastel mani for spring, Glamnetic has reusable press-on nails that look natural. Online reviewers agree the short oval nails are easy to apply (note: you don't need very much glue) and last upwards of two weeks. Each kit includes includes 30 nails in 15 different sizes, which can be easily cut or filed to fit your nail beds.

4

Best Gel Press-On Nails

Dashing Diva Homecoming Press On Nail Kit

12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (22)

Pros

  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (23)No glue needed
  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (24)Easy to apply
  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (25)Great value

Cons

  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (26)Sizes run small — not great for those with long nail beds

If you love how long gel manicures last but hate the damage they can do to your nails, try Dashing Diva's Magic Press press-on nails made with gel base color. There's no need for glue with these sets, and they're extremely quick and easy to apply. All you need to do is prep your nails, peel off the back tab, and press! The brand says that the press-ons can last up to seven days, but some customers say their manicure lasts longer.

5

Best Press-On Nails for Trendy Designs

Mani Muse All Damn Daisy Press-Ons

12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (27)

Pros

  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (28)Reusable up to two times
  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (29)Available in classic and trendy styles
  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (30)Includes nail file and glue

Cons

  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (31)Need more glue for a gel-like wear

From subtle flowers and minimalist patterns to shimmering shades and classic colors, Mani Muse offers a gorgeous selection of press-on nails that fit every style. These press-on nail sets, complete with 30 nails in various sizes, are designed to be reusable up to two times. You can apply these nails with a thin layer of glue for a wear that lasts about a week, or a thicker layer for a gel-like wear that lasts around two weeks.

6

Best Luxury Press-On Nails

The Nailest Think Green

12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (32)

12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (33)

Pros

  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (34)Custom made
  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (35)Quality construction

Cons

  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (36)Sizes run small
  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (37)Pricey

Gift yourself a set of The Nailest's luxury press-on acrylic nails that will catch everyone's eyes. These extravagant press-ons are completely handmade and customizable, down to the shape and size of each nail. Each set comes with exactly 10 nails, so order a sample sizing pack ($1) beforehand to get the right fit. The brand does have some sets ready to ship, but those that are made to order can take up to four weeks to process — so plan early if you need them for a special occasion!

Pros

  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (39)Great neutral shade range
  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (40)Good selection of sizes
  • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (41)Paintable and shapeable

Cons

    Static nailed it (pun intended) with their nude-colored press-on nails. They have a huge selection of gorgeous neutral shades that can complement a wide range of skin tones, plus other neutral colors like whites, grays, and dusty pinks. The set can be reused over and over again, and if you get tired of the design you chose, you can paint them with nail polish.

    8

    Best Variety Press-On Nails

    Marmalade Nails Borderline

    12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (42)

    Pros

    • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (43)Durable and long-lasting
    • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (44)Great selection of designs

    Cons

    • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (45)Glue can be messy
    • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (46)Must plan ahead and get the right size

    Minimalist designs are so trendy right now, and Marmalade has some of the chicest press-on nail looks. But they also offer a variety of nail shapes, colors and finishes. Some of the sets even include nail accents inlaid with Swarovski crystals. According to the brand, they'll last up to two weeks, and the kit comes with a removal tool so you can gently take them off when you're ready to swap them for a new design.

    9

    Best Clear Press-On Nails

    Aprés Nail Gel-X Nail Extensions

    12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (47)

    Pros

    • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (48)Lightweight
    • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (49)Customizable designs

    Cons

    • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (50)Not best for small nail beds

    Create your own design with these professional-grade clear press-on nails. Aprés Nail's press-on nails are made from a soft gel, which is lightweight but very durable. Each box contains 500 nails with 10 different sizes, and you can choose from a wide array of shapes and lengths. Aprés also sells professional nail art tools and accessories, like glitter, foil, brushes, and gel polishes. While these faux nails are intended to be adhered with Aprés Extend Gel, you can also use nail glue or sticky tabs.

    10

    Best Clear Temporary Press-On Nails

    Pattie Yankee Inspire Pre-Glued Nails

    12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (51)

    Pros

    • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (52)Durable
    • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (53)No glue needed
    • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (54)Create your own design

    Cons

    • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (55)Limited selection — square or almond shape

    Nail artist Pattie Yankee's Inspire Nails are a pro go-to and a great canvas to use to create your own designs. These press-on nails come pre-glued, so you don't have to worry about making a mess. However, they're best for temporary use (one to two days), so save them for a special occasion.

    11

    Best Mid-Luxury Press-on Nails

    Mari by Marsai CEO Press-On Nails

    12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (56)

    Pros

    • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (57)Various nail shapes
    • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (58)Can be used with glue or sticky adhesive tabs

    Cons

      Mari by Marsai is the latest from multitalented young CEO and actress Marsai Martin, whose love for nail art inspired her to start her very own line that launched in 2022. Available in a multitude of styles, lengths and shapes from emerald cut to pear cut, Mari has options for all nail lovers. "They look so expensive, and are easy to apply," says one reviewer. Each set comes with 24 nail options for the best fit, glue and adhesive pads so you can easily achieve your glam nail look.

      12

      BEST PRESS-ON NAILS FOR A WEDDING

      Lilium Nails Wedding Collection

      12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (59)

      Pros

      • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (60)Bridal-specific designs
      • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (61)Customizable size and shape

      Cons

      • 12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (62)May need to order a sizing kit first

      If you're planning on walking down the aisle, a set of opulent press-on nails from Lilium's Wedding Collection will look stunning on the big day. You can find a ton of gorgeous bridal looks and plenty of designs for other occasions as well. Some of the sets can be a bit pricey, but it's totally worth it considering the high quality and artistry. Since a set only comes with 10 press-ons, you'll need to plan ahead and get the sample sizing kit if you don't already know your size.

      How to apply press-on nails

      12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (63)

      1. Prep your nails by clipping them and removing any flaky cuticle skin on your nail beds.
      2. Buff nails for a smooth surface.
      3. Wipe your natural nails down with some rubbing alcohol to remove any oil that could interfere with the adhesive. You can apply a base coat before adding the glue to ensure a damage-free application.
      4. Choose the right size press-on for each nail, then add nail glue or nail adhesive tabs if needed.
      5. Press and hold each one onto your natural nails for a few seconds until they feel secure. It's important to make sure your press-on nails are applied with no air gaps to protect the glue from water.

      12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (64)

      How to remove press-on nails

      12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (65)

      It may be tempting, but don't rip them off, as doing so can damage your nail bed. And if you’d like to reuse your press-ons, avoid using acetone, which can disturb the design. Instead, here's how to gently remove them:

      1. Soak your press-on nails in hot soapy water for 15 to 20 minutes or until they are loose enough to gently pull off.
      2. If hot soapy water doesn't do the trick, try lifting a corner of your press-on nail and saturating it with rubbing alcohol to help dissolve the adhesive.
      3. Once your press-ons are all off, remove any sticky residue with a cotton ball and a dab of baby oil, or you can use a nail buffer to buff it off.

      Why trust Good Housekeeping?

      12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (66)

      For this roundup, writer Tatiana Velasco worked closely with Good Housekeeping's beauty director April Franzino and GH Institute Beauty Lab chemist Danusia Wnek.

      Franzino has over 15 years of experience researching, writing and editing nail-related content utilizing the expertise of our Beauty Lab scientists and top industry professionals, such as nail artists and technicians. She is an expert in all nail product categories, including nail color, nail treatments, nail art, professional services and more.

      Wnek has a B.S. in chemistry from St. John’s University, an M.S. in pharmaceutical sciences with a concentration in cosmetic science from the University of Cincinnati and 10 years of experience in the personal care industry including formulation, product development, claim evaluation and efficacy testing. Since joining GH in 2014, she has been developing and overseeing the testing of multiple beauty categories, including nail products, utilizing both lab instrumentation and consumer feedback.

      12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (67)

      Tatiana Velasco

      Freelance Writer

      Tatiana Velasco is a New York City-based beauty writer who joined Good Housekeeping in 2020 as a Beauty Intern and continues to produce stories for the brand as a freelancer. She received a Bachelor of Arts in journalism at New York University where she also worked as a writer and editor for the student newspaper, Washington Square News. She is passionate about skincare, hair care, health and fitness. When she’s not researching and sampling beauty products, you can find her working out at the gym, hiking on the Appalachian Trail or relaxing with a good book.

      12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (2025)

