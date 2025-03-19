12 Best Press-On Nails That Are Better Than a Gel or Acrylic Manicure (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

A perfectly polished manicure can make a real difference in helping you feel your best. But going to a salon can be time-consuming — and nail art can be tricky. Enter the classic press-on nails. These faux nails are a great way to add length or an eye-catching design without the commitment and long application time.

Press-ons are super easy to apply and can last up to two weeks depending on how well you apply and take care of them. You can shower or go swimming with them on (just be careful with hot water, which can loosen them). Best of all, they can even be better for your nails, as they're less likely to cause damage than a gel or acrylic manicure, and you can reuse them.

Here at the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab, our experts have found the best press-on nails on the market with our in-lab testing, top-rated and reviewed picks as well as favorites from our editors.

Our top picks:

Read our full reviews of the best press-on nails you can buy: