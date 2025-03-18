12 Best Toiletry Bags For Men To Keep Your Grooming Products Safe (2025)

Editors' product recommendations may earn DMARGE a commission Learn more.
Hey fellas, we get it – looking and feeling good is pretty important. Don’t matter if you’re hustling through a busy work week, hitting the gym or jetting off somewhere, having all your grooming essentials in one place is a must. We want a one-stop shop and Dopp kits are exactly that. Nothing beats being able to carry a mini bathroom cabinet anywhere without hassle.
Perfect spot for your deodorants, razors, combs and everything in between. Toiletry bag, travel kit, wash bag etc It’s all the same. They’re just super convenient and to be honest, a nice Dopp kit says a lot about how organised you are.
Back in the day, Charles Doppelt, an American soldier came up with this bag to keep his gear neat and easy to reach. Fast forward to today and this baby is a must-have for men all over.
Now which Dopp kit should you go for? No sweat, we’ve got you. We’ll walk you through some great options, from budget-friendly and practical to the more high-end pieces. Let’s jump in.
What to look out for
When you’re on the hunt for a Dopp kit, keep your eyes peeled for these;
- Durability: The bag should be tough enough to withstand regular use. Best to go for something made with quality materials like thick leather or durable fabrics.
- Price: While the cheapest options might be tempting, they don’t tend to last very long. Sometimes, it’s better to spend a little extra on something that’s built to last. It probably helps to consider it as more of an investment than an expense.
- Size: You wanna get something that can fit all your toiletries. You don’t want a kit that’s a tad too small or too big. So, consider the number of items you carry frequently and buy accordingly.
- Features: Look at whatever additional features you may need. Some Dopp kits come with multiple compartments for better organisation, waterproof linings or even hanging hooks for convenient access.
Bottom line
Whether you have a 10-step skin care regimen or prefer to stick to the basics, having a Dopp kit saves you from unnecessary hassle and stress, whether at home or on the move. Investing in one is an act of self-care so find one that speaks to you, fill it up and you’re good to go. Life can get crazy, but grooming should never be an inconvenience.
Related Stories
-
Ben Simmons' 'Lunchbox Bling' Could Be The Start Of A New NBA Trend
-
What To Pack For A Weekend Away
-
Read more
-
Read more
-
-
Read more
-
Read more
-
Read more
-
Read more
-
-
Read more
-
Read more
-
-
Read more
-
Pros
- It’s a budget-friendly option
- Crafted from eco-friendly materials to protect nature
- It has a lightweight but strong construction
- The fabric is water-resistant
- It has a 3-year warranty
Cons
- It’s quite slim
Toiletry Kit
Bellroy $55
ABOUT THE BRAND
Balancing fashion with functionality, Bellroy specialises in slim, functional wallets and bags with minimalist designs. They’re big on using eco-friendly materials, showing their commitment to protecting the environment. Their signature item, the Slim Sleeve wallet really captures their ‘’less is more’ philosophy.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Being a long-time user of the Slim Sleeve, it’s safe to say expectations were high after getting my hands on the toiletry bag. One of the simpler options on this list, it’s made with recycled nylon but is surprisingly strong and lightweight. It is water-resistant, both inside and out so you don’t have to worry too much about spills and stains.
It features a toothbrush sleeve with a magnetic closure and mesh pockets inside for putting things away neatly. If you’re fond of taking your entire bathroom routine with you on the go, then this is probably not for you. The nylon loop makes carrying this a breeze. So, if you prefer a compact and well-organised kit and don’t mind the slightly smaller size of the Bellroy Kit, then you should get it.
Pros
- You get 10% off your first order when subscribing to the newsletter
- It’s compact but fits all of the essentials
- You can easily fit it into your travel case
- Made from quality full-grain leather
- It’s spill-resistant
Cons
- It’s on the pricier side
Toiletry Bag
Aspinal of London $220
ABOUT THE BRAND
Coming from charming West Sussex, Aspinal of London is your go-to for a dose of British luxury. From bespoke leather accessories to stylish lifestyle goods, their range has grown to include wallets, satchels and a whole lot more.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This bag is hands down one of my personal favourites. It’s quite compact and still spacious enough for a good amount of your bathroom essentials. It nails that almost perfect balance. Clocking in at 9.5 inches wide and 3.4 inches in depth, it should fit snugly into most travel bags. We truly appreciate the use of full-grain leather, it’s just really well crafted and feels luxe.
It is pretty resilient against spills and splashes (not saying you should throw it in the pool), and it can handle a little mess. Inside you’ll find smooth grosgrain lining and a sneaky internal slip pocket that’s perfect for keeping things in order. It’s versatile, durable and ideal for any lifestyle. Kinda reminds me of my wife’s Lottie bag which she treats like royalty. Available in black and silver pebble, the London Toiletry Bag is a classic piece that won’t be losing its charm anytime soon.
Pros
- It’s a very affordable option
- It has 5 internal drop-in pockets
- Very easy to fold
- Made from 100% recycled polyester
Cons
- It’s not completely waterproof
The Renew Transit Catch-All Case
Everlane $35
ABOUT THE BRAND
Everlane is a laid-back fashion brand that brings you straight-up affordable fashion. They ditch the whole retail markup drama and spill the beans on the costs. Their eco-friendly practices help you understand where your threads come from and what they cost to make.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Designed for an on-the-go lifestyle, this bag offers a great balance of stylish and spacious with five internal drop-in pockets. The exterior zipped pocket is a lifesaver for keeping the small stuff, nail trimmers and whatnot. It is not completely waterproof but should keep your things dry as long as you’re not leaving it out in the rain.
This travel case folds over for extra stability so you don’t have to worry about the sides tipping over. It just rolls back for quick access. Constructed from 100% recycled Polyester, it’s an eco-conscious buy without sacrificing style or quality. The design is chic, clean and minimalistic. We’re currently crushing on the warm quartz shade, but you can cop one in black, cocoa and kalamata. With the Everlane Transit Case, you can have functionality and be kind to the planet without burning a hot one through your pocket.
Pros
- High-quality is maintained despite the lower price
- They have a simple look
- It’s very easy to clean the inner cotton lining
- Magnetic snap pocket for more security
Cons
- It doesn’t have the most attractive design
Metro Toiletry Case
Monos $60
ABOUT THE BRAND
Monos is a travel gear company that popped up in 2018, bringing affordable luxury to the masses. Despite being a newbie, they’ve mastered balancing quality with sensible pricing. Their line includes practical designs that keep things simple but classy.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
We decided to grab both the nylon and leather versions of this case just to, you know, cover our bases. And honestly, they’re ace! Both finishes sport a simple, sleek look that just fits right into my daily routine. On the inside, you got one slip pocket and one zipped pocket. Both have proven to be quite useful and we can’t complain. The inner cotton lining is smooth and easy to clean.
My favourite feature is probably the pocket with the magnetic snap. Great for keeping things tight and locked. Ideal for gym days or a getaway, you can get it in two sizes. If you’re torn between the two, you might as well opt for the big size for an extra $20. As for colours, they have black and blue shades for the nylon and ivory and mahogany for the leather version. Not only does it look great, but the Monos Metro Case is water and scratch-resistant too. If you ask us, it’s a solid choice that’s hold its own.
Pros
- It’s available in a large variety of colours
- Available in granulated or smooth leather
- Partially water-resistant
- High-quality design that won’t break easily
Cons
- It’s very expensive
Dopp Kit
Lucrin AU $429
ABOUT THE BRAND
Mehdi Chaker kicked off Lucrin back in 1994, and since then, this Swiss brand has been rocking the leather goods industry. They’ve got everything from classy office and decor pieces to everyday pocket essentials. Their creations are hand-crafted and you can even customise the colours and stitchings to suit your style.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Right out the gate, you’re getting some quality hand-crafted leather – none of that cheap plasticky feel. Take your pick between smooth or granulated leather. Personally, I’m feeling the rugged, rich look from the latter.
Size-wise, whether it’s a toothbrush, shampoo bottle or razors, there’s space for all of it. Sporting a U-shape design, it might not swing open at both ends but trust, it’s packing enough on the inside. While it’s partially water-resistant, I’d still be a tad cautious with the zip closure. The Lucrin Dopp Kit isn’t your everyday bag and with a price tag like this, you’re probably saving it for those special trips. Also makes for a solid gift too.
Pros
- Large enough to fit all of the essentials
- The exterior is made from recycled nylon
- Breathable polyester material on the inside
- Water-resistant build
Cons
- The colour options are limited
Toiletry Pouch
Rimowa $160
ABOUT THE BRAND
Making waves since 1898, Rimowa drew inspiration from vintage planes and they’re actually famous for their signature grooved aluminium suitcases. Now under LMVH, Rimowa has stayed true to its roots while keeping up with the times.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Sitting pretty at 2.9L, this beauty is snug but big enough to swallow up your essentials and then some. No shuffle dance or having to rummage to the great depths to find that one particular thing. The recycled nylon exterior rocks a matte finish that whispers class. And the breathable polyester on the inside? Fresh.
Perfect for both travel and your daily grind, it’ll keep your things stable. Seriously, it doesn’t topple over the second you let go. Stays open when you need it, giving you easy access to well…everything.
It’s water-resistant so a little leak or splash won’t do serious damage but don’t push your luck. Get organised with the Rimowa Toiletry Pouch in black or sea blue.
Pros
- Great option for all budgets
- It has a quick-access pocket
- The product is waterproof
Cons
- It’s hard to clean the nylon lining
Dopp Kit
Aer $40
ABOUT THE BRAND
Kicking off in busy San Francisco in 2014, Aer is all about minimalist products, throwing in functionality and classic designs into the mix. Whether you’re tackling city streets or chasing sunsets on the horizon, they make sure your travel game is as seamless as possible.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This bag features two roomy compartments that are spacious enough for your colognes or even that jumbo-sized mouthwash. You’ll also find smart elastic organisers and mesh pockets. Note that these pockets do not open fully so you don’t wanna overcrowd the bag.
The exterior is ballistic nylon which is nothing crazy if you’re not new to Aer. There’s a quick-access pocket for nifty items like a toothbrush or you could just opt for the dedicated loop on the side designed for this purpose. While the Aer Dopp Kit is sort of waterproof, cleaning the nylon lining can be tricky. A warm water wash/rinse with some vinegar or baking soda should do the trick.
Pros
- Strong silicone exterior that won’t easily get damaged
- You can choose from several sizes
- Perfect when you need something for quick packing
Cons
- It doesn’t have multiple compartments or pockets
The Koby Lite Toiletry Bag
Tooletries AU $40
ABOUT THE BRAND
Tooletries is the creation of Aussie brothers, Saul and Josh Cockburn. They focus on products that simplify your daily routine so you can hit the shower, do your thing and be out in no time. Their most popular offerings include silicone grooming tools that stick to any surface easily with zero residue.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
So, you’re on the hunt for a kit that doesn’t fall apart after one trip and doesn’t scream ‘’I’m from the clearance section’, right? You might have found the one. This toiletry bag boasts a tough silicone exterior that’s far from your average Joe. Now the Koby Lite is the medium size in this range and depending on what you need, you could either go smaller or bigger.
When it comes to storage, there’s zero partitions, and no compartments – more like a vast space ready to gobble up everything from face wash to deodorant and even a whole cow. The utter lack of order might be a put-off for some but I can look past this. Now this bag is not a big fan of water. It might look waterproof on the outside but that zip closure will not keep a drop out. We’ve put the Koby Lite to the test and once we could get past no pockets AND that zip, it’s a pretty solid option.
Pros
- It can be handled roughly without getting damaged
- The design is very simple
- You can fold it if necessary
Cons
- It has no pockets or compartments
Toiletry Bag
Bravo Sierra $25
ABOUT THE BRAND
With personal care essentials developed and field tested with help from military veterans, Bravo Sierra is 100% American-made and animal-friendly. Whether in extreme conditions or lounging away, their lineup keeps you fresh and stress-free.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
This heavy-duty bag is pretty much a black hole ready to consume whatever you throw in. Another option with zero pockets or…anything. Despite being made from nylon, this thing can handle some serious rough and tumble. The simple design and easy foldability make it a no-brainer for those who like things uncomplicated.
With room for full-sized tubes, bottles, shavers and whatever else, it’s tested for touch use so you know it’ll last. The side handle set-up isn’t the best for a bag of this size so balance is key. The black lining inside does a good job at concealing stains but always ensure to clean up spills – nobody wants a germ fiesta. The exterior is strong enough for daily use and while it may not be the trendiest option, this Toiletry Bag nails it in functionality and durability.
Pros
- It has a zip-pull handle
- Luxury design that makes storage easy
- The lining is easy to clean
- Made from durable materials
Cons
- It’s on the pricey side
Dopp Kit
Louis Vuitton AU $1,620
ABOUT THE BRAND
Keeping it real, which soul on this planet does not know Louis Vuitton? With roots dating back to Paris in the 1800s, they went from crafting luxury trunks to iconic monogram handbags and killer jewellery pieces. Next-level luxury, through and through.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Yeah this might be a splurge but it is pure opulence in a toiletry bag. Made from smooth Taiga leather and the unmistakable Monogram Pacific canvas, it’s a luxury experience every time you have to reach for that shaving cream or deodorant.
The design is practical with a double zip for easy access and the zip-pull handle that’s just begging to be hung from a bathroom hook. With the durable yet easy-to-clean lining and ample space, it’s less ‘’gym bag essential’ and more ‘’statement piece for that vacay’. That don’t mean you can’t treat yourself if you absolutely can, right? The LV Dopp Kit is not for the faint-hearted or budget-conscious but for those who are not afraid to accessorise in style even when it comes to toiletries.
Pros
- They’re not too bulky
- The product has a U-shaped design that keeps everything secured
- It’s a waterproof toiletry bag
- You can easily clean it
- The flat base helps it stand while you pack
Cons
- They’re not the cheapest
Caboodle Tech Case
Troubadour $125
ABOUT THE BRAND
Troubadour weaves modern charm and good ‘ol craftsmanship to create a unique selling point and quality that lasts. Made for the guy who’s always on the move, their pieces blend style with efficiency which is just what you need in today’s world.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
Partnering up with Thomas Pink, Troubadour really nailed it with the tech case. The slim sleek profile is pretty deceptive cause it carries just as much if not more than your regular Dopp kit with a lot less bulk. Made with top-quality recycled polyester and decked out with a vegan leather trim, the attention to detail and overall finish is quite something…
It’s got separate compartments that allow for proper organisation and a U-shaped design that zips open to the side to keep everything secure and easy to reach. There’s multiple pockets, a cardholder and a zipped exterior pocket. It isn’t just waterproof, the closure holds firm against any leaks. Easy to clean and sturdy, it’s big enough to keep fragile items like chargers and adaptors safe so it can handle that expensive bottle of cologne.
There’s also the added benefit of a flat base so it stands upright when packed. You can easily transform this into a cross-body bag with the detachable strap. Honestly, the Caboodle Tech Case is a lifestyle necessity.
Pros
- Very light and easy to travel with
- They use antimicrobial layers
- You can track a lost toiletry bag with the TUMI tracer feature
Cons
- It’s not the cheapest
Hanging Travel Kit
Tumi AU $330
ABOUT THE BRAND
Tumi is your last bus stop for all things travel gear. Obsessed with quality and innovation, they’re known for creating sustainable, tough-as-nails bags from recycled plastic. They test each product to its limit so you don’t have to. Smart, long-lasting solutions for the modern traveller.
WHY WE’RE RECOMMENDING IT
These guys practically wrote the book on rugged luggage, so you know you’re in for a treat when you grab any one of their items. This kit made with ballistic nylon weighs about a pound making it super easy to travel with. Designed with a designated hook, you can hang it pretty much anywhere.
It’s another U-shaped kit with side pockets and a side handle for easy carrying. Inside, you’ll find zipped compartments, elastic loops and 2 mesh pockets, lined with an antimicrobial layer to keep things fresh and mold-free. With the Tumi Travel Kit, you can move with peace of mind thanks to the TUMI Tracer®. If your bag ever takes a detour, you can contact their customer support to track it down using a unique trace number that comes with the kit. This and much more make it easy to look past that price tag.