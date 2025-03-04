12 Examples and Ways To Promote Dignity and Respect in Care (2025)

Last Updated: January 29, 2025

12 Examples of dignity and respect

1️⃣ Respect Personal Space

Knock on their door before entering their room or living space, and always ask for permission to enter.

Wait for them to respond before going in.

If they’re unable to answer, call out gently to let them know you’re there. If the room is shared, make sure to respect both individuals’ space and needs. Give them time to prepare if they need privacy.

2️⃣ Address Them by Name

A preferred name is a key part of personal identity. It reflects how someone wants to be called and recognised.

Addressing someone isn’t just about using their name or preferred name; you need to show respect, recognise their identity, and make them feel valued. Do not assume or guess about their name, ask them politely.

Use their preferred name or title, whether it’s Mr, Mrs, or their first name, rather than referring to them by room number or condition.

One more thing, avoid using terms like “love” or “dear” unless they’ve indicated they are comfortable with it. Ask them if they prefer a formal or informal address. This can change over time, so check in with them occasionally. Properly pronouncing their name also shows respect.

3️⃣ Offer Choices in Care

Choice and dignity are closely connected, and both are essential aspects of providing respectful and effective care. Let patients and residents make their choices, such as what time they want to get up, what clothes they want to wear, or what they’d like to eat.



Offer choices even for small things, like what music to play in the room or the places they would love to visit or how they want their tea. If they struggle with decision-making, offer simple options, such as “Would you like this or that?”

Respect their decisions even if it’s not the easiest option for you. Encourage them to be involved in planning their care.

4️⃣ Promote Independence

Quality of life improves with independence—giving residents the freedom to do tasks on their own. In care homes, encourage them to handle what they can, such as feeding themselves, putting their clothes in the washing machine, or washing their plates, with help when needed. If they can do something, let them.

If they have difficulty, offer tools like special utensils to help or teach them how to do a task or use a tool.

Don’t step in too quickly; give them time to try first. Celebrate even small successes and support them with encouragement instead of taking over.

5️⃣ Maintain Their Privacy

Make sure they have privacy during personal care activities like showering, bathing, or using the toilet.

Nobody wants to feel exposed or uncomfortable, including having their nakedness or body seen by others. Take note of this and apply dignity when caring for them.

Always ask if they’re comfortable before starting any personal care task and keep them covered to avoid embarrassment. Knock or announce yourself before entering or pulling back curtains. If they seem uneasy, stop and ask how they’d like things to be done.

If you need to clean their space, always ask before moving their belongings and make sure to return everything to its original place. Some people living with dementia may become confused or upset if their belongings are moved or if their routine is disrupted.

6️⃣ Communicate Clearly

Aside from giving them the choice to make decisions, communication helps them understand the reasons behind their choices. Explain what you are doing during care tasks, like giving medication or changing dressings, so they understand and are involved in their care.

You might say, “We’re going to change your dressing today to check for any signs of infection (the reason for this) and to ensure the wound is healing properly (the impact of the procedure).”



Use simple words and check if they understand by asking, “Does that make sense?” Give them time to ask questions. Reassure them about any procedures or treatments, especially if they may feel uncomfortable. Regular updates help build trust and ease their worries.

7️⃣ Support Their Individuality

Another way to show dignity and care is by respecting their personal preferences, beliefs, and routines. Avoid making assumptions or pushing your own choices on them.

For example, let them practice their faith or cultural traditions. Learn about their background or hobbies and use that to personalise their care.

Encourage them to keep favourite items, like photos or religious symbols, in their room to honour their individuality and make them feel appreciated. For instance, arrange for halal or kosher meals for residents who require them.

When you are involve in planning their care, put this into consideration. Supporting individuality in care means recognising and respecting each person’s unique likes, values, and beliefs. This means you should create a care environment that fits their needs and helps them feel valued and respected

8️⃣ Encourage Social Interaction

Help them stay connected by arranging visits from family and friends or organising group activities. If visits aren’t possible, set up video calls.

Encourage them to join group events like games but respect them if they prefer to be alone.

Provide books, puzzles, or craft materials for their hobbies, and spend time chatting with them to help reduce loneliness.

Dignity of care and encouraging social interaction both help make individuals’ experiences more fulfilling and meaningful.

9️⃣ Listen and Respond to Concerns

Take time to listen if they have worries or complaints and respond appropriately. Show that their concerns matter by saying things like, “I understand why that would upset you.”

Their concerns might be about how a staff member treated them, another resident’s behaviour, or the care they received. Always take these concerns seriously and act to resolve them to maintain their dignity.

Address their concerns or report them if necessary and check back later to see if the issue is resolved.

Sometimes, just listening without interrupting can be what they want. In nursing, we call this therapeutic communication, which helps build trust and shows empathy

🔟 Provide Comfort During Distress

When a patient or residents for instance are upset or in pain, offer comfort and reassurance. A simple hand on the shoulder or kind words can go a long way.

Ask how you can help, like adjusting their position or getting a favourite blanket.

Depending on context, you can use words like, “I’m here with you, let’s take it one step at a time.”

You can also offer distractions, like turning on the TV or playing music. Sometimes, simply sitting quietly with them is the best way to provide comfort.

11️⃣ Respect Their Decisions

If a patient refuses treatment, respect their choice. Explain the consequences clearly, but honour their decision.

Make sure they understand the benefits and risks without pressuring them, and document their choice in their care plan. If their choice is difficult, provide emotional support, but don’t take away their right to decide. Revisit the conversation if they seem unsure, but don’t push them.

For example, if a Jehovah’s Witness patient refuses a blood transfusion after a car accident, explain the risks and benefits, respect their decision, and document it. Offer support without trying to change their mind, and revisit the discussion if needed.

12️⃣ Maintain Their Dignity in Death

Provide compassionate care in end-of-life situations by respecting their wishes and treating them with kindness, even after they’ve passed. Honour their choices about pain relief, family presence, and spiritual care. If they want their family involved, make sure they are included. After death, handle their body gently and cover them appropriately. Treat their belongings with respect and return them to the family with care.

For a patient with dementia struggling to make decisions, assess their capacity, involve family if needed, respect their preferences, offer support, and document all decisions made.

These are practical ways to promote dignity and care for residents.

What is dignity and respect in care?

Dignity and respect in care means treating individuals with honor, privacy, and empathy, valuing their autonomy and preferences.

Also, dignity and respect in care refers to the right of all patients/clients to be treated in a way that values their humanity and individuality.

These includes:

Privacy – Providing appropriate draping, closing doors/curtains, and not exposing patients unnecessarily during personal care. Speaking privately about sensitive matters.

Autonomy – Involving patients in care decisions, explaining procedures, and respecting choices. Treat them as adults and valuing their input, not ignoring or talking down to them.

Compassion – Being empathetic and sensitive to needs and limitations. Reassuring patients and addressing pain or discomfort promptly.

Communication – Speaking to patients directly, making eye contact, using positive language, explaining clearly, being a patient listener. Not talking about patients in their presence.

Equality – Providing non-judgmental care regardless of age, disability, ethnicity, gender, religion or other individual factors. Eliminating biases.

Dignity – Ensuring patients are properly groomed, cleaned and dressed. Keeping necessary medical devices concealed. Respecting emotional needs.

Professionalism – Introducing yourself, asking consent before treatments, communicating next steps. Avoiding rushed, impersonal care.

Confidentiality – Discreet record-keeping and information sharing only with care providers directly involved and family authorized.

Showing dignity and respect helps create an atmosphere of compassionate, person-centered care essential for positive outcomes.

What does promoting dignity in care mean?

Promoting dignity in care means ensuring that individuals receiving care are treated with respect, empathy, and consideration for their inherent worth and rights as human beings.

Also, promoting dignity in care means providing care in a way that respects the inherent value and personhood of each patient or client.

Some key ways caregivers can promote dignity include:

Maintaining privacy during personal care, treatments, examinations, and confidential conversations. Closing doors, using drapes, and speaking quietly.

Being courteous and patient, not rushing care tasks and giving one’s full attention. Introducing oneself and explaining procedures.

Involving the patient in care decisions when possible and respecting their choices. Seeking consent.

Adjusting communication styles to the patient’s needs and abilities. Avoiding infantilizing language.

Maintaining professionalism in speech and behavior around patients. No gossiping about patients.

Encouraging independence where possible rather than doing everything for patients.

Speaking directly to patients even when others are present in the room.

Maintaining clean, well-kept appearances and ensuring patient grooming needs are met.

Preserving confidentiality and modesty by keeping medical records private.

Being sensitive to emotional, cultural, religious and personal values and traditions.

Treating all patients with equal respect regardless of background or diagnosis.

Maintaining dignity even when providing physical or intimate personal care.

Valuing and protecting each patient’s sense of self-worth and dignity is paramount to compassionate, ethical care in any healthcare setting.

What does “dignity and respect in personal care” entail?

Dignity and respect in personal care refer to treating individuals with honor, consideration, and regard for their inherent value and worth as human beings.

It involves recognising and upholding the fundamental rights and autonomy of each person while providing assistance or support in daily personal care activities.

Dignity and respect are essential principles in caregiving and healthcare settings, promoting a positive and empowering experience for those receiving care.

Here are some key aspects in personal care:

Privacy and Confidentiality: Respecting an individual’s right to privacy during personal care activities, such as bathing or dressing, and ensuring that personal information is kept confidential. Communication: Using compassionate and empathetic communication when providing care, acknowledging the person’s feelings, preferences, and concerns. Informed Consent: Seeking informed consent from the person before providing care or assistance, involving them in decision-making whenever possible. Choice and Autonomy: Empowering the person to make choices about their care whenever feasible, respecting their autonomy and preferences. Sensitivity to Cultural and Individual Differences: Being sensitive to cultural and individual differences in personal care practices and preferences, and adapting care accordingly. Safety and Comfort: Ensuring that personal care is provided in a safe and comfortable environment, taking steps to minimize any discomfort or embarrassment. Maintaining Dignity During Care Activities: Being mindful of the person’s comfort and modesty during personal care tasks, using appropriate techniques and providing covers or drapes as needed. Avoiding Rushed Care: Allowing sufficient time for personal care tasks, avoiding rushing or hurrying the person through the process. Empathy and Compassion: Demonstrating empathy and compassion towards the person receiving care, acknowledging their emotions and validating their feelings. Listening and Responding: Actively listening to the person’s concerns, questions, or feedback, and responding in a respectful and attentive manner. Treating with Courtesy: Using courteous language and mannerisms when interacting with the individual, treating them with kindness and consideration.

Overall, dignity and respect in personal care reflect the importance of preserving an individual’s sense of self-worth, independence, and agency, even when they require assistance in daily activities.

It is a cornerstone of person-centered care, where the focus is on meeting the unique needs and preferences of each person with compassion and respect.

