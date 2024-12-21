12 Makeup Wipes That Will Help Soothe Your Sensitive Skin (2024)

At the end of a long—very long—day, the last thing we want to do is mosey into the bathroom and take off our makeup. Sure, skincare is a form of self-care for many, but on those kinds of days, skipping the wash routine sounds so nice. But don't fall prey to the trap! Cleansing your face from the day's grime is so important, especially if you have sensitive skin. When your nightly skincare ritualis too much to handle but you know it's criminal to forgo your nightly face wash, there's a pacifying middle ground: makeup remover wipes.

While some have condemned these convenient sheets for the inevitable pulling and tugging motion on lashes and skin, we think it comes down to the formulation. Plus, most options on today's market offer ingredient lists that rival even the most decadent of face washes. So, with sensitive skin in mind, we compiled a list of must-have makeup wipes we'll forever trust with our delicate complexions.

Keep reading for our list of the best makeup remover wipes for sensitive skin.

Our Top Picks

Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths

In a perfect world, we'd end each and every day with a luxe trip to the spa for a much-needed skin detox. But what with events, impending deadlines, and let'sbe honest, the hypnotizing call of our duvet covers, well, c'estla vie. As a happy medium, we try to keep our nightly skincare ritual as soothing as possible, and Koh Gen Do's aptly named makeup wipes are a winning first step—especially if you have sensitive skin. Not only is each wipe made using certified organic Japanese cotton, but they're also enriched with mineral-infused spa water and essential herbs like rosemary, sage, ginger, and lavender.

RMS Beauty Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes

We've already sung coconut oil's praises for its much-appreciated (and borderline miraculous) skin benefits, so consider RMS's individually packaged makeup remover wipes the best of both worlds. Carefully formulated with certified organic coconut oil (it's the one and only ingredient), you can get the soothing, skin-cleansing benefitsof coconut oil, sans the somewhat goopy repercussions of a jar. Plus, if you have sensitive skin, a simple, preferably organic, ingredient listis paramount.



Ogee Daily Facial Cleansing Cloths

If you wish to make a Byrdie editor's day, present her with anything Ogee,as we're currently very much enamored with the relatively new and still under-the-radarorganic skincare brand. At $24, the price is a bit steep as far as makeup remover wipes go, but if you have sensitive skin, it's hard to put a price on a comfortable, glowing complexion. Plus, they're excellent multitaskers: moisturizing, cleansing, exfoliating, and yes, makeup removing.Naturally derived alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) reduce sebum and speed up cell turnover while a soothing combination of jojoba oil, aloe vera, and oat extract preserves the skin's hydration.

Skyn Iceland Glacial Cleansing Cloths

Makeup remover wipes have gotten a bad rap for encouraging the pulling and tugging of our facial skin—an epic faux pas in the skincare world. But to be honest, there's nothing like convenience after an extra-long workday or one too many tequila sodas. To minimize late-night labor with maximum results, try this foaming version from Skyn Iceland. They promise to nix all traces of foundation in a single swipe and keep sensitive skin in line, with ingredients like cucumber and arctic cloudberries.

Byrdie Tip Some makeup wipes can sting your eyes, so use a micellar water or eye makeup remover instead. This should make sure all of your makeup is taken off.

Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes with Cotton Extract

Specifically formulatedfor sensitive skin, Burt's Bees does it againwith this extra-nurturing addition toits already ample makeup wipe lineup. However, we're especially partial to these for the skin-saving cotton and rice extract in addition to the satisfyinglyclean ingredient list.Read:fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, allergy-tested, and dermatologist-tested.

Aveeno Positively Radiant Makeup Removing Wipes

Though debatable in our diet, soy happens to lookgreat on our skin. In fact, experts (as in industry-leading derms) recommend it topically. To get your daily quota, we love these Aveeno wipes. Not only are they gentle, but they're oil-free and non-comedogenic (bye, breakouts), and they fearlessly confront even the most stubborn waterproof mascara and eyeliner. Plus, the name does the formula justice. Our sensitive skin always looks more radiant and even post-swipe.

CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleanser Cloths

Intensely hydrating without a trace of greasy aftermath, these dermatologically tested cloths are great if you suffer from extra-sensitive skin. Not only do they remove makeup almost effortlessly, but according to the brand, they also contain three different ceramidesand a quenching dose of hyaluronic acid—exactly what the doctor orders come fall.

Neutrogena Fragrance Free Makeup remover Cleansing Towelettes

A favorite among celebrities, even Kim Kardashian, Neutrogena's makeup wipes have an undeniably strong following—and with good reason. Not only do they work(because at 10:30 p.m., we're not playing), they also have a variety of different formulations for every kind of skin concern. So if the sheer thought of harsh alcohols and fragrances makes your sensitive skin break out in hives, consider thisfragrance-free option from Neutrogena. They're ophthalmologist-, dermatologist-, and allergy-tested, according to the brand.

Pond's Vitamin Micellar Hydrate Facial Wipes

With a reputation steeped in history, we'd be remiss not to include Pond's as a favorite-brand makeup remover. The iconic cold cream was originally invented by pharmacist Theron T. Pond in 1846, but the brand's Vitamin Micellar Water wipes hydrate and remove makeup with the help of aloe vera and vitamin B3, ingredients beloved by sensitive skin.

Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Facial Wipes

As a brand, Simple is dedicated to sensitive skin. Thus, it's no surprise thatits beloved cleansing cloths made ourfinal cut. With the absence of irritants, alcohols, and chemicals, and the presence of skin-improving ingredients like vitamin B5, these makeup removerwipes are one of our drugstore must-haves and tackle our budge-proof smoky eye sans struggle.

Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes

These hydrating, non-irritating, derm-approved makeup remover wipes are free of all the bad stuff: fragrance, parabens, and cruelty. Hypoallergenic, they are perfect to combat the woes that sensitive skin types face, including dryness, irritation, tightness, roughness, and a weakened skin barrier.

Honest Beauty Makeup Remover Facial Wipes

EWG verified, recognized by the National Eczema Association with the Seal of Acceptance, and dermatologist certified? What could be better for sensitive skin? Honest Beauty's makeup remover wipes are plant-based and super soft. A sugar-derived surfactant helps to remove the most stubborn makeup from sensitive skin with no rinsing required. We can get on board with that.

What to Look for in Makeup Wipes for Sensitive Skin