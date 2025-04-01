12 Probiotic Foods to Add to Your Diet for a Healthy and Happy Gut (2025)

If you want a healthy gut, you need a healthy microbiome, the system of microbes that live in your intestines. You can useprobiotic supplementsto keep your microbiome in balance, or you could save some money and get probiotics from the foods you already eat.

"Probiotics are live microorganisms, often called 'good bacteria,' that help maintain a healthy balance in your gut by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria and suppressing harmful ones," saysGillean Barkyoumb, registered dietitian and nutrition expert at Plexus Worldwide(which sells dietary supplements).

"Probiotics are commonly found in fermented foods like yogurt, kefir and sauerkraut, as well as in dietary supplements," she adds. "Regularly consuming probiotics can support digestion, boost your immune system and may even improve mood and overall well-being."

Ultimately, probiotics contribute to your digestive health, which in turn can reduce depression, improve mental health, promote heart health, boost your immune system and give yourskina healthy glow. Good gut bacteria can also help promote a healthy metabolism, which can reduce the risks of disorders such as obesity and diabetes. If you want to boost your gut health naturally, always consult your doctor first.

What are the best probiotic foods to eat for a healthy gut?



If you want more probiotics in your diet, below are 12 excellent probiotic foods. In addition to these foods, you might also try probiotic supplements. Look for labeling that reads, "contains live cultures" or "contains active cultures" in these common probiotic foods.

1. Yogurt

A staple probiotic food, go for yogurt with live and active cultures. Some yogurts are specifically marketed for their probiotic content or to help improve digestion. Yogurt usually has L. acidophilus bacteria, which can promote the growth of good bacteria in your gut. Yogurt is a great option because it's widely available, comes in a variety of flavors to suit your taste and can be eaten straight from the container.

2. Kimchi

Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish made by fermenting vegetables with probiotic lactic acid bacteria. Kimchi can give you that probiotic punch, and it's made with healthy ingredients like vegetables (most commonly Napa cabbage, carrots, scallions and radish), garlic, red pepper powder, ginger and other spices. It makes a wonderful side and is traditionally served with steamed rice. Kimchi is associated withresearch regarding anti-cancer, anti-obesity, colorectal health, cholesterol reduction, anti-aging, brain health, immune health and skin health properties.

3. Pickles

You might be surprised to learn that pickles can contain probiotics. You just have to make sure you buy fermented pickles, which are usually found in the refrigerated section of the health food aisle. Some brands even advertise probiotic content. They trend under the term "healthy pickles," but be sure to read the labels to ensure they contain probiotics. You can even make them at home. Some people also drink or use the juice the pickles are fermented in. Note that jarred pickles tend to be high in sodium.

4. Sourdough

Sourdough starter contains lactic acid bacteria. The starter is the environment where yeast and good bacteria grow by consuming water and flour. Natural prebiotics and probiotics are listed in research asone of the benefits of sourdough bread. It's also linked to better blood glucose control, reduced cholesterol, a lower risk of diabetes, reduced cardiovascular disease risk and improved weight control. Also, it makes a pretty good sandwich bread.

5. Kefir

Kefir is a fermented milk made using kefir grain. It starts as a normal cow's or goat's milk, and then a grain-like yeast and lactic acid bacterial colony called kefir is added to the milk. The mixture is left to ferment for around a day and then the milk is filtered from the grains, creating the kefir drink. The resulting drink is a powerful probiotic that actually packs more probiotics than yogurt.

6. Kombucha

Kombucha is "a go-to for fermented botanicals," Barkyoumb says. "This magic potion has been dubbed the 'immortal health elixir' because of its ability to support whole-body health and wellness while preventing illnesses. High-quality kombucha is filled with probiotics and amino acids that will help your body digest sugar, and is also a great natural hangover cure."

This drink is actually a fermented tea, so you're getting the health benefits of tea with the probiotic boost of a fermented beverage. It's made by adding strains of bacteria, yeast and sugar to either black or green tea, which leads to the drink's probiotic-happy environment. It ferments for about a week or more until it grows a mushroom-type texture on top. The mushroom gets filtered out to make new kombucha.

7. Sauerkraut

This German comfort food is fermented cabbage made by lacto-fermenting the vegetable in its brine with salt. As part of the traditional fermentation process, probiotics are in the end product.

However, this is another product where you have to specifically buy probiotic sauerkraut or make your own. Many brands use vinegar and sugar or are pasteurized, which reduces the growth of bacteria and kills probiotics. Common canned sauerkraut is usually made with vinegar or it's pasteurized (or both).

8. Miso soup

This Japanese food is served as a side to many meals. Miso is a paste typically made from fermented soybeans and works as a condiment to make sauces, spreads and soup stock. Miso soup uses this paste for the stock. Because miso is a fermented food, it packs the probiotic punch. Miso soup works great with larger meals but it also makes a nice, light lunch on its own.

9. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is twice-fermented apple juice. Apple cider vinegar has been making its rounds for years as a popular health supplement. It has natural probiotics from the fermentation process. Though its benefits need further research, many people also use it for everything from calming acid reflux to weight loss. It has a strong flavor, so if you don't like taking it directly, add it to salad dressing, marinades or pickling liquid.

10. Some cheese

Certain types of cheese have probiotics. For instance, aged cheeses that are not heated afterward tend to have probiotics. Examples include Swiss, Gouda, cheddar, Edam, Gruyère, cottage cheese and provolone. The good news is that many popular cheese types have probiotics, including a healthy bowl of cottage cheese topped with fruit.

11. Pickled vegetables

Along the same lines as the kimchi and pickles above, you can also look for any pickled vegetables that specifically list having probiotics. One idea is to look into lacto-fermented escabeche, a pickled dish from Mexico that can contain a wide variety of vegetables. Or you can make a fermented giardiniera, an Italian pickle relish. Using fermented pickled vegetables is also a great way to shop locally and preserve vegetables for use out of season.

12. Buttermilk

Buttermilk may seem like a drink out of "Little House on the Prairie," but traditional buttermilk can be an excellent source of probiotics. Buttermilk covers different types of fermented dairy beverages, but traditional buttermilk is the liquid skimmed out of the butter-making process. The trick is to avoid cultured buttermilk, which is the most common type in supermarkets and usually does not have probiotics.