12 Ways to Get Rid of Blackheads (2025)

Many over-the-counter skin care products target blackheads, including products containing salicylic acid. Certain practices, such as daily facial cleansing and removing makeup, may also help remove and prevent blackheads.

What you can do Blackheads are one of the most common forms of acne. Although people who have oily skin are more vulnerable to blackheads, anyone can get them. They form when pores become clogged with a combination of dead skin cells and excess oil (sebum) from your sebaceous glands. Unlike whiteheads, which create closed pores, blackheads have open surfaces, which creates an oxidation that’s dark in color. It may be tempting to try to pinch or push the black plug out, but this can cause unnecessary scarring and other damage to your skin. “The good news is that there is a cornucopia of over-the-counter products that contain effective ingredients to exfoliate, soften, and even remove blackheads,” says Allison Britt Kimmins, MD, MPH. Keep reading to learn how to: get rid of your blackheads

1. Cleanse with salicylic acid Instead of benzoyl peroxide, look for over-the-counter (OTC) products that contain salicylic acid. Salicylic acid is the preferred ingredient for treating blackheads and whiteheads because it breaks down the materials that clog pores: excess oil

2. Gently exfoliate with AHAs and BHAs In the past, you may have heard that exfoliating produces a negative effect on acne. This can be true for inflammatory acne, as the process can cause further redness and irritation. For blackheads, though, regular exfoliation can help remove excessive amounts of dead skin cells that can lead to clogged pores. The process may also gently remove existing blackheads. Rather than looking for harsh scrubs, you’ll want to focus on alpha and beta hydroxy acids (AHAs and BHAs). Glycolic acid is the most common type of AHA, and salicylic acid is a prominent BHA. Both work by removing the top layer of your skin. In theory, this can improve the appearance of wrinkles and age spots, all while cleansing pores and making your skin softer. You’ll find that BHAs are more widely available on the market, and in some cases, they’re more affordable too! “Both AHAs and BHAs are excellent as superficial peels, says Britt Kimmins. “AHAs and BHAs …treat the superficial layer of skin and therefore are safe for OTC use in all skin types.” Find exfoliating products online: First Aid Beauty’s FAB Skin Lab Resurfacing Liquid AHA 10% See Also These Masks Lifts Blackheads Away from Our Testers' SkinHere's How to Instantly Remove Blackheads at Home Details: FAB Skin Lab was designed with sensitive skin in mind. Powered by a 10 percent concentration of 4 alpha-hydroxy acids, it helps smooth, brighten, and even out the appearance of rough, dull-looking skin.

4. Try topical retinoids Retinoids may be useful for stubborn cases of acne by helping to unplug pores. This process can also make other OTC products more effective by helping them to be better able to enter the follicle. But if you’ve got dry skin, Britt Kimmins recommends avoiding strong exfoliants, like retinoids, altogether. Shop for the following retinoids online: ProActiv’s Adapalene Gel 0.1% Details: Adapalene is benzoyl peroxide-free. It’s a once-daily retinoid gel that absorbs quickly to treat acne at the cellular level.

5. Use a clay mask Clay masks help to draw oils and toxins out of the skin, which helps to unclog pores, says Britt Kimmins. Clay masks are often considered must-haves for oily skin. Some clay masks also contain sulfur. Sulfur is another ingredient that works to break down the dead skin cells that make up blackheads. No matter which mask you choose, you can use it once a week in addition to your once- or twice-weekly exfoliating treatment. Find clay masks online: L’Oréal’s Detox and Brighten Pure Clay Mask Details: L’Oréal’s mask claims to detoxify and illuminate skin in just 10 minutes. Potent pure clay and charcoal act like a magnet to clean out pores by drawing out and capturing deep impurities, such as dirt, oil, and pollution.

6. Use a charcoal mask Like clay masks, charcoal masks work deep in the skin to draw out oil and other impurities, says Britt Kimmins. Charcoal is thought to take these benefits up another notch. Find charcoal masks online: ProActiv Skin Purifying Mask Details: ProActive’s mask is formulated with cooling kaolin clay to refine pores, plus a special blend of antioxidants, vitamins, and botanicals that moisturize and condition skin.

7. Consider a chemical peel Chemical peels are traditionally used for anti-aging benefits, such as reduced age spots and fine lines. The peels often contain AHAs or BHAs, and they work by exfoliating the skin, says Massick. In theory, smoother, refreshed-looking skin should be revealed after going through the process. Though they’re not considered a primary treatment for blackheads, chemical peels can possibly remove dead skin cells and shrink enlarged pores. This treatment method may be especially helpful if you’re looking for anti-aging benefits too. Find chemical peels online: DermaDoctor’s Physical Chemistry Facial Details: DermaDoctor’s Physical Chemistry Facial Microdermabrasion + Multiacid Chemical Peel provides an intensive exfoliating treatment for a clinical at-home chemical peel and microdermabrasion session in one.

8. Make sure you’re using noncomedogenic products The right cleanser, mask, and exfoliator may do little good if you don’t use noncomedogenic makeup and face products. In fact, Massick recommends starting off a blackhead removal regimen with noncomedogenic products. Noncomedogenic means that the product in question won’t cause comedones, or clogged pores. Not all products are noncomedogenic, so you’ll have to read labels carefully. Find noncomedogenic products online: ProActiv Green Tea Moisturizer Details: This moisturizer is lightweight and was made especially for acne-prone skin. It’s designed to deliver deep hydration and gently rejuvenate dull, tired-looking skin — without clogging pores.

9. Don’t sleep in your makeup At the end of a long day, the last thing you may want to do is to take off your makeup. However, sleeping with your makeup on is asking for more blackheads. If left on overnight, even noncomedogenic makeup can clog your pores. Those with oily skin may want to consider using a foaming cleanser, says Britt Kimmins. Makeup removers can also be used before washing your face for extra cleansing power. Find makeup removal products online: Neutrogena Fresh Foaming Cleanser Details: Neutrogena Fresh Foaming Cleanser creates a foamy lather that cleanses without overdrying the skin and helps remove even waterproof makeup. It washes away dirt, oil, and makeup in one easy step.

10. Avoid pore strips and other home extraction methods You’ve already learned that picking, scratching, and popping any form of acne is considered off-limits. Still, it can be tempting to locate some form of extraction to get rid of those pesky blackheads. In recent years, there’s been an uptick in masks, pore strips, and extraction tools that promise clean pores. Although pore strips and masks may help remove junk from your pores, they can also remove elements that actually help your skin. This includes natural oils and hair follicles. Removing all of these elements can cause your skin to dry out and become irritated. When irritation occurs, your sebaceous glands may go into survival mode and produce even more oil — resulting in more blackheads. Other extraction methods include professional-grade metal or plastic tools. These purportedly work by removing clogged blackheads without scratching your skin. The keyword here though, is professional. Dermatologists who have years of training sometimes use these tools. When placed into hands with limited experience, extraction tools can turn into a source for scratches, wounds, and even scars.

11. Don’t waste your time on benzoyl peroxide When it comes to over-the-counter (OTC) acne spot treatments, you’re likely to find that many products contain benzoyl peroxide. The problem is, benzoyl peroxide doesn’t work for all types of acne. Benzoyl peroxide works by reducing swelling, which a key marker of inflammatory acne, which includes cysts and pustules. It can also get rid of underlying bacteria in a pimple. However, blackheads aren’t considered inflammatory. Also, they are not caused by bacteria, so products featuring benzoyl peroxide won’t do much good.