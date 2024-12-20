13 Aphrodisiac Foods to Boost Your Libido (with Recipes) (2024)

Aphrodisiac foods, such as dark chocolate, pepper, Peruvian maca and cinnamon, contain compounds that facilitate the production of sex hormones and improve blood circulation in the body.
Furthermore, aphrodisiac foods also contain tryptophan, magnesium, flavonoids and capsaicin, compounds that promote relaxation and a feeling of well-being, stimulating libido in men and women.
Aphrodisiac foods can be consumed on their own or added to recipes, such as juices, stews and soups as flavor enhancers.
Food list
The main aphrodisiac foods you can eat to boost your libido include:
- Ginkgo biloba: improves blood circulation in the body and to the genitals
- Catuaba: increases blood circulation, energy and physical and mental disposition
- Peppers: improves circulation and increases body temperature
- Peruvian Maca: has stimulating and antidepressant properties that alsoimproveenergy
- Oysters: containzinc, a mineral that improves testosterone production which can alsoimprovelubrication
- Honey: is rich in B vitamins, which are necessary for the production of sexual hormones
- Dark chocolate: promotes pleasure and well-being, in addition to improving the dilation of blood vessels
- Saffron: increases sensitivity in the pelvic region, increasing the sensation of pleasure
- Ginger: increases blood flow in the body and genitals
- Ginseng: improves blood circulation throughout the body, increasing desire
- Strawberries: rich in vitamin C, potassium and lycopene, compounds that improve blood flow and stimulate lubrication and libido;
- Cinnamon: has stimulating properties and improves blood circulation, increasing sensitivity and promoting libido and pleasure;
- Chestnuts, walnuts and almonds: they are rich in zinc, which stimulates circulation and increases lubrication.
There is no recommended ideal period or quantityof consumption of these foods to improve sexual pleasure. Therefore, to increase libido, you can add one or more foods with aphrodisiac properties to your daily diet.
Meal plan
The following table outlines a 3-day meal plan with aphrodisiac foods to boost your libido:
Meal
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Breakfast
1 cup of ginkgo biloba + 1 slice of bread with ricotta cheese, seasoned with pepper
1 cup of ginger tea + 1 cup of Greek yogurt + 1 tablespoon of honey + 1 tablespoon of chopped walnuts
1 cup of mango, orange and ginger juice + 150 ml of milk + 1 tablespoon of honey
|Morning snack
1 baked apple with 1 tablespoon of honey and cinnamon powder
1 banana, sliced with cinnamon
2kiwis+ 10 almonds
|Lunch or dinner
Baked salmon with caper sauce + white rice with saffron + bakedasparagus, squash and peppers
Sauteed shrimp with garlic and pepper + baked potatoes
Chicken thighs baked with rosemary + sauteed veggies with salt, olive oil and pepper
|Afternoonsnack
1 cup of yogurt with 1 tablespoon of honey + 10 cashews
1 cup and catuaba and ginger tea
1 cup of hot chocolate, made with semi-sweet chocolate + 10 strawberries
This meal plan is only an example.Be sure to speak with a registered dietitian to create a customized meal plan that meets all your nutritional needs.
Tasty recipes
The following recipes outline ways you can useuse aphrodisiac foods:
1. Hot chocolate with cinnamon
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of milk
- 1 cup of cream
- 120 g of semi-sweet chocolate, chopped
- Cinnamon powder to taste
Directions
Heat the milk and cream in a potuntil creamy, then add the chopped chocolate. Stirover low heat until all the chocolate melts. Add the cinnamon powder and continue stirring until it becomes very creamy. Serve while still warm. To accompany it, you can eat wholegrainbread with ricotta cheese seasoned with herbs, or fresh strawberries.
2. Salmon with caper sauce
Ingredients:
- 400 g of salmon
- 2 garlic cloves
- 4 medium potatoes, sliced
- Juice from1/2 lemon
- Pepper, rosemary, olive oil and salt to taste
- 1/4 small glass of capers
- 1/2 tablespoon of unsalted butter
- Juice from1/2 orange
- 1/2 tablespoon of cornstarch
- Parsley to taste
Directions
Season the salmon with the herbs, a pinch of salt and lemon juice, and allow to reast for at least 30 minutes. Cover the bottom of a dish with the potato slices and drizzle with a little olive oil, then drizzlethe salmon with the remainingmarinade. Drizzle with a little more olive oil and bake in a preheated oven at 200ºC (390ºF)for approximately 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside.
For the sauce, drain the capers that will be used and wash them with water to remove excess salt. Meltthe butter over low heat in a frying pan, add the capers, orange juice and parsley. Alsoaddthe cornstarch dissolved in a little water. Stir the sauce quickly and remove fromheat. Pourthe sauce over the salmon, then serve.
3. Fruit salad with honey and oats
Ingredients:
- 1 small bowl with strawberries, blueberries, açaí and banana
- 1 tablespoon of honey
- 2 tablespoons of oat flakes
Directions:
Mix all ingredients in a small bowl and serve.
4. Prawns with garlic and pepper
Ingredients:
- 300 g of prawns
- 2 garlic cloves
- ½ chili pepper;
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 2 tablespoons of palm oil
- Coriander to taste
- 1 lemon cut into 4 pieces
Directions:
Peel and clean the prawns. Chop the garlic and pepper, then mix with the salt. Season the prawns with this mixture, add the palm oil and leave to marinate for 20 minutes in the refrigerator. In a very hot frying pan, sauté the prawns for about five minutes, over high heat, until they turn pink. Serve the prawns with chopped coriander to taste and lemon wedges, accompanied withwhite rice.
