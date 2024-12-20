13 Aphrodisiac Foods to Boost Your Libido (with Recipes) (2024)

Aphrodisiac foods, such as dark chocolate, pepper, Peruvian maca and cinnamon, contain compounds that facilitate the production of sex hormones and improve blood circulation in the body.

Furthermore, aphrodisiac foods also contain tryptophan, magnesium, flavonoids and capsaicin, compounds that promote relaxation and a feeling of well-being, stimulating libido in men and women.

Aphrodisiac foods can be consumed on their own or added to recipes, such as juices, stews and soups as flavor enhancers.

Food list

The main aphrodisiac foods you can eat to boost your libido include:

Ginkgo biloba : improves blood circulation in the body and to the genitals Catuaba: increases blood circulation, energy and physical and mental disposition Peppers: improves circulation and increases body temperature Peruvian Maca : has stimulating and antidepressant properties that alsoimproveenergy Oysters: containzinc, a mineral that improves testosterone production which can alsoimprovelubrication Honey : is rich in B vitamins, which are necessary for the production of sexual hormones Dark chocolate: promotes pleasure and well-being, in addition to improving the dilation of blood vessels Saffron : increases sensitivity in the pelvic region, increasing the sensation of pleasure Ginger : increases blood flow in the body and genitals Ginseng : improves blood circulation throughout the body, increasing desire Strawberries: rich in vitamin C, potassium and lycopene, compounds that improve blood flow and stimulate lubrication and libido; Cinnamon : has stimulating properties and improves blood circulation, increasing sensitivity and promoting libido and pleasure; Chestnuts, walnuts and almonds: they are rich in zinc, which stimulates circulation and increases lubrication.

There is no recommended ideal period or quantityof consumption of these foods to improve sexual pleasure. Therefore, to increase libido, you can add one or more foods with aphrodisiac properties to your daily diet.

Meal plan

The following table outlines a 3-day meal plan with aphrodisiac foods to boost your libido:

Meal Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Breakfast 1 cup of ginkgo biloba + 1 slice of bread with ricotta cheese, seasoned with pepper 1 cup of ginger tea + 1 cup of Greek yogurt + 1 tablespoon of honey + 1 tablespoon of chopped walnuts 1 cup of mango, orange and ginger juice + 150 ml of milk + 1 tablespoon of honey Morning snack 1 baked apple with 1 tablespoon of honey and cinnamon powder 1 banana, sliced with cinnamon 2kiwis+ 10 almonds Lunch or dinner Baked salmon with caper sauce + white rice with saffron + bakedasparagus, squash and peppers Sauteed shrimp with garlic and pepper + baked potatoes Chicken thighs baked with rosemary + sauteed veggies with salt, olive oil and pepper Afternoonsnack 1 cup of yogurt with 1 tablespoon of honey + 10 cashews 1 cup and catuaba and ginger tea 1 cup of hot chocolate, made with semi-sweet chocolate + 10 strawberries See Also Die 13 besten natürlichen Aphrodisiaka, die Ihre Lust steigern7 aphrodisierende Lebensmittel, die deine Libido steigern23 aphrodisierende Lebensmittel: Entdecke ihr Geheimnis!Are Aphrodisiacs Worth Trying?

This meal plan is only an example.Be sure to speak with a registered dietitian to create a customized meal plan that meets all your nutritional needs.

Tasty recipes

The following recipes outline ways you can useuse aphrodisiac foods:

1. Hot chocolate with cinnamon

Ingredients:

1 cup of milk

1 cup of cream

120 g of semi-sweet chocolate, chopped

Cinnamon powder to taste

Directions

Heat the milk and cream in a potuntil creamy, then add the chopped chocolate. Stirover low heat until all the chocolate melts. Add the cinnamon powder and continue stirring until it becomes very creamy. Serve while still warm. To accompany it, you can eat wholegrainbread with ricotta cheese seasoned with herbs, or fresh strawberries.

2. Salmon with caper sauce

Ingredients:

400 g of salmon

2 garlic cloves

4 medium potatoes, sliced

Juice from1/2 lemon

Pepper, rosemary, olive oil and salt to taste

1/4 small glass of capers

1/2 tablespoon of unsalted butter

Juice from1/2 orange

1/2 tablespoon of cornstarch

Parsley to taste

Directions

Season the salmon with the herbs, a pinch of salt and lemon juice, and allow to reast for at least 30 minutes. Cover the bottom of a dish with the potato slices and drizzle with a little olive oil, then drizzlethe salmon with the remainingmarinade. Drizzle with a little more olive oil and bake in a preheated oven at 200ºC (390ºF)for approximately 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside.

See Also 10 Foods That Make Women Sweet in Bed

For the sauce, drain the capers that will be used and wash them with water to remove excess salt. Meltthe butter over low heat in a frying pan, add the capers, orange juice and parsley. Alsoaddthe cornstarch dissolved in a little water. Stir the sauce quickly and remove fromheat. Pourthe sauce over the salmon, then serve.

3. Fruit salad with honey and oats

Ingredients:

1 small bowl with strawberries, blueberries, açaí and banana

1 tablespoon of honey

2 tablespoons of oat flakes

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a small bowl and serve.

4. Prawns with garlic and pepper

Ingredients:

300 g of prawns

2 garlic cloves

½ chili pepper;

1 teaspoon of salt

2 tablespoons of palm oil

Coriander to taste

1 lemon cut into 4 pieces

Directions:

Peel and clean the prawns. Chop the garlic and pepper, then mix with the salt. Season the prawns with this mixture, add the palm oil and leave to marinate for 20 minutes in the refrigerator. In a very hot frying pan, sauté the prawns for about five minutes, over high heat, until they turn pink. Serve the prawns with chopped coriander to taste and lemon wedges, accompanied withwhite rice.