13 Best Paraffin Wax Baths In 2025 (2025)

Home • Shopping
Alleviate joint and muscle pain and get softer skin.
Reviewed by Gabrielle Richens, Skin therapist Gabrielle RichensSkin therapist Expertise: Anti-Aging RemediesExperience: 20 years Gabrielle Richens is a London-based skin therapist with 20 years of experience. She is also a clean beauty blogger, and owner of The Rich Skin Club, an online anti-aging coaching service. She specializes in the education of skin, helping women to better understand the aging process, and build a knowledge in anti-aging skincare ingredients and how they work. Read full bio of Gabrielle Richens
Gabrielle Richens is a London-based skin therapist with 20 years of experience. She is also a clean beauty blogger, and owner of The Rich Skin Club, an online anti-aging coaching service. She specializes in the education of skin, helping women to better understand the aging process, and build a knowledge in anti-aging skincare ingredients and how they work.
Read full bio of Gabrielle Richens
Written by Poulami Nag, MA, PG Dip. poulami nagMA, PG Dip. Expertise: Fashion, Skincare and HaircareExperience: 6 years Poulami is an associate editor at MomJunction. She did her MA in English from Miranda House, University of Delhi and has qualified UGC-NET. She also holds a PG diploma in Editing and Publishing from Jadavpur University. Her journey as a content writer began in 2017 and since then, Poulami has garnered diverse interests along the way. Read full bio of Poulami Nag
Poulami is an associate editor at MomJunction. She did her MA in English from Miranda House, University of Delhi and has qualified UGC-NET. She also holds a PG diploma in Editing and Publishing from Jadavpur University. Her journey as a content writer began in 2017 and since then, Poulami has garnered diverse interests along the way.
Read full bio of Poulami Nag
Edited by Wedetso Chirhah, MA English wedetso chirhahMA English Expertise: Literature, Electronics, Automobile and Homeware ProductsExperience: 13 years Wedetso Chirhah holds a masters degree in English Literature from Mangalore University and has over 13 years of experience in content. He has written content for more than 15 B2B websites and edited school books before joining MomJunction as an editor. Read full bio of Wedetso Chirhah
Wedetso Chirhah holds a masters degree in English Literature from Mangalore University and has over 13 years of experience in content. He has written content for more than 15 B2B websites and edited school books before joining MomJunction as an editor.
Read full bio of Wedetso Chirhah
Fact-checked by Gayatri A, MA, MBA gayatri aMA, MBA Expertise: Beauty & Personal CareExperience: 3 years Gayatri holds double master's degrees in Mass Communication from the University of Hyderabad and an MBA (Human Resources) from Pondicherry University. Before joining MomJunction as a commerce fact-checker and content writer, Gayatri worked as a radio presenter at All India Radio for five years, a content marketer for three years, and a political science lecturer. Read full bio of Gayatri A
Gayatri holds double master's degrees in Mass Communication from the University of Hyderabad and an MBA (Human Resources) from Pondicherry University. Before joining MomJunction as a commerce fact-checker and content writer, Gayatri worked as a radio presenter at All India Radio for five years, a content marketer for three years, and a political science lecturer.
Read full bio of Gayatri A
Last Updated on
All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process.
✔ Research-backed MomJunction believes in providing reliable, research-backed information to you. As per our strong editorial policy requirements, we base our health articles on references (citations) taken from authority sites, international journals, and research studies. However, if you find any incongruencies, feel free to write to us.
MomJunction believes in providing reliable, research-backed information to you. As per our strong editorial policy requirements, we base our health articles on references (citations) taken from authority sites, international journals, and research studies. However, if you find any incongruencies, feel free to write to us.
Image: MomJunction Design Team
Tackle skin-related conditions using the best paraffin wax baths in the comfort of your home. Wax bath therapy is recommended for treating some skin conditions. It also offers therapeutic benefits and helps alleviate arthritis pain, joint pains, and more. So, if you have been considering trying a paraffin wax bath to relieve everyday aches or heal dry, chapped hands and feet, you have landed at the right page. Delve into this post as we bring you a list of paraffin wax baths that are worth investing in.
Top Picks
In This Article
How Does Paraffin Wax Bath Work?
The wax bath works on the principle of heat therapy or thermotherapy, in which heat transfer is used to heal the affected area. Paraffin wax, which has high heat retention capacity, is used as a medium to transfer heat. The wax, while melting, absorbs and retains a good amount of heat and transfers the same to the affected area upon solidification.
Once a hand or feet is dipped in the melted wax and removed, the liquid wax converts into a thin solid layer, during which it transfers heat to the core of the affected area. It does not cause any burns as the wax has low temperatures and is applied to the skin at low temperatures.
Gabrielle Richens, a London-based skin therapist and clean beauty blogger, says, “A paraffin wax bath may feel like a huge investment, but you will save tons of money in the long run as it is comparatively cheaper than spa treatments. Use it regularly to soften calluses and ease painful feet and joints.”
13 Best Paraffin Wax Baths For Soft And Healthy Skin In 2025
1. Best For Ease Of Use:HoMedics ParaSpa Paraffin Wax Bath
Say goodbye to expensive spa wax treatments with HoMedics ParaSpa paraffin wax bath, which not only softens your hands, feet, and elbows but also eases joint pains. The wax bath comes in a cool-to-touch tub with a locking lid to prevent the spilling of hot wax, allowing you to use paraffin wax for pain relief in a mess-free manner. Here’s a video of the reviewer’s experience to help you understand the product better and make an informed choice.
Product Dimensions: 11.97 x 9.25 x 6.18 inches | Weight: 6.31 Pounds
Pros
- Works well on dry and cracked skin, leaving it smooth and silky
- Wax tub can be used at any place and at any time
- Provides soothing heat to relieve pains and improve blood circulation
- LED indicator for wax melting status
- Includes three pounds of hypoallergenic wax and 20 hand liners
- Includes easy-to-understand instruction manual
Cons
- Heat control settings are not available
- Paraffin wax might take a long time to melt
- For household use only
Our Reviewer's Experience
"This unit has helped me get relief from winter-cracked fingers and hands. Although it could easily accommodate my hands, some more depth would have made me feel even more comfortable. Nevertheless, it has offered both pain relief and soft skin."
2. Best In Technology:Revlon Moisturestay Paraffin Bath
For salon-like wax bath therapy at home, use Revlon Moisturestay Paraffin Bath, which is a great way to get beautiful and healthy-looking skin. Use it for your hands, elbows, or feet to experience the therapeutic and moisturizing properties of hot paraffin wax. Check out this simple testing video to learn more about this affordable option.
Product Dimensions: 15″L x 10″W x 9.5″H | Color: White & Pink | Material: Plastic | Weight: 7.2 Pounds
Product Dimensions: 15"L x 10"W x 9.5"H | Color: White & Pink | Material: Plastic | Weight: 7.2 Pounds
Pros
- Effective in treating dull and dry skin and easing stiff joints and pains
- Adjustable heat settings
- Green and red light indicators
- Comes with a lid for safe storage
- Kit includes rain scented wax, 30 glove liners, and two thermal mittens
Cons
- Wax might take about an hour to melt
- Might cause some leakage issues
My Personal Experience
"In just a few sessions with this wax warmer, I saw a noticeable change in the appearance of my skin. Even its size strikes a fine balance between fitting a whole foot and not hogging bathroom space. However, it takes a couple of hours for the wax to melt. Nevertheless, it has found a permanent spot in my self-care routine."
Do remember
Avoid using the paraffin wax unit if you have an open cut, diabetes, or poor blood circulation (2)
3. Best Therapeutic Product:Conair Thermal Paraffin Bath Moisturizing System
Why We Think It's Worth Buying
More than 6,881 buyers on Amazon have said the product lives up to the hype.
The paraffin wax machine by Conair comes in a compact and portable pink-colored tub with a lid. This professional-grade paraffin wax bath claims to revitalize the skin through its relaxing thermal paraffin treatment, and further helps in deep exfoliation of dry skin and leaves it smooth and soft. Here’s a video of the tester’s experience to know more about this therapeutic product.
Product Dimensions: 11 x 6.5 x 4.1 inches | Weight: 3 Pounds
Pros
- Thermal heat treatment to treat rough and dry hands, feet, and elbows
- Decreases signs of aging, such as wrinkles, cellulite, and sun damage, giving you glowing and healthy skin
- Comes with one pound unscented paraffin wax
- Fits on any countertop in any washroom
Cons
- No temperature control setting for the wax
- Paraffin wax might take a long time to melt
Our Reviewer's Experience
"Even though on the smaller end, this wax warmer could easily accommodate my hands. While it needs some pre-heating, once ready, it takes no time to soften my dry skin and ease minor aches and pains. Plus, it has been working fine even after being used regularly."
HoMedics ParaSpa Paraffin Wax Bath
Revlon Moisturestay Paraffin Bath
Conair Thermal Paraffin Bath Moisturizing System
|Dimensions
|11.97 x 9.25 x 6.18 inches
|15"L x 10"W x 9.5"H
|11 x 6.5 x 4.1 inches
|Weight
|6.31 Pounds
|7.2 Pounds
|3 Pounds
|Color
|-
|White & Pink
|-
|Material
|-
|Plastic
|-
|Rating
|Reviews
|6,167
|6,919
|6,881
|Price
|$50.55
|$21.34
|$32.99
4. Best In Quality:Salon Sundry Portable Electric Hot Paraffin Wax Warmer Spa Bath
Why We Think It's Worth Buying
The tried-and-true product has earned over 920 good reviews on Amazon.
It is a professional quality wax warmer designed for both commercial and household purposes. The professional-grade wellness machine features a thin composite frame exterior and metal interior, with a large and open design to fit even large feet and hands. The digital temperature control feature enables the preferred heat setting and a fast wax meltdown.
Product Dimensions: 14.75 x 9.2 x 7.75 inches | Weight: 0.01 Ounces
Pros
- Premium quality machine for smooth, soft, and moisturized skin
- Digital temperature display for precise heat control
- Comes with a composite grill that sits at the bottom of the tub to protect hands and feet from the heating surface
- Integrated carry handles make the carrying safe and easy
- See-through lid to monitor wax meltdown
- Easy to clean
Cons
- Instructions may not be clear
Our Tester's Experience
"Thanks to the user-friendly design and spacious build, this paraffin warmer has made it convenient to ease joint stiffness and other aches and pains. The device takes time to heat the wax, but features like adjustable temperature control and display more than makeup for that minor hassle."
5. Best For Deep Immersion:Therabath Professional Thermotherapy Paraffin Bath
Why We Think It's Worth Buying
Over 984 satisfied customers on Amazon have said good things about the product.
If you’re looking for a deep immersion paraffin wax machine for different areas, such as the arms, feet, body, and face, then the Therabath Thermotherapy Paraffin Bath is the right choice. Made in the USA, the wax bath features a lightweight anodized aluminum tank, a safety grill, and a lid.
Product Dimensions: 14.38 x 7.75 x 8.13 inches | Weight: 11.51 Pounds
Pros
- Can be used for both therapeutic, cosmetic, and aromatherapy benefits – arthritis treatment, to relieve muscle stiffness, for dry and chapped skin
- Hand-assembled wax bath unit
- Operates in a safe and consistent temperature range
- Paraffin wax is soft and flexible
- Wax is available in 12 different fragrances
Cons
- No adjustable heat settings
- Wax might take pretty long to melt
Our Tester's Experience
"I am amazed at how fast and consistently this machine melts the wax. While I would have liked it to have a temperature control dial, its steady temperature has kept the wax from overheating. Plus, its large size has allowed me to use it for my hands and legs."
6. Best For Quick Meltdown:Ejiubas Paraffin Wax Warmer
Constructed with a sleek exterior and a durable interior, the Ejiubas Paraffin Wax Warmer features a large open design sufficient enough to dip feet, hands, or elbows completely. With two temperature settings, the wax bath enables the quick meltdown of the wax in just 20 minutes. The paraffin wax machine kit contains a wax tub, a silicone spatula, two feet thermal mitts, two hand thermal mitts, five packets of paraffin wax, one thermometer, and glove liners for both hands and feet.
Package Dimensions : 12.4 x 10.55 x 6.46 inches | Weight: 5.62 Pounds
Pros
- Can be used for daily stress and pain relief and to treat dry and cracked skin
- Comes with a composite grill, which can be placed at the bottom of the tub to protect your skin from the heating surface
- Convenient to use at home
- Paraffin wax melts evenly and quickly
- Wax can be reused up to four times
Cons
- No warm setting for the wax
- Might need extra wax to fill the tub
- A bit expensive
My Personal Experience
"This paraffin warmer is large enough to fit my hands and feet and heats up quickly. While caution is needed when using it at high temperatures, it delivers on its promise of muscle relaxation and softer skin."
7. Best Safe Design:Lavany Paraffin Wax Warmer
Lavany Paraffin Wax Warmer is a smart wax bath made with the latest technology. Put the required amount of wax in the tub, and the wax warmer sets the heating time accordingly. Once the wax is ready to use, you can hear the beep. It comes with a built-in NTC thermistor and fuse to prevent overheating and short-circuiting.
Pros
- Intelligently detects the wax quantity and adjusts the heating temperature
- Fully automatic operation
- Melts 1.8 pounds of wax in just 30 minutes
- Warm mode to keep the wax in liquid state until use
- Adjustable heat settings between 127 and 143° F
- Timer can be set between 20 and 180 minutes
- Easy to clean and maintain
- See-through lid to check the wax state
- Digital temperature control display
Cons
- Not suitable for large feet
Our Tester's Experience
"The sleek design yet ample wax melting area was the first thing that attracted me to this warmer. While some wax scents aren't pleasant, they hydrate my skin well. Plus, the auto-temperature adjustment has helped me keep burns and injuries at bay."
8. Best In Capacity:Lavany Paraffin Wax Machine
The Lavany Paraffin Wax Machine for hands and feet features a large opening and has a capacity of 2000ml, providing plenty of space to dip feet, elbows, and hands. Provides temperature adjustment and heat preservation function. The wax machine comes with four paraffin wax bags of 200g each, two thermal mitts, a brush, 50 glove liners, and a heat-insulating grid.
Hair Type: Dry | Item Weight: 5.19 pounds
Pros
- Hydrates and exfoliates dry, cracked, or chapped skin, resulting in smooth and soft skin
- Can also be used for relief from pain and swelling
- Different temperature settings between 131°F and 158°F
- Melted wax can be retained in a liquid state through the heat preservation function
- Paraffin wax is enriched with rose essence to provide a relaxing effect after application
- Melt two pounds of wax in just 20 minutes
Cons
- Might not be very durable
Our Tester's Experience
"This paraffin wax machine heats up quickly and has provided considerable therapeutic relief. Its adjustable temperature control and large size have also made it user-friendly. Despite the tricky attachment of the lid, it has become my preferred machine for home therapy."
Quick tip
You may add essential oil to this wax machine as essential oils are known to lift mood and alleviate stress and anxiety (3).
9. Best Spacious Design:K-Salon Paraffin Wax Machine
Featuring a white-colored wax tub, the K-Salon’s Paraffin Wax Machine for hand and feet is spacious enough to dip your hands and feet. With two different temperature settings, the device melts the wax quickly and provides even heating. With an in-built thermistor and fuse, the machine rules out overheating and short circuits.
Package Dimensions : 12.09 x 10.87 x 7.6 inches | Weight: 6.79 Pounds
Pros
- Provides relief from pain and swelling while leaving the arms and legs smooth and soft
- Quick heating and safe operation
- Large capacity and convenient design
- Also includes thermal mitts, 200 liners for both feet and hands, a heat-insulating grid, a spatula, and a brush
Cons
- Wax not included with the machine
- No warm function
My Personal Experience
"With this machine, getting those luxurious moisturizing treatments has become a breeze. Its built-in fuse and safety features also ease my worries about my skin getting scalded. Although smaller than expected, the salon-quality results have helped it find a permanent spot in my self-care routine."
10. Best Adjustable Design:Relassy Paraffin Wax Machine
Relassy’s Paraffin Wax Machine features a digital display, adjustable temperature settings, quality build material, and safe design. The wax bath is wide enough to accommodate large hands, feet, elbows, etc.
Package Dimensions : 13.32 x 10.25 x 6.55 inches | Weight: 5.35 Pounds
Pros
- Home spa for fatigue relief and smooth skin
- Provides quick and even heating
- In-built thermistor and fuse to provide safety
- Accessories include two peach paraffin wax packs of one pound each, two thermal mitts and booties, 50 glove liners, a heat adjustment grid, and an application brush.
Cons
- Might need more wax than other machines
- Wax is available only in a single fragrance
Our Reviewer's Experience
"Although compact, it helped me soften the skin on my hands, knees, and toes. It even heats up quickly, and the lightweight design has made portability easy. The short edges pose splash risks, but careful handling has helped me avoid that issue. Plus, the included accessories are a bonus."
11. Best Durable:Kolem Paraffin Wax Machine
With a stylish exterior and a durable aluminum body, Kolem’s Paraffin Wax Machine features a digital LED and variable temperature settings. The wax tub can hold three liters of wax, and hence, can accommodate large feet and hands.
Package Dimensions : 15.63 x 8.9 x 6.57 inches | Weight : 5.78 Pounds
Pros
- Fast heating and real-time monitoring to save time
- Huge capacity of the wax bath leaves skin soft, moisturized, and healthy
- Also provides relief from joint pain and arthritis pain
- Includes packs of unscented paraffin wax and one heat-insulating grid
Cons
- Does not come with liners and thermal mitts
- Wax included in the package might not be sufficient
Our Reviewer's Experience
"Besides making my skin feel soft, this machine has also helped with minor aches and pains. While the amount of wax included was a bit disappointing, the overall experience with the kit has been pretty pleasant. Hence, I would recommend you go for it."
12. Best Convenient Design:Anyork Paraffin Wax Machine
The paraffin wax machine by Anyork combines high performance with a convenient sleek design, which makes it suitable for both professional and at-home paraffin wax treatments. The professional-grade device features a sleek composite external frame and a metal interior with a large and open design to accommodate large feet, hands, or elbows.
Package Dimensions : 17.8 x 12.5 x 9.2 inches |Weight : 7.4 Pounds
Pros
- Can be used for therapeutic as well as cosmetic benefits
- Improves blood flow to relieve pain and aches
- Promotes absorption of nutrients, protects damaged skin, and heals cracked, dry, rough, and stressed skin
- Takes only 30 minutes to melt two pounds of wax
- Also features variable temperature control settings
- Incudes a composite grill to protect from the heating element
- Easy operation and maintenance
Cons
- Includes only two pounds of wax
13. Best Professional-Grade:OldPapa Paraffin Wax Warmer
*The prices provided in this article are based on the latest available information. However, they may vary due to changes in pricing by the seller and/or promotional offers.
The Paraffin Wax Warmer from OldPAPA is a professional-grade electric wax warming machine that is built with a slim and composite exterior and a durable metal interior. Featuring a large opening, it makes paraffin wax treatments for foot easier and more comfortable. In addition, the warmer offers varying temperature settings to melt the wax quickly.
Package Dimensions : 12.91 x 10.87 x 7.56 inches | Weight : 2.69 Pounds
Pros
- Comfortable temperature settings between 113℉ and 140℉ to evenly melt the wax
- Melts two pounds of wax in just 20 minutes at maximum temperature
- Wax can be reused up to four times
- Large wax tub capacity of 2.8l to comfortably dip large feet and arms
- Comes with a shield to protect skin against the hot surface
- Makes dry, chapped, and rough skin soft, shiny, and healthy
- Can help improve blood circulation, which could help in relieving pain due to Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Arthritis, trigger finger, etc.
Cons
- Wax and accessories need to be purchased separately
- No warm-up features
Our Reviewer's Experience
"Although I was skeptical about the size and build, this warmer has proven durable and accommodating. It's also lightweight, making it easy for me to move it around. While it could benefit from shorter melt times, it sure does the job well."
How To Use At-Home Paraffin Wax Bath?
Most paraffin wax bath machines come with almost similar equipment and require the same procedure to be followed. Listed below is a step-by-step guide on using a wax warmer at home.
- Unbox the wax machine and place it on a flat surface.
- Open the lid and place a sufficient amount of paraffin wax in the tub and close the lid.
- Connect the device to power, switch it to the maximum temperature, and turn it ON.
- Once the wax melts completely, switch the device to warm mode or switch it OFF, and drop the safety grid into the tub.
- Test the temperature of the wax using a thermometer or by applying a thin layer on your skin using a brush or spatula.
- If you find the wax to be too hot, wait for 10-15 minutes till the temperature slightly reduces.
- Once the wax reaches the ideal temperature, get ready for the procedure.
- Always clean and dry the treatment area before starting the procedure.
- Use a brush or spatula to apply an even layer of wax on the desired area and let it dry.
- Once the wax gets dried up, slowly dip the area in the melted wax and leave it for 20 to 30 seconds.
- Gently remove the hand or foot from the tub, let the wax solidify on the hand, foot, or elbow, and then, dip again.
- Once done, cover the wax-coated area with a liner and place it in an insulated mitt for better heat retention for 10 to 20 minutes.
- Remove the mitts and liner and peel off the wax.
- Finally, massage the area with oil.
Safety Precautions To Follow While Using Wax Baths
The following are some safety precautions one should follow to make the paraffin wax bath regimen safer.
- Do not switch on the device without paraffin wax in it.
- The temperature of the wax must be tested, especially for sensitive skin, before use.
- Do not touch the wax or place your hand or any other object in the machine during the wax melting process.
- Remove jewelry and other accessories from hands and feet before indulging in a paraffin wax therapy session.
- Keep the lid of the wax tub closed while the wax is melting and when the unit is not in use.
- Test a small amount of wax on the inside of your wrist to test the temperature.
- If you find the wax to be hot, decrease the temperature setting or switch off the unit, wait for 10-15 minutes before using it.
- Never touch the bottom or sides of the wax bath while dipping your arms and feet.
- Do not use the procedure on open cuts and wounds, areas with inflammatory skin conditions, on other vascular diseases, or any other skin conditions.
- Do not drop water or any other liquid in the wax bath.
- Do not use the machine in washrooms and showers.
- Never leave the product unattended when plugged in.
- Do not use it near children.
- Discontinue using the product if you find any irritation or discomfort after first use.
Uses Of Paraffin Wax Bath
Paraffin wax bath offers both therapeutic and cosmetic benefits.
Cosmetic benefits
- Removes dull and dry surface on the skin
- Treats dry, chapped, scaly, scarred, and rough skin
- Leaves the skin smooth and soft by enabling deep moisture penetration
- Promotes the absorption of nutrients by opening the pores, thus promoting healthy and younger-looking skin
- Protects damaged skin by forming a seal against the treated area
Therapeutic benefits
- Stimulates blood flow, thus providing relief from chronic pains, such as arthritis joint pain, and also everyday aches
- It can soothe inflammation and muscular pain and reduce muscle stiffness.
- Increases the range of motion in stiff joints
- Soothes tired and overworked hands and legs
How To Choose The Right Paraffin Wax Bath?
Well, if you have decided to purchase a wax warmer after knowing the multiple benefits of a wax bath, here are a few things you need to consider when shopping for a wax bath machine.
- Capacity: Not everyone has the same foot and hand size. Hence, depending upon your size, you need to select the capacity of your wax bath. Take a look at the dimensions of the tub to ensure that it accommodates your hands and feet.
- Heat setting: Unless automatic, the wax warmer should feature adjustable heat settings to adjust the temperature of the wax depending on your skin sensitivity.
- Heat and warm mode: Though not every wax bath comes with heat and warm settings, prefer the one that comes with warm mode functionality so that the melted wax stays in the liquid state till you use it.
- Wax and accessories: Pay attention to the accessories that come with the warmer kit. Go for the machine that provides all the required accessories such as foot liners, mitts, brush, spatula, silicone scrapers, and more to make the most of your purchase. Also, look at the amount of wax that comes with the machine. Making sure the manufacturer is providing enough wax to dip your feet or arms is the key for the best deal.
- Scent of the wax: If you’re particular about how the wax smells, make sure there is a choice of scents available with the product. Otherwise, it should at least include the scented wax that you prefer. In the absence of both, choose unscented wax.
- Wax melting time: This is related to the highest temperature setting offered on the device. The higher the maximum heat, the lesser the time it takes to melt the wax, and vice versa.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can’t I just melt paraffin wax on the stove?
Yes, you can melt the paraffin wax on the stove using a double boiler method. However, this method needs lots of supplies, such as mineral oil, a thermometer, and a timer, and it can be time-consuming.
2. Who should not use paraffin wax?
Paraffin wax should not be used on irritated skin or when there are open cuts, wounds, sores, or any inflammation. It is better to do a patch test if you have sensitive skin (1).
3. How often can I use paraffin wax?
It is best to consult a healthcare professional to know the safe frequency of using paraffin wax. The need to use paraffin wax may vary with each individual.
4. How do I clean a paraffin wax bath?
You can peel off the wax, and it does not require washing. Use a soft tissue to remove the leftover residue and apply a moisturizer or body oil.
5. On which part of the body is paraffin wax used for pain relief?
Paraffin wax therapy is mainly used for the hands and feet to relieve the pain caused by arthritis and in some post-traumatic conditions.
Why Trust MomJunction?
If you’re planning to take a paraffin wax bath for your skin condition, opting for the right and good-quality paraffin wax bath system is important. Poulami Nag, our in-house writer, researcher, and author of this post, has reviewed multiple products to compile this list of the best paraffin wax bath systems for you. She has also included product descriptions, a buying guide, home-user instructions, and safety precautions to consider for your perusal.
The Bottom Line
Relaxing and therapeutic, paraffin wax baths are used commercially and at home to help you get smoother skin while relieving arthritis pain and sore muscles. While several options are available, you must consider certain factors, such as heat settings, capacity, size, and ease of use, before making your pick. Ensure that it can fit your feet and hands comfortably, has adjustable heat settings, and offers quick wax melting time. We recommend the Conair Thermal Paraffin Bath Moisturizing System for its compact design and the Revlon Moisturestay Paraffin Bath, as it comes with plastic liners and hand mitts. If you’re looking for a larger opening, consider the Salon Sundry Paraffin Wax Warmer Spa Bath.
Infographic: How Paraffin Wax Baths May Benefit You?
Now that you have an idea of some easy-to-use and effective paraffin wax baths out there, check out this infographic that highlights some of the benefits of paraffin wax baths.
References
MomJunction's articles are written after analyzing the research works of expert authors and institutions. Our references consist of resources established by authorities in their respective fields. You can learn more about the authenticity of the information we present in our editorial policy.
- Wax Bath Therapy
https://www.versusarthritis.org/about-arthritis/complementary-and-alternative-treatments/types-of-complementary-treatments/wax-bath-therapy/
- Paraffin Wax for Arthritis
https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/search?kw=health+topics+paraffin+wax+arthritis
- Aromatherapy: Do Essential Oils Really Work?
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/wellness-and-prevention/aromatherapy-do-essential-oils-really-work
Was this article helpful?
Community Experiences
Join the conversation and become a part of our nurturing community! Share your stories, experiences, and insights to connect with fellow parents.
Gabrielle RichensSkin therapist
Gabrielle Richens is a London-based skin therapist with 20 years of experience. She is also a clean beauty blogger, and owner of The Rich Skin Club, an online anti-aging coaching service. She specializes in the education of skin, helping women to better understand the aging process, and build a knowledge in anti-aging skincare ingredients and how they work.
Read full bio of Gabrielle Richens
Poulami NagMA, PG Dip.
Poulami is an associate editor at MomJunction. She did her MA in English from Miranda House, University of Delhi and has qualified UGC-NET. She also holds a PG diploma in Editing and Publishing from Jadavpur University. Her journey as a content writer began in 2017 and since then, Poulami has garnered diverse interests along the way.
Read full bio of Poulami Nag
Wedetso ChirhahMA English
Wedetso Chirhah holds a masters degree in English Literature from Mangalore University and has over 13 years of experience in content. He has written content for more than 15 B2B websites and edited school books before joining MomJunction as an editor.
Read full bio of Wedetso Chirhah
Gayatri AMA, MBA
Gayatri holds double master's degrees in Mass Communication from the University of Hyderabad and an MBA (Human Resources) from Pondicherry University. Before joining MomJunction as a commerce fact-checker and content writer, Gayatri worked as a radio presenter at All India Radio for five years, a content marketer for three years, and a political science lecturer.
Read full bio of Gayatri A