13 Best Shampoos For Thinning Hair Men in 2025 (2025)

When it comes to hair loss products, finding the perfect shampoo for thinning hair can be a painful process. The best shampoos for men with thinning hair are made with the right ingredients that work to cleanse your scalp while moisturizing and thickening your hair for a fuller look. If you’re struggling to stop hair loss or want a product that will maximize growth, a good men’s shampoo for thinning hair can make all the difference.

Some men will want a shampoo and conditioner formulated to nourish the scalp and stimulate new growth, while others need a hair thickening product that offers volume and fullness for a healthy look. With so many different brands on the market, it can be a challenge choosing the right hair loss shampoo.

From hair loss to thickening products, here are some of the best men’s shampoos for thinning hair that will deliver long-term results.

13 Best Men’s Shampoos For Thinning Hair

Hims Thick Fix Hair Shampoo

Hims Thick Fix Hair Shampoo is a popular shampoo for men with thinning hair, offering a quality product that works by penetrating follicles and encouraging new growth. This hair loss shampoo is made with saw palmetto, which can help stop male pattern baldness and alopecia. The thickening hair product will gently cleanse your scalp without drying it out and can add volume without weighing your strands down.

While designed for thinning hair, this formulation can be beneficial for all types and will help guys get that extra body and hydration necessary for a stylish look. This great smelling shampoo comes with a light eucalyptus scent that can be invigorating. As a vegan product that is free of parabens and sulfates, this top-rated product offers proven results.

Pure Biology Hair Growth Shampoo

Made with rosemary oil, saw palmetto and green tea, Pure Biology Hair Growth Shampoo has been clinically proven to block DHT (dihydrotestosterone) and prevent hair loss. This powerful treatment feeds hair and scalp with essential vitamins and minerals that moisturize and heal so new hair can grow. The clarifying shampoo is safe for all hair types and textures, offering an effective way to add volume to thin or fine straight hair.

Its many all-natural ingredients include a fusion of amino acids and keratin protein that moisturizes and strengthens hair. A second naturally occurring protein, cysteine, smooths and defrizzes hair and protects it from excessive dryness. This shampoo has no added fragrance, and its clean scent doesn’t linger.

Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner

Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Shampoo and Conditioner is one of the most popular hair care products on the market and comes formulated with 17 DHT-blocking ingredients that are proven to work. This proven-effective formulation reduces hair thinning and strengthens hair, reducing breakage and brittleness. The shampoo is rich with argan oil, amla oil, and black cumin seed oil, which work as antioxidants and antibacterials for soothing and healing itchy scalps.

The conditioner is enhanced with aloe vera and deeply moisturizes hair, adding volume while restoring hair’s natural, healthy glow. All ingredients are natural or certified organic, cruelty-free, and are absent of parabens, sulfates, silicones, and gluten.

Every Man Jack Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner

Every Man Jack Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner is a high-quality product for men with thinning hair who want all-natural ingredients that will strengthen, moisturize and thicken hair. This product cleanses and nourishes any hair type and texture without any harsh chemicals. Its plant-based ingredients clean dirt, oil, and sweat and increase fullness by improving hair and scalp health.

The shampoo and conditioner are formulated with coconut-derived compounds that pump up hair with vitamins and fatty acids, providing the essentials for new hair growth. Soy proteins strengthen hair to the root, and shea butter adds softness and suppleness. This product gets its refreshing scent from tea tree oil, which also helps treat dandruff.

Brickell Daily Strengthening Men’s Shampoo

The Brickell Daily Strengthening Shampoo gently cleanses and strengthens dry and thinning hair. Brickell Men’s Products is regarded as a leader in men’s skin and hair care, so it comes as no surprise that this premium product improves both scalp and hair health. Its key ingredients are aloe vera, vitamins B and E, silk amino acids, tea tree oil, and peppermint, all of which stimulate hair follicles, minimize hair loss, and increase hair strand thickness.

When used every day, this all-natural and certified organic shampoo will restore hair’s natural shine and stimulate scalp blood flow to produce new hair growth. The product is free of all harmful chemicals and is cruelty-free as well.

Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo

Tea Tree Scalp Care Anti-Thinning Shampoo features an exclusive Regeniplex formula that’s designed to expand hair follicles, stimulate growth and provide a fuller look. This Paul Mitchell shampoo is made with active botanical ingredients such as Kakadu plum, clover flower, pea peptides, turmeric and ginseng, working to block shrinkage and increase hair density. With continued use, the product resets how your hair grows and extends each growth phase, resulting in thicker hair.

This shampoo also deeply moisturizes without feeling greasy and helps tame unruly hair and frizz. The product does have a natural scent with a light lemon, pine, and basil fragrance that most guys will love.

Viviscal Man Full Force Fortifying Shampoo

The Viviscal Man Full Force Fortifying Shampoo is recommended by stylists for clients with thinning hair. Viviscal’s proprietary formula is composed of clinically tested and naturally derived ingredients, including pea sprout extract, which prevents hair loss. Another primary ingredient is keravis, a powerful protein complex that strengthens hair and prevents breakage. For growth to happen, hair follicles need nourishment, and this shampoo replenishes zinc, biotin, and keratin that is depleted as men age.

This blend of vitamins and minerals stimulates blood circulation in the scalp, which, in turn, increases the rate of follicle growth. The shampoo was made specifically for men, and it has a mild masculine fragrance that guys with sensitivity to scents won’t mind.

Ultrax Labs Hair Surge

Ultrax Labs Hair Surge gives a kickstart to new hair growth with a healthy dose of caffeine. It’s been a long-held secret that pouring a cup of cold brew over hair noticeably improves its health and adds volume. Caffeine blocks DHT and stimulates hair shafts to grow longer roots. This DHT blocker shampoo is also formulated with saw palmetto and ketoconazole, a powerful anti-fungal that cleanses the scalp of dandruff and flakes and unblocks hair follicles so new hair growth can begin.

The product is made for thickening all hair types, including tight coils and curls. It’s an expensive shampoo, but a little goes a long way, and thousands of testimonials document convincing proof that it works. If you’re wondering, this shampoo doesn’t smell like coffee but has a light citrus scent.

Majestic Pure Biotin Shampoo

Majestic Pure Biotin Shampoo is a top-rated product that blends biotin with ancient Chinese herbs in a formula that prevents hair loss and encourages hair growth. Also known as vitamin B7, biotin stimulates the production of keratin, an essential protein for healthy hair growth. This shampoo strengthens damaged, thinning hair with panthenol, which helps hair absorb and retain moisture, so it’s fuller and more manageable.

The product is unique for its infusion of Chinese herbal extracts – mimosa, Chinese asparagus, and hyacinth orchid – that have been used for centuries for healing inflamed scalps and preventing hair loss. This sulfate-free shampoo is a gentle cleanser for everyday use and won’t harm color-treated hair.

Old Spice Hair Thickening Shampoo

Old Spice Hair Thickening Shampoo is a popular thickening product that will cleanse and volumize your thinning hair with biotin. This shampoo works to nourish and plump up the hair you have with moisture and nutrients for a fuller look and feel. This product cleanses hair of impurities without stripping natural oils. To reap the full benefits, the shampoo should be followed up with the entire Old Spice hair-thickening treatment, which includes a conditioner and castor oil treatment that strengthen hair and increase the size of each strand.

The shampoo has a creamy consistency that lathers up well and rinses out easily. Like most Old Spice products, this hair thickening product has an added fragrance, so it may not be a great choice for guys sensitive to scents.

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Olaplex No 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo penetrates down to the molecular level of hair and repairs the broken bonds of damaged thinning hair. This color-safe shampoo deeply moisturizes split ends and frizz so hair feels thicker and is easier to manage. The ingredient list is packed with beneficial natural oils like argan, green tea and sunflower, which all work to heal scalp inflammation and dryness while adding moisture and body to hair.

The formula is also filled with a botanist’s array of fruit, herbal, and seed extracts that facilitate healthy hair growth – particularly for men with premature hair loss – and restore brittle hair damaged by blow-drying and color treatment. This shampoo is free of sulfates, parabens, phosphates, phthalates, nuts, and gluten. It has no added fragrance and has a clean, fresh scent.

Bumble and Bumble Thickening Volume Shampoo

Bumble and Bumble Thickening Volume Shampoo is a salon-recommended hair care product that deeply moisturizes fine, thinning hair without weighing it down. This thickening shampoo will heal split ends and tame flyaways, adding bounce and volume. This formulation is infused with panthenol and wheat protein, which work to build up and strengthen men’s hair.

Made with quality natural ingredients, aloe vera acts as a healing balm to soothe an itchy scalp and also clears out residue from follicles to promote hair growth. This hydrating shampoo makes hair look fuller and thicker while adding softness and shine. The product has a small amount of added floral fragrance, scented by a jasmine derivative and citrus peel.

Hairgenics Propidren Hair Growth Shampoo

Hairgenics Propidren Hair Growth Shampoo has been designed for men who are genetically inclined to male pattern baldness. Its clinical-strength formula has a strong dose of saw palmetto that works as a preventative for hair loss by blocking the production of DHT. The product is infused with MSM (an organic compound for hair growth), seaweed extract (a healing antioxidant) and biotin, which coats hair in a protective layer and minimizes breakage.

Biotin also delivers a double punch of inducing the growth of new hair and skin cells on the scalp. Hairgenics is so confident in this hair growth shampoo that it offers a 100-percent money-back guarantee if you don’t see significant hair growth and regrowth.

How To Choose A Good Men’s Shampoo For Thinning Hair

Saw Palmetto

Saw palmetto is derived from a shrub-like palm and is used as an herbal remedy for many health conditions. Some of the best hair loss shampoos are formulated with saw palmetto to treat androgenic alopecia or male-pattern baldness. Studies have shown saw palmetto can block the enzyme 5-alpha-reductase, which converts testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT).

DHT is a molecule that shrinks hair follicles, resulting in hair loss. Clinical evidence has proven that saw palmetto works to inhibit DHT production and can help stop or prevent hair loss while stimulating new hair growth.

Pumpkin Seed Oil

Pumpkin seed oil is composed of saturated and unsaturated fats, and clinical studies have shown that it can also effectively block DHT. In 2014, a placebo-controlled study of men with male-pattern baldness showed that participants who took a daily supplement of pumpkin seed oil exhibited 40 percent more hair growth than the placebo group.

Results are encouraging but not definitive. Still, a topical and/or oral supplement of pumpkin seed oil will reduce inflammation and increase blood flow to the scalp, which in turn, stimulates hair growth.

Ketoconazole

Ketoconazole is an anti-fungal for treating skin infections and dandruff. Dandruff build-up causes inflammation of the scalp and blocks hair follicles, so hair is more prone to fall out. Scientific data is encouraging that when added as an ingredient to a shampoo, ketoconazole reduces scalp inflammation, opens up hair follicles, and helps regrowth of hair.

Biotin

Also known as vitamin B7, biotin stimulates the production of keratin, an essential protein for healthy hair and nails. Keratin strengthens hair and prevents breakage. There’s not enough evidence that biotin can help with hair growth, but taken as a topical and oral supplement, it heals damaged hair and prevents hair loss.

Natural Ingredients

Many hair shampoos on the market are composed of chemicals, detergents, alcohol, artificial coloring, and lab-created fragrances. Since the ingredients you put on your hair will be absorbed into your scalp, it’s important to check the label before buying a product. The highest-rated shampoos are free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates and silicone, which can lead to severe allergic reactions and skin inflammation.

The best shampoos for thinning hair will have natural and organic ingredients that are botanical extracts, seed extracts, and all-natural oils that are beneficial to hair and skin.