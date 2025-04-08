13 Best & Tested Hair Growth Products For Hair Loss Of 2024 | Scandinavianbiolabs.co.uk (2025)

Experiencing hair loss can be a distressing situation for many. Fortunately, advancements in hair care technology have led to the development of numerous products that promise to combat this issue effectively.

In this article, we explore the 13 best hair growth products that have garnered positive reviews and have shown promising results in aiding hair regrowth.

From specialised shampoos and conditioners to serums and supplements, our comprehensive list covers a range of solutions to suit various needs and preferences.

Whether dealing with early signs of hair thinning or more advanced hair loss, these products offer hope.

Each product has been selected based on its testing effectiveness, ingredient quality, and user feedback, ensuring you can access reliable options for healthier, fuller hair.

Table of content 1. What are hair growth products? 2. How did we test? 3. 13 best hair growth products 4. How to choose the best hair growth products? 5. Conclusion 6. FAQs

What are hair growth products?

Hair growth products are specialised formulations designed to promote growth, strengthen hair, and reduce hair loss. They often contain active ingredients like minoxidil, biotin, and natural extracts that target the hair follicles, improving hair health and encouraging new growth.

These products come in multiple forms, including shampoos, conditioners, serums, oils, and supplements.

Each type offers specific benefits: Shampoos and conditioners cleanse and nourish the scalp, serums, and oils directly target the hair follicles, and supplements provide essential nutrients for hair growth internally.

The effectiveness of these products can depend on the individual's hair type, the extent of hair loss, and the underlying causes of hair thinning.

It's essential to choose a product that aligns with your specific needs and consult a healthcare professional if you have concerns about hair loss.

How did we test?

Our testing guidelines were simple. Each team member has to use the product, as directed by the manufacturer, in the same amount of time (45 days).

They need to document the before and after of the test to see how much hair growth there was for each product.

In the end, the results were tabulated based on value for money and effectiveness.

13 best hair growth products

Here are our test winners for the 13 hair growth products for hair loss:

Scandinavian Biolabs Bio-Pilixin® Serum The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Hair Growth Serum Christophe Robin Volume Shampoo Paste Nutrafol Women's Hair Serum Vitex Solutions Hair Growth Serum Pureology Clean Volume Shampoo Monpure Follicle Boost Hair Density Serum Soapbox Argan Oil Hair Growth and Anti-Frizz Serum Finally Hair's MINOXIDIL 5% Hair Growth Serum For Men R+Co DALLAS Biotin Thickening Shampoo Anareal Rice Water Spray For Hair Growth Sky Organics Organic Castor Oil Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo

1. Scandinavian Biolabs Bio-Pilixin® Serum

The Bio-Pilixin® Serum, developed by Scandinavian Biolabs, is an expert-formulated solution to help reduce hair thinning and encourage growth.

It integrates plant growth factors derived through advanced stem cell technology, nurturing the hair follicles and promoting growth.

This serum stands out for stimulating blood flow and supplying essential nutrients to both scalp and hair, making it a potent tool in combating hair loss.

Notably, the serum's composition includes ingredients like Niacinamide, Caffeine, and Curcuma Longa Callus Conditioned Media.

Each active ingredient has been carefully selected following a rigorous review of scientific literature and is third-party tested for quality assurance.

The formula is 100% vegan, with most active ingredients being naturally derived or created to replicate the same molecular structure found in nature.

Key components like Niacinamide are crucial in strengthening hair by stimulating keratin production, a vital protein constituting approximately 90% of the hair shaft.

Vanillyl Butyl Ether, another ingredient, acts as a mild warming agent, creating a tingling sensation on the scalp that improves blood flow and thus enhances nutrient and oxygen delivery to the scalp.

Bio-Pilixin Activation Serum | For Men Our star serum – nurtures hair follicle growth

2. The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Hair Growth Serum

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Hair Growth Serum is a vegan solution designed to enhance hair density, stimulate growth, and combat hair loss. It's crafted with 100% natural, cruelty-free components such as extracts, antioxidants, vitamins, and essential oils.

This serum revitalises the scalp and prevents hair loss, making it suitable for all genders. Its formula, rich in phytonutrients, stimulates hair follicles and removes impurities and dead skin cells that might hinder hair growth.

This serum can lead to stronger, healthier hair, boosting your confidence with its rejuvenating effects. Embrace the benefits of this ethical, vegan hair growth serum and discover your hair's full potential.

Shop now

3. Christophe Robin Volume Shampoo Paste

The Christophe Robin Volume Shampoo Paste is a novel hair care product that transforms from a paste to foam when mixed with water, delivering impressive volumising effects.

Infused with Rassoul clay and sugar crystals, it deeply purifies the scalp and hair, effectively removing residue and oil that can lead to flat, lifeless locks.

Suitable for both men and women, its regular use can help reduce hair fall. While it may dry hair, pairing it with a moisturising conditioner is advised. The addition of a subtle rose fragrance enhances the overall hair-washing experience.

Shop now

4. Nutrafol Women's Hair Serum

Boost your hair's thickness, volume, and strength with this rapid-absorbing, skinny, and lightweight serum for women.

It combats dry, brittle, and thinning hair with Ashwagandha Exosomes, enhancing cell renewal on the scalp.

This vegan, 100% drug-free formula employs clean, bio-optimised ingredients clinically proven to nourish thinning hair, promoting visibly thicker and stronger strands.

Nutrafol's revolutionary plant exosome technology, derived from Ashwagandha seeds, has been harnessed in this formula.

Clinically tested, it improves hair quality, increases thickness, and reduces breakage within 90 days.

Shop now

5. Vitex Solutions Hair Growth Serum

The Hair Growth Serum from Vitex Solutions is a potent formula designed to accelerate hair regrowth and improve health.

It's enriched with natural elements like vitamin B5, saw palmetto extract, and biotin, essential for scalp nourishment and hair growth stimulation.

Additionally, the serum offers antioxidant benefits and minimises the look of thinning hair. It also enhances the hair's volume and shine, making it look healthier.

Shop now

6. Pureology Clean Volume Shampoo

Pureology's Clean Volume Shampoo is ideal for those with fine hair who want to maintain their hair colour. This volumising shampoo not only thickens hair but also keeps blonde hues vibrant and healthy.

It's gentle enough for everyday use and effectively clears away the buildup. As a cruelty-free product, it utilises natural cellulose to promote hair growth from root to tip.

The shampoo's blend of aloe, soy protein, and an anti-fade complex ensures that your coloured hair stays bright and shiny for longer.

Shop now

7. Monpure Follicle Boost Hair Density Serum

The Follicle Boost Hair Density Serum offers a path to achieving hair that is not only fuller and thicker but also more voluminous and shiny.

Formulated with a blend of natural extracts and vitamins, it nourishes the scalp and accelerates hair growth.

Additionally, it protects against oxidative stress from environmental factors, enhancing the volume and shine of your hair. With consistent use, you can expect noticeable improvements in the health and thickness of your hair.

Shop now

8. Soapbox Argan Oil Hair Growth and Anti-Frizz Serum

This versatile serum is perfect for all hair types, including dry, damaged, colour-treated, curly, and those with split ends. Its crucial function is to boost shine, creating a smooth and refined look.

Formulated with argan oil and a unique blend of shea butter, sunflower, rice bran, rosemary extracts, and vitamin E, it effectively tames flyaways and deeply moisturises fine hair.

This vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free serum is made in the USA and free from harsh chemicals, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

It leaves a clean, lasting fragrance and requires just a small amount to thoroughly nourish frizzy and damaged hair, providing protection against styling damage.

Shop now

9. Finally Hair's MINOXIDIL 5% Hair Growth Serum For Men

The Men's Hair Growth Serum by Finally Hair is specifically crafted to invigorate, fortify, and rejuvenate hair follicles.

It addresses the challenges of weak and thinning hair, providing visibly thicker and healthier results for men. With bioactive nutrients, the serum accelerates hair progression while replenishing the scalp's essential oils vital for growth.

At its core lies a dynamic combination: 5% Minoxidil, widely recognised for its effectiveness in tackling hair loss, paired with the strengthening qualities of Biotin and Collagen.

This formula not only supercharges hair growth but is also gentle on hair. It maintains purity by removing additives like parabens, gluten, sulfates, and other toxins.

Shop now

10. R+Co DALLAS Biotin Thickening Shampoo

For those with thin and lifeless hair-seeking volume, the R+Co DALLAS Biotin Thickening Shampoo is an excellent choice. This shampoo avoids harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens, promoting healthy hair growth and imparting a vibrant shine and thickness.

It's particularly effective for thin and fragile hair, strengthening the keratin structure from roots to ends. The formula cleanses the scalp and delivers noticeable results in hair growth.

Standing out in its category, the R+Co DALLAS Biotin Thickening Shampoo is widely recognised as one of the top hair-thickening shampoos available.

Shop now

11. Anareal Rice Water Spray For Hair Growth

The ANAREAL rice water spray, infused with biotin, caffeine, and castor oil, is a dynamic solution for promoting hair growth. It revitalises dry, damaged hair, repairs split ends, and protects against breakage, resulting in stronger, fuller hair.

Particularly effective for enhancing hair thickness and growth, this serum is a standout choice in rice water-based hair care. It effectively reduces hair thinning and loss by nourishing the roots and rejuvenating the follicles.

Additionally, it offers deep scalp nourishment, improves circulation, combats dandruff, and soothes sensitive skin, all while strengthening and protecting the hair.

Suitable for all hair types, this serum can be used alongside rice water shampoo and conditioner for optimal results.

Shop now

12. Sky Organics Organic Castor Oil

Sky Organics' Organic Castor Oil is a 100% pure, cold-pressed elixir that nourishes hair from root to tip. Cold-pressing ensures it retains vital vitamins and antioxidants, amplifying its benefits.

To apply, warm some oil in your hands, massage into the scalp, and comb from roots to ends.

Leave it on overnight or for at least an hour before shampooing for best results. The oil encourages hair growth and fortifies existing hair for a fuller appearance.

But it's not just for hair! The brand suggests its efficacy on eyebrows and eyelashes to foster growth.

Begin with a drop or two daily, especially given its rich consistency, to naturally enhance your brows and lashes.

Shop Now

13. Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo

Viviscal's hair supplement has gained a notable reputation, and their Densifying Shampoo is equally remarkable.

The Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo, effective for various hair types and textures, contains fortifying ingredients like keratin, biotin, collagen, zinc, and the exclusive Anatel complex, contributing to thicker hair growth.

It offers a pleasant botanical aroma and comes at an affordable price. However, those with colour-treated hair should be cautious, as it may have a stripping effect.

Shop now

How to choose the best hair growth products?

To choose the best hair growth products, consider your hair type and the root cause of hair loss. Look for products with proven ingredients like biotin, keratin, and natural extracts.

It's also important to read reviews, check for any potential allergens, and decide if you prefer natural or chemical-based products.

Consulting with a hair care professional or dermatologist can also provide tailored recommendations.

Conclusion

The quest for effective hair growth solutions brings many options. From hair growth serums to specialised shampoos like Pureology Clean Volume and R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening, there's a product for every need.

Ingredients like biotin, keratin, and natural extracts play a pivotal role in these formulations, targeting hair health from the roots.

While individual results may vary, combining the right product and consistent use can lead to noticeable improvements in hair density, strength, and overall health.

Remember to choose products that align with your specific hair type and concerns for the best outcomes.

FAQs

What are the key ingredients to look for in hair growth products?

Look for ingredients like biotin, keratin, minoxidil, natural extracts (like saw palmetto), and vitamins.

How long does it take to see results from hair growth products?

Results can vary, but typically, it takes about 2-4 months to notice changes in hair growth or density.

Are natural hair growth products as effective as chemical-based ones?

It depends on the individual's hair type and the specific product. Some people find natural products very effective, while others may need the potency of chemical-based options.

Can hair growth products reverse balding?

Hair growth products can help in some cases of thinning hair, but they are often less effective for complete balding, especially if it's genetic.

Is it safe to use multiple hair growth products simultaneously?

It's generally safe, but it's important to be cautious of ingredient interactions and to not overload the scalp. Consulting with a dermatologist or hair care professional is advisable when combining products.

