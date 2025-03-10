13 Curl Activators That Will Make Your Waves & Curls Pop! - Curly Bun Mom (2025)

These 13 curl activators will allow you to see your natural hair’s true potential. Say goodbye to frizz & hello to hydrated defined curls. Get definition like never before with these curl activators!

Curl activators are curly girl prodcuts that contain ingredients to enhance your natural curl pattern.

The best curl activator for your hair type and state of your hair will not weigh down your hair and will encourage definition and volume.

In this post, I’ll give you insight on 11 of the most loved curl activators that will define your naturally curly hair.

13 Curl Activators That Curly Girls Love

Click on each Curl Activator to jump to the review.

1. Quai Curl Defining Creme – Buy on Amazon

2. AG Hair re: Coil – Buy on Amazon

3. The Doux Mousse Def Texture Foam – Buy on Amazon

4. Camille Rose Curl Maker – Buy on Amazon

5. Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer – Buy on Amazon

6. Miss Jessie’s Pillow Soft Curls – Buy on Amazon

7. Curl Smith Curl Defining Styling Souffle – Buy on Amazon

8. Briogeo Curl Charisma – Buy on Amazon

9. Marc Anthony Strictly Curls – Buy on Amazon

10. Moptop Curl Enhancer Gel – Buy on Amazon

11. Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie – Buy on Amazon

12. Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Cream – Buy on Amazon

13. Cantu Shea Butter Curl Activator Cream – Buy on Amazon

Quai Curl Defining Creme

The Quai Crème doesn’t just define curls—it gives them a red-carpet blowout. My frizz went from “chaotic morning rush” to “sleek, Instagram-worthy spirals” in seconds. The texture isheaven—not too thick, not too slick—and it layers like a dream under oils or gels for extra hold. I’ve even used it on second-day hair for a quick refresh, andhello, instant hydration without the buildup. Plus, it smells like a luxury spa. If your curls crave VIP treatment, grab this. Trust me, your hair will write you a thank-you note (and maybe even send flowers).

AG Hair Care re: Coil Curl Activator

The AG Re: Coil is like a tall glass of water for parched curls. It’s lightweight but packs a punch—twist-outs stay defined for days, and my shrinkage?Poof. Gone. The slip is unreal, so detangling feels like gliding through butter, and it leaves zero residue. I’ve even mixed it with my deep conditioner for extra oomph. If your coils need a pep talk (and a hydration boost), this is your hype squad. Pro tip: Pair it with a satin bonnet, and wake up to coils that look freshly styled.

The Doux Mousse Def Texture Foam

Imagine your curls waking up like they’ve had eight hours of sleep and a green smoothie. That’s the Doux Mousse. This foam isstupidlight—no crunch, no stickiness—just fluffy, bouncy curls that look like they’ve never heard of humidity. I’ve worn it on beach days, first dates, and Zoom calls. Verdict? My hair looked adorable every. Single. Time. It’s also a lifesaver for braid-outs; just spritz and scrunch for instant texture. And can we talk about the hold? Flexible enough for touchable curls but strong enough to survive a windy commute..

Camille Rose Curl Maker

This gel isblack girl magicin a bottle. The Curl Maker served me ringlets so juicy, I half-expected them to drip syrup. It’s got that perfect “scrunchable” hold—soft but stubborn—and the flaxseed blend? Chef’s kiss. Pro tip: Apply it to sopping-wet hair, then air-dry. You’ll spend the day fielding compliments like, “Are those curls real?!” Spoiler: They are now. I’ve also used it for slicked-back ponytails, and not a single baby hair dared rebel. Bonus: The bottle lastsforever, even with my wash-day obsession.

Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer

For the low-maintenance curlies who still want to stunt: This. Stuff. Is. Gold. The Aveda enhancer is like a yoga class for your hair—gentle, nourishing, and leaves everythingcentered. It doesn’t weigh down my 2B waves but somehow coaxes out definition I didn’t know I had. I’ve even used it on dry hair for a quick revive, and it worked like a charm (no water needed!). Plus, the citrusy scent? Instant mood booster. Perfect for “I woke up like this” days (even if you totally didn’t).

Miss Jessie’s Pillow Soft Curls

Pillow Soft Curls is the friend who shows up with wine and a hug after a bad day. It’s creamy, dreamy, and melts into your hair like butter on toast. My curls stayedhttps://amzn.to/4keamcX soft enough to pet (yes, I tried) with zero crunch. Bonus: It plays nice with every hairstyle—twist-outs, wash-n-gos, even braid-outs. I’ve layered it under heavier gels for extra definition, and the combo ischef’s kiss. Miss Jessie, you’ve earned a permanent spot on my shelf. Oh, and the vanilla-coconut scent? I’d wear it as perfume.

Curl Smith Curl Defining Styling Souffle

If curls were desserts, this soufflé would be Michelin-starred. The texture ischef’s kiss—whipped, airy, and impossibly rich. It defines without stiffness, and my 3A curls held their shape through a thunderstorm (andmy gym session). Worth every penny? Absolutely. Your hair deserves this five-star treatment. I’ve even used it for finger coils, and the separation was flawless. Plus, it’s humidity-resistant—no frizz halo, just pure, bouncy perfection.

Learn how to scrunch out the crunch (SOTC) here.

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Leave In Defining Creme

This cream is the overachiever of your curl routine. Rice amino acids? Avocado? It’s like a superfood smoothie for your strands. I use it as a leave-in before gels, and my curls stay moisturized for days. Even my frizz-prone edges slick down like they’ve been bribed. Pro tip: A little goes a long way. Your wallet (and hair) will thank you. I’ve also used it solo on lazy days, and my curls stayed hydrated without feeling greasy. It’s basically the Swiss Army knife of curl care.

Marc Anthony Strictly Curls

Listen, I’m a sucker for drugstore gems, and this one?Chef’s kiss.Strictly Curls is the under-$10 hero your routine’s been missing. It tames flyaways, boosts volume, and smells like a tropical vacation. My waves looked so polished, my mom asked if I’d gotten a blowout. Nope—just Marc Anthony working his magic. I’ve even used it on dry hair to revive second-day curls, and it worked like a charm. For the price, it’s a steal!

Moptop Curl Enhancer Gel

If you’re allergic to crunchy gels, meet your soulmate. Moptop’s gel is the unicorn of hold: strong enough for definition, soft enough for a hair flip. I scrunched out the cast, and my curls sprang to life like they’d just heard their favorite song. Bonus points for being vegan and color-safe. Cue the slow clap. I’ve also used it for twist-outs, and the shine was unreal—no oil needed. It’s like a filter for your hair, but IRL.

Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie

This cult classic? Stillthat girl.The Smoothie is like a cozy blanket for your curls—thick, nourishing, and smells like heaven (shoutout to coconut and shea butter). I rake it through damp hair, and by morning, I’ve got defined, glossy curls that feel like silk. It’s a pantry staple for a reason. I’ve even used it as a pre-poo treatment for extra moisture, and my curls drank it up. Pro tip: Warm a dab in your palms before applying—it melts into your strands like magic.

Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Cream

NYM’s Curl Talk is the friend who’s always down foranything.Beach waves? Check. Defined coils? Check. Refresh day? Double check. The cream is lightweight but mighty, and the price tag?Chef’s kiss.I keep a tube in my gym bag, purse, and car—because you never know when your curls will need a pep talk. It’s also a killer base for gel casts—no flaking, just soft hold.

Cantu Shea Butter Curl Activator Cream

Cantu, you’ve done it again. This cream is the OG—thick, rich, and smells like a tropical breeze. It revives even the saddest, driest curls (we’ve all been there) and leaves them bouncy and defined. Plus, it’s cheaper than my latte habit. If you’re new to curly girl life, start here. Your hair (and budget) will sing. I’ve even used it as a scalp soother on dry days—it’s that versatile.

What is a curl activator

A curl activator is a curly girl product forumlated to hydrate, enhance and define naturally curly hair. Curl activators should be applied to clean wet hair before adding gel or mousse for hold.

How does a curl activator work

Curl activators contain ingredients like humectants that work to enhance your natural curl pattern and activate your natural curls. They provide thirsty curls with the necessary moisture to reduce frizz and define curls.

As you may already know moisture is very important for wavy and curly hair as textured hair is prone to dryness.

How To Use a curl activator

Curl activators work best when applied on damp or wet hair. It’s best to experiment to see which application works best for your hair.

You can apply your curl activator on freshly washed hair or layer it on your curls after applying your preferred leave in conditioner.

To apply your curl activator, work in sections, raking the products through or using praying hands.

Once you’ve applied the product using a curly girl brush, like the detangle to ensure even distribution of the curl activator.

At this point you can scrunch or use a denman brush to define curls before adding a gel or mousse for hold.

If you prefer, add your preferred gel before scrunching or defining with your brush.

Does a curl activator make hair curlier

Once your have naturally textured hair, curl activators help to enhance your natural curls and so it may seem as though they make your hair curlier.

If you have naturally straight hair, however, curl activators won’t make your hair curly.

Can curl activators dry out hair

Curl activators can dry out your hair if not used correctly. It’s best to layer your curl activator on top of your preferred leave in conditioner. It’s also best to add a gel or mousse over your curl activator.

Layering your curly girl products in this way will reduce the risk of the humectants in the curl activators from pulling moisture from your curls.

Takeaway

The best curl activtor for your hair type and current state of your curls will vary. It’s therefore important to assess your hair before styling and experiement with different curl activators to find the best for your hair.

This list of curl activators are loved by many curly girls and I’m sure that you will find a few favorites for your curls and your budget.

