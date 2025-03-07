13 Netflix TV Shows and Movies Filmed in Morocco (2023) (2025)

Heading to Morocco? These Netflix TV shows and movies filmed in Morocco will help you prepare for your trip from the comfort of your couch.

Morocco’s a popular filming destination. It often serves as a safe stand-in for other Middle Eastern countries.

Here are some of the top TV shows and movies set in Morocco on Netflix in the US as of February 6, 2023. Many are also available in other countries. Watch these Moroccan movies on Netflix while you can, because content disappears as licensing agreements expire.

Don’t miss the bonus lists below of Morocco movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video.

Table of Contents Netflix TV Shows and Movies Filmed in Morocco

TV Shows and Movies Shot in Morocco on Amazon Prime

TV Shows and Movies Made in Morocco for Rental on Amazon Prime

Netflix TV Shows and Movies Filmed in Morocco

The Old Guard Trailer #2 (2020) | Movieclips Trailers

Charlize Theron stars in this Netflix Original adaptation of the Greg Rucka graphic novel.Four undying warriors who’ve secretly protected humanity for centuries become targeted for their mysterious powers just as they discover a new immortal.

Many scenes take place in and around Marrakech. Morocco also stands in for Somalia and Kenya in the film.

Close | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

This female-driven thriller shot in Morocco and the UK stars Noomi Rapace of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo as a lone security expert who must protect an heiress from highly trained kidnappers while trying to stay alive.

Mosul | Official Trailer | Netflix

This gripping Arabic-language war thriller was filmed in Marrakesh.

After his life is saved by a rogue Iraqi squadron, a young police officer joins them in their fight against ISIS in a decimated Mosul.

The Spy – starring Sacha Baron Cohen | Official Trailer | Netflix

Intense espionage series aboutIsraeli clerk-turned-secret agent Eli Cohen, who goes undercover inside Syria on a perilous mission tospyfor Mossad.Cohen is portrayed by British actor Sacha Baron Cohen, known for his role as “Borat.”

Filming took place in several different locations of the Kingdom of Morocco, including Rabat, Sale, Kenitra, and Fez.

Travel the World With David Chang | Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner Trailer | Netflix

In Episode 2, celebrity chef David Chang visits the city of Marrakech with model Chrissy Teigen, exploring the markets, pottery-making, and incredible Moroccan food.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

In Season 3, Episode 1, Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal visits Marrakesh. He savors lamb, gets quizzed on spices, and commits a couscous faux pas over a family dinner.

Dark dramedy series set in Belgium’s Moroccan community.

When a Moroccan dies in Belgium their family is left with the dilemma: “Do we bury them here or do we take them back to where they were born?” A young entrepreneur turns his community on its head with a risky plan to import soil from Morocco to bury the deceased.

Cooked | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

This enlightening docu-series based on the best-selling book by food writer Michael Pollan explores how cooking transforms food and shapes our world.

About half of Season 1, Episode 3 is filmed in Morocco, starting with a lovely scene of a mother explaining the ancient traditions of baking to her son.

The viewer is then transported to a Moroccan communal bakery, a wheat farm, and a traditional water-powered stone mill to learn about the sacred art of bread making. You’ll never view bread the same way again.

The Unknown Saint (2019) | Trailer | Younes Bouab | Salah Ben Saleh | Bouchaib Semmak

Entertaining comedy by first-time filmmaker Alaa Eddine Aljem set in the sands of southern Morocco.

Just before being caught by the police, a fleeing thief buries his loot in the sand and disguises the hiding place as a grave. When he’s released from prison several years later, he discovers that the grave has become a shrine to an unknown saint and is surrounded by a village that lives off his veneration.

4L (4 Latas) Netflix Trailer

Feel-good Spanish road movie set in Africa.

Hoping to reunite with a dying friend, two longtime pals re-create their desert road trip from Spain to Timbuktu, bringing along his estranged daughter.

They drive there in an ancient Renault 4L, passing through stunning Saharan landscapes between Morocco and Mali.

La Reina del Sur [Telemundo 2011 | HD Trailer]

This addictive edge-of-your-seat telenovela, an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte, chronicles the rise to power of a young Mexican woman who becomes the most powerful drug trafficker in southern Spain.

Beautiful filming locations on the Moroccan coast and in Mexico, Spain, and Colombia.

Narcoworld Dope Stories Season 1 Official Netflix HD trailer

Episode 2 of this rather sensational crime docuseries follows the flow of smuggled hash as criminals transport it from Morocco, across the Strait of Gibraltar, up the coast of Spain and into France.

ADÚ (2020) Tráiler Oficial Español

No English subtitles available for YouTube trailer – click to watch trailer on Netflix

If you liked Babel, try these three interlocking tales set in North Africa starring veteran Spanish actor Luis Tosar.

In a desperate attempt to reach Europe, six-year-old Adú and his older sister in Cameroon try to sneak into an aircraft hold. Not far away, an environmental activist witnesses the terrible scene of an elephant killed by poachers.

Meanwhile, in Spanish Morocco, a group of civil guards faces a furious mob of African immigrants trying to cross the border fence in Melilla.

TV Shows and Movies Shot in Morocco on Amazon Prime

I hope you find my recommendations helpful! Just so you know, I may earn a small fee from purchases made using Amazon links in this section at no extra cost to you.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, don’t miss these TV shows and films made in Morocco available to stream for free. These shows are available in the US as of August 29, 2021. Many may also be available in other countries.

Not an Amazon Prime member yet? Click here to start your free 30-day trial.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Much of this suspenseful spy thriller‘s first season was filmed in Morocco. Marrakech and its surroundings stand in for six Middle Eastern countries: Yemen, Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and Syria. Shooting took place in Marrakech, Tensift El Haouz, Essaouira, El Jadida, and Chichaoua.

When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers, his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job. He’s catapulted into a deadly game of cat and mouse with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.

Travel Man EP4 Marrakech - Richard Ayoade & Stephen Mangan eat steamed sheep's brain

Host Richard Ayoade takes a ruthless approach to getting the maximum from a city break.

In Season 1, Episode 4, Richard and actor Stephen Mangan eat steamed sheep’s head and go hot air ballooning and camel riding on a quickie weekend trip in Marrakech.

In Season 1, Episode 11, the late, great Anthony Bourdain traverses the Moroccan desert with one goal in mind: eat a mud-oven-roasted sheep.

In Episode 12, Tony experiences the culinary heart and distinct walled medinas, or districts, of the Moroccan city Fes.

Hideous Kinky Trailer

Disenchanted with the dreary conventions of English life, 25-year-old Julia (Kate Winslet) heads for Morocco with her children, six-year-old Lucy and precocious eight-year-old Bea.

After the girls match their mother with gentle Moroccan acrobat and con man Bilal, sexual gears are set in motion, and he moves in, serving as a surrogate father.

TV Shows and Movies Made in Morocco for Rental on Amazon Prime

Babel - Trailer

This international co-production stars Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett as an American couple vacationing in Morocco who fall victim to a random act of violence, triggering a series of events across four countries.

Directed by Mexico’s Alejandro González Iñárritu (Amores Perros).

Complex thriller set in Tangiers and Casablanca.

A Moroccan woman and Franco-Serbian man fall in love while building a luxurious villa. After the excavation work reveals catacombs from the fourth century, workers begin to disappear.

Razzia - Movie Trailer | France | Morocco | Belgium - 22nd IFFK

In this mesmerizing drama set in Casablanca, five Moroccans from different social and religious strata are pushed to the fringe by their extremist government.

Spanning three decades and several storylines, director Nabil Ayouch weaves an intricate tale of lost loves, forbidden desires, and fragile dreams in modern-day Morocco.

Moroccan entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2018 Academy Awards.

Catch The Wind / Prendre le large (2017) - Trailer (English Subs)

Edith, a 45-year-old French textile factory worker, sees her life turned upside down by the company’s downsizing measures.

Estranged from her son and without any other ties, rather than go into unemployment, she decides to leave her life in France behind and relocate to the factory in Tangier.

Richard Bangs' Adventure With Purpose: Morocco (Trailer)

Join Richard Bangs, known as the father of modern adventure travel, as he seeks a new meaning for the Kasbah in a country where men from all nations have sought refuge through the ages.

The journey begins in Marrakesh, dips down to Essaouria, travels over the Atlas Mountains, and to the desert on the eastern border, then goes north to Fès, Tangier, Rabat, and Casablanca.

The Child of the Sahara | Trailer | Laurent Merlin | Ahd Saddik | Abdelmoula Oukhita

After the death of his parents, a French teenager learns he is actually adopted. His real mother and father are the Moroccan couple he had believed were his aunt and uncle.

He decides to join them at their home on the edge of the Sahara, but isolation, culture shock, and a jealous little brother soon lead him to question whether he’s made the right choice.

Beautiful cinematography of the desert Moroccan landscape.

Sweet and engaging film set in a gossip-prone Moroccan village in the summer of 1975. An abandoned boy develops a life-changing bond with Carmen, the Spanish woman working at the local cinema.

Official selection of the prestigious Global Lens Collection.

Life is Waiting | Trailer | Available now

Forty years after its people were promised freedom by departing Spanish rulers, Western Sahara remains Africa’s last colony.

This sobering documentary chronicles the everyday violence experienced by Sahrawis living under Moroccan occupation and voices the aspirations of a desert people for whom colonialism never ended.

You may also like: Best Travel Documentaries on Netflix

Essential Travel Items You Never Knew You Needed

German TV Series on Netflix and Amazon Prime

Have more recommendations for TV series or films set in Morocco? Some of my best suggestions for Moroccan shows come from readers. Please share your favorite Moroccan movies on Netflix and Amazon in the comments.

Photo credits – TV shows and films shot in Morocco: – Banner image from Cooked: Netflix – Pinterest image: Annie SprattonUnsplash

Liked it? Pin it!

Related