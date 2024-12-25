13 Professional Electronic Nail Files for the Speediest DIY Manicure (2024)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
We updated this article in February 2023 to add more information about each featured product based on extensive research done by the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab, in addition to including two new picks.
If you like to opt for a DIY manicure or DIY pedicure, one way to upgrade your process is using a professional nail drill, also known as an e-file or electric manicure file. This will give the nails on your fingers and toes a look that mimics what you would receive at the salon. Nail drills are designed for professionals — these products expedite the process of removing polish and cuticles while simultaneously providing precision to your manicure or pedicure. An electric manicure toolset can work on both false and natural nails and can be a multitasker: It can file and shape your nails, easily remove gel polish, take off acrylic nails at home, trim your cuticles and buff your calluses straight to smoothness.
The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab extensively reviews and tests nail products, including nail polishes. The Beauty Lab scientists have yet to formally test nail drills, though tried three nail drills for this article. As they can cause damage to the nail, our scientists do not recommend them unless used by a professional. Ahead, the best nail drills you can buy, including the top pick for beginners, the professionals, acrylics and more.
You can read more about how we choose and evaluate nail drills at the end of this story. If you're looking for more ways to achieve an Instagram-worthy mani or pedi, check out our guides on the best callus removers and our favorite French manicure ideas, plus the best dip powder nail kits you can use right at home.
1
Best Overall Nail Drill
Kiss Power File x Nail Dryer, All-In-One Nail Care Kit
Pros
- Well-fitting attachments with minimal vibration
- Easy to organize
- Full nail care kit including nail dryer
Cons
- Not super powerful
To get the full salon experience, try this Kiss nail care kit. Complete with a nail drill, nail dryer and several other accessories like a cuticle pusher, the rechargeable tool can be used either with or without a cord for ease and convenience. "I love that the kit has a place for every filing tip and a lid to keep it all contained, so you won’t lose any pieces," says Butler. "The file attachments fit snugly into the power file so they remain straight and spin without wobbling." However, she adds that it's not the most powerful file and will stop with a bit of pressure, though that's also a good safety feature.
|Number of attachments
|12
|Power source
|Nail drill is rechargeable; drying kit is battery-powered and batteries aren't included
2
Best Value Nail Drill
MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill
Now 38% Off
Pros
- Portable size
- Cooling feature to prevent overheating
- Affordable
Cons
- Not suitable for natural nails
This MelodySusie electric nail file is portable and will give your nails a professional look. The tool is compact but powerful and can manage your acrylic nails with ease. The body of this nail drill is made with aluminum alloy, which contributes to heat dissipation. Note: This is specifically designed for acrylic and gel nails, so don't use this machine on your natural nails. "Nice cord length, rests nicely in the hand, minimal vibration even at the faster RPMs," a reviewer writes. "It doesn't heat up with use and is very quiet."
|Number of attachments
|12
|Power source
|Corded
3
Best Nail Drill for Acrylics
Imene Brushless Nail Drill
Pros
- High speed
- Reviewers note that it's quiet and has low vibration
Cons
- Pricey
Imene's rechargeable, cordless machine will remove acrylics or gel with ease. This strong drill is one of the most powerful nail drills on our list, complete with a a brushless motor. A pricier pick, it's ideal for professional use only due to its power. "Its features include a rotary speed up to 35,000 RPMs, allowing for forward and reverse sanding," one reviewer writes. "Yet it is reasonably quiet, has low vibration and great heat dissipation."
|Number of attachments
|12
|Power source
|Rechargeable
4
Best Long-Lasting Nail Drill
Atwood Industries Digital Electric File
Pros
- Reliable
- Long-lasting
Cons
- High upfront cost
When you're looking for a long-lasting, pro-style nail drill, this option from Atwood Industries is one of Aaron's go-to purchases. If you're doing nails professionally, the high price tag may well be worth the investment: "You have to use an e-file for hours at a time where you want to invest in something that will last for years," she says, recommending this option from Atwood Industries as one of her favorites.
|Number of attachments
|None (sold separately)
|Power source
|Not disclosed
5
Best Professional Nail Drill
Medicool Pro Power 35K Portable Nail Drill
Pros
- 20-hour battery life
- Powerful
Cons
- Pricey
Manicure aficionados and experts, this Medicool nail drill is for you, especially if you like acrylic nails. The tool is an investment; however, its features make it worthwhile. It's rechargeable with a 20-hour battery life and goes up to 35,000 RPMs, enabling it to tackle even the toughest nail job. It comes with diamond, ceramic and carbide nail bits. This is a favorite of Syreeta Aaron, LeChat Nails Educator and Montgomery, Alabama-based salon owner. She cites it as being a good investment that will keep up with you for years to come. An Amazon reviewer raves that it's "Quiet, smooth, powerful!!"
|Number of attachments
|6
|Power source
|Rechargeable
6
Best Nail Drill for Precision
Finishing Touch Salon Nails Kit
Pros
- Has an LED light
- Cordless
- Well-priced
Cons
- Attachments may wobble
E-files are often used to "clean off any excess debris such as dead skin or taking off just the clear coat top layer of gel polish on your natural nails," notes Aaron. In cases like these, finding a precise nail file like this one is key. The rechargeable, cordless nail file includes forward and reverse settings as well as low and high power modes to buff, shine, shape and file the nail. It also "has lights all around the end of the file which light up the nail quite well," notes Butler. However, she notes that it's important to adjust the attachments correctly: "I noticed that the tip can wobble if it is inserted too far or not far enough." An Amazon reviewer adds, "I love this product, its ease of use and how precise the attachments are when using them on my nails."
|Number of attachments
|6
|Power source
|Rechargeable
7
Best Nail Drill for Beginners
Bellasonic 4-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Nail File Set
Pros
- Lightweight
- Won't overheat
- Less likely to damage nails
Cons
- Some find that the disc attachments aren't long-lasting
Nail drill novices might want to opt for the Bellasonic. This option oscillates versus spins, causing less friction and heat, which means there's less of a chance it will damage your nails, making it perfect for nail pros who are just starting to use drills. The discs are gentle enough to easily file down your cuticles and shape your nails, though some reviewers note they don't last very long. While we don't recommend beginners to use nail files, if it's an absolutely necessary purchase, the gentleness of this one makes it a good choice. "I bought this hoping it would make it easier for me to give my elderly mom her manicures," one Amazon reviewer shares. "The trimmer is a huge improvement over emery boards, which sometimes caught on her paper thin skin and hurt. I wish I would have gotten this sooner."
|Number of attachments
|4
|Power source
|Rechargeable
8
BEST NAIL DRILL ON AMAZON
Kupa ManiPro Passport Portable Nail Filing System
Pros
- Cordless
- Little to no vibration
- Portable
Cons
- Doesn't come with drill bits
- Pricey
The Kupa nail drill is a favorite for DIY manicure lovers, though the price tag may be high for some. It's a top-selling portable nail drill machine on Amazon thanks to its cordless feature. It also has a small clip on the back in case you want to hook it onto your pants or need to walk around with it. It goes up to 30,000 RPMs and has little to no vibration. Note that it doesn't come with drill bits. "Why try the rest if you are used to the best?" a reviewer writes. "I am so impressed with this product." Aaron also recommends the Kupa nail drills.
|Number of attachments
|None (sold separately)
|Power source
|Rechargeable
9
Best Nail Drill with Foot Pedal
Makartt Nail Drill Electric Nail File Machine JD700 Pro
Pros
- Foot pedal makes it easy to use
- Works on gel or acrylic nails
Cons
- Doesn't display RPMs
On the hunt for a professional-level affordable e-file? Look no further than this Makartt nail drill machine. This less pricey e-file machine goes up to 30,000 RPMs, making it great on gel and acrylic nails (not natural, though!). It even has a foot pedal machine to facilitate use, but there's also an option on the machine if you prefer to operate the handpiece. Many nail techs are fans of this one, with one reviewer writing, "I am a professional nail technician and have been using this drill for around three months constantly. It holds up well with no vibration. For the price, I would definitely recommend it." Some reviewers wish it displayed the RPMs rather than just general minimum to maximum speed, as it left them guessing.
|Number of attachments
|6 (plus 30 sanding bands)
|Power source
|Adapter
10
Best Nail Drill for Natural Nails
TouchBeauty Nail File Electric 5-in-1 Manicure/Pedicure Set
Pros
- One button for easy usage
- Great value
Cons
- Attachments are not replaceable
TouchBeauty's nail file is great for beginners; with only one button, it won't be too hard to figure it out. It goes up to 9,000 RPMs, so while it's not our first choice for acrylic nails, it's a great option for shaping your natural nails and maintaining your cuticles. It's also battery-powered so no need to worry about cords and wires. Note: The attachments aren't replaceable, so when they wear out, it's time to throw away the machine. However, at less than $20, if you are new to nail drill machines, it's not as much of an investment as some of our other picks. "I love this drill," one reviewer notes. "It's not too powerful so it's really difficult to make a mistake."
|Number of attachments
|5
|Power source
|Battery (not included)
11
Best Nail Drill for Less Than $15
Equate Total Nail Care System
Pros
- Great value
- Powerful enough to file acrylic nails
Cons
- Only one speed
Conserving your cash? Your nails don't have to suffer. This super affordable e-file will cost you just around $10, plus comes with five nail drill bits and a UV light to cure your nail polish so you can give yourself a gel manicure (though Butler mentions that this isn't the most useful, as "you should only use the lamp that comes with the polish you’re using"). You can also store the tools inside the curing station of the electric nail set. "This file has only one speed but is more powerful than the Kiss and Flawless files and takes more pressure to stop," says Butler. "This can be useful for filing down acrylic, polygel or dip powder nails, but requires more caution on natural nails."
|Number of attachments
|5
|Power source
|Battery (file batteries not included; curing light batteries included)
12
Best Nail Drill for Travel
Bauer Nail Perfect Manicure & Pedicure Set
Pros
- Comes with storage case
- Small size ideal for travel
- Well-priced
Cons
- Only two speeds
If you are meticulous about keeping your beauty items together or need to take care of your cuticles on the road, this Bauer set is for you. It comes in a compact storage case so you'll never be looking around for your nail bits or discs. There are only two speeds, so this is better for manicures and pedicures on natural nails. "It does not hurt at all when using and it is filing down the nails perfectly," a reviewer shares.
|Number of attachments
|5
|Power source
|Battery (not included)
13
Best Cordless Nail Drill
Pure Enrichment PureNails Luxe Rechargeable Manicure Set
Pros
- Cordless and portable
- Has an LED light for easier viewing
Cons
- Noisy
Ideal for both manicures and pedicures, this electric tool set is a great option for those who want to facilitate and speed up the process at home. With up to three hours of cordless use, you can use this anywhere without worrying about needing to plug it in. The motorized wand also features an LED light to illuminate your work sans shadows, making it easier to see the details of your mani/pedi. "It is easy to use and does not have the cost or inconvenience of going to a manicurist or a podiatrist," a reviewer raves. Some other reviewers share that it's on the louder side.
|Number of attachments
|9
|Power source
|Rechargeable
14
Best Lighted Nail Drill
Hammacher Schlemmer Illuminating Manicure/Pedicure Set
Pros
- Lights up so you an easily see details
- Lower speed for natural nails
Cons
- Won't work well on acrylic nails
Ideal for both manicures and pedicures, this Hammacher Schlemmer electric tool set is a great option for those who want to facilitate and speed up the process at home. With six speeds up to 12,000 RPMs, it's perfect for natural nails, but likely too slow for acrylics. The tip of the motorized wand is encircled with LED lights to illuminate your work sans shadows, making it easier to see the details of your mani/pedi. "It does the job in less than half the time than most other pedicure sets that I have tried and end up throwing away," a reviewer notes. "I absolutely love it."
How we chose the best nail drills
The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab tests thousands of beauty items every year, including nail care products such as nail polish. In the Lab's latest nail polish test, our scientists evaluated more than 3,700 surveys, taking into account dry speed, chip resistance, shine, color, ease of application and removal and any nail staining upon removal, so our pros know what makes a great nail product. However, the Lab has never formally tested nail drills, so Butler tried a few nail drills to contribute her expertise. The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab does not recommend using nail drills unless you are a professional.
What to look for when shopping for a nail drill
Though nail drills can facilitate your at-home mani/pedis, if you're inexperienced using one or not well-versed in the specifics, you can end up not achieving your desired outcome or worse, damaging your nails and hurting yourself. Here, some important things to consider before you lay a finger on a professional nail drill:
✔️ Consider the drill bit size: Pick the right drill bit for the job. Bits are what allow you to shape and file your nails, and they come in a variety of shapes, sizes, materials and grits. While some grits have multiple functions, some are specific to certain purposes (for example, the barrel bit does backfill cutting and shaping the nail, but you can't use it for filing your cuticles), so educate yourself on the bits before beginning.
✔️ Settings and speeds: Familiarize yourself with the setting and speed options, then make sure to choose the right ones for you. The forward or reverse options on the machine are specific to your dominant hand — use forward if you are right-handed and reverse if you are left-handed. Practice makes perfect when it comes to speed: Too fast and you can damage your nails, but too slow and you won't get your desired outcome.
Is a nail drill worth it?
Yes, if you're a professional nail technician. "Having one makes it much easier to clean dead skin on the nail plate, but you just have to be careful with using at high speeds if you’re not used to handling one," says Aaron.
But are nail drills safe?
Technically, yes, but proceed with caution and don't use it at a high speed. Nail drills are "so easy to overdo, and it’s well-known that they can cause nail damage," says , who notes that a study shows that after applying and removing nail polish, gel polishes and acrylic nail powder, "all forms of removal caused nail damage but the most damage was caused by nail drills and nail files."
That's why "you have to be very careful," says Aaron. "Remember, the purpose of using a nail drill is just to clean the surface and not drill into the nail too much." When possible, it's best to leave drilling to the pros.
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
Good Housekeeping Beauty Assistant Catharine Malzahn updated this article. She works closely with the GH Beauty Lab to help deliver fact-based, science-backed beauty coverage. Over the years, she has interviewed experts, written product reviews and tested hundreds of nail products including nail polishes/formulas, nail color, nail treatment, nail art and more, resulting in her experiencing her fair share of nail drills while at the salon. You're unlikely to ever see her without her nails done.
For this article, she worked with . Wnek has a B.S. in chemistry from St. John’s University, an M.S. in pharmaceutical sciences with concentration in cosmetic science from the University of Cincinnati and 10 years of experience in the personal care industry including formulation, product development, claim evaluation and efficacy testing. She shared research on nail drills and provided expert advice for this story.
Malzahn also worked with . She conducts hands-on testing of health and beauty products, and tested three nail drills to provide quotes and expertise for this article.
Additonally, Malzahn interviewed LeChat Nails Educator and Montgomery, Alabama-based salon owner Syreeta Aaron, who provided expert advice and product recommendations. Danielle James is a former freelance writer for Good Housekeeping.
