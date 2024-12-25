13 Professional Electronic Nail Files for the Speediest DIY Manicure (2024)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

If you like to opt for a DIY manicure or DIY pedicure, one way to upgrade your process is using a professional nail drill, also known as an e-file or electric manicure file. This will give the nails on your fingers and toes a look that mimics what you would receive at the salon. Nail drills are designed for professionals — these products expedite the process of removing polish and cuticles while simultaneously providing precision to your manicure or pedicure. An electric manicure toolset can work on both false and natural nails and can be a multitasker: It can file and shape your nails, easily remove gel polish, take off acrylic nails at home, trim your cuticles and buff your calluses straight to smoothness.

The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab extensively reviews and tests nail products, including nail polishes. The Beauty Lab scientists have yet to formally test nail drills, though tried three nail drills for this article. As they can cause damage to the nail, our scientists do not recommend them unless used by a professional. Ahead, the best nail drills you can buy, including the top pick for beginners, the professionals, acrylics and more.

