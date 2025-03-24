14 best breast enlargement creams of 2023 (2025)

Breast enlargement creams are topical products that claim to increase breast size when applied regularly. These creams fall under the category of herbal supplements or dietary supplements, often marketed as a non-surgical and natural alternative to breast augmentation surgery. Here's what you should know about them:
Ingredients: Breast enlargement creams typically contain a blend of herbs, plant extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Common ingredients may include fenugreek, fennel, saw palmetto, wild yam, and various botanical extracts. Some creams may also contain hormones like estrogen or progesterone.
Claims: Manufacturers of these creams often make claims about their ability to promote breast growth and enhance breast firmness. They may suggest that the active ingredients mimic the effects of estrogen, a hormone known to influence breast development.
Limited Scientific Evidence: It's important to note that the scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of breast enlargement creams is limited and often inconclusive. While some ingredients in these creams may have phytoestrogenic properties, their ability to significantly increase breast size is not well-documented.
Safety Concerns: The safety of breast enlargement creams is a subject of concern. Some products may contain ingredients that can cause skin irritation or allergic reactions.Additionally, the hormonal components in some creams can potentially disrupt hormonal balance in the body, leading to adverse health effects.
Regulation: Dietary supplements, including herbal breast enlargement creams, are not closely regulated by government agencies like the FDA in the United States. This means that the safety and efficacy of these products are not rigorously tested before they are marketed to consumers.
Consultation with a Healthcare Professional: Before using any breast enlargement cream or dietary supplement, it's advisable to consult with a healthcare professional. They can provide guidance on the safety of the product and whether it is appropriate for your individual health and circumstances.
Alternative Options: For individuals interested in breast enhancement, there are other options to consider, such as breast augmentation surgery, which is a surgical procedure performed by a qualified plastic surgeon. This option provides more predictable and lasting results but comes with its own set of risks and considerations.
In conclusion, breast enlargement creams are marketed as a non-invasive and natural method for increasing breast size. However, their effectiveness is not well-established, and there are concerns about their safety and regulation. It's important to approach these products with caution, seek advice from a healthcare professional, and consider alternative options if you are serious about breast enhancement.
Below you can find our editor's choice of the best breast enlargement creams on the market
Breast Enhancement Cream - Powerful Lifting & Plumping Formula for Breast Growth & Enlargement - Upsize Cream Made in USA for Bust Increase & Pump Up Breast - Natural Bust Enhancement
Joellyne Naturals
- Description
-
Product description
Having a fuller, bigger, and firmer breast without any injections and surgeries is now possible! Joellyne Naturals Breast Enhancement Cream will help you to improve the size, lift breast, and reduce premature skin aging. Advanced formula with natural ingredients will show the quickest possible results! Simply apply JNS cream twice a day, have a little patience, and enjoy impressive long-term effects!
Joellyne Naturals will promote several benefits as:
Push Up effect
Toned, smooth skin
Breast firming and enlarging
Skin lifting and enhancement
- Intensive Breast Enhancement - Joellyne Naturals Breast Enhancement Cream will help you to sculpt the gorgeous plump breast you always dreamed about! Collagen-rich formula with Elastin will lift, firm, and nourish your breast, to help you get rid of the flat and saggy breast for good. Forget about injections and breast implants - JNS Bust Enhancement Cream will provide you with an eye-catching decollete with ease!
- Lifting & Plumping Effect - Make your breast look bigger, rounder and firmer, and reduce the stretch marks as well with Joellyne Naturals! JNS Upsize Cream will provide you with an impressive push-up effect, lifting your breast, and increasing its size. Enjoy natural breast enlargement without any plastic surgeries. If you want to improve the appearance of your breast - join our happy customers' club!
- Natural & Safe To Use - Our perfectly selected ingredients will make breast enhancement easy! Aloe Vera contains phytoestrogens that can emulate the characteristics of estrogen, which is essential for breast growth; Hydrolyzed Collagen will enlarge breasts while improving its health and maintaining skin elasticity and firmness; Avocado Oil is a rich source of healthy fat that hydrates and nourishes the skin.
- American Upsize Cream - Joellyne Naturals Bust Increaser is completely safe - it's fully made in USA from the best herbal ingredients, sourced from a trustworthy American supplier. Each bottle is tested to ensure the perfect quality of our goods. JNS is 100% hormone and paraben-free - with us, you can improve the look of your beast without any side-effects. Use with confidence!
- 100% Visible Result - Use Joellyne Naturals Breast Enhancer daily every morning, and night. Massage into breast, around the nipple and areola area with circular motions until fully absorbed, or follow the instructions in the describing pics. You will see the first results within four weeks. If you have some questions - feel free to contact us! We are always ready to provide any assistance you may need.
User questions & answers
|Question:
|Does it works on above 40 women
|Answer:
|I don't know how long other people are..but i used it for three weeks and it started to work. It has no side effects and tastes good. After using it, it solved the dry skin and peeling of the skin. Now the buttocks are very smooth, and I feel that the buttocks are tight. My hips start to sag a little after I have given birth to a child.and I will definitely stick to it for products that will allow me to regain my full hips.
|Question:
|Can anybody advice this cream
|Answer:
|After using it for a while, I feel that the effect is OK. I used to wear pants and I don’t look good. Now I feel that it is much better. In fact, this type of product needs long-term use . I believe that it will definitely work with exercise. Will insist on using
|Question:
|Does this work? How quickly did you notice results
|Answer:
|I use it about 5-6 weeks, different people will have different effective time. sugguest you stick on using it, you will get what you want
|Question:
|Does this help with sagging breast and if you are a dd. I just want it to be firm and lifted up
|Answer:
|Despues de la ducha
Fast Growth Breast Enhancement Chest Care Enlargement Cream Women Breast Enlargement Cream, Breast Care Cream, for Tightenning The Skin for Plumping The Chest
Yencoly
Product description
Feature:
Pure plant extracts are non-irritating to the skin. It tightens the skin and provides adequate nutrition for the breasts. Improving the color of the breasts and plump the chest. Improve softness, keep firm, and create a charming chest. Suitable for any skin type.
Specification:
Condition: Brand New
Ingredients: Water, glycerin, mineral oil, seed oil, xanthan gum, glycerylstearate, Cetearyl alcohol, Peg-100 stearate, dimethyl diester, methyl isothiazolinone,methyl chloroisothiazoline Ketones, spices
Color: As Picture Show
Package Weight: Approx 63g
Method:
Take a proper amount of this product after bathing with hot water every night, apply itevenly on both sides of the breast, massage for a while.
Package List:
1 * 40g Breast Enlargement Cream
Note:
1. If you have any skin discomfort, please stop using it.
2. Monitors are not calibrated same, item color displayed in photos may be showingslightly different from the real object. Please take the real one as standard.
- Improving the color of the breasts and plump the chest
- Pure plant extracts are non-irritating to the skin
- Suitable for any skin type
- It tightens the skin and provides adequate nutrition for the breasts
- Improve softness, keep firm, and create a charming chest
Breast Enhancement Cream,Breast Enhancer Enlargement Cream Clinically Proven for Bigger Fuller Breasts Firms Plumps Lifts your Boobs Natural Enhancer Alternative to Surgery for Women
Farrinne
- Description
-
Product description
The unique active ingredients can provide your breast with multiple nutrients,achieve a secondary natural healthy development,enhance,firm and lift your breasts,making them full,perky,elastic and more attractive!
* Made of healthy ingredient,safe to use
* Firms and lifts breast, nourishs skin, leaves your skin smooth, supple and firm.
* Increase breast elasticity, improve breast flat, flabby and sagging etc.
* Excellent effective breast enhancement cream that will lift up your breast, tighten your skin and remove cellulite.
* The cream can plump, lift and moisturize your breast. By daily effective massage, you can get a firm and elastic breast.
* Safe ingredients.
Product Features:
Pure plant extracts are not irritating to the skin. It can tighten the skin, clear the breast duct, give enough nutrients, improve the color of the double peaks, make the chest full and full, improve the softness, restore the straightness, and create a full and attractive breast.
Correct Massage Techniques:
Step 1: Spread the cream to the breast all around, but avoid contacting the nipple.
Step 2: The body slightly to bend down, both hands pat the breast base, and upwardly pushes 10 times of each.
Step 3: Pushes from the armpit to the cleavage 10 times of each.
Step 4: With the middle finger and the ring finger, pulls several times of the chest ligament, is helpful to strength the breast and enhancement.
- Natural breast enlargement gel with olives ingredient, hormone and paraben free, can effectively push up bust without any side effects and it will not cause weight gain and only targets the breast area
- Advanced formula to increase breast volume and improve feminine curves. Lifts your bust area giving you firmer, curvier and fuller breasts. Give yourself the silhouette that you’ve always wanted
- Clinically proven results to increase bust size. Accelerates the creation of new cells able to store lipids while increasing the capacity of those cells to store higher volumes of lipids. More cells with more capacity to store lipids result in enlarged breast size
- Safe and affordable alternative to expensive breast surgery which will adjust the size of the breast so that the breast bilaterally symmetrical perfect curve after using the breast cream
- Easily absorbs into the skin with Olive oil and increase the growth of tissue around the breast to making the breast fuller
User questions & answers
|Question:
|Do the effects on the breast last over time / over time or should we do regular cures
|Answer:
|I am 41 and it worked for me.
|Question:
|how many times a week or month to apply the product
|Answer:
|I used it for half a year ago for 3 months, and I can still see the result! I think it's permanent.
Breast Enhancement Cream for Women- Saggy Breast Lift Cream - Made in USA - Breast Enhancement Cream - Breast Firming and Lifting Cream for Saggy Breast - Breast Growth Cream for Firmer Breast
Caramelia
- Description
-
Product description
Are you looking for a natural breast lifter to volumize your bust size or lift saggy breasts?
Caramelia Breast Enhancement Cream increases and firms your bust area without surgeries! Our proprietary blend with high quality and purity components stimulates growth and deeply moisturizes breast skin. The cream’s nutrients trigger natural breast enhancement and provide permanent results. It is highly recommended to use Caramelia from 4 to 6 months for optimal results.
Why is Caramelia Firming and Lifting cream the best choice?
American quality;
Pure ingredients;
Proven results;
Perfect for sensitive skin;
An alternative to risky injections.
- BREAST ENLARGEMENT CREAM - Caramelia Breast Enhancement Cream is your secret key to natural-looking bigger and fuller breasts! Its active ingredients promote breast increase while providing a firming and lifting effect helping you to avoid wasting a fortune on implant surgeries.
- SAGGY BREAST ENHANCER - Caramelia breast tightening & lifting cream provides the best results within 4 months of regular use. Our breast enhancer improves blood circulation while increasing skin flexibility and elasticity and preventing sagging breast.
- NATURAL BUST CREAM - Rich in pomegranate and aloe vera extracts, Caramelia bust up cream highlights your natural curves and increases the feminine confidence! Its fast-absorbing texture hydrates and nourishes breast tissues and boosts the estrogen hormone level, making them fuller & rounder.
- GUARANTEED BUST PUMP - At Caramelia, we prioritize safe and natural bust growth without any side effects. Supervised by top dermatologists, we have created NON-GMO, gluten, hormone, and paraben FREE product for maximum results! Feel the difference with the best American bust enhancement cream!
- 100% RISK-FREE - Caramelia premium breast enhancement cream ensures improved overall breast health and pushed up bust line. If you have any concerns, feel free to contact our online customer support service! We are here to help you!
User questions & answers
|Question:
|Does it contain hormone
|Answer:
|No, it's absolutely safe. NON-GMO, gluten, hormone, and paraben FREE product with a nice ingredient list.
|Question:
|What is breast firming cream
|Answer:
|This cream shapes breast and increases size. I love it and my husband tells he sees the results!
|Question:
|How to use lift cream
|Answer:
|I message a small amount on my breast with circular motions twice a day. Works great!
|Question:
|How breast cream works
|Answer:
|As far as I know, breast cream improves blood circulation and increases skin flexibility Not sure about how exactly it works but my friend's results impressed me and I decided to try Caramelia breast cream too.
IsoSensuals Enhance Breast Enlargement Cream - 1 Bottle (2 Month Supply)
IsoSensuals
- Description
-
Product description
IsoSensuals ENHANCE is an all natural breast enlargement cream that contains active ingredient Voluplus, proven to increase breast volume and feminine curves. This ingredient acts naturally and safely on cells which retain corporal fat, leading to a superior breast development while providing a firming and lifting effect. Thousands of women from over 100 countries have trusted IsoSensuals ENHANCE because it works! Why waste a fortune on expensive and dangerous surgery when you can have bigger, fuller, natural looking breasts for a fraction of the cost?
- Clinically Proven Results. Patent pending formula.
- 95% customer success rate. Average increase is 1-2 cup sizes.
- All natural ingredients. Hormone and paraben free.
- 60-day money back guarantee.
- Each bottle is a 2-month supply. For best results use twice daily for 6 months.
User questions & answers
|Question:
|Is there any sign that let you know that it's working
|Answer:
|None at all. It didn't work
|Question:
|does this really work
|Answer:
|Imit gives curve under your breast and makes it firm but it does not enlarge it. In my second month now.
|Question:
|does this really work
|Answer:
|I saw a little change earlier but it's disappear again, I guess this cream as not as good as the other one, the curve cream
|Question:
|Is this permanent or do you have to periodically use it again to maintain your new size
|Answer:
|I asked the representative and I was told that it's permanent...you can continue to use it to get to your desired size.
NATURAFUL - (1 JAR) TOP RATED Breast Enhancement Cream - Natural Breast Enlargement, Firming and Lifting Cream | Trusted by Over 100,000 Users & Includes Handbook | $94 Value Bundle
DFLK Inc.
- Description
-
- Features
- #1 ADVANCED PREMIUM FORMULA: NATURAL BREAST ENHANCEMENT.
- Volumize and Increase Your Bra Size with Botanical Ingredients.
- Hundreds of AUTHENTIC Reviews and Videos. Used by over 100,000 women and men WORLD WIDE. SAFE, EFFECTIVE. Made in USA in a GMP certified facility
- Breast LIFT, Breast FIRM, Breast ENHANCE, Overall Improve Breast Health
- FREE Naturaful HANDBOOK -secret tips, best practices, diet, exercises, oils and more. $25 VALUE. OPTIMUM RESULTS with at least 3 JARS. Made with natural ingredients.
User questions & answers
|Question:
|Why is the guarantee only for 60 days when you say we have to wait to see results for 3-6 jars (3-6 months
|Answer:
|We have a 60 day guarantee from initial purchase date. If you are not satisfied with the Naturaful product you may return unopened jars as per the terms and conditions of service. These are always available on our website for your review.There is no way to guarantee 100% that every single person will see results so we don't feel this is fair to guarantee that and we feel that this would be a misleading statement. Our success rates are very high but not 100% so that guarantee would not be true. We offer the 60 day guarantee to allow flexibility in the return process. Usually people who are taking advantage of this are women who find out they are pregnant, some people need the additional disposable income back for their own reasons and others will occasionally change their mind if it was a spur of the moment decision. The return rates are very low and usually for people who don't use Naturaful for the recommended time or don't follow the directions given. Very rarely is there a reason we can't pinpoint as the reason it isn't working with their body.
|Question:
|Will this product work on a male to female? I have been on HRT for over a year now and I am not developing as much as I think I should be
|Answer:
|Yes, we have found that Naturaful works just as well on men as it does on women. You will even see some reviews from male users of Naturaful out there.
|Question:
|how long does it take for this product to work
|Answer:
|6-9 mo. This product firms not enlarge the breast. After using it for 7mo. My breast deflates during my menatrusl cycle. I hope this helps
|Question:
|does it really work
|Answer:
|Yes, Naturaful works very well for many women. It can help to firm, lift and increase your cup size. Many women also note additional benefits such as weight loss and a decrease in PMS and menopause symptoms. You can view many testimonials and reviews of Naturaful on YouTube.
Product features
NATURAFUL - NATURAL BREAST ENHANCEMENT / BREAST ENLARGEMENT CREAM
Naturaful is the BRAND NEW "science shattering" breast enhancement cream that balances hormones.
PROMOTES BREAST SIZE AND FIRMNESS
Specially formulated in the US, Naturaful’s secret phyto-estrogen formula has helped men and women around the globe, achieve feeling of bigger, firmer breasts. Naturaful is a natural topical cream made from botanical plants and has been used and trusted by over 100,000 people and featured in numerous media channels.
BETTER CLEAVAGE WITHOUT SURGERY
Unlike invasive surgical options (which can be very expensive and dangerous), Naturaful is a safer, natural cream that is applied topically. Naturaful product is SAFE and the RESULTS are real and long term.
Naturaful is not only for the young single ladies who want a boost to enhance their breast shape/size.
Going through pregnancy, birth and nursing will take a mom for a roller coaster ride with the changes in breast shape. Once nursing is finished, countless moms complain that they wish to get a "BREAST LIFT" because the volume of their breasts has completely been deflated in some cases.
This type of breast augmentation or breast lift can cost thousands of dollars and invasive surgical procedures. Naturaful will help moms get back to their original shape and size, enhancing their 'less than perky' bosoms.
How does Naturaful Work?
Naturaful consists of a proprietary blend of premium herbs and exotic plant extracts that helps stimulate growth. You will feel a fuller and firmer chest line and increase your confidence.What Kind of Results Can I Expect?
Results may vary among individuals and depend on variety of factors. It is highly advised to use Naturaful for 3 to 6 months for optimal gains but results could be felt sooner. You will gain significant confidence w a fuller chest line.Is The Product Safe?
YES! Naturaful and its ingredients are manufactured in a GMP certified facility in USA and no known damaging side effects. Furthermore, Naturaful is known to help reduce and balance the symptoms of PMS, menopause and insomnia. It is also known to assist in increase emotional well-being. Product recommended for over 18 years of age, not pregnant and not currently nursing.
How Long Does the Results Last?
Some customers have seen long lasting gains after using Naturaful for 3-9months. Others may need to follow a less frequent maintenance program (1 to twice a week) after gains have been met.
BENEFITS OF NATURAFUL - BREAST ENHANCEMENT CREAM
NATURAL INGREDIENTS THAT PROMOTE BREAST ENLARGEMENT
Petansy Upgrade Breast Cream Firming Breast Enlargement Cream Must Up Breast Cream Massage Breast Firming Tightening Big Boobs Bigger Bust for Women (40g)
Petansy
- Description
-
- Features
- 🔥The cream accelerates the cell activation of the whole breast, uplift your breast in a short period of time; The cream penetrates into the breast cells, enhance the growth of mammary glands and tissues.
- 🔥Main Effect: Breast enhancement, breast compact, delicate breast skin.
- 🔥Product Features: Pure plant extracts are not irritating to the skin. It can tighten the skin, clear the breast duct, give enough nutrients, improve the color of the double peaks, make the chest full and full, improve the softness, restore the straightness, and create a full and attractive breast.
- 🔥INGREDIENTS: AQUA, GLYCERIN, MINERAL OIL, MANGIFERA INDICA (MANGO) SEED OIL, XANTHAN GUM, GLYCERYL STEARATE, CETEARYL ALCOHOL, PEG-100 STEARATE, DIMETHICONE, METHYLISOTHIAZOLINONE, METHYLCHLOROISOTHIAZOLINONE, FRAGRANCE.
- 🔥Please Note: Because of product upgrade, you may receive old packaging. But please don't worry, they have the same effect!
User questions & answers
|Question:
|What are the ingredients
|Answer:
|We do not know what rebounce actually means. If you are asking if it helps you firm and lift your breasts with the serum and the massage - Yes you will see results, keep in mind results take awhile and you should continue the massage. If you are looking for growth, you would want to follow a diet plan and use our pueraria mirifica capsules as well!
|Question:
|Does this product work for men
|Answer:
|I have the same tough!! But I only use it on my breast and work wonders!
|Question:
|Has anyone noticed that it dosen't leave that "warm" sensation every time you use? Im wondering if im doing something wrong
|Answer:
|I usually get my orders within 2 or 3 days.
|Question:
|does it actually work
|Answer:
|Click on the rating to see the testimonials. You can also see "verified purchase" from reviewers who bought it here at Amazon.I will paste the link for you: http://www.amazon.com/product-reviews/B00HRGBAT0/ref=acr_dpx_see_all?ie=UTF8&showViewpoints=1
Product features
Ingredients:
AQUA, GLYCERIN, MINERAL OIL, MANGIFERA INDICA (MANGO) SEED OIL, XANTHAN GUM, GLYCERYL STEARATE, CETEARYL ALCOHOL, PEG-100 STEARATE, DIMETHICONE, METHYLISOTHIAZOLINONE, METHYLCHLOROISOTHIAZOLINONE, FRAGRANCE.
Principle:
Rapid absorption of molecular energy full chest enlargement
Product Information:
Product Features:
Pure plant extracts are not irritating to the skin. It can tighten the skin, clear the breast duct, give enough nutrients, improve the color of the double peaks, make the chest full and full, improve the softness, restore the straightness, and create a full and attractive breast.
How to Use:
Correct Massage Techniques:
Step 1: Spread the cream to the breast all around, but avoid contacting the nipple.
Step 2: The body slightly to bend down, both hands pat the breast base, and upwardly pushes 10 times of each.
Step 3: Pushes from the armpit to the cleavage 10 times of each.
Step 4: With the middle finger and the ring finger, pulls several times of the chest ligament, is helpful to strength the breast and enhancement.
Results:
1-2 days: The Preliminary Stage.The cream penetrates into the breast cells, enhance the growth of mammary glands and tissues.
7-9 days: The Cell Activation Stage. Use the cream continuously to achieve the full development of your bust.
20 days: The Growth Stage.Your breast obviously becomes fuller and firmer. Use the cream daily to regain your breast firmness and tender.
Over 1 month: The Stabling and Moisturizing Stage.Depend on individuals, your breast will grow about 6-8 cm. You can massage your breast with the cream 3-5 times a week to resist the gravity and keep them firm and tender.
Boustise Breast Enlargement Cream 80ml - 1 Cup Increase Average in 4 Weeks - 4 CONCENTRATED Fat Trappers Moisture Binders by Epigentix Skin Care
Cygen Cosmeceuticals Inc
Product description
*The Clean, Hi Performance formula of Boustise Breast Enhancement Cream helps to grow more full, firmed, and visibly lifted breasts, butt without bloating pills or costly and invasive procedures!*
Organic QUADRAplump extracts in Boustise are clinically proven to increase expression of 3 key proteins related to fat transfer, capture, and storage, resulting in dramatic volume enhancing effect. Boustise Breast Enlargement Serum QUADRAplump extracts include:
Exclusive Mediterranean Sea Fern: Powerful Fat Enlarger for Enhanced Lipid Transfer Capture and Storage. Commimorpha Myrrha (Myrrh): Enhance Fat Collection, Retention. Punica Granatum (Pomegranate Seed Extract): Volume and Strength Enhancing. Tamarind Seed Extract: Vastly outperforms hyaluronic acid in clinical tests on moisture retention.
Contains potent antioxidant fat soluble Vitamin A, C, E, Niacinamide (B6), and CoQ10 at optimally beneficial levels. These help enhance circulation, boost skin repair and regeneration, and reduce oxidative stress for a deep hydrating plumped glowup. White Peony Extract adaptogen, key to optimum bust metabolism. Contains skin tightening Peptide Complex and Centinella Asiatica, being the most effective skin regenerative and collagen rebuilding actives ever tested. Increases tensile strength of skin support matrix boosting natural production of collagen and hyaluronic acid producing cells deep within the skin. Helps to lift, tighten, firm boobs, reduce visible damage & stretch marks, renew from within. Use regularly for 3 to 6 months for optimal augmentation effect. Skin looks fresher, lines and blotches reduced, revealing your natural radiant glow. This bust enhancer lotion results in a dramatic firming lifting and enlargement, with use 2x daily in just weeks! Once a plateau or desired result is achieved after 2 to 3 months, reduce use to 2 to 3x weekly to retain growth plumping result. Semi permanent results observed after 6 months of regular use.
- Contains QuadraplumpTM - 4 High Performance Plant Based Fat Trapping Moisture Binding Actives
- Average Half to 1 Cup Size of Increased Bust Enlargement lift and Firmness Observed After 6-8 Weeks. Users Observed Additional Increase Into 3rd Month - Long Term Usage (6 months) Has Demonstrated Long Lasting Result
- Collagen Supporting Peptide Complex and a Deep Penetrating Microdelivery Vitamin Cocktail for Dramatic Skin Lifting and Firming
- Clean and Natural - Professional Grade - Supercritical CO2 Organic Extracts - Lightweight Breast Enhancement Serum (Made in Canada)
- Most Advanced Breast Enhancer Cream Available - 4 Clinically Proven Plumping Ingredients for Breast Augmentation - Paraben Phthalate Nut free*
Breast Enhancement & Enlargement Cream- Clinically Proven for Bigger, Fuller Breasts. Firms, Plumps & Lifts your Boobs. Natural Enhancer & Alternative to Surgery for Women.
WapSter
- Description
-
- Features
Product description
NEW AND IMPROVED FORMULA! Advanced formula to increase breast volume and improve feminine curves. Lifts your bust area giving you firmer, curvier and fuller breasts. Give yourself the silhouette that you’ve always wanted Clinically proven results to increase bust size. Accelerates the creation of new cells able to store lipids while increasing the capacity of those cells to store higher volumes of lipids. More cells with more capacity to store lipids result in enlarged breast size. All natural, safe, and effective. Hormone and paraben free with no side effects. Will not cause weight gain and only targets the breast area. Safe and affordable alternative to expensive Breast Augmentation surgery or Breast Implants. Join thousands of satisfied customers who have discovered the exceptional value and quality of Dermlogic products. We are so confident in our products and services, that we back them with a 30 day no questions asked money back guarantee. If for any reason you're not completely satisfied with your purchase of Dermlogic products just return within 30 days of receipt for a 100% refund of the purchase price. OUR STOCK OFTEN SELLS OUT FAST!! BE QUICK AND ORDER YOURS NOW.
- NEW AND IMPROVED FORMULA! Advanced formula to increase breast volume and improve feminine curves. Lifts your bust area giving you firmer, curvier and fuller breasts. Give yourself the silhouette that you’ve always wanted
- Clinically proven results to increase bust size. Accelerates the creation of new cells able to store lipids while increasing the capacity of those cells to store higher volumes of lipids. More cells with more capacity to store lipids result in enlarged breast size.
- All natural, safe, and effective. Hormone and paraben free with no side effects. Will not cause weight gain and only targets the breast area.
- Safe and affordable alternative to expensive Breast Augmentation surgery or Breast Implants.
- Join thousands of satisfied customers who have discovered the exceptional value and quality of Dermlogic products. We are so confident in our products and services, that we back them with a 30 day no questions asked money back guarantee. If for any reason you're not completely satisfied with your purchase of Dermlogic products just return within 30 days of receipt for a 100% refund of the purchase price. OUR STOCK OFTEN SELLS OUT FAST!! BE QUICK AND ORDER YOURS NOW.
User questions & answers
|Question:
|How long does the bottle last
|Answer:
|I purchased this product and it does not work
|Question:
|Is this cream FDA approved
|Answer:
|I'm not sure, never used it there...feel free to contact the seller to see 😊
|Question:
|Does it have a strong smell? Or is it light scented
|Answer:
|Not sure but i can say the product does not work
|Question:
|Can you use this crean on your butt too or it has to he the special butt one the shipped me the wrong one
|Answer:
|Hello, Thank you for your question. You can thaw your product and use it after. It won't affect the product's quality. If there will be further issues, please don't hesitate to send us an email through your order details and we will be happy to assist you. Kind Regards, Anne Do Me Erotic Customer Support
|Question:
|I haven’t ordered but I will soon. I was wondering though do you have to Work out to get results
|Answer:
|Yes but I feel there’s no need for that since the cream. Leaves you moisturized. Also has helped with cellulite and stretch marks
|Question:
|Can you use this for breasts as well
|Answer:
|This type of companies paid for good reviews. If you go to upwork you will see people who write 5-star review for a minimal fee. Also, they pay for SEO services. So, if you make a research you will find first website backing up the product.
|Question:
|What is The Country of Manufacture
|Answer:
|It takes time it took me 3 months to see results. You have to be patient and stick with it. This bottle lasts a long time and I was using it 3 times a day a little goes a long way. Work out, eat healthy, take vitamins and drink water. I bet half of the people on here that are giving these low reviews don't do half or any of what I mention. Just give it time, products work differently for everyone some may need to wait a little longer then others. It did state it may take up to 6 months to see results, all you can do is stick with it and if is doesn't work for you when you finish the bottle then don't purchase it again. All I'm staying is give it a fair shot before giving a review because it's not working as fast as you want it to.
|Question:
|I bought my cream in a cold climate and my product froze solid ? can i thaw it out then use it or should i return it ? throw it out
|Answer:
|YES!!!! I just bought this product and have been using it for 4 days and already see improvement. I apply it 3 times a day instead of 2 and I use a heating pad that I apply to my butt after each application to bring blood flow to the area and activate the ingredients. Let me tell you........HOLY BOOTY! Lol. It worked fast for me but each person is different. Patience is key! But to answer your question ABSOLUTELY it does work!!!
Product features
FAST RESULTS
Start noticing a difference in 2-3 weeks. See your rear end's shape start to change after about a month. Full results take effect after about 6 months
ALL NATURAL CURVES
No need for risky procedures, needles, hormones that mess with you or rubbery implants. Just use this all natural cream that grows your rear end without having to fork over thousands of dollars. Get bigger buttocks without having to lose your shirt (or your pants)!
BEST WITH EXERCISE
After doing butt lifting exercises you can really tell the difference! Supplement your butt enhancing regimen with squats to see bootilicious results!
Divine Derriere Body Cream - Natural Breast Cream For Bust and Butt, Naturally Fuller, Firming, Lifting and Plumping
Beautiste Brands
- Description
-
- Natural Breast Enlargement cream with VOLUFILINE, clinically proven to stimulate the development of fatty tissue in the area where it’s applied.
- Breast LIFT, Breast FIRM, Breast ENLARGE and Breast ENHANCE. Plumps your bust, decollete, cleavage, buttocks, hips and thigh area to give you that sexy look you crave.
- Hundreds of Authentic Reviews and Videos. The Divine Derriere Breast Firming Cream is made in the USA in a GMP certified facility. From eczema to an oily T-zone, dark spots to wrinkles, dull skin to blotchy, we have an anti-aging formula to address all of these skin challenges and more.
- Developed by a leading team of scientists, and subjected to rigorous lab and human testing, Volufiline, the foundation ingredient, has shown in both clinical trials and in a human study to increase the volume of tissue in the breasts by up to 8.4% for a noticeable, measurable increase in the overall breast size and shape!
- A safe alternative to breast implants, butt injections and other risky, expensive body improvement procedures. Made with natural ingredients. No Weight Gain.
User questions & answers
|Question:
|how long does this product take to work? I know everyone is diffrent but there must be a average right
|Answer:
|Depends how you apply the cream mine started to shape after a month using this cream for some people takes around two months
|Question:
|Does it work
|Answer:
|Yes it does
|Question:
|How long does one container last
|Answer:
|Depends how you use the cream last around month half
|Question:
|Dose it also tighten the skin like can i put ut in my loss skin around my scar
|Answer:
|No didn’t show this type of results
2 Pack Breast Enlargement Cream Petansy MANGO Must Up Breast Cream Massage Breast Firming Tightening Big Boobs Bigger Bust for Women
Petansy
Product description
🔥Description:
Must up breast enlargement cream, Safe, firming breast enlargement,postpartum sagging breasts
Net weight: 40g
Expiration date: 3 years
Suitable for: all skin types
Efficacy: rich in nutrients, increase flexibility to improve breast flat, flabby, sagging status of long-term use ofnatural breast, fullness, firm.
🔥Results:
1-2 days: The Preliminary Stage.The cream penetrates into the breast cells, enhance the growth of mammary glands and tissues.
7-9 days: The Cell Activation Stage. Use the cream continuously to achieve the full development of your bust.
20 days: The Growth Stage.Your breast obviously becomes fuller and firmer. Use the cream daily to regain your breast firmness and tender.
Over 1 month: The Stabling and Moisturizing Stage.Depend on individuals, your breast will grow about 6-8 cm. You can massage your breast with the cream 3-5 times a week to resist the gravity and keep them firm and tender.
🔥Correct Massage Techniques:
Step 1: Spread the cream to the breast all around, but avoid contacting the nipple.
Step 2: The body slightly to bend down, both hands pat the breast base, and upwardly pushes 10 times of each.
Step 3: Pushes from the armpit to the cleavage 10 times of each.
Step 4: With the middle finger and the ring finger, pulls several times of the chest ligament, is helpful to strength the breast and enhancement.
🔥Tips:
1:During the first week of using, massage twice a day in the morning and at night.
2:It is more effective to use the cream after taking a bath.
3:When your bust becomes fuller, remember to wear bras that fit and massage your bust everyday.
Caution: NOT suitable for pregnant women.
🔥Package Included:
2 x Breast Cream
- 🔥Product Features: Pure plant extracts are not irritating to the skin. It can tighten the skin, clear the breast duct, give enough nutrients, improve the color of the double peaks, make the chest full and full, improve the softness, restore the straightness, and create a full and attractive breast.
- 🔥Main Effect: Breast enhancement, breast compact, delicate breast skin.
- 🔥The cream accelerates the cell activation of the whole breast, uplift your breast in a short period of time; The cream penetrates into the breast cells, enhance the growth of mammary glands and tissues.
- 🔥INGREDIENTS: AQUA, GLYCERIN, MINERAL OIL, MANGIFERA INDICA (MANGO) SEED OIL, XANTHAN GUM, GLYCERYL STEARATE, CETEARYL ALCOHOL, PEG-100 STEARATE, DIMETHICONE, METHYLISOTHIAZOLINONE, METHYLCHLOROISOTHIAZOLINONE, FRAGRANCE.
- 🔥Note: Before you use the cream, please try it on your wrist to enure you are not allergic to the product. If you are allergic to the product, please contact us to resolve the problem ASAP.
Breast Enhancement Cream, Natural Breast Enlargement Firming and Lifting Cream with Papaya Extract Nourishing for Push Up Bust with Perfect Body Curve for All Skin Types
Farrinne
- Description
-
Product description
NEW PACKAGE WITH UPDATED FORMULA Breast Enhance Cream is a unique all-natural formula made from plant extracts to busty and straight, shaping beautiful body curves apply for various skin type
Elastin and collagen, located in the dermis keep the skin resilient and moist, but with aging these fibers break down to create lines and wrinkles.
Its tighteners and nutrient system rejuvenates the skin's support structure to increase the firmness of the bust and eliminate sagging.
Suit for: Dysplasia, Atrophy, Flat, Asymmetry, and Relaxation Drooping
Features:
1. Made from all-natural extracts, healthy, and safe.
2. Contributed to open the absorption channel of the breast skin and improve the absorption rate of nutrients.
3. Help lift breast, firm breast, enhance breast, enlarge breast, balance, and grow real breast tissue.
4. Soft and silky, quickly permeates the skin and helps to improve dry, rough, dull breast, and other problems.
5. Mild ingredients, no skin irritation, comfortable to use.
6. Slim design, portable, and convenient to use.
Unblock the mammary gland with multiple nutrients to accumulate energy for the breast, achieve a secondary natural and healthy development, enhance, firm, and lift the breast, making full, perky, elastic, and more attractive.
Tips :
1. During the first week of using, massage twice a day in the morning and at night.
2. It is more effective to use the cream after taking a bath.
3. When your bust becomes fuller, remember to massage your bust every day.
* Keep out of reach of children.
* Place in a cool place and avoid direct sunlight.
- PERFECT BODY SHAPE Breast enhance cream has an advanced formula to increase breast volume and improve feminine curves which can lift your bust areas to give you a firmer, curvier, and fuller body shape
- ENHANCE BREAST Experiment result and patented ingredient to help girls’ bust-up according to an experiment to apply the breast cream twice a day for 40 women in their 20s will increase a minimum of 1 cup
- NATURAL INGREDIENT Natural breast enlargement gel with olives ingredient can effectively push up bust without any side effects and it will not cause weight gain and only targets the breast area
- SAFE&AFFORABLE Safe and affordable alternative to expensive breast surgery which will adjust the size of the breast so that the breast bilaterally symmetrical perfect curve after using the breast cream
- ESAY TO ABSORB Nourish the breast skin with olives ingredients is easily absorbs into the skin and increase the growth of tissue around the breast to making the breast fuller
User questions & answers
|Question:
|How to use it
|Answer:
|Generally after bathing at night, first clean the chest and apply heat for 3-5 minutes, take an approprite amount of this product gently apply evenly to the breast skin on both sides. Follow the bottom-up, outside-in technique and massage in circular motions until fully absorbed.
|Question:
|What happens if you keep using it? Will your skin more elasticity
|Answer:
|I haven't stopped yet and I think continuous use is recommended, my skin getting more elasticity and volume
|Question:
|Do I need to wear bra or not after I use the cream
|Answer:
|It‘s not necessary, depeneds on you. This cream does increase volume, but wearing a bra will not impede the development nor will it enhance it.
|Question:
|Does this actually work
|Answer:
|Honestly I purchased this product for awhile and it does work if applied twice a day results take bout 2 weeks though
Breast Enlargement Enhancement Massage Cream Really Work Enhance Firming Lifting Nursing Larger for Small Flat Breasts, Fuller Breast (01)
Fabulure
Product description
Description:
* Made of healthy ingredient,safe to use.
* Firms and lifts breast, nourishs skin, leaves your skin smooth, supple and firm.
* Increase breast elasticity, improve breast flat, flabby and sagging etc.
* Excellent effective breast enhancement cream that will lift up your breast, tighten your skin and remove cellulite.
* The cream can plump, lift and moisturize your breast. By daily effective massage, you can get a firm and elastic breast.
* Safe ingredients.
Specifications:
Gender:Women
NET WT: 60g
Size:1.77*4.76*17.17''
Skin Type:All skin types
Age group:Adults Women
Package included:
1 x Breast Enhancement Cream
- ✅ DISCOVER WHAT millions of other women already know about increasing their bust line without breast enhancement devices. New ground-breaking breast enhancement supplement gives you fuller, firmer, larger breasts naturally! Grow up to 1 cup sizes in a few short months.
- ✅ ADVANCED PREMIUM FORMULA: Breast LIFT, Breast Firm, Breast Enhance, Breast Enlarger, growing real breast tissue for PERMANENT RESULTS
- ✅ IMPROVE BREAST FLAT, flabby and sagging, lift up your breast, tighten your skin, Lift, Firm and continue to nourish the breast while keeping the skin smooth, firm and elastic
- ✅PROMOTE BREAST DEVELOPMENT connecting the skin and the chest muscles is elastic, which makes the breasts tighten, supplY the nutrients needed by the chest, stimulate cell activity, and promote breast development again
- ✅ NATURALLY INCREASE the number of breast acini, the volume becomes larger, and then the breasts become more full, firm, upright
BustMaxx (60 Caps) Bundled with Breast Advance (4 oz.) - Most Effective Natural Breast Growth and Enhancement Combination for Bigger, Larger, Fuller Breasts | Enlargement Supplement & Topical Cream
BustMaxx
- Description
-
Product description
NATURAL BREAST GROWTH: Flaunt your your curves and your confidence
Nothing is sexier than confidence. The more confident and comfortable you are in your own skin, the more sex appeal you exude. Your attitude, perspective and state of mind is essential to unleash your sexiness, but if you don’t feel beautiful, it’s likely to reflect on your appearance. That’s why we developed this dynamic, natural breast enhancement bundle. This combo includes Breast Advance, an all-natural, topical breakthrough breast augmentation formula, and BustMaxx, the most trusted name in bustline growth. Breast Advance is a safe, effective, all-natural breast enhancement cream that utilizes pharmaceutical grade ingredients to expand breasts up to two cup sizes. And while you might not need bigger breasts, that boost will really ignite your confidence so you can flaunt your killer curves and feel sexier than ever. Going under the knife for dangerous implants or lifts can be a costly proposition. And after all those months of healing, pain and scars, you’ll likely be left with breasts that look plastic and unnatural. But with Breast Advance and BustMaxx together, you can feel the difference without jeopardizing your health or your bank account. This clinical strength topical cream Breast Advance is applied to the breasts, so the target areas receive the nutrients directly where it’s needed most. Bost Breast Advance and BustMaxx encourage the body’s natural stimulation of new cell growth in the mammary glands, resulting in larger, perkier more supple breasts. And because there are no side effects, it’s an ideal solution for women who just gave birth or were breast feeding that want to firm up or lift their bustline back to its original state. With Breast Advance, you’ll feel more confident and sexy because you already have it, all you have to do is feel good enough to flaunt it.
- The Ultimate Breast Enhancement Bundle: This unique combo includes 1 bottle of the natural breast enhancement supplement BustMaxx (60 capsules) and 1 jar of the topical cream Breast Advance (4 ounces)
- Jaw-Dropping Results: Users have reported a considerable boost in breast volume, size and perkiness when using BustMaxx and Breast Advance together. These two trusted breast growth formulas work synergistically to provide greater results than using BustMaxx alone.
- Bigger, Fuller Bustline: Breast Advance is a dynamic, natural topical cream that works quickly by stimulating new cell growth directly in the mammary glands for more ample breasts.
- Top Quality Breast Growth Formula: BustMaxx has had a massive impact for hundreds of thousands of women who have seen the effect it can have on their confidence level and their appearance. This synergistic compound is the most effective formulation on the market and utilizes trusted breast enhancement ingredients like Fenugreek, Saw Palmetto, Wild Yam and Dong Quai.
- Pharmaceutical Grade Ingredients: BustMaxx and Breast Advance are made with the highest quality, pharmaceutical grade ingredients and are tested by an independent, third-party laboratory for purity, potency and effectiveness.
User questions & answers
|Question:
|What kind of a size can I hope to go up? Like a noticeable difference or not really
|Answer:
|I haven't been using for long but I do notice a difference already but if you read on the description it can take several months. I think I have used it about two weeks but not every day an not consistently and I still see and feel a difference.
|Question:
|Can you use the pills and cream together
|Answer:
|Yes that is what the suggest doing. I have used the cream a little more than the pills but I think for best use, both together